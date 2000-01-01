Purpose now email book
Become Mighty Certified

Building communities is the business of the future. This comprehensive, in-person program is your chance to build practical skills and master the art and science of Community Design™.

It also covers how to start and scale a community consulting business—with our help.

Apply Now
Certification Hero Banner

June 4-5, Minneapolis

Our core curriculum will be covered LIVE, together. You'll work directly with Mighty Networks and business experts to master the platform and learn strategies that get you and your clients results. Can't make it in June? Apply now to get on the list for future events.

  • Master advanced platform features and optimization strategies

  • Learn proven community-building frameworks

  • Network with fellow professionals and the Mighty Networks team

  • Complete your certification requirements in person

  • Learn how to launch or grow your consulting business

June 4-5, Minneapolis

YOUR TEACHERS

Learn from the team behind multiple $1M+ communities

Certification Teachers

Gina Bianchini

MIGHTY founder & Ceo

Certification Teachers

Darrell Vesterfelt

Course & Creator growth expert

Certification Teachers

Toper Ravadilla

Senior Community Strategist

Certification Teachers

Christie Van Tol

Senior Community Strategist

Certification Teachers

Jane Stecyk

Mighty Marketing VP

Certification Teachers

Brady Brophy-Hilton

Mighty Product Expert

Your Certification Journey

Your path to becoming a Mighty Certified Professional includes comprehensive training designed to give you both deep platform expertise and proven business strategies. The program combines digital learning with intensive in-person training:

Apply Now

Mighty Platform Mastery

Before we meet live, you’ll get started with our A to Z Product Course, delivered digitally.

By the time you arrive, you’ll know the platform inside out and be ready to ask deeper questions and tackle advanced strategies.

Platform Mastery

In-Person Training Curriculum

Together, we’ll workshop advanced community-building and business strategies.

People Magic Profit LIVE & In-Person

Learn the proven frameworks for building engaging, profitable communities that keep members coming back. You'll master the psychology of community engagement and discover how to create sustainable revenue models.

AI Workshop

Learn how to use Mighty’s AI tools and others to tap into 24/7 community design and strategy help that allows you to scale as a solopreneur and beyond.

$1M+ Community Breakdowns

Go behind the scenes on some of our most successful communities and learn how we set them up and optimized them.

Building Your Business

Leave with a plan that gives you the confidence to launch and scale your community consulting business.

Image

After You’re Certified

The support and opportunities roll on, long after June.

Networking & Priority Support

You’ll have access to a secret group in Mighty Community only for our Mighty Certified professionals. This is where you can stay up to date, share wins and challenges, and beta test new features.

Be Featured as an Expert

We’ll highlight your expertise and background on our Mighty Certified experts webpage—so people can easily find you. We’ll also send referrals your way.

Affiliate Opportunities

You’ll get an affiliate link and the chance to earn commission on new Mighty Network Hosts you bring to our platform, events, and trainings.

Image

Who Should Apply?

You don’t have to already be using Mighty Networks but you should...

Have a proven track record in community building, digital marketing, or online business development

Feel passionate about communities as the business of the future

Be willing to show up in-person to learn and network with us

Build a Better Business Today

Apply Now

Frequently asked questions

How much does certification cost?

What is the application process?

Will there be more certification events if I can’t make it in June?