A course platform built for modern creators and entrepreneurs

Monetize your knowledge by charging one-time or subscription fees

Teach live or host pre-recorded content —or do both to maximize revenue

Use AI to quickly generate a course outline

Beautiful, flexible, and engaging

Course Content

Upload content and make it custom

Upload video, audio, and files to give your students everything they need to succeed. Create engaging visuals to stand out from basic courses and draw them into your material.

Course Delivery

Teach live or async

You can drip courses and have timed or sequential unlock. Add quizzes and assessments to help students retain the information.

Student Engagement

Your courses will be accessible on the web, Android, and iOS—notifications will keep students coming back to complete. You can also explore workshops and events that bring people together, live—from wherever.

Course Revenue

Charge one-time or for membership

Earn passive income with a one-time fee or explore a cohort-based model. You can bundle multiple courses together, charge in over 135+ currencies, offer free trials, and even token-gate courses.

Join tens of thousands of profitable course creators on Mighty

TEACH IN YOUR NICHE

Personal Finance & Investing

Health & Wellness

Career & Entrepreneurship

Relationships

Faith & Spirituality

Artistic Endeavors

Sports & Fitness

Personal Development

Wealth Without Wallstreet

Teaching thousands how to achieve true financial independence

Everything you need to deliver an incredible course experience

Each step on Mighty is simple—but gives you tons of flexibility

Get a head start with an instant course outline

Tell us what you want to teach and we’ll generate sections and lessons for you to fill in—in 30 seconds.

Create or upload your content

Upload videos or course material and create sequential lessons for students to work through—or unlock

Reveal, unlock, or set material to drip out

Start with all course material visible or choose to reveal it sequentially, schedule it, or unlock it at a specific time.

Choose to charge (or not)

Set up paid plans for single courses or bundles of them—or offer an intro course for free and charge students to go deeper.

Share your landing page

Create attractive pages to sell your plans—or send visitors from your ClickFunnels, Instapage, or Unbounce funnels straight into your Mighty check out flow.

Easily see and assess student progress

Track student progress and inject quizzes to ensure they’re mastering the material before moving on.

Automatically upsell after course completion

Use Zapier to sync Mighty and your email provider so that you can trigger a promotion for the next course once someone finishes the first one.

Record your livestreams to create 2 courses in 1

Charge for the premium live experience—and then repurpose the recordings as an evergreen course people can purchase and watch on their own time

Build your course empire around Mighty

Mighty stands alone—but it doesn’t have to. Whether you’re a seasoned course creator or new to the business, you can start with Mighty and then pick and choose the tech stack that suits you.

We’re ConvertKit’s only course creator platform partner and have a deep integration with their email and marketing software. Pull your course plans seamlessly into your ConvertKit emails and leverage automations and A/B testing to unlock more course revenue.

Our native integration with the most popular video call software means you can schedule Zoom events directly in your Mighty Network. When students join your Zoom events it’ll take them right into the Zoom app for your live classes and workshops.

We’ve built an easy way for you to share a direct link to your checkout page on Mighty. This makes it easy to use landing page and funnel tools like Clickfunnels, Instapage, and Unbounce to drive course sales.

+ 1000s more!

Alongside our native integrations we connect to Zapier. It’s an automation service that allows anyone to create workflows between thousands of different apps. Some of the most popular workflows for course creators include:

  • Sending an invitation to your course when someone makes a purchase in ThriveCart

  • Adding new contacts to your Hubspot CRM when someone purchases your course

  • Updating an Airtable record when a member RSVPs to a course event

  • Trigger an ActiveCampaign email flow when a student joins your course

...and thousands more.

Unlock courses—and more—for $99/month

Try a 14-day free trial to see how your course business can scale on Mighty

Billed monthly
Billed yearly

(2 months free)

Business

$99 /mo

when billed annually

Everything you need to scale a community or course business and integrate it with other technology.

Start Free Trial

14-Day Free Trial | No credit card required.

Content

  • Native video upload

  • Video embeds

  • Audio uploads

  • PDFs

  • Images and GIFs

  • Documents and slides

  • Quizzes and assessments

  • Unlimited course video storage

  • Instant course outline

Student Experience

  • Drip and unlock courses

  • iOS and Android app access

  • Create cohort-based courses

  • Allow student comments

  • Create student cohorts

  • Students can login with SSO

  • Send notifications

  • Allow student chat and DMs

  • Dark and light mode

Charge for access

  • Charge one-time fees

  • Charge a monthly or annual membership

  • Bundle courses together

  • Offer free trials

  • Offer free courses

  • Create hidden courses and plans

  • Charge in multiple currencies

  • Token-gate your courses

Augment Your Courses

  • Native livestreaming

  • Native event scheduling

  • Help members start conversations

  • Re-engage members with personalized messages

  • Instant course or challenge outline

  • Make any writing better

  • Icebreaker suggestions

See what other course creators are saying

profile

Janell Kathryn Sklapsky

The Luckiest Club

“We were excited to move to Mighty Pro [for our courses]—they were ahead of the curve on iOS compared to our old platform, Circle, and 65% of our [students] now use the app.”

profile

Paul Field & Wendy Sullivan

The Clean Change Community

“We love how Mighty supports our community-oriented approach to learning.”

profile

Jan Hutnan

Healthy Before Fit

“Building a course on Mighty is just smooth. Everyone can do it!”

profile

Joanne Flynn Black

launch b4

“I chose Mighty for my courses because I get to have participation built right in—my students build a relationship with each other.”

profile

Michelle Cannizzaro

The Balanced Blueprint Society

“I chose Mighty for courses because having my programs all in one place—away from the distractions of social media—gives my students a place they can truly focus.”

profile

Janell Kathryn Sklapsky

The Luckiest Club

“We were excited to move to Mighty Pro [for our courses]—they were ahead of the curve on iOS compared to our old platform, Circle, and 65% of our [students] now use the app.”

profile

Paul Field & Wendy Sullivan

The Clean Change Community

“We love how Mighty supports our community-oriented approach to learning.”

profile

Jan Hutnan

Healthy Before Fit

“Building a course on Mighty is just smooth. Everyone can do it!”

profile

Joanne Flynn Black

launch b4

“I chose Mighty for my courses because I get to have participation built right in—my students build a relationship with each other.”

profile

Michelle Cannizzaro

The Balanced Blueprint Society

“I chose Mighty for courses because having my programs all in one place—away from the distractions of social media—gives my students a place they can truly focus.”

