Deliver async and live online courses
Host videos and content for passive income—and charge a premium for live course experiences.Start a Free Trial
A course platform built for modern creators and entrepreneurs
Monetize your knowledge by charging one-time or subscription fees
Teach live or host pre-recorded content —or do both to maximize revenue
Use AI to quickly generate a course outline
Beautiful, flexible, and engaging
Course Content
Upload content and make it custom
Upload video, audio, and files to give your students everything they need to succeed. Create engaging visuals to stand out from basic courses and draw them into your material.
Course Delivery
Teach live or async
You can drip courses and have timed or sequential unlock. Add quizzes and assessments to help students retain the information.
Student Engagement
Your courses will be accessible on the web, Android, and iOS—notifications will keep students coming back to complete. You can also explore workshops and events that bring people together, live—from wherever.
Course Revenue
Charge one-time or for membership
Earn passive income with a one-time fee or explore a cohort-based model. You can bundle multiple courses together, charge in over 135+ currencies, offer free trials, and even token-gate courses.
Join tens of thousands of profitable course creators on Mighty
TEACH IN YOUR NICHE
Personal Finance & Investing
Health & Wellness
Career & Entrepreneurship
Relationships
Faith & Spirituality
Artistic Endeavors
Sports & Fitness
Personal Development
Wealth Without Wallstreet
Teaching thousands how to achieve true financial independence
Everything you need to deliver an incredible course experience
Each step on Mighty is simple—but gives you tons of flexibility
Get a head start with an instant course outline
Tell us what you want to teach and we’ll generate sections and lessons for you to fill in—in 30 seconds.
Create or upload your content
Upload videos or course material and create sequential lessons for students to work through—or unlock
Reveal, unlock, or set material to drip out
Start with all course material visible or choose to reveal it sequentially, schedule it, or unlock it at a specific time.
Choose to charge (or not)
Set up paid plans for single courses or bundles of them—or offer an intro course for free and charge students to go deeper.
Share your landing page
Create attractive pages to sell your plans—or send visitors from your ClickFunnels, Instapage, or Unbounce funnels straight into your Mighty check out flow.
Easily see and assess student progress
Track student progress and inject quizzes to ensure they’re mastering the material before moving on.
Automatically upsell after course completion
Use Zapier to sync Mighty and your email provider so that you can trigger a promotion for the next course once someone finishes the first one.
Record your livestreams to create 2 courses in 1
Charge for the premium live experience—and then repurpose the recordings as an evergreen course people can purchase and watch on their own time
Build your course empire around Mighty
Mighty stands alone—but it doesn’t have to. Whether you’re a seasoned course creator or new to the business, you can start with Mighty and then pick and choose the tech stack that suits you.
We’re ConvertKit’s only course creator platform partner and have a deep integration with their email and marketing software. Pull your course plans seamlessly into your ConvertKit emails and leverage automations and A/B testing to unlock more course revenue.
Our native integration with the most popular video call software means you can schedule Zoom events directly in your Mighty Network. When students join your Zoom events it’ll take them right into the Zoom app for your live classes and workshops.
We’ve built an easy way for you to share a direct link to your checkout page on Mighty. This makes it easy to use landing page and funnel tools like Clickfunnels, Instapage, and Unbounce to drive course sales.
+ 1000s more!
Alongside our native integrations we connect to Zapier. It’s an automation service that allows anyone to create workflows between thousands of different apps. Some of the most popular workflows for course creators include:
Sending an invitation to your course when someone makes a purchase in ThriveCart
Adding new contacts to your Hubspot CRM when someone purchases your course
Updating an Airtable record when a member RSVPs to a course event
Trigger an ActiveCampaign email flow when a student joins your course
...and thousands more.
Unlock courses—and more—for $99/month
Try a 14-day free trial to see how your course business can scale on Mighty
(2 months free)
Business
$99 /mo
when billed annually
Everything you need to scale a community or course business and integrate it with other technology.
14-Day Free Trial | No credit card required.
Content
Native video upload
Video embeds
Audio uploads
PDFs
Images and GIFs
Documents and slides
Quizzes and assessments
Unlimited course video storage
Instant course outline
Student Experience
Drip and unlock courses
iOS and Android app access
Create cohort-based courses
Allow student comments
Create student cohorts
Students can login with SSO
Send notifications
Allow student chat and DMs
Dark and light mode
Charge for access
Charge one-time fees
Charge a monthly or annual membership
Bundle courses together
Offer free trials
Offer free courses
Create hidden courses and plans
Charge in multiple currencies
Token-gate your courses
Augment Your Courses
Native livestreaming
Native event scheduling
Help members start conversations
Re-engage members with personalized messages
Instant course or challenge outline
Make any writing better
Icebreaker suggestions
See what other course creators are saying
Jon & Missy Butcher
Lifebook
“We tell every creator we know to get on Mighty Pro. Last year, we earned over $900,000 and helped nearly 6,000 members achieve breakthroughs in all 12 areas of their life.”
Mary Daphne
Explearning Academy
“Mighty enables me to create engaging, personalized learning experiences. It’s totally streamlined my content creation process!”
Stuart Kenney
Resource Together
“Mighty gave us a great foundation of tools for our course PLUS a wonderful way to keep our cohorts engaged—after years of working with Thinkific!”
Sharme Ridley
CNS Kitchen
“I can’t recommend Mighty enough for course creators. It’s seamless integration of content and community has made teaching a joy.”
