Jon & Missy Butcher Lifebook “We tell every creator we know to get on Mighty Pro. Last year, we earned over $900,000 and helped nearly 6,000 members achieve breakthroughs in all 12 areas of their life.”

Mary Daphne Explearning Academy “Mighty enables me to create engaging, personalized learning experiences. It’s totally streamlined my content creation process!”

Stuart Kenney Resource Together “Mighty gave us a great foundation of tools for our course PLUS a wonderful way to keep our cohorts engaged—after years of working with Thinkific!”

Sharme Ridley CNS Kitchen “I can’t recommend Mighty enough for course creators. It’s seamless integration of content and community has made teaching a joy.”

Jon & Missy Butcher Lifebook “We tell every creator we know to get on Mighty Pro. Last year, we earned over $900,000 and helped nearly 6,000 members achieve breakthroughs in all 12 areas of their life.”

Mary Daphne Explearning Academy “Mighty enables me to create engaging, personalized learning experiences. It’s totally streamlined my content creation process!”

Stuart Kenney Resource Together “Mighty gave us a great foundation of tools for our course PLUS a wonderful way to keep our cohorts engaged—after years of working with Thinkific!”