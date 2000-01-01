FeaturesCoursesBranded AppsServicesPricing
Triggers and actions that go beyond busywork

differentiator

Reward and encourage members who join and contribute

You can apply badges, tags, and even invite members to specific Courses, Challenges, or Events based on their behaviors.

differentiator

Move members through a value journey

Effortlessly guide people as they move through your programs. You can automatically invite them to programs and even send encouraging DMs.

differentiator

Cap event RSVPS and reward attendance

Events bring people together in realtime to connect and collaborate. Create a feeling of exclusivity with attendee caps, and reward people who show up for each other.

Nudge Members

AUTOMATE PEOPLE MAGIC

Nudge Your Members Toward Each Other

You can create a memorable and personalized experience for every member that keeps them connected and making progress—alongside others.

Build Your Dream Workflows

Automatically reward ambassadors with exclusive plan discounts.

Instantly grant and remove access as members make membership changes.

Effortlessly segment members with custom tags based on poll responses.

If This, Then That

Mix and match different types of triggers and actions to unlock endless workflow possibilities.

Courses

Attendance

Activity

Content

Triggers

Courses

Business

Path-To-Pro & Mighty Pro

Completed Lesson

Completed Section

Completed Quiz

Joined or Left Space

Joined or Left Network

Accessed or Removed from Plan

Converted from Free Trial

RSVPed to Event

Event Reached Specific Number of RSVPs

Member Reached Specific Number of Posts Created

Member Reached Specific Ambassador Level

Member Commented on Post

Member Answered Poll or Question

Actions

Courses

Business

Path-To-Pro & Mighty Pro

Add or Remove Badge

Invite to or Remove From Space

Invite to or Remove From Plan

Close or Open RSVPs

Send a DM

