Add Magical Automations
Triggers and actions that go beyond busywork
Reward and encourage members who join and contribute
You can apply badges, tags, and even invite members to specific Courses, Challenges, or Events based on their behaviors.
Move members through a value journey
Effortlessly guide people as they move through your programs. You can automatically invite them to programs and even send encouraging DMs.
Cap event RSVPS and reward attendance
Events bring people together in realtime to connect and collaborate. Create a feeling of exclusivity with attendee caps, and reward people who show up for each other.
AUTOMATE PEOPLE MAGIC
Nudge Your Members Toward Each Other
Build Your Dream Workflows
Automatically reward ambassadors with exclusive plan discounts.
Instantly grant and remove access as members make membership changes.
Effortlessly segment members with custom tags based on poll responses.
If This, Then That
Mix and match different types of triggers and actions to unlock endless workflow possibilities.
Courses
Attendance
Activity
Content
Triggers
Courses
Business
Path-To-Pro & Mighty Pro
Completed Lesson
Completed Section
Completed Quiz
Joined or Left Space
Joined or Left Network
Accessed or Removed from Plan
Converted from Free Trial
RSVPed to Event
Event Reached Specific Number of RSVPs
Member Reached Specific Number of Posts Created
Member Reached Specific Ambassador Level
Member Commented on Post
Member Answered Poll or Question
Actions
Courses
Business
Path-To-Pro & Mighty Pro
Add or Remove Badge
Invite to or Remove From Space
Invite to or Remove From Plan
Close or Open RSVPs
Send a DM
