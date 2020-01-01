Email image popup

Community Curious?

Share your email and we’ll send you our 6-part educational series, which kicks off with our groundbreaking framework for the “Life of a Community” that will help you look around the corner.

BONUS: We’ll also include thousands of dollars of bonuses and extras — absolutely free—including expert scripts and step-by-step guides!

Thank you!

Your first free resources will be on its way to your inbox soon.

We can’t wait to see what you create.

Something went wrong!

Please, try again later.

Features on Mighty networks
Features on Mighty networks

Features so good, you’ll never build elsewhere again

Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.

4.8 out of 5

19k ratings

"Mighty Networks is a breath of fresh air compared to other platforms that are overwhelming with distraction."

Benjamin Warsinske | Bricks and Brands

Benjamin Warsinske

Bricks and Brands

Ashley's Fox Testimonial
Astronaut
Astronaut

Mighty Networks helps you build a business you can be proud of

Scale a community without chaos or complexity

Whether you’re just starting out with 30 members or have grown to 300,000, your member experience and community management will remain uncompromised.

  • The Mighty Effect™ personalization technology means the activity feed is unique to each member, serving them relevant content

  • Welcome and Discovery sections make it easy for new members to get oriented

  • Unlimited members, Hosts, and moderators on every Mighty plan

Scale Community image
Scale Community image mobile
Scale Community image mobile
Bush hand
Benjamin Testimony for Mighty Community

"We moved our 25,000-person Facebook Group to Mighty a few years ago. Today, our community is 250,000-members strong because we can thrive in our own space with amazing culture and personalization technology that ensures each member sees exactly what they want."

Sarah Bowman | FWFG Kula

Gather your community on Mighty networks

Gather your community under your own brand

Whether you’re moving your social media followers or migrating from another platform, Mighty makes it easy to bring your vision to life with a branded community across all platforms.

  • Web, Android and iOS

  • Custom landing page

  • Custom domain

  • Organize with custom topics

  • Migration specialists

The best community platform lets you start where it feels natural and easy.

Explore our migration resources
Comment
Comment
Kassandra from E3 Community

“I’ve built a super profitable community in a short amount of time. Mighty Networks is a game changer!”

Kassandra Wojcik | E3 Community

Build a business, without the burnout

  • Native course builder—gate your content, add a course community, or teach a live, cohort-based course

  • Charge for courses or memberships as recurring subscriptions or one-time purchases

  • Charge in hundreds of local currencies

  • Create an Ambassador program to incentivize members to refer new members

Courses and premium memberships are a billion dollar industry. With Mighty, you don’t need to add another tool to charge or build an online course.

Donut icon

$199USD

Per Course

Access One Course

Buy

Build a Businness Splash
Build a Businness Splash Tablet
Build a Businness Splash Mobile

Spark member connections

With a personal brand or social media following, it’s all on you. With a community, your offering grows the more your members connect with each other. And Mighty makes it easy for them to find each other and start talking.

  • Rich member profiles

  • Private direct messaging

  • Small group chat

  • Match by location or interest

  • Member categories

phone image desktop
jumper hoper
dot dudes
trees
topstitch makers image

“I’m based in the US, and two of my members in Australia just met up. They said they felt like they’d known each other for years! Mighty made it possible.”

Leigh Metcalf | Topstitch Maker

Share a smile, in real-time

When building community, there's no substitute for live human connection. And when that connection happens on your own platform, instead of a standalone one or on social media, the benefits pay long-term dividends.

  • Livestreaming

  • Live events and meetings

  • Event calendar

  • Native video uploads

  • Group chat events

Scale Community image
Scale Community image mobile
Benjamin Testimony for Mighty Community

“A Mighty Network makes it so much easier to keep members engaged. It was challenging when they had to go ‘outside’ for videos and chat but now they’re connected and involved!”

Ivy Felicia | Social Impact Entrepreneur

Own your data, and turn insights into growth

Own, don’t rent your community. On Mighty, you can download your member data and also get access to insights and benchmarking that make it easy to spot what’s working and build on it.

  • Mighty Insights™ analytics dashboard

  • Mighty Insights™ benchmarking

  • Download your member data

  • Set your own terms & conditions

  • Community best practices shared in Mighty Community and through Community Design™

Join Mighty Community

Active Members

57

Jan

64

Feb

68

Mar

85

Apr

92

May

103

Jun

105

Jul

146

Aug

168

Sep

231

Oct

284

Nov

356

Dec

graphs

Estimated Subscription Revenue

You can find a full breakdown of our feature set here, across our Community and Business Plan tiers.

Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.

Here’s how Mighty stacks up against the competition

Features

black logo

“All-In-One” Platforms

Standalone Course Platforms

Social Media

Chat Apps

Community that scales

checked
x
x
x
x

Unlimited members

checked
x
x
checked
checked

Own your member data

checked
checked
checked
x
x

Courses

checked
x
checked
x
x

Events

checked
x
x
checked
x

Livestreaming

checked
x
x
checked
checked

DMs & Chat

checked
checked
x
checked
checked

The ability to charge

checked
checked
checked
x
x
Bush with hand
background

The best community platform unlocks the best communities

Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.
logo
left stars
right stars
trees