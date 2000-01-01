Email image popup

Scenes vs. Mighty Networks: Which Is Better in 2022?

If you’re thinking about launching a community, let's talk about the right place to host it.

Resources confeti background

Whether you’re a creator, brand, or business looking at starting or growing an online community, the question is always about platform. Which community platform is going to help you get your members engaged and excited, will help you grow your business, and will even grow with you?


In this article, we’re going to look at two: Mighty Networks and Scenes.


Mighty Networks is an all-in-one community platform that gives you everything you need to launch and grow a thriving community. It’s used by communities like Yoga with Adriene, TedX, and Cambridge University’s research network and comes loaded with event functionality, live streaming, courses, and more.


Scenes is a new player in the community scene (no pun intended). They’ve built a forum, chat, and live streaming community platform that’s aimed at everything from alumni groups to corporate customer communities. They call themselves a “white-labeled Discord” and they were actually created out of a Discord community called Avalon.


In this article, we’ll compare Mighty Networks vs. Scenes to give you a sense of what they do well and help you decide which one is right for you.


If you want more support in building your online community, come join OUR Mighty Community for free and meet other new and established community owners! We’d love to meet you. Join for free!





In this article...



1. Scenes vs. Mighty Networks: Comparison Chart


Features

Mighty Networks

Scenes

Forum

Icon checked
Icon checked

Chat & Group Messaging

Icon checked
Icon checked

Subgroups

Icon checked
Icon checked

Custom New Member Experience

Icon checked
Icon not checked

Live Streaming

Icon checked
Icon checked

Events Tab & Scheduling

Icon checked
Icon checked

LMS (Course Builder)

Icon checked
Icon not checked

Charge in Multiple Currencies

Icon checked
Icon not checked

Custom White-Label Apps

Icon checked
Icon not checked

Crypto Pay & Token-Gating

Icon checked
Icon not checked

Comprehensive Analytics

Icon checked
Icon not checked

Starting from

$33

$99





Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.





2. Scenes vs. Mighty Networks: Community features


Mighty Networks









Mighty Networks is an all-in-one community platform that brings together community, courses, and events in one place. Its community is built on a powerhouse forum engine that gives you a ton of tools: short and long-form content, video, tagging other members, live streaming, and more.


For member management, it comes with customizable member profiles and has the option to discover “members near you,” which is a lot of fun! Members can customize their profiles and link to their social media pages or other websites. It has full chat functions for both individual members and groups, and “message all members” features for hosts.


profile images, events, chat


With Mighty Networks, you can create and charge for subgroups, giving you tools to organize your community and – if you decide to charge – to add streams of revenue. Plus, Mighty has recently added a full, customizable, New Member Experience to help your members navigate the first few days and weeks of their life in a community – it’s proven to be a huge push for engagement.


Magical new member experience


Last but not least, every Mighty Network has both a Featured section which lets you create an amazing landing page for your members AND a Discovery section which gives a roundup of anything new in the community. With a powerful and comprehensive set of built-in analytics to let you know what’s working and what’s not, you’ve got everything you need to make your community shine.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


Scenes


Scenes has some of the same community features as Mighty Networks, with the exception of the “members near you” feature. It also has some basic member management tools, like the option for the community members to create a profile and search for members. As with a Mighty Network, you can have members apply to join instead of having open membership. You can also assign members to different roles, like students, manager, or teacher, giving people an assigned place in the community.


In terms of content, Scenes lets you create different kinds of media, including short and long-form posts and articles, newsletters, and video. It also has spatial 2D rooms that members can meet in in real time, as well as 1:1 and group messaging.


Scenes' spatial 2D room
Scenes 2D


3. Scenes vs. Mighty Networks: Live streaming and events


Mighty Networks


Mighty Networks comes with a ton of built-in event functionality for live events. With live streaming, event scheduling under the event tab, letting you add descriptions, RSVPs, invite members, and more. It also has a Zoom integration built-in – you can add Zoom meetings or webinars with one click.


Feature Item 2 - Courses


Members can see a list of upcoming events and will get notifications as the event is about to go live. You can add recordings of past events and live streams and create them as posts for those who missed and want a replay.


MC Events


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


Scenes


Scenes’ video and event functions are mostly based around live stream events. They like the buzz of the live event, and leaned into encouraging creators to focus on them. Scenes’ live stream platform has the option for individual or multi-speaker presentations, and the audience can interact live and ask questions in the chat section.


Scenes Event Calendar


Scenes also has an events tab and upcoming events list, much like Mighty Networks, where you can post events with title and an image. Members can RSVP, get notifications before the event, and can add it to their calendar.


4. Scenes vs. Mighty Networks: Marketing & monetization


Mighty Networks


Mighty Networks gives you the tools to build a powerful online business. You can sell community memberships, subgroup membership, courses, events, and/or bundle any or all of these together. It gives you the flexibility to monetize on your terms, and even on different currencies of your choice.


With customizable landing pages for everything you sell, and easy plan management behind the scenes, it’s easy to market your community too. Whether you want a free community with high-ticket courses, a coaching community with a mastermind, or pretty much any combination of teaching and membership – we’ve got you covered.


Desktop MC course- Expanded


When it comes to teaching courses, Mighty Networks gives you amazing capability for a live, cohort-based course. You can presell the course and teach it to a live audience. But unlike Scenes, Mighty also has a comprehensive LMS that’s great for asynchronous courses too.


This gives you the option to sell a fully pre-recorded course – which some creators prefer. But it also lets you do things like selling a cohort course, and setting up the recording on the LMS for people to watch again. It also means you can turn a webinar or cohort course into a totally different product.


token-gating


Finally, if you’re building a community around Web3, Mighty Networks has full token-gating/NFT-gating features. You can create a token-gated plan and then your members can connect a crypto wallet to pay for their plan!


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


Scenes


Scenes gives you some options for gating certain content and selling memberships – meaning you can monetize with premium content. This is similar to the ability to create tiered memberships with Mighty Networks – which can also include paid and free plans. Scenes also has a cool shop feature where you can link different products or subgroups of your community to one central purchasing location.


Scenes is missing the extensive bundling and custom plan options that Mighty Networks has. But the thing it’s missing the most is a proper LMS for course instruction. Because of its focus on live streaming and cohort courses, it doesn’t give you both live and pre-recorded functionality that Mighty Networks does, limiting the options for playing/selling replays of your live courses.


5. Scenes vs. Mighty Networks: Pricing


When it comes to pricing, Mighty Networks has a much cheaper community option than Scenes, which gives you everything to build an amazing community for $33/mo: including our community engine, live streaming, chat, messaging, and more. The Mighty Networks business plan, which includes our full LMS (course engine) costs the same as Scene’s basic plan – $99/mo.


6. Scenes vs. Mighty Networks: Apps and Access


Mighty Networks


Feature Item 2 - Courses - Mobile


Mighty Networks comes with an awesome app built in on every plan– your community can do everything in the app that it can on the web. The app comes built with live streaming, courses, content creation, and chat. With 4.7 stars in the App Store, the Mighty Networks app is a hit with its users too.


Pro homepage - apps section - mighty pro lab cellphones


As your community grows, we can grow with you too. We offer a totally white-label custom app under your brand and your name with Mighty Pro. We’ve built some amazing custom apps for some well-established businesses and creators like Sadie Robertson Huff’s LO sister app or Marisa Peer’s app More than Enough.


To find out more, request a demo. You can also find more case studies here.


Scenes


Scenes App


Scenes has an app that looks similar to the web application, and advertises itself as built for mobile first. It comes with the same community features they offer on the desktop option, and the app includes push notifications to let you know about new content or events in the community.


Ready to start?


So which is the right app for you? Scenes’ 2D walkaround feature is neat and adds a retro video-game feel to the community. On the other hand, Mighty Networks has a powerful LMS, more comprehensive community management, a full suite of business tools, token-gating, and a fully white-label option.


And on the Mighty Networks Community Plan, you can get the same features as Scenes for 1/3rd of the price.


mighty-networks-product-example-1024x701


If you’re ready to start building, come check out what you can do with Mighty! It’s totally free to try for 14 days, no credit card required.


Ready to launch your online course and community?


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.

Join Mighty Community

Learn the principles of Community Design™ (and see them in action) alongside thousands of creators and entrepreneurs. It's free to join!

Join Now