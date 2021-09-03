Online Courses

How to Set Up Online Courses on a Mighty Network

Ready to see step-by-step *exactly* how you enable online courses in your Mighty Network? Then this tutorial is for you.

Author

Gina Bianchini

Last Updated

February 21, 2026

How to Set Up Online Courses on a Mighty Network

Table of Contents

In this article

Here’s a simple, step-by-step video to show you how to create and manage online courses–or Mighty Courses, as we call them–in your Mighty Network👇

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3 ways to run Mighty Courses:

Since Mighty's Spaces give you the flexibility to build a bunch of different combinations with your course, you could add things like discussion forums, live events, live streaming, content, and more. But here are a few popular options:

  1. You can offer a course with just course content and no community.

  2. You can offer a course with a dedicated course community that only members of that course can access. 

  3. You can run a course live where the community is front and center and you’re building the course content as you go. 

These options AREN’T available on any other course platform. So, if you’re used to running your online courses on one platform, your course community on Facebook, and your sales pages and payments on yet another platform, you can now bring all three of these parts together in one place, under your brand, instantly available on every platform – web and mobile apps on iPhone, iPad, and Android. 

Right now, we’re offering a 14-day free trial so you can see how easy Mighty Courses are to learn and why your members are going to love it.

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APIsIntegrationsEmbedsAutomations

Pricing

Launch PlanScale PlanGrowth PlanAll Plans

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesPro ServicesPro Case StudiesNon-Profits

Services

StrategyDesignMigrationMighty Experts

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BookPodcastCommunity DesignCase StudiesResource CenterProduct TrainingHelp CenterChangelogDevelopers

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparisons

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

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