Purpose now email book
Purpose now email book

Can we send you a free gift?

This thought-provoking and actionable book offers a step-by-step guide to finding your purpose and translating it into action.

We’ll send you a link to redeem for a free copy once you share your email.

Success

Keep your eye on your inbox for how to redeem your free book.

Something went wrong!

Please, try again later.

FeaturesPricingAboutMighty Pro
Sign In
Start Your Free Trial

Courses

Blended Learning – Everything You Need to Know

Learn what blended learning is, its benefits, and the blended learning strategies to incorporate into your own practice.

By Mighty Networks

December 26, 2023

11 min read

IN THIS ARTICLE

    SHARE

    Blended learning can be an incredible experience for both teachers and students alike, helping you scale your teaching efforts while improving learning outcomes.


    In this article, we’ll introduce you to what blended learning is, some examples, and some blended learning strategies to incorporate into your own practice.


    ((toc))


    What is blended learning?


    Blended learning is an approach to teaching that mixes in-person, classroom teaching with supplemental e-learning, whether it’s through online discussions, extra synchronous or asynchronous classes, or other project-based work. Blended learning brings the best of traditional education–the energy and focus of a live classroom experience–together with the flexibility and accessibility of e-learning.


    Mighty Networks - Graphics - Live streaming


    Throughout its history, the term “Blended learning” has been used to describe 1. Combining delivery media, 2. Combining instructional methods, and 3. Mixing online and in-person instruction–but now we mostly use the term to describe a mix of in-person and online instruction.¹


    Even in the traditional classroom, blended learning is becoming the rule rather than the exception. A recent study of UK universities showed that 69% of them were planning to implement blended learning, while 82% said they are seeing a higher demand for blended learning. And in 2021 (during the pandemic), 60% of all US college students were taking at least one course online. Online education is estimated to reach $257.7 billion in value by 2027.


    Although we associate a burst in online learning with the pandemic, universities and colleges have supported online learning for decades–especially supplemental learning in online forums or projects. This has been facilitated by ed-tech tools and online learning software like Blackboard and Canvas.


    Canvas by Instructure


    Access to online learning has become so widespread that in 2023 the University of California decided to close a loophole in its system–it had so many courses available from online providers that students could get an online degree for way cheaper (they brought in a residency requirement).


    But blended learning isn’t just for higher ed or K-12. For every kind of training that exists, whether it’s corporate training or starting an online course business, blended learning has the potential to mix the very best of in-person learning (the engagement, the topic flexibility, the conversation) with the best of online learning (the accessibility).


    Blended learning can refer to:



    • Activity-level blending: When a single learning activity takes place in-person and online.

    • Course-level blending: When a course includes in-person and online material.

    • Program-level blending: Blending occurs across a program of study, but possibly not within specific courses or activities.


    ¹See the discussion in Chapter 1 of Curtis J. Bonk and Charles R. Graham, The Handbook of Blended Learning: Global Perspectives, Local Designs (John Wiley & Sons, 2005).


    Here are a few blended learning statistics



    • 83% of university students find online learning more convenient (Erudera).

    • 82% of all university and college students want at least some of their learning to be online (and 41% want completely online) (UNESCO).

    • A survey of new college students in 2022 found that 27% of them preferred blended learning and 29% preferred completely online–a shift down from the pandemic numbers, but still significant (New America).

    • There are 2.79 million U.S. post-secondary students doing their degrees online (NCES).

    • From 2019-2020, the pandemic caused post-secondary online learning to jump from 37% to 74%.


    Mighty Networks - Graphics - Discovery Course


    Blended learning systems


    Blended learning can only happen because of the rise of blended learning systems, the technological requirements for teaching at-scale online. Blended learning systems are always evolving and growing, with new capabilities all the time.


    For example, Mighty Co-Host™ can create course outlines using AI. These capabilities will keep evolving and changing blended learning as the tech evolves.


    Start Your Free Trial


    Blended learning vs hybrid learning: What’s the difference?


    The terms “blended learning” and “hybrid learning” are often used interchangeably. But sometimes, “hybrid” refers to a mixture of in-person and remote learners in the same classroom (sort of the way we describe a hybrid event)--while blended learning predominately describes a mixture of online and in-person learning for each learner.


    Benefits of blended learning


    There are a lot of benefits of online learning, and the simplest way to describe these is that it offers the best of both worlds! Since both in-person and virtual learning have positives, blended learning lets students get the value of each approach and mitigate the negatives.


    It’s this balance that makes up the sweet spot for blended learning. For example, asynchronous online learning can be lonely. But blended learning lets you get together with fellow students once in a while to make friends!


    A New America survey of blended learning in community colleges found that the top reasons students loved blended learning were: the option to set flexible schedules, the chance to make friends in class, a feeling of higher-quality education, a reduction in commute time, and a reason to get out of the house.


    Benefits of blended learning–associated with in-person learning



    • Flexibility: Online learning lets learners learn from the comfort of their own home, and asynchronous online learning can be done at a learner’s convenience. This can make learning possible for people with other commitments to balance (e.g. the parent working a job already).

    • Accessibility: Blended learning can be more accessible for different learning types–letting learners go at their own pace.

    • Eco-friendly: No need for classrooms (or heating/cooling or electricity). Online learning is eco-friendly and cost-effective.

    • Scalable: Even blended learning offers scale. For example, if you were teaching 3 intro classes, you could combine these all into a single online discussion group.

    • Easier than ever: Tech for e-learning is constantly getting better and more accessible.


    Mighty Networks - Graphics - Achievement Academy - Events


    Benefits of blended learning–associated with in-person learning



    • Engaging: If students struggle to pay attention online, live learning can improve this.

    • Forming connections: Students gathering in-class can form meaningful friendships and networks.

    • Flexibility: In-class learning offers flexibility of a different kind, the teacher can adapt the class discussions and material as they engage with the room.


    Blended learning examples



    • A college instructor adds a mandatory virtual component to their curriculum, for example, engaging in a virtual discussion room, writing blog posts about the reading, or working on an asynchronous group project with class members.

    • Walmart offers the One Global Walmart Academy which mixes live and virtual learning opportunities for its 2.3 million associates.

    • Amazon built classrooms into their fulfillment centers to teach employees skills–both those relevant to their work at Amazon and those not. They offer upskilling into some in-demand careers.

    • Many executive MBA programs mix live and virtual instruction to make up for the students’ busy schedules–many are working full-time while completing their MBAs.

    • The U.S. Government’s Federal Cyber Defense Skilling Academy upskills federal employees through a mix of live and virtual training.

    • The University of Phoenix is famous for online learning, but students can also take in-person classes, making for a blended learning degree.


    Blended e-learning


    There’s another option for blended learning and this is blended e-learning. Instead of mixing in-person with virtual learning, blended e-learning mixes elements of synchronous and asynchronous learning on a virtual platform.


    So, for example, you could have an asynchronous course that’s supported by virtual events, live chats, and discussion groups in real-time. Or, you could have a course that’s taught live through a livestreaming function, but the recording is available after along with an asynchronous discussion board.


    Migyty Networks - Graphics - Feed Paired Dark


    Like blended learning, blended e-learning brings a lot of the positives of an in-person classroom to e-learning. You can benefit from the energy of live sessions, from the discussions and conversations that happen in real-time, or the adaptability you can bring to students’ questions.


    The difference is, the entire thing happens on a virtual platform. You get all the accessibility and all the flexibility together.


    Start Your Free Trial


    Blended learning strategies


    1. Try a flipped classroom


    One common approach to blended learning is called a flipped classroom. In this model, students engage with readings or lectures at home, and then classroom time can focus on discussions or engagement.


    This can be tough to succeed within K-12 education, although it is possible (younger learners often need parents’ support). But the approach is used widely in higher ed and is similar to the “tutorial” model of education–which has been around for centuries (it’s the foundation of the Oxbridge system).


    2. Let the learning objectives guide


    Blending learning should be guided by what helps you get to your learning objectives the best. This might seem obvious, but you can use each of the advantages of live and online learning to meet different learning objectives. A flipped classroom is a great example of this.


    Big Purpose- New Image


    3. Choose great tech


    The tech you choose to facilitate blended learning will impact its success. Obviously, whatever features you’re looking for in a blended learning platform need to be robust and functioning. They should play well together and be easy for the students to both use and access.


    Here are a few tips:



    • Avoid complicated tech stacks. Try to find solutions that let you add the blended learning features you want without mixing and matching software–which creates more complications.

    • Check with IT. If your institution has an in-house IT team, see if you have existing solutions.

    • Think about interoperability–if it needs to be, make sure your blended learning tech jives with existing learning and student management systems.


    Mighty Networks - Graphics - Courses Paired Dark


    Start Your Free Trial


    4. Make the online count


    One of the quickest ways for blended learning to fail is by putting all the weight on the in-person sessions and making online participation optional. The online portion of blended learning shouldn’t feel like an add-on or an afterthought. Make it count and assign real learning objectives to online participation.


    For example, having an optional discussion space is a recipe for low uptake. Try building 10 discussion reflections and 10 responses to others’ reflections into your curriculum (e.g. worth 1% each for 20% of the final grade). By putting skin in the game for blended learning, you increase the chances it will work well.


    5. Don’t replicate the traditional classroom online


    Blended learning presents a nearly limitless range of learning possibilities. Replicating the activities of a traditional classroom online can just be sad.


    For example, a lecture is fine.



    • But what about having students watch a documentary together while chatting virtually?

    • Or applying a theory to a popular film?

    • Or trying an online video game that fits with course themes?

    • Or building their own blog or website?

    • Or posting on social media about course themes?


    The sky’s the limit, so be creative about using online formats.


    6. Don’t make synchronous and asynchronous the division


    It’s easy to think that in-class needs to be synchronous and online should be asynchronous, but that’s not the case. Online activities can be synchronous, through the use of live video, chat, messaging, etc. And in-person activities don’t necessarily need to be simultaneous.


    If you're trying to choose between leading with asynchronous or synchronous, this chart can help you think through the types of learners each serves best:


    Factor

    If Yes...

    If No...

    Are your students self-directed and autonomous?

    Try Asynchronous

    Try Synchronous

    Does your material ever change?

    Try Synchronous

    Try Asynchronous

    Do students require live feedback and support?

    Try Synchronous

    Try Asynchronous

    Do your students have limitations in joining through a live session, either because of learning style or lifestyle?

    Try Asynchronous

    Try Synchronous

    Will the students need to workshop ideas, have discussions, or work together?

    Try Asynchronous

    Try Synchronous


    7. Orient the students


    Rather than throw the students at blended learning, host a session in class (even in a computer lab if you have access) to get them started with the online component of the class. Use this opportunity to teach them how to log on to the blended learning platform, how to use different features, and perhaps even do an assignment together.


    Familiarity with the platform increases the chances of students getting the most out of it. And technical difficulties are one of the top barriers to blended learning.


    8. Read your data


    Since blended learning comes on software platforms, you have the unique opportunity to engage with data. These data points can give you useful information about what’s working and what isn’t when it comes to your blended learning implementation.


    Check the data often.


    Mighty Insights - analytics


    9. Join a community of practice


    Adapting blended learning of any kind can be a challenge for the first time. Look for communities of practice where you can share and learn from others who are using blended learning well.


    Mighty Networks - Graphics - Achievement Academy - Events


    Blended learning platforms


    1. Mighty Networks





    Mighty Networks is a community and course platform that comes with a powerful toolset for hosting discussions, livestreaming, running live events, and including both synchronous and asynchronous courses.


    Deliver Online Courses - Livewell


    As a blended learning platform, it shines for corporate and brand-related learning–with options for a branded app through Mighty Pro. And for those running an online course or training business, it gives you everything you need for monetization–building packages, managing checkouts, and charging in 135 different currencies.


    2. Moodle


    moodle


    Moodle is an institutional learning management system that comes with a lot of different content options as well as a solid set of engagement features for co-learning, things like discussion forums, collaborations, and messaging.


    3. Canvas by Instructure


    Canvas can be used to create an institutional learning hub, with a powerful LMS, good engagement tools, solid mobile apps (better than Moodle), and Learning Tools Interoperability (LTI) compatibility to work with an institution’s IT system.


    4. Blackboard Learn


    One of the more common institutional LMS options that has a lot of grading and assignment features included, plus a few good collaboration features (like the discussion board and live meeting features). The dashboard is easy to use for both students and administrators.


    Conclusion


    Mighty Networks - Graphics - Optimistic - Payments


    Blended learning can be a challenge to try if it’s your first time. But if done well, it can create fantastic learning opportunities and help you scale your teaching. Hopefully, this guide has you excited about trying blended learning and ready to bring your teaching online!


    If you want to experiment with Mighty’s blended learning platform, you can try it free for 14 days–no credit card needed.

    Ready to launch an online learning business?

    Start Your Own Mighty Network Today!No credit card required.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Join Mighty Community

    Learn the principles of Community Design™ (and see them in action) alongside thousands of creators and entrepreneurs. It's free to join!

    Join Now
    screenshot
    Building a Website
    Creating a Website
    The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2024
    The New Way to Build a Website
    The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2023)
    How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
    The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
    View All
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    7 Best Membership Website Builders of 2023 (+ How Build One)
    Where to Host Your Website
    5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
    5 WordPress Alternatives for 2024
    4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2024
    The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
    Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
    View All
    Building Your Brand
    Growing Your Community
    What Is the Network Effect? Our Crash Course for 2023
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    What Is a Content Creator? (And How to Become One)
    How To Start a Podcast in 2024
    How to Start a Life-Coaching Business Online (2023 Guide)
    How to Grow Your Online Personal Training Business (Ultimate Guide - 2023)
    How to Build an Email List on Facebook in 2024
    View All
    Community
    Building an Online Course
    What Is Community-Based Learning? A Short Guide
    Building or Moving Your Community
    How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2023
    Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2023
    The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2023
    18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2024
    11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
    View All
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    What Is A Forum? A Beginner’s Guide (Definition + Examples)
    6 Steps to a Thriving Mastermind Group Coaching Business
    The Best Membership Software for Nonprofits (5 Options)
    The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives
    The 14 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2024
    View All
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    Profi vs. Mighty Networks
    Finding Your Community's Home
    Mighty Networks vs. Honeycommb
    6 Honeycommb Alternatives for 2023
    What Is Cultural Software? Our 2023 Guide
    Mighty Networks vs. Skool: Which to Choose for Community and Courses
    Twitter vs. Mastodon: Which Is Right You? (+ a Better Alternative)
    View All
    Growing Your Community
    A Guide to Online Community Management
    What Is a Customer Community? (+Examples)
    13 Benefits of Online Communities (2024)
    31 Community Engagement Ideas (+ Examples)
    9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
    View All
    Managing Your Community
    How to Build a Brand Community – Our 2023 Guide
    The Best Community Chat App of 2023 (13 Options)
    Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
    How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
    14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2024
    View All
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    Why You Need A Community Flywheel (+ How To Build One in 2023)
    Everything You Need to Know About an Online Community (2023)
    5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
    Course Creators
    Monetizing Your Digital Business
    Digital Creator: What Is It & How To Become One (2023)
    Courses
    Building an Online Course
    Blended Learning – Everything You Need to Know
    The 24 Best Online Learning Platforms for 2024
    How to Make a Digital Course in 2023 (9 Steps)
    10 Profitable Online Course Niches for 2024
    A Beginner’s Guide to Equipment for Online Courses (2023)
    View All
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    How to Migrate From Teachable in 2023 (and where to go)
    5 Maven Alternatives for 2024
    The Best Online Video Course Software (6 Options)
    Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2023?
    5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2024
    View All
    Launching an Online Course
    Secrets to a Great Online Course Funnel (+ the Best One for 2023)
    How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
    5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2024
    11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
    Creating an App
    Developing a Mobile App
    What Is a Native App? (A Beginner’s Guide + Examples)
    Memberships & Subscriptions
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    The 10 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2023
    15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2023)
    Growing Your Community
    115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2023 (Our Ultimate Guide!)
    How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel (2023 Guide)
    Managing a Membership Site
    10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2023
    6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
    12 Best Membership Management Software Options (2023)
    Managing Your Community
    14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program
    Starting a Membership Site
    How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2023
    10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2024
    How to Price a Membership Site in 2023
    7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2023
    The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
    View All
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    How to Create a Newsletter (8 Steps)
    How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
    Monetization
    Monetizing Your Digital Business
    A Complete Guide to Content Monetization for 2024
    What Is a Digital Nomad? A Complete Guide + Career Options (2024)
    What Is Passive Income? All You Need to Know for 2023
    Monetize. Monetization. How It Works + Examples (2023)
    What Are Digital Goods? Beginners Guide + Examples
    View All
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    How to Write a Mission Statement (+ Examples)
    A Guide to High-Ticket Sales (2023)
    What Is a Paywall? Everything You Need to Know for 2023
    6 Repeat Business Ideas to Rock 2023
    Our Guide to Bootstrapping Your Business in 2023
    View All
    Professional Networks
    Growing Your Community
    What Is a Mastermind Group? All You Need to Know (2023)
    Virtual Events
    Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
    Our Ultimate Intro to Virtual Events–All You Need to Know in 2023
    5 Alternatives to Run the World
    The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2023
    What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2023?
    The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms
    View All
    Making Your Virtual Event a Success
    Virtual Conferences – A Guide for 2023
    A Guide to Live Streaming for Creators (+ 5 Platforms)
    10 Great Streaming Tips for Content Creators
    21 Virtual Event Ideas
    11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2024
    View All
    View All Articles
    Building a Website
    Creating a Website
    The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2024
    The New Way to Build a Website
    The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2023)
    How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
    The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    7 Best Membership Website Builders of 2023 (+ How Build One)
    Where to Host Your Website
    5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
    5 WordPress Alternatives for 2024
    4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2024
    The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
    Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
    The 5 Best Online Course Platforms for Coaches
    The Best Alternatives to Wix in 2023
    7 Awesome No-Code Website Builders for Creators (2023 List)
    The 4 Best Squarespace Alternatives in 2024
    Building Your Brand
    Growing Your Community
    What Is the Network Effect? Our Crash Course for 2023
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    What Is a Content Creator? (And How to Become One)
    How To Start a Podcast in 2024
    How to Start a Life-Coaching Business Online (2023 Guide)
    How to Grow Your Online Personal Training Business (Ultimate Guide - 2023)
    How to Build an Email List on Facebook in 2024
    14 Email List Building Strategies for 2024
    22 Ways to Grow Your Brand in 2024
    How to Build a Personal Brand in 2023
    The 15 Best Content Creation Platforms of 2023
    How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
    How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
    Community
    Building an Online Course
    What Is Community-Based Learning? A Short Guide
    Building or Moving Your Community
    How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2023
    Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2023
    The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2023
    18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2024
    11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
    How to Start a Mastermind Group (10 Steps)
    The Definitive Guide to Moving an Online Community
    11 Types of Online Communities That Thrive
    How to Pick the Best Community Platform for Your Brand
    How to Start an Online Community Forum
    4 Awesome Online Community Website Examples
    How to Create a Private Social Network in 5 Easy Steps
    How to Get Started on a Modern Community Platform (5 Steps)
    How to Build a Fan Base and Turn it Into a Community
    How to Create a Virtual Community in 2023 in 6 Easy Steps
    How to Grow a Facebook Group & Increase Engagement
    How to Delete a Facebook Group in 5 Easy Steps
    How to Build a Community Site in 6 Steps
    How to Create a Micro-Community
    The Ultimate Guide to Building an Online Community in 2023
    How to Start a Community From Scratch in 2023
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    What Is A Forum? A Beginner’s Guide (Definition + Examples)
    6 Steps to a Thriving Mastermind Group Coaching Business
    The Best Membership Software for Nonprofits (5 Options)
    The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives
    The 14 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2024
    10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 9 Examples)
    These Are the 9 Best Mighty Networks Alternatives
    Online Church Membership Software
    5 Best Group Coaching Software Picks for 2024
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    Profi vs. Mighty Networks
    Finding Your Community's Home
    Mighty Networks vs. Honeycommb
    6 Honeycommb Alternatives for 2023
    What Is Cultural Software? Our 2023 Guide
    Mighty Networks vs. Skool: Which to Choose for Community and Courses
    Twitter vs. Mastodon: Which Is Right You? (+ a Better Alternative)
    20 Telegram Alternatives to Chat With in 2024
    Passion.io vs. Mighty Networks: Where to Launch Your Online Business in 2023
    Scenes vs. Mighty Networks: Which Is Better in 2023?
    5 Higher Logic Alternatives for an Amazing Community
    5 Mobilize Alternatives for an Amazing Community
    Mighty Networks vs. Higher Logic: Where to Build Your Community in 2023
    Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2023?
    6 Memberful Alternatives for 2023
    7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2023
    6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2024
    Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2023
    The 6 Best Social Community Software Options of 2023
    The 18 Best Alternatives to Discord for 2023
    How to Choose an Online Community Creator + 4 Options
    The 17 Best Online Coaching Platforms of 2023
    Disciple vs. Mighty Networks - Which is Best in 2023?
    Mighty Networks vs. Discord: Which Is Best for Your Community?
    How to Build a Discord Community in 7 Steps (2023)
    Mighty Networks vs. Facebook Groups
    These Are the 10 Major Disadvantages of Facebook Groups
    The 13 Best Alternatives to Circle.so
    The Best BuddyBoss Alternatives
    Geneva vs. Mighty Networks
    Tribe vs. Mighty Networks
    How to Evaluate Community Platforms
    What to Look for in Private Community Software (+3 Options)
    Slack vs. Circle
    Why You Should Use a White Label Social Network Platform
    The 11 Best Geneva Chat Alternatives
    Mighty Networks vs. Circle: Which Is the Better Community Platform?
    Slack vs Discord: Which is Best? (2023)
    The Best Modern Community Platforms in 2024
    The 11 Best Alternatives to Substack for 2024
    The Best Tribe Alternatives in 2023
    The 4 Best Mastermind Group Platforms of 2023
    Your Guide to Community Platforms for Creators
    15 Best Online Community Platforms of 2024 (Ranked)
    7 Best Community Website Software Options for 2023 (+ 13 Ideas)
    The 6 Best Slack Alternatives for a Thriving Community (2023)
    These Are The 17 Best Facebook Group Alternatives
    These Are The 17 Best Alternatives to Patreon
    Growing Your Community
    A Guide to Online Community Management
    What Is a Customer Community? (+Examples)
    13 Benefits of Online Communities (2024)
    31 Community Engagement Ideas (+ Examples)
    9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
    5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
    12 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
    How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
    10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
    How to Monetize a Community
    10 Secrets for Creating a Thriving Community in 2024
    Managing Your Community
    How to Build a Brand Community – Our 2023 Guide
    The Best Community Chat App of 2023 (13 Options)
    Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
    How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
    14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2024
    How to Measure Community Engagement
    The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
    12 Simple Community Management Best Practices for 2024
    9 Secrets to Increase Online Community Engagement (2023)
    Here’s the Best Community Management Software for 2024
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    Why You Need A Community Flywheel (+ How To Build One in 2023)
    Everything You Need to Know About an Online Community (2023)
    5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
    Course Creators
    Monetizing Your Digital Business
    Digital Creator: What Is It & How To Become One (2023)
    Courses
    Building an Online Course
    Blended Learning – Everything You Need to Know
    The 24 Best Online Learning Platforms for 2024
    How to Make a Digital Course in 2023 (9 Steps)
    10 Profitable Online Course Niches for 2024
    A Beginner’s Guide to Equipment for Online Courses (2023)
    How to Make Online Video Courses – 2023 Quick Guide
    How to Make a Tutorial Video - A Short Guide for 2023
    168 Online Course Ideas for 2024
    11 Secrets of Effective Online Course Design (2023)
    How to Develop Online Training Courses – A Short Guide (2023)
    6 Passion.io Alternatives for an Amazing Course App
    A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2023
    How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2023
    6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
    How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2023
    5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2023
    5 Secrets to Choosing the Right Online Course Name
    How to Build an Online Course that Sells
    7 Best Practices for Creating Online Courses in 2023
    How to Engage Students in Online Courses (7 Pro Tips)
    4 Alternatives to Profi for 2024
    How to Build an Online Course Without Coding (9 Steps)
    Can You Still Make Money with Online Courses in 2023?
    The Importance of Community in Online Courses
    How to Make Money Selling Courses Online
    How to Teach Online Courses (10 Steps)
    The Ins & Outs of Online Course Hosting
    How to Create a Cohort-Based Course
    What Makes a Cohort-Based Course Different?
    How to Start an Online Training Business (4 Steps)
    How to Price Online Courses (Our 2023 Guide)
    How to Set Up Online Courses on a Mighty Network
    How to Bring Your Courses and Community to a Mighty Network
    The Ultimate Guide to Creating an Online Course
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    How to Migrate From Teachable in 2023 (and where to go)
    5 Maven Alternatives for 2024
    The Best Online Video Course Software (6 Options)
    Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2023?
    5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2024
    Podia vs. Teachable
    Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
    Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2023?
    Podia vs. Kajabi - Here's How They Compare
    The 5 Best Podia Alternatives for 2023
    5 Top Online Courses App Options for 2023
    Podia vs. Mighty Networks - Where to Build Your Course in 2023
    These Are the 11 Best Online Course Platforms for 2024
    Teachable vs. Udemy – Which Is Best in 2023?
    Maven vs. Mighty Networks
    Kajabi vs. Thinkific - Here's How They Compare
    Teachable vs. Mighty Networks
    Teachable + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
    Kajabi + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
    Thinkific + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
    What You Need in a Cohort-Based Course Platform
    Skillshare vs. Udemy
    Where to Sell Online Courses - 11 Best Platforms for 2024
    Thinkific vs Teachable – The Ultimate Comparison for 2023
    The 11 Best Online Teaching Platforms
    Kajabi vs. Teachable
    10 Best Online Course Creation Software Options for 2024
    The 6 Best Skillshare Alternatives for 2023
    The 14 Best Alternatives to Thinkific in 2024
    What to Look For in an Online Course Builder
    The 3 Best Alternatives to Udemy for Creating an Online Course in 2023
    The 6 Best Alternatives to Teachable in 2023
    The 6 Best Kajabi Alternatives of 2023
    Mighty Networks vs. Kajabi
    Launching an Online Course
    Secrets to a Great Online Course Funnel (+ the Best One for 2023)
    How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
    5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2024
    11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
    Creating an App
    Developing a Mobile App
    What Is a Native App? (A Beginner’s Guide + Examples)
    Memberships & Subscriptions
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    The 10 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2023
    15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2023)
    Growing Your Community
    115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2023 (Our Ultimate Guide!)
    How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel (2023 Guide)
    Managing a Membership Site
    10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2023
    6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
    12 Best Membership Management Software Options (2023)
    Managing Your Community
    14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program
    Starting a Membership Site
    How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2023
    10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2024
    How to Price a Membership Site in 2023
    7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2023
    The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
    How to Start a Membership Website Business in 6 Steps
    8 Tips for How to Market a Membership Website
    How to Build a No-Code Membership Site in 2023 (7 Steps)
    How to Make a Paid Membership Site
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    How to Create a Newsletter (8 Steps)
    How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
    Monetization
    Monetizing Your Digital Business
    A Complete Guide to Content Monetization for 2024
    What Is a Digital Nomad? A Complete Guide + Career Options (2024)
    What Is Passive Income? All You Need to Know for 2023
    Monetize. Monetization. How It Works + Examples (2023)
    What Are Digital Goods? Beginners Guide + Examples
    A Beginner's Guide to Digital Products
    16 Killer Digital Product Ideas for 2024 (+ How to Launch)
    Quick Guide for How To Use ClickFunnels (7 Steps)
    How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (+45 Digital Products to Sell)
    How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2024 (8 Steps)
    15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2024 (Ranked)
    How to Sell Digital Products
    How to Make Money Blogging
    How to Create a Subscription Site in 5 Steps
    Our Guide to Recurring Revenue (+10 Business Ideas You'll LOVE)
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    How to Write a Mission Statement (+ Examples)
    A Guide to High-Ticket Sales (2023)
    What Is a Paywall? Everything You Need to Know for 2023
    6 Repeat Business Ideas to Rock 2023
    Our Guide to Bootstrapping Your Business in 2023
    5 Ways to Monetize Your Audience in 2024
    How to Build a High-Ticket Coaching Funnel
    How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
    5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
    How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2023
    Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2023 (5 Options)
    Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2023?
    The Ultimate Guide to the Creator Economy
    Professional Networks
    Growing Your Community
    What Is a Mastermind Group? All You Need to Know (2023)
    Virtual Events
    Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
    Our Ultimate Intro to Virtual Events–All You Need to Know in 2023
    5 Alternatives to Run the World
    The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2023
    What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2023?
    The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms
    What Are the Best Alternatives to Hopin?
    Making Your Virtual Event a Success
    Virtual Conferences – A Guide for 2023
    A Guide to Live Streaming for Creators (+ 5 Platforms)
    10 Great Streaming Tips for Content Creators
    21 Virtual Event Ideas
    11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2024
    Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
    How to Host a Virtual Event (2023 Guide)
    How to Host a Virtual Conference