168 Online Course Ideas for 2023

When Ryder Carroll discovered a process to organize his thoughts, it was life-changing. Ryder had struggled with ADD for his whole life. So when he created a unique organizational process he calls bullet journalling, he knew he had to share it with others. His community, BuJo U, runs events and courses that teach others the process that Ryder found so effective for him.





Ryder managed to find a super unique topic for an online course, something he was a master at, and something that flowed from his own unique story. And the results have been amazing.





Online courses have now pretty much become a mainstay in out lives. So many of us have tried them, maybe as part of an online degree, on a course platform, or to learn from a creator. So maybe you’re ready to try your hand at creating some of the magic in an online course – either live or pre-recorded. But what if you’re fresh out of online course ideas?





In this article, we’ll try to fix that. We’ll talk you through some of the best online course ideas, categorized by online course topics that are in demand.





In this article…













First of all, how can you make sure an online course will sell? As you think through these online course ideas and which one is right for you, you can try the following steps to validate them with your potential students:







Interview your Ideal Students to see what they’re looking for.



Look around to see if there are similar courses (it’s a good thing if there are!).



Consider preselling your course. You can even presell it before creating it, and teach it live as a cohort course.







168 Online course ideas





Here are some great ideas for an online course you could start building today!





Health & wellness online course ideas





We’re seeing a lot of health and wellness courses do really well on Mighty. A big part of this is because we’re entering an era when – let’s be honest – more and more of us are tapped into well-being. And that’s an awesome thing! On Mighty, we’ve seen creators like Adriene Mishler build communities and courses around the love of Yoga, or amazing communities like The Self Care Space, dedicated to getting young women access to mental health resources.









Here are some of the health and wellness course ideas we’re watching:







Basics of yoga

Learning mindfulness

Develop better sleep habits

Stretching for mobility

Nature bathing

Naturopathy and alternative health

How to reduce your stress







Online business course ideas





Business courses are always hot, and the main reason is probably the real-world application. Most business owners know they can go to business school and learn things, but jump at the chance to learn from a practitioner – not necessarily a professor – who’s been where they want to go and can help them get there.





One of the sweet examples we love to highlight is the work Tiffany Johnson is doing with her community, Mind Cake Pop. Tiffany quit a corporate job and took a gig at a bakery, before realizing she was in love with one treat in particular: the cake pop. After building a successful cake-pop business, Tiffany started using her chops to teach others how to build their own cake pop empires.









Here are some ideas for online business courses:







How to start an X business (fill in the blank with your specialty)

Finding financing for your business

Learning the basics of product design

Bookkeeping for small businesses

Using social media to find clients

How to hire (and fire) people

How to form successful partnerships

How to scale a business

How to license a business

How to franchise a business

How to build wealth as a business owner

How to work on your business instead of in it







Food and nutrition





We talked about health and wellness, and often these are related to food. But there are a lot of great online course ideas built around what we eat! From dealing with disordered eating, to feeling great, to adopting a certain way of eating, courses around food and nutrition can be really successful!









For example, here on Mighty, we’ve got an awesome community – Plantstrong – built around the philosophies of Rip Esselstyn. Rip was an Austin firefighter who adopted a plant-based diet after he and his colleagues realized their cholesterol was too high. Plantstrong brings together almost 20k members to learn plant-based eating.





Here are some online course ideas for food and nutrition:







Eating for a specific illness or disorder (e.g. diabetes, cancer, celiac disease)

Eating for weight loss or gain

How to adopt a plant-based diet

How to eat for more energy

Specialty diets (keto, paleo, etc.)

Adopting a healthy relationship to food

How to eat well on a budget

How to help kids eat vegetables

Healthy eating for seniors

Cooking a specific type of food (e.g. Chinese, Italian, Spanish, Indian)

Becoming an awesome baker

Time-saving cooking (e.g. with pre-made or frozen meals)







Love & Relationships





Relationships aren’t easy. And they’re changing. So if you’re a 45-y-o divorcee who wants to get back in the game, you can imagine that it’s changed a lot. What’s the deal with dating apps? How are people handling dating etiquette in the 21st century? And who gets the check?





Beyond romantic relationships, we have relationships all over the place that aren’t always simple to navigate. Most of us have relationships with our family, friends, neighbors, and colleagues, and sometimes they need help.





Here are some ideas for courses on love and relationships:







Getting back into the dating game at 30, 40, etc.

How to build a great dating app profile

How to be more vulnerable

Creating a happy, healthy marriage

Maintaining intimacy after kids

Learning to communicate in a relationship

How to spice up your sex life

Building friendships that last a lifetime

Dealing with difficult relationships with family members

Coping with the loss of a loved one

Dealing with toxic relationships

Healing from hurt







Parenting & family





Moving on from relationships with those around us or a significant other, how about relationships with your kids? Parenting is no walk in the park, and there are a lot of online courses out there helping you learn to be a better parent.









One great parenting community on Mighty is The Village by Happily Family. It was created by Cecilia and Jason Hilkey, who have the vision to teach modern parents how to build love and connection. Today The Village gives parents the resources to grow healthy relationships with their kids.





Here are some other ideas for parenting and family courses:







Raising emotionally strong kids

How to carve out time for the family

Dealing with screen addiction as a family

Parenting a special needs child

Getting through pregnancy and birth (e.g. Lamaze)

Sleep scheduling for newborns

Learning how to breastfeed

Navigating postpartum depression

Helping your child get into and go to college

Supporting a sensitive child

Online safety and cyberbullying

Co-parenting after divorce







Personal development





Let’s move from relationships to personal development. Maybe your thing is to help other people get the most out of their lives, to become the best they can be. Decades ago personal development was limited to a small group of people, but it’s gone mainstream.









And here at Mighty, we have some great courses and communities dedicated to personal development. For example, Lenéa Sims launched a community called Outer Work that creates intimate and impactful opportunities for education, reflection, and direct action around anti-racism.





Lenéa’s community is evidence of the need for personal development and education that deals with the impacts of systemic racism.





So whether devoted to your inner or outer life, here are some ideas for courses dedicated to personal development:







Dealing with negative thoughts and emotions

Manifesting your vision for the world

Learning to control anger

How to create a vision for life that pulls you forward

How to schedule your time for effectiveness

Goal-setting

Overcoming fear

Finding purpose and happiness in life

Master work-life balance

How to become a life-long learner







Marketing online course ideas





We talked about business above, and there could be online courses dedicated to a lot of different parts of business. But let’s talk about marketing. Since marketing is such a huge discipline, and virtually every business has a need for it, courses that teach the skills needed for marketing often do really well!





Creative online course ideas





What if you’re a creative? We see a lot of great courses dedicated to creative pursuits, like ArtSnacks Mix, created by siblings Lee and Sarah Rubenstein to help people learn to use the boxes of art supplies that they sell through their Instagram business.









Creatives are always learning, and if you’ve got a cool creative skill like painting watercolors or graphic design, there’s a good chance you could create a course around it.





Here are some online course ideas for creatives:







Graphic design basics

Painting with watercolor

Landscape photography

Taking amazing pictures with your smartphone

Portrait photography basics

Travel photography made easy

Cartooning

Live drawing

Scrapbooking

Home decorating on a budget

Furniture recovering and restoration

Video editing

Film-making







Money





How about courses around money? We’ve got a lot of money-related networks on Mighty, and they’ve got some amazing stories. For example, the Wealth Builders Community, hosted by Ashley Fox. Ashley was climbing the ladder at Wall Street before she decided to quit and take financial education to people with low-to-moderate incomes. Her courses target beginning investors to teach them the basics of growing wealth in the market.









Money courses are ALWAYS in style. After all, money is something that everyone cares about, no matter who they are. Here are some ideas for money courses:







Personal finance basics

Managing a budget

Investing in real estate

Investing in the stock market

Building an income as a day trader

How to get out of debt

Managing money as a couple

How to build intergenerational wealth

How to retire early (FIRE)

How to talk to your kids about money

Managing your business taxes

Surviving on one income

Creating passive income streams

Re-selling on Amazon







Sports & fitness





If you’re into sports or personal fitness, there’s a TON of room for courses in this area. Fitness is an especially popular niche.





Here are some ideas for courses having to do with sports and fitness:







Fitness boot camps

HIIT courses

Bodybuilding basics

How to get started running

Pilates for beginners

Getting started with cycling

How to rock climb safely

Basics of skiing







The list goes on and on. The more difficult or technical something is, or the more gear involved (like rock climbing), the more chance there is that people will be looking for help to know where to begin.





Career Growth





Career growth is an area where courses are booming. Consider this – LinkedIn has built a whole platform dedicated to career courses (LinkedIn Learning). And just because there’s a lot of people creating career courses doesn’t mean you don’t have something unique to offer.









One of our favorite examples on Mighty of someone who’s killing it with career courses is Aliza Licht. During her time as the SVP of global communications at Donna Karan, Aliza racked up 1.5 million followers on Twitter by sharing career advice for young professionals. This would evolve into a book: Leave Your Mark: Land Your Dream Job. Kill it in Your Career. Rock Social Media, a podcast, and eventually a free community: Leave Your Mark. In this community, Aliza hosts career boot camps for young professionals.





If you’re looking for an idea for a course dedicated to career excellence, here are some options:







Finding your first job

Negotiating salary

Getting a promotion

Networking basics

Building a career as (identity, background, etc.)

Building a career in X industry

How to use LinkedIn

Building a professional portfolio

Creating a winning resume

Deciding what career to pursue

Helping your kids find a path

Planning for retirement

Managing people

Getting your first executive role







Professional Communities & Certifications





One of the lesser-known areas where courses do REALLY WELL is with professional communities and certifications. Of course, these aren’t as universal as many of the courses on this list. But there’s riches in niches as they say, and there’s no better niche than a professional community. For example, pick a group of people in any given profession. Let’s say accountants. They all need to use the same software (e.g. bookkeeping software), pass the same tests, and hold the same credentials.





That means that there’s huge opportunity for courses in pretty much any professional field. One great example built on Mighty is QPractice, a community dedicated to helping people pass the National Council for Interior Design Qualification (NCIDQ) exam.





It’s IMPOSSIBLE to be exhaustive here. Look at your industry and see what it needs!





But here are a few ideas for online course ideas dedicated to some different professional communities:







Advanced bookkeeping

Bookkeeping for SAAS companies

Dealing with workplace conflict (HR)

Creating a DEI hiring strategy (HR)

Managing stress as a nurse

Supporting women in childbirth

Setting up an independent legal practice

Consulting as a registered dietitian

How to pass the X exam (insert your field’s qualifying exam)

Starting your career as a paralegal

Becoming a doctor entrepreneur

Opening a consulting business in X field







Tech skills





Even if your field doesn’t have requirements like licensing exams or specific professional organizations, what about skills? Nearly every job category has some type of skills that need to be learned. And most work requires some sort of tech skills.





While most people think of tech as an industry, virtually every workplace is being transformed by tech – and maybe there’s an opportunity for you to harness your teaching chops here. And – bonus – if these are B2B, companies will often pay for their employees to learn them!





Here are some online course ideas for tech:







How to harness employee management software

How to use Excel, Word, etc.

How to use Adobe Illustrator, InDesign, etc.

How to use project management tools

How to create a content schedule

Scheduling social media

Best practices for document storage and sharing

How to use human resource tools

How to create employee training

Workplace internet safety







Workplace success





And doing well in the workplace isn’t just about having the right skills. The modern workplace is a complicated place, with new challenges being thrown at workers all the time. Whether working from home, hiring Gen Zs, or incorporating new theories for organizational development, our workplaces are changing. And courses can help us manage it.





Here are some ideas for workplace success courses:







Managing employees remotely

Dealing with employee conflict

Creating a workplace that’s safe for everyone

Secrets of an engaging presentation

How to create boundaries at work

Harnessing your soft skills

Stakeholder communication basics

Public relations basics

Media training

How to write a memo

Communicating confidently

Sales strategies

Business development







Religion and spirituality





Closing this out with something completely different, let’s talk about courses dealing with religion and spirituality. One awesome community built on Mighty is Sadie Robertson Huff’s LO sister app, which helps young women grow in their faith. Live workshops have been an important part of Sadie’s brand.









Courses dedicated to religion and spirituality are popular. Who isn’t willing to spend time and money to answer the big questions like: Why am I here? What is the purpose of life? Or, how can I connect to something bigger?





So here are some ideas for religion and spirituality courses, no matter what you believe:







Meditation for beginners

Contemplative prayer

Text studies for beginners (e.g. Bible, Torah, Quran)

Finding purpose in life

Spiritual healing

Embracing your inner goddess

Hinduism for newbies

How to take a pilgrimage

Using crystals

Reiki healing







Conclusion





