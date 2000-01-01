Email image popup

Community Curious?

Share your email and we’ll send you our 6-part educational series, which kicks off with our groundbreaking framework for the “Life of a Community” that will help you look around the corner.

BONUS: We’ll also include thousands of dollars of bonuses and extras — absolutely free—including expert scripts and step-by-step guides!

Thank you!

Your first free resources will be on its way to your inbox soon.

We can’t wait to see what you create.

Something went wrong!

Please, try again later.

FeaturesPricingAboutMighty Pro
Sign In
Start Your Free Trial
Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2023
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2023)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
View All
Finding a Membership Site Platform
7 Best Membership Website Builders of 2023 (+ How Build One)
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2023
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2023
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
View All
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2023
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building an Online Course
What Is Community-Based Learning? A Short Guide
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2023
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2023
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2023
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2023
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
View All
Finding a Membership Site Platform
6 Steps to a Thriving Mastermind Group Coaching Business
The Best Membership Software for Nonprofits (5 Options)
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2023
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2023
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 10 Examples)
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
6 Honeycommb Alternatives for 2023
What Is Cultural Software? Our 2023 Guide
Mighty Networks vs. Skool: Which to Choose for Community and Courses
Twitter vs. Mastodon: Which Is Right You? (+ a Better Alternative)
Passion.io vs. Mighty Networks: Where to Launch Your Online Business in 2023
View All
Growing Your Community
13 Benefits of Online Communities (2023)
11 Community Engagement Ideas to Steal This Week
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
View All
Managing Your Community
The Best Community Chat App of 2023 (9 Options)
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2023
How to Measure Community Engagement
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
How to Make a Tutorial Video - A Short Guide for 2023
168 Online Course Ideas for 2023
11 Secrets of Effective Online Course Design (2023)
How to Develop Online Training Courses – A Short Guide (2023)
6 Passion.io Alternatives for an Amazing Course App
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2023?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2023
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2023?
View All
Launching an Online Course
Secrets to a Great Online Course Funnel (+ the Best One for 2023)
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2023
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Creating an App
Managing Your Community
8 Telegram Alternatives to Chat With in 2023
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2023
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2023)
Growing Your Community
115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2023 (Our Ultimate Guide!)
How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel (2023 Guide)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2023
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2023)
Managing Your Community
14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2023
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2023
How to Price a Membership Site in 2023
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2023
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
Group Coaching 101: Starting Your Business in 2023
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
Quick Guide for How To Use ClickFunnels (7 Steps)
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2023 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2023 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2023 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Ways to Monetize Your Audience in 2023
How to Build a High-Ticket Coaching Funnel
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2023
View All
No-code Apps & Community Tech Stacks
Finding Your Community's Home
How to Build a Business Community in 2023
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
7 Steps to Create Your Own Event App in 2023 (+3 Options)
Turning Your Brand into a Business
Best Business Community Platform of 2023 (3 Options)
Professional Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
4 Graduway Alternatives for an Alumni Community that Shines
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2023
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2023?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2023
What Are the Best Alternatives to Hopin?
View All
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
A Guide to Live Streaming for Creators (+ 5 Platforms)
10 Great Streaming Tips for Content Creators
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2023
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
View All
View All Articles
Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2023
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2023)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
Finding a Membership Site Platform
7 Best Membership Website Builders of 2023 (+ How Build One)
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2023
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2023
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
The 5 Best Online Course Platforms for Coaches
The Best Alternatives to Wix in 2023
7 Awesome No-Code Website Builders for Creators (2023 List)
The 4 Best Squarespace Alternatives in 2023
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2023
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building an Online Course
What Is Community-Based Learning? A Short Guide
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2023
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2023
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2023
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2023
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
How to Start a Mastermind Group (10 Steps)
The Definitive Guide to Moving an Online Community
11 Types of Online Communities That Thrive
How to Pick the Best Community Platform for Your Brand
How to Start an Online Community Forum
6 Awesome Online Community Website Examples
How to Create a Private Social Network in 5 Easy Steps
How to Get Started on a Modern Community Platform (5 Steps)
How to Build a Fan Base and Turn it Into a Community
How to Grow a Facebook Group & Increase Engagement
How to Create a Virtual Community in 2023 in 6 Easy Steps
How to Delete a Facebook Group in 5 Easy Steps
How to Build a Community Site in 6 Steps
How to Create a Micro-Community
The Ultimate Guide to Building an Online Community in 2023
How to Start a Community From Scratch in 2023
Finding a Membership Site Platform
6 Steps to a Thriving Mastermind Group Coaching Business
The Best Membership Software for Nonprofits (5 Options)
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2023
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2023
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 10 Examples)
The 5 Best Mighty Networks Alternatives for 2023
Online Church Membership Software
5 Best Group Coaching Software Picks for 2023
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
6 Honeycommb Alternatives for 2023
What Is Cultural Software? Our 2023 Guide
Mighty Networks vs. Skool: Which to Choose for Community and Courses
Twitter vs. Mastodon: Which Is Right You? (+ a Better Alternative)
Passion.io vs. Mighty Networks: Where to Launch Your Online Business in 2023
Scenes vs. Mighty Networks: Which Is Better in 2023?
5 Higher Logic Alternatives for an Amazing Community
5 Mobilize Alternatives for an Amazing Community
Mighty Networks vs. Higher Logic: Where to Build Your Community in 2023
Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2023?
6 Memberful Alternatives for 2023
7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2023
6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2023
Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2023
The 5 Best Social Community Software Options of 2023
The 6 Best Discord Alternatives for 2023
How to Choose an Online Community Creator + 4 Options
The 5 Best Online Coaching Platforms of 2023
Disciple vs. Mighty Networks - Which is Best in 2023?
Mighty Networks vs. Discord: Which Is Best for Your Community?
How to Build a Discord Community in 7 Steps
Mighty Networks vs. Facebook Groups
8 Major Disadvantages of Facebook Groups
The 7 Best Alternatives to Circle.so
The Best BuddyBoss Alternatives
Geneva vs. Mighty Networks
Tribe vs. Mighty Networks
How to Evaluate Community Platforms
What to Look for in Private Community Software (+3 Options)
Slack vs. Circle
Why You Should Use a White Label Social Network Platform
The 3 Best Geneva Chat Alternatives
Mighty Networks vs. Circle: Which Is the Better Community Platform in 2023?
Slack vs Discord: The Best Pick for Communities
The Best Modern Community Platforms in 2023
The 8 Best Alternatives to Substack for 2023
The Best Tribe Alternatives in 2023
The 4 Best Mastermind Group Platforms of 2023
Your Guide to Community Platforms for Creators
9 Best Online Community Platforms of 2023 (Ranked)
7 Best Community Website Software Options for 2023 (+ 14 Ideas)
The 6 Best Slack Alternatives for a Thriving Community (2023)
The 7 Best Facebook Group Alternatives in 2023
The 3 Best Patreon Alternatives
Growing Your Community
13 Benefits of Online Communities (2023)
11 Community Engagement Ideas to Steal This Week
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
How to Monetize a Community
10 Secrets for Creating a Thriving Community in 2023
Managing Your Community
The Best Community Chat App of 2023 (9 Options)
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2023
How to Measure Community Engagement
The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
12 Simple Community Management Best Practices for 2023
9 Secrets to Increase Online Community Engagement (2023)
7 Community Management Software Picks for 2023
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
How to Make a Tutorial Video - A Short Guide for 2023
168 Online Course Ideas for 2023
11 Secrets of Effective Online Course Design (2023)
How to Develop Online Training Courses – A Short Guide (2023)
6 Passion.io Alternatives for an Amazing Course App
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2023
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2023
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2023
5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2023
5 Secrets to Choosing the Right Online Course Name
How to Build an Online Course that Sells
7 Best Practices for Creating Online Courses in 2023
How to Create and Sell Online Courses With Mighty Networks
How to Engage Students in Online Courses (7 Pro Tips)
4 Alternatives to Profi for 2023
How to Build an Online Course Without Coding (9 Steps)
Can You Still Make Money with Online Courses in 2023?
The Importance of Community in Online Courses
How to Make Money Selling Courses Online
How to Teach Online Courses (10 Steps)
The Ins & Outs of Online Course Hosting
How to Create a Cohort-Based Course
What Makes a Cohort-Based Course Different?
How to Sell Courses Online in 11 Steps (+ 5 Success Stories)
How to Start an Online Training Business (4 Steps)
How to Price Online Courses (Our 2023 Guide)
How to Set Up Online Courses on a Mighty Network
How to Bring Your Courses and Community to a Mighty Network
The Ultimate Guide to Creating an Online Course
Finding the Right Course Platform
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2023?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2023
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2023?
Podia vs. Kajabi: Which Is Right for You in 2023?
The 5 Best Podia Alternatives for 2023
4 Top Online Courses App Options for 2023
Podia vs. Mighty Networks - Where to Build Your Course in 2023
The 7 Best Online Course Platforms of 2023
Teachable vs. Udemy – Which Is Best in 2023?
Maven vs. Mighty Networks
Kajabi vs. Thinkific
Teachable vs. Mighty Networks
Teachable + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Kajabi + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Thinkific + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
What You Need in a Cohort-Based Course Platform
Skillshare vs. Udemy
Where to Sell Online Courses - 9 Best Platforms for 2023
Thinkific vs Teachable – The Ultimate Comparison for 2023
The Best Online Teaching Platform
Kajabi vs. Teachable
10 Best Online Course Creation Software Options for 2023
The 6 Best Skillshare Alternatives for 2023
The 4 Best Alternatives to Thinkific in 2023
What to Look For in an Online Course Builder
The 3 Best Alternatives to Udemy for Creating an Online Course in 2023
The 6 Best Alternatives to Teachable in 2023
The 6 Best Kajabi Alternatives of 2023
Mighty Networks vs. Kajabi
Launching an Online Course
Secrets to a Great Online Course Funnel (+ the Best One for 2023)
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2023
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Creating an App
Managing Your Community
8 Telegram Alternatives to Chat With in 2023
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2023
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2023)
Growing Your Community
115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2023 (Our Ultimate Guide!)
How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel (2023 Guide)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2023
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2023)
Managing Your Community
14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2023
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2023
How to Price a Membership Site in 2023
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2023
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
How to Start a Membership Website Business in 6 Steps
8 Tips for How to Market a Membership Website
How to Build a No-Code Membership Site in 2023 (7 Steps)
How to Make a Paid Membership Site
Turning Your Brand into a Business
Group Coaching 101: Starting Your Business in 2023
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
Quick Guide for How To Use ClickFunnels (7 Steps)
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2023 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2023 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2023 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
How to Make Money Blogging
How to Create a Subscription Site in 5 Steps
The Guide to Generating Recurring Business Income
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Ways to Monetize Your Audience in 2023
How to Build a High-Ticket Coaching Funnel
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2023
Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2023 (5 Options)
Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2023?
The Ultimate Guide to the Creator Economy
No-code Apps & Community Tech Stacks
Finding Your Community's Home
How to Build a Business Community in 2023
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
7 Steps to Create Your Own Event App in 2023 (+3 Options)
Turning Your Brand into a Business
Best Business Community Platform of 2023 (3 Options)
Professional Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
4 Graduway Alternatives for an Alumni Community that Shines
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2023
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2023?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2023
What Are the Best Alternatives to Hopin?
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
A Guide to Live Streaming for Creators (+ 5 Platforms)
10 Great Streaming Tips for Content Creators
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2023
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
How to Host a Virtual Event (2023 Guide)
How to Host a Virtual Conference

Secrets to a Great Online Course Funnel (+ the Best One for 2023)

We talk about all things funnels: what makes a funnel work, what to avoid, and three of the best options for creating your own online course sales funnel.

If you’ve ever sat downwind from any conversation about internet marketing, there’s a good chance you’ve come across the word “funnel.” There’s more and more chatter about funnels, and more and more brands promising to help you build the perfect one.


People are using funnels to sell things like high-ticket coaching or memberships. So it stands to reason that funnels could be a great idea for selling an online course. And they can be!


So in this article, we’re going to talk all things funnels. What it is that makes a funnel work? What should you avoid? And we’ll give you three options for creating your own online course funnel.


If you want more support in building your online community, come join OUR Mighty Community for free and meet other new and established community owners! We’d love to meet you. Join for free!



In this article…



What is an online course sales funnel?


An online course sales funnel is a method of selling that starts with a high volume of potential customers and moves them step by step toward the final, intended course sale. Often the customer journey for a funnel starts with a free or low-cost offer, like a webinar, a gift (opt-in), or community membership and qualified buyers move through the funnel and – eventually – buy the course!


The course funnel can include upsells at the other end too, often course creators add things like 1:1 coaching, a private community, another course, or a live event.


Along the journey, the potential customer realizes (by spending a bit of time or money) that you’re the right person to help them, and they get psychologically ready to buy the course. And that’s awesome!


A funnel relies on a success ratio of leads to sales – and a recognition that not everyone will buy. That’s okay. The trick to a viable business model for online courses is getting enough people into your funnel so that enough of them get to the final step – although it’s important to tweak your funnel to optimize it too. We’ll get to all that!


Start Your Free Trial


The value ladder and the universal marketing truth


Here at Mighty, we really like the word value ladder to talk about a funnel. Because as your ideal students spend a bit of time or money (in exchange for a bit of value), they come to trust you. As they trust you, they’ll be willing to spend more time or money for more value.


And dang that’s great math!


sales funnels - value ladder


What an online course sales funnel IS NOT



  • High-pressure sales tactics. Because let’s be honest, we’ve all been there. When you’re not sure the product is right or the person can help you, but you’re PRESSURED to buy – it’s just THE WORST!

  • A “Buy it now” button. The whole point of a funnel is nurturing and giving value. Any funnel should have at least a couple steps on its value journey.

  • A single offer. By definition, a funnel has more than one offer. It doesn’t mean they’re all PAID. Heck, your funnel might have 3 free things and then one offer to buy a course. But there should be multiple points offering value.

  • Universal. There’s no one-size fits all funnel. There are definitely best practices, and ClickFunnels has built a great brand around the repeatable parts of funnels. But a funnel that worked for someone else might not work for your audience. You need to experiment.

  • A bait and switch. You want to build a successful funnel? Make sure you’re giving value at each step. Someone who asks their audience to download a crappy, worthless PDF and then expects them to into a $ 215 course sale, needs to think again.


Start Your Free Trial


What makes an online course sales funnel work?


Trust


The power of the funnel is trust. Feel it. Feel the power of the funnel. (IS that a Yoda quote? It should be!).


The ENTIRE purpose of the value ladder is to earn someone’s trust. They need to trust that:



  1. You understand their problem.

  2. You’re the right person to solve it.

  3. You are worth their money.


People work hard for money. And most of us don’t like throwing it around – especially in this economy.


So how do you earn people’s trust?


Easy peasy. Give value. Before you ever ask for money. If you can give more value to your Ideal Student than the money it costs for them to get it, they’ll stick around.


And once they’ve spent a bit of time or money on your products, and see that it was worth it, they’ll be ready to take the next step!


Ideal Student


For an online course funnel to work, you need an Ideal Student. This is the focused avatar of the person who would pay for your course. They should have a problem you can help them solve… Hence the course.


How do you find your Ideal Students?


First of all, get specific. “People who like dogs” is not a good description of an Ideal Student. Like seriously, who doesn’t like dogs?


So, we need to narrow it down. “People trying to crate train a new puppy” might be a better Ideal Student.


So, as you’re designing your course and course funnel, go and interview some people who you think might make good Ideal Students! Find out about their problems and challenges, and especially if they’d be willing to pay for a solution.


You can then create what we call a Big Purpose Statement for your course. It looks like this:


Big Purpose- New Image


Offering Value


We sort of talked about value above. But once you have your Ideal Student, the next step is to give them the right info – give them value upfront. If you’re planning an awesome top-of-funnel treat to show that you’re TOTALLY the right person to help them, ask yourself: What do they need to know?


For people with a new puppy, maybe it’s a PDF with a sample dog-training schedule. Maybe it’s a webinar with some training tips.


You can ONLY offer value once you know who the Ideal Student is. And you know what’s really cool? As you give value, they’ll trust you more. Amazing stuff.


Software


Okay, last but not least, most funnels need some software. What do you need? Well, that depends on the type of funnel you build. But in general, an online course funnel requires software to get leads, software to nurture leads, and software to deliver the course.


That can get a bit intimidating, and to be honest, a great online course platform like Mighty Networks does most of this stuff for you.


Start Your Free Trial


But here’s the stuff you might need software for:



Attracting Prospects

Delivering Value

Selling the Course

Paid ads

Webinar platform

Point of sale

Email

PDF downloader

LMS or streaming platform

Social media

Community platform

Chat and messaging

A website (SEO)

Email software

Community

A podcast

Event platform

Analytics





The type of funnel you’re building will dictate the software, but we’ll get into that.


Truths about online course funnels



  • Only a percentage of people will buy – your “conversion” rate. Nobody creating a funnel ever expects 100% of people to buy the thing. Expect anywhere from 1-10% max.

  • Funnels take testing. It’s possible your first funnel will get you there, but unlikely. Chances are you’ll need to figure it out. But – as ClickFunnels founder Russel Brunson says – you’re just one funnel away!

  • A good funnel can make millions. Have realistic expectations, but know that many course creators run people through a funnel again and again once they find one that works.

  • Funnels should make more than they cost. In marketing, the cost of acquisition is an important number. If you know that each time you spend $10 in Facebook ads you get $30 back in course sales, you might just keep feeding that funnel!


Start Your Free Trial


How to create an online course sales funnel


There’s not one single way to create a sales funnel for an online course. Really, you’ve got to decide what fits your style and your audience. So let’s show you a few, including the one that we secretly think is the best. But you can mix and match these.


Email Sequences


This online course sales funnel is as old as the internet. You’ve experienced it before. You landed on someone’s website and they offered you a “Cool PDF” or “Free Training.” You gave out your email address and started getting some emails from them.


When it works, an email sequence builds more and more trust. We can imagine your Ideal Students eagerly waiting for your next email, hanging on every word you say. So that when that invitation to buy the online course finally comes they say, “Gee, golly, gosh yes!”


That’s the best-case scenario.


But hey, you know how email works. There’s a good chance that people have signed up for 39 other email lists and your brilliant missives end up in their junk-mail folder after a while.


SO, you’ve got to figure out if email fits you and your audience. And psst, it can definitely be a part of a bigger funnel. If you have a small email list (e.g. 100 people), getting 2% to buy won’t help much. If you have 100,000, 2% of people buying is a lot of revenue!


Webinar


You know this one too. It’s where you sign up for a “Free Training” – usually through ads on Facebook, Youtube, or LinkedIn. You get a link to watch a video, either live or pre-recorded. (Or it's prerecorded but they pretend it’s live. Those sneaky sneakers.)


You watch it, and they give some value, and then at the end, they give you a limited-time offer to buy, a coupon code, or some offer to get the urgency up.


The thing that makes webinars more effective than email is that you can often build trust more quickly. There’s something about video that makes it super effective. So you get to look the person in the eye, get a few questions answered (maybe), and figure out if they’re the right one for you.


Then, if you’re so inclined, you’ll buy!


Community Funnel


Best sales funnel for online courses


So the final value ladder we’ll talk about is a community. At Mighty, we really love great communities.


And in fact, a community can do everything a traditional sales funnel does and more. People can learn about your community. They can join (either for free or for a set fee). Joining is easy and lets them get in on a conversation that’s already happening with you and your other members.
You fill your community with great content, Q&As, webinars, live streams, live events, or just about anything else you want. You deliver a ton of value at scale.


Mighty Networks - Graphics - Body Soul Livestream Paired Light


Then, when the time comes to sell your online course, you’ve got an existing group of people who know, like, and trust you. They know you’re the one who can help them, and they’re going to whip out their wallets to pay for it!


The thing is, if you get the Ideal Students and Big Purpose right, it’s easy to give value and build trust within a community. You won’t even do it all yourself, other members can give value – courtesy of the network effect. And that makes it the best online course funnel.


Start Your Free Trial


How to fill up your online course funnel


There are lots of different ways to get people into your funnel. Here are some ideas!



  • Paid ads

  • Social media posts

  • Posts in social media groups

  • Sharing with friends

  • Posting on your website (SEO)

  • Working off of an existing email list

  • Creating partnerships with like-minded creators (get in front of their audience)

  • Podcast appearances

  • Guest posting


How to create an online course with Mighty Networks


If you’re ready to build your online course funnel, here’s a quick overview of how courses work in Mighty.





Ready to start?


Mighty Networks - Graphics - Live streaming


Did all this info get you ready to build your own funnel? Honestly, there’s nothing like a great funnel to make an online course sell. So if you’ve got something to teach, it’s time to start building that funnel!


And if you want a community funnel (or webinar – let’s be honest – you can do both), come try out Mighty! We’re a cultural software platform that let’s you bring together courses, community, content, and commerce. And our flexible Spaces let you mix features like an LMS, live streaming, discussion forums, chat and messaging, Q&As, member profiles, and more!


And it’s really easy to sell your course in 135 different currencies or even monetized with token-gating. And your students can access the course on a great app for every device.


Ready to start building your community?

Start Your Own Mighty Network Today!No credit card required

How to Develop Online Training Courses – A Short Guide (2023)

Thinking about developing an online training course, but not sure where to start? Let us show you.

How to Develop Online Training Courses – A Short Guide (2023)

How to Develop Online Training Courses – A Short Guide (2023)

Join Mighty Community

Learn the principles of Community Design™ (and see them in action) alongside thousands of creators and entrepreneurs. It's free to join!

Join Now