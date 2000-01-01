5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2022

If you’re looking for an alternative to Kartra to build and market your online course, here are 5 great options!

Kartra is an all-in-one course builder and marketing platform. It brings together a set of tools for building sales funnels, campaigns, email marketing, and online courses. It also has a customer relationship management (CRM) software built-in.





While it has a lot to offer, it has some serious limitations. It doesn't have an app, doesn't really have any community-building features to speak of, and can be confusing to use.





So, whether you're building your first online business and wondering if Kartra is right for you, or if you're already using Kartra and looking for an alternative, we'll give you some great options to look at.





For the purpose of this list, we're mixing up Kartra alternatives based on different strengths, from those that replicate a lot of what Kartra does to those that have features Kartra doesn't.





So here we go. Here are 5 Kartra alternatives to build an online empire with!





1. Mighty Networks

















Mighty Networks is an all-in-one, course and community builder that gives you everything you need to run your digital business. It has an intuitive and elegant course-building platform with a ton of options that give you the ability to create the types of courses that work best for your business.









It also comes with a valuable set of community engagement tools, with features like live streaming, built-in events, polls, questionnaires, articles, video, all created around an awesome interactive forum to host discussions your members will love.





On the business side, it lets you handle every element of your course-based business. You can sell memberships to either your community or two individual courses, you can bundle or sell access to subgroups, and all in your currency of choice.





Mighty Networks also comes with a built-in app that is free with every community and course, which Kartra doesn't have.





2. Kajabi









Kajabi is another Kartra alternative that matches a lot of the features of Kartra hit-for-hit.





Like Kartra, Kajabi has a set of complex marketing functions for getting your business out to your ideal customers. This includes features like customized landing pages, extensive marketing funnels, and lots of opportunities to tweak each of these to generate as many sales of your course as possible.





Kajabi, unfortunately, has some of the same shortcomings as Kartra. Most importantly, this includes the fact that its community-building options are limited.





The other downside is that it's expensive, twice as much as some of the other options on this list. However, Kajabi does it come with a good mobile app built-in, which Kartra doesn’t.





3. Podia





As an alternative to Kartra, Podia is the no-frills option. It does a lot of the same things. It has a simple course builder that's fairly easy to use. It has an email software built into it that lets you create some automated email sequences. It gives you options for different products you can sell, like digital downloads, coaching sessions, and membership.









However, Podia is pretty basic on all fronts. It doesn't have the same, comprehensive features of some of its competitors like Kartra, Kajabi, or Mighty Networks. And like Kartra, it doesn't have a mobile app.





And while it's a pretty good budget alternative to Kartra, it's no cheaper than Mighty Networks.





4. Thinkific





Thinkific is a course platform that gives you many of the same features as Kartra. It has a pretty intuitive and comprehensive course builder with lots of options to customize your course and landing pages for you to sell it with.









It also gives you some marketing tools, such as email integration. It comes with different options for course-delivery, including cohort-based courses and asynchronous learning. And it lets you award certificates and credentials. Finally, Thinkific courses can be self-hosted, or can be integrated with WordPress.





5. Teachable





The final alternative to Kartra that we'll talk about here is Teachable. Teachable is another well-known online course builder that gives you a platform to hold your course-based business.









Teachable has lots of options for customization, including the ability to build your own landing pages and award certificates. And, like the others on this list, it has versatile asynchronous course-delivery options; you can include text, video, different assessment features, and more. It also has a good affiliate program that you can use to enlist others sell your course for you and share some of the profits





The downsides to Teachable? No mobile app. No course community. Teachable is missing many of the features that are becoming essential to online course based businesses, and that's why it's last on this list.





Conclusion– Ready to start building?





If you've read through these five Kartra alternatives, you can see that each one of them does most of the things Kartra does, and a few of them do more, like mobile apps and communities.





The platform that brings all of these together is Mighty Networks. From building your own immersive course, easily selling it around the world, selling bundles and subgroup memberships, to easily accessing your community and courses via a responsive mobile app for every device, Mighty Networks does it all.









Ready to start building your course?





