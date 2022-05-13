5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2022

Kartra is an all-in-one course builder and marketing platform. It brings together a set of tools for building sales funnels, campaigns, email marketing, and online courses. It also has a customer relationship management (CRM) software built-in.

While it has a lot to offer, it has some serious limitations. It doesn't have an app, doesn't really have any community-building features to speak of, and can be confusing to use.

So, whether you're building your first online business and wondering if Kartra is right for you, or if you're already using Kartra and looking for an alternative, we'll give you some great options to look at.

For the purpose of this list, we're mixing up Kartra alternatives based on different strengths, from those that replicate a lot of what Kartra does to those that have features Kartra doesn't.

So here we go. Here are 5 Kartra alternatives to build an online empire with!







1. Mighty Networks

Mighty Networks lets you run live or async courses on G2's #1 community software. And its flexible Spaces can add in livestreaming, events, discussions, chat, member profiles, and more!

It also comes with a valuable set of AI-enhanced community engagement tools, with features like live streaming, built-in events, polls, questionnaires, articles, video, all created around an awesome interactive forum to host discussions your members will love.

On the business side, it lets you handle every element of your course-based business. You can sell memberships to either your community or to individual courses, you can bundle or sell access to subgroups, and all in your currency of choice.

Mighty also includes:

AI powered course outlines & engagement tools like discussion starters, profile assist, and 1-click re-engagement.

Multiple course delivery formats like self-paced, drip, sequential unlock, and livestreamed courses.

Gamification tools with unlocks, challenges, recognitions, and customizable new member welcome sequences.

Beautiful responsive apps for every device, or opt for your own branded app with Mighty Pro.

2. Kajabi

Kajabi is another Kartra alternative that matches a lot of the features of Kartra hit-for-hit.

Like Kartra, Kajabi has a set of complex marketing functions for getting your business out to your ideal customers. This includes features like customized landing pages, extensive marketing funnels, and lots of opportunities to tweak each of these to generate as many sales of your course as possible.

Kajabi, unfortunately, has some of the same shortcomings as Kartra. Most importantly, this includes the fact that its community-building options are limited. Kajabi has Kajabi 2.0, a community platform it acquired to give it community functions and livestreaming. Unfortunately, this is on a separate app with a separate log on. Kajabi even runs its own "Kajabi Heroes" group on Facebook.

Kajabi is great for asyncronous courses with complex marketing funnels. And for that purpose, it's a great Kartra alternative.

3. Podia

As an alternative to Kartra, Podia is the no-frills option. It does a lot of the same things. Its focus is as a website builder, which it does really well. It has lots of templates to choose from when building, plus drag-and-drop editing. It also has email software built-in (100 subs free) AND some great marketing tools to list and sell products.

But as part of its website offerings, it can run ecommerce, simple forums, and--of course--courses.

However, Podia is pretty basic on all fronts. It doesn't have the same, comprehensive features of some of its competitors like Kartra, Kajabi, or Mighty Networks. And like Kartra, it doesn't have a mobile app.

4. Thinkific

Thinkific is a course platform that gives you many of the same features as Kartra. It has a pretty intuitive and comprehensive course builder with lots of options to customize your course and landing pages for you to sell it with. It offers a strong course builder and a cool AI quiz generation tool.

Thinkific also gives you some marketing tools, such as email integration. It comes with different options for course-delivery, including cohort-based courses and asynchronous learning. And it lets you award certificates and credentials. Finally, Thinkific courses can be self-hosted, or can be integrated with WordPress.

Thinkific has a few key limitations. The community features are missing advanced engagement tools, and there's no native livestreaming. And unfortunately, Thinkific's apps are pretty routinely poorly rated, and that's something to watch for.

5. Teachable

The final alternative to Kartra that we'll talk about here is Teachable. Teachable is another well-known online course builder that gives you a platform to hold your course-based business. It has a solid async course builder with lots of flexibility in content delivery, including variable playback, AI subtitles in 70 languages, and built-in note taking.

Teachable has lots of options for customization, including the ability to build your own landing pages and award certificates. And, like the others on this list, it has versatile asynchronous course-delivery options; you can include text, video, different assessment features, and more. It also has a good affiliate program that you can use to enlist others sell your course for you and share some of the profits. Finally, it has comprehensive sales and marketing tools like coupons, abandoned cart recovery, pixel tracking, and tax collection.

The downsides to Teachable? No Android app. No livestreaming. No course community. Teachable is missing many of the features that are becoming essential to online course based businesses, and that's why it's last on this list.

Conclusion– Ready to start building?

If you've read through these five Kartra alternatives, you can see that each one of them does most of the things Kartra does, and a few of them do more, like mobile apps and communities.

The platform that brings all of these together is Mighty. From building your own immersive course, easily selling it around the world, selling bundles and memberships, building Spaces, to easily accessing your community and courses via a responsive mobile app for every device, Mighty does it all.

And you don't need to take our word for it. You can try it free, no credit card required.