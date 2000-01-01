Email image popup

The Best Community Building Platform

Let’s get real: There are a lot of community building platforms out there. But there’s only one you should be using.

Resources confeti background

If you’re a creator looking to bring together a community of people around a shared interest, goal, or idea, then there’s never been a better time than right now.


If you haven’t noticed, community building platforms are having a moment. Creators around the world are seeking out platforms that will give them more control, privacy, and a variety of features. But with so many to choose from it can be hard to know which one is the best option.


Spoiler: the answer is Mighty Networks.


Ahead, we’re breaking down how we’ve come out ahead of the competition thanks to our focus on community, native features, availability on Android and iOS apps, and more. But first, let’s talk about what we mean when we talk about “community building platforms.”


What is a community building platform?


A community platform is a piece of software that allows you to build, manage, and grow your online community all in one place.


Gathering within a virtual space of your own creation allows you to bring together a group of people united around an interest, goal, or other commonalities (including identity, ideology, or purpose).


Typically, community building software offers features that help foster interactions between your members, like discussion boards, messaging, and member profiles.


As community building software has gained popularity, new features have popped up too, like polls, Q&As, event calendars, events, and even online courses. This functionality is essential because they give community leaders to create new experiences for their members.


Now that we’ve gotten the basics out of the way, how about we tell you a bit more about who we are?


Who we are


We launched Mighty Networks in 2017. And since then, we have expanded our software to redefine just what a community building platform can do.


Mighty Networks enables creators to build communities, membership, courses, and virtual events with a beautiful and clean design aesthetic. And with your own Mighty Network, you can utilize your own branding across both web and mobile apps (including a plan that gives you native iOS and Android apps). On top of creating a platform with availability in mind, we also believe that analytics are important for any business.


Community leaders like yourself can make the best decisions for their brand when they have full access to member data and analytics, and direct channels to communicate with their members.


Most importantly, you should be able to build your community and grow your brand all in one place with native features. The best community building platform won’t ask you to bolt together a Facebook Group, Slack server, and an online course platform like Teachable to make your business work.


But this is all a wide lens perspective of what you can build with a Mighty Network. Come with us as we dive deeper into why we are the best community building platform.


More native features, less integrations


One of the biggest barriers for any digital creator growing their community is the sheer amount of moving parts they have to juggle to manage their members.


So many community building sites wear the number of integrations they allow on their platform like a badge of honor. They may try and pitch to you that more integrations mean more power in customization while keeping the familiar dynamics you’re used to. Frankly, that’s just not the case.


In reality, when a platform deemphasizes native features and instead relies heavily on integrations, that means you’ll be spending more money and your students will be forced to juggle multiple interfaces across different platforms.


When you build your community on a Mighty Network, you gain access to a wide range of features that are natively built within the platform. Plus, your member base isn’t fragmented across multiple places to interact with your content and each other. This means they will spend more time and energy in your community.


Here’s a list of features at your disposal on a Mighty Network:



  • Your community on Web, iOS, and Android apps.

  • Discussion board posts, polls and Q&As.

  • Recorded videos

  • Native livestreaming

  • Virtual Events, paid memberships, online courses.

  • Direct & group messaging, member profiles.


If it’s not obvious yet, we care a lot about providing creators with the tools to keep their communities energized and interactive. You may not be thinking of creating an online course right now, but someday you might and that option will be there waiting for you.


We’ve built and continued to add features to a community building platform that allows you to future-proof your business.


Your branding, your network across every platform


Another important aspect that sets us apart from most community building software companies is our belief that your branding matters.


When you build a Mighty Network, you not only gain all of the native features we talked about above. You also have the ability to keep your community all under your brand.


On your Mighty Network, you can use your own logos, brand colors, and more without our branding confusing your message.


To make it even better, no matter what plan you use, your community can be accessible from web and mobile thanks to the Mighty Networks app.


Most community building platforms haven’t invested the time and resources into developing a mobile experience on par with the dynamics you and your community are familiar with.


Mighty Pro


If you’re looking to take it even further, our premium service, Mighty Pro, allows you to build a brand that’s always with your people.


With Mighty Pro, you get all of the features offered with Mighty Networks in addition to a white-label mobile app. That means, your app has your brand icon, you can deliver branded push notifications, events, and more. Best of all, you can launch your branded community app in as little as three weeks! It’s much faster and more economical than custom development.


No matter which plan you use for your Mighty Network, we believe that community is the thing that will bring your brand to the next level. Because at the end of the day, when your people are able to access your community wherever they are, that means they will be more likely to interact, learn from each other, and stay active.


More monetization options


Whether you’re a seasoned online community builder or someone who is just starting out, monetization is always a major factor in choosing a community building platform.


We talked above about the wide variety of native features that we offer through a Mighty Network. And you know what that means when it comes to monetization, right?


Not only do you gain access to a bunch of tools to grow your community, but since those features are native to the platform they are all things you can use to monetize your community.


Let’s break down some of the major functionality that a Mighty Network allows for natively, so you aren’t left looking to another platform to integrate into your community.


Paid memberships


If you’re looking for a community building platform to transition your online community over to, then at the top of your list should be paid membership options.


Many creators might turn to services like Patreon to create a membership model for their brand and create a recurring revenue stream. That makes a lot of sense in concept, but it’s ultimately just another way to fragment your community and be left piecing together how it fits into your overall ecosystem.


Built into the framework of a Mighty Network is the opportunity to make your community free, freemium, or paid (either with a one-time fee, monthly, or annual subscription). Most importantly, we offer you options for how you implement your memberships. If you want to make your community space free, but offer a paid small group, like a mastermind group, you can do that.


Offer online courses


Choosing community building software that allows you to build online courses is another great way to expand how you monetize your community. Why? Because an online course has the same philosophy as building an online community.


When you create an online course you’re bringing together like-minded people around a shared goal and providing them results they couldn’t achieve on their own.


It doesn’t matter if your community is about wellness, professional development, photography, parenting, or something else. When you offer an online course, you can teach people new skills while also keeping them interested in your brand.


Most importantly, an online course is a great way to funnel new people into your community. On a Mighty Network you can offer an online course separate from your community space and once your students have completed the lesson, provide them with an offer to join the community.


If you’re thinking that this isn’t a feature you can utilize because you’re not a teacher, think again. You don’t need to be an expert to teach someone a new skill. You also don’t need to build a course around a very complex idea. Many people simply need someone to provide them the steps they need to take to accomplish their goals. You can do that!


Host virtual events


Whether you’re planning a local event or a virtual one you can plan and execute it on a Mighty Network. This is another excellent feature that should be on your list for community building software, and it’s one we’ve invested a lot of time and thought into.


Events are another easy way to bring in new people to your community while also providing extra value to your current members.


If you’re holding a virtual event, think of all the added ways of interaction you’d have on a Mighty Network. You can host a livestream video conference to hold a presentation, fireside talk, panel, or even a mixer. Then, after the stream upload the recorded video as a discussion post and continue the conversation in your community space.


We believe offering event functionality is important for a community building platform because people want to see that you’re a real person with, ya know, a face and voice outside of your wonderful ideas.


An unbridled support system


The best community building platforms should be one that supports you in accomplishing your goals. Just as you are invested in the success of your community and member’s achievements, we are invested in yours.


At Mighty Networks, we believe that creators, like yourself, that are building communities are making the world a better place. We’ve invested a lot of time in creating a variety of resources to help our Hosts make the best communities possible.


Let’s take a look at two major experiences that you won’t find anywhere else.


Mighty Hosts


Mighty Hosts is a Mighty Network community we’ve created for creators who are trying to launch and grow their community on their own Mighty Networks.


When you join Mighty Hosts, you enter a network of fellow creators, entrepreneurs, and leaders who are all using Mighty Networks to launch their business. That means that you’re going to have an overflowing well of resources at your disposal for building your community, launching it, and bringing it to the next level.


Here are a few benefits of joining:



  • You get to meet fellow creators who are all trying to accomplish similar things on their own Mighty Networks. Creators exchange ideas, learn new strategies and uncover new possibilities for launching communities.

  • You’ll make more informed business decisions because you’ll have access to resources about how to recruit new members, launch your first online course, or generate revenue from your Mighty Network

  • On top of the massive community of creators that you’ll network with to problem solve. You also will have access to employees that are making Mighty Networks the awesome place that it is.

  • It’s free!


All of that sounds pretty stellar, right? If you’d like an even more in-depth look at how to build your community, we also offer a Masterclass.


Community Design™ Accelerator


You will be hard-pressed to find another community building platform that is offering an learning experience on par with what we’ve created in our Community Design™ Accelerator


This is our tentpole online community building course that teaches creators how to build a community that’s so valuable, you can charge for it.


We cover all the topics you need to consider, from how to increase content and improve community engagement, to how to price your online course and all the other components you need to start off on the right foot.


The course is taught live and in the Accelerator, members can ask questions, form connections with other creators interested in community building, and have a guided experience every step of the way.


If life gets in the way and you need to take a step back, you’ll also have access to a self-paced learning experience where you can interact with the course materials on your own time.


Mighty Networks is the best community building platform



A Mighty Network is the best choice for a community building platform because we offer you more native features than any other platform out there. And, on a Mighty Network, your community will become more valuable with each person who joins and contributes.


On top of that, you can deliver the experience you want because your Mighty Network will be under your own brand and messaging, with flexible community management options. And when your member needs to step away from their computer, your community can go with them thanks to our native app support.


Let’s start building the community you’ve been dreaming of.


Are you ready to build your community?


