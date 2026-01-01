Mighty Encyclopedia

Memberium

What is Memberium?

Memberium is a plugin for WordPress-based websites that allows users to create membership communities on their site; it was especially built to integrate with the CRM, Keap (formerly Infusionsoft).

Memberium allows users to create online courses and customer communities, as well as options for gating premium WordPress content for members only. It can be integrated with other WordPress LMS plugins like LearnDashfor full online course functionality.

Now Read: Membership Sites: Everything You Need to Know

Product

CommunityCoursesMembersMarketingPaymentsAdminAI Cohost

Extensions

APIsIntegrationsEmbedsAutomations

Pricing

Launch PlanScale PlanGrowth PlanAll Plans

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Services

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Resources

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Company

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Comparisons

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

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Product

CommunityCoursesMembersMarketingPaymentsAdminAI Cohost

Extensions

APIsIntegrationsEmbedsAutomations

Pricing

Launch PlanScale PlanGrowth PlanAll Plans

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesPro ServicesPro Case StudiesNon-Profits

Services

StrategyDesignMigrationMighty Experts

Resources

BookPodcastCommunity DesignCase StudiesResource CenterProduct TrainingHelp CenterChangelogDevelopers

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparisons

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

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© 2026 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.