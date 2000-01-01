Community Curious?
What is Memberium?
Memberium is a plugin for WordPress-based websites that allows users to create membership communities on their site; it was especially built to integrate with the CRM, Keap (formerly Infusionsoft).
Memberium allows users to create online courses and customer communities, as well as options for gating premium WordPress content for members only. It can be integrated with other WordPress LMS plugins like LearnDash for full online course functionality.