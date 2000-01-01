What goes into a great Discord server name?





As you use this Discord name generator, let’s talk about what makes for a great Discord name.





Part of this generator will give you a Big Purpose – that’s sort of like a mission statement for your Discord community (more below). Once you’re happy with that, just click and you’ll get a list of awesome Discord server names.





Here’s what you should look for when naming a Discord community:





Memorable—The more people can get your community name into their brains, the better chance they’ll come back! If you joined communities like the Slow AF Run Club or Flower Boss Academy, you’d probably remember the name!





Sharable—If people can easily share your server with others when you’re not around, you’ve got the recipe for growth!





Descriptive—Finally, a great Discord server name should tell you who it's for without needing much more info.





For example:

The Slow AF Run Club is for… Slow runners.

Flower Boss Academy is for… Florists who run five and six-figure businesses

The Storage Rebellion is for… Self-Storage owners.





But wait. What if AI could build you the perfect community with one click?





So if you want to take these ideas for a Discord community name and plug them into your Discord server, go to it!





Discord is a fantastic place to build a basic community. But you’ll hit some very real limits. What if you want features like selling memberships, courses, or events? What if you want more customization?









Before you build with Discord, we’d love to tell you about Mighty Networks.





Mighty brings community, courses, content, and commerce together and gives you the power to build a membership business.





And our Mighty Co-Host™ will use AI to generate you a community that’s so good you can charge for it and so well-designed it basically runs itself!







Imagine if – 5 minutes from now – you could start selling community memberships.



Imagine turning the things you like to talk about into a side hustle.



Imagine building a memorable brand that looks how you want it to…







So if you’re ready to move beyond Discord, come build on Mighty! You’ll get the benefit of our established Community Design™ process mixed with a community engine that lets you:







Live stream



Host live events



Sell live courses



Sell pre-recorded courses



Host discussions



Chat and message with members



Create polls and questions



Use # and @ to organize your convos







All this happens on a top-rated community engine that lets you sell memberships, events, courses, and bundles in 135 different currencies, or even monetize with token-gating!





Just click the button in the builder! We’ll build your brand automatically, and it’s free to try for 2 weeks.