Your Guide to Community Platforms for Creators

Are you a creator in search of the best community platform for your business?

As a creator—whether you're an entrepreneur or a small business owner—you have a lot on your plate. But there's an easy way to keep your followers excited and engaged.





How? By finding a robust community platform. Using a community platform that caters to creators gives you the tools to manage, nurture, and engage your community, all in one place.





If you're a creator in search of a community platform that will help you grow and expand, look no further. Ahead, we're defining what we mean when we say "community platform for creators" and diving deep into the must-have features of these kinds of community platforms today.





In this article...









1. What is a Community Platform for Creators?





A community platform for creators is a piece of software that makes it easy to take your most passionate followers and turn them into engaged, paying community members.





Typically, these platforms do this in a few different ways:









They let creators monetize their followings by the way of memberships, online courses, subscriptions, or a combination of all of the above.







They let creators build a beautiful, customizable experience that’s easy to navigate and made all the more familiar with the creator’s branding, look, and feel.







They give creators robust community-forward features and plenty of room to grow and ideally are available instantly on iOS, Android, and the web.









Now that you have a general idea of what a community platform for creators looks like, let’s go a bit deeper into what each of these key features really looks like.





2. A Community Platform for Creators Lets You Monetize Your Followers





Your members will be willing to pay a premium price for results and transformation.





In layman’s terms, that means that if you can A. offer your most engaged followers a way to master a topic that’s interesting to them, together and B. deliver results around that topic, then you can charge for access to the community you’re building.









The best online community platforms for creators give you multiple ways to do this, so you’ll want to pick an option that offers some flexibility. Think charging for courses, offering a membership subscription, or paid access to a coaching group, all in one place.









3. A Community Platform for Creators Is Easy to Customize





Any community platform for creators should be aesthetically pleasing and super easy to use.





These types of platforms—also sometimes called white label community software—get potential members excited about joining your community, not only because it looks great, but because navigating your content is simple, easy, and straightforward.









The very best online community platforms take it a step further by allowing you to brand your community as you see fit. Meaning they do all the heavy lifting on the backend and let you drop in your logo, colorways, and branding to make your community, well, yours.





4. A Community Platform for Creators Offers Flexibility





Maybe you want to start with membership subscriptions, but you plan to sell online courses down the line. Or perhaps you want to lead a free community with paid mastermind groups for specialized training.





Sound impossible? It’s not. The best community platforms for creators are chock full of features and give you plenty of room to grow.





That means a community platform that lets you offer not only a community, but memberships, subscriptions, online courses, and paid group access. The best community platforms also have a comprehensive set of features created with an actual community in mind, from polls and questions to events and direct messaging. The best part? When it’s all instantly available on iOS, Android, and the web.





It’s worth mentioning that some modern community platforms give you all the tools you need for a community, but then make you add in additional software to run your online courses or to offer options for memberships.





Ideally, you’ll want a platform that lets you expand by having a ton of features in one place. Not only is it going to be less expensive, but it will also save you the headache of having to cobble together bits and pieces from a bunch of different platforms.





5. The Best Community Platform for Creators? Mighty Networks









While there are a ton of new and emerging platforms for creators out there, there’s only one community platform for creators that has every single feature listed above: Mighty Networks.





With a Mighty Network, creators get all the tools they need to create or build a thriving community. Creators can monetize their following, using a combination of subscriptions, courses, and groups; easily build and customize a site with their own branding; and utilize a ton of community-forward features that help get their members that much closer to their own goals.





And that’s what makes it one of the best community platforms for creators on the market today.





