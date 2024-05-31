Purpose now email book
Purpose now email book

Can we send you a free gift?

We'd love to send you your own copy of Purpose: Design a Community
& Change Your Life.

It’s a Wall Street Journal best seller that offers a proven path to translating your purpose into communities that need to exist in the world.

Success

Keep your eye on your inbox for how to redeem your free book.

Something went wrong!

Please, try again later.

FeaturesCoursesBranded AppsServicesPricing
Start Free Trial

Community

Membership Community Secrets - Turn Your Passion Into a 6-Figure Business!

We’ll teach you how to go from wherever you are to a 6-figure membership community business.

By Mighty Team

May 31, 2024

10 min read

IN THIS ARTICLE

    SHARE

    We've watched membership communities come and go over the past decade. We've seen the ones that grew from nothing to be six, seven, and even eight-figure businesses. There are so many inspiring examples of membership communities, but here are some of the coolest wins we’ve seen recently:



    • The entrepreneurship organization that made $30,000 in 2 ½ weeks with 5,000 members.

    • A health-focused membership that just added 100 high-ticket members (and $40,000 in ARR).

    • A speaker and author who added $30,000 in revenue to their membership community after a 4-week promo.


    And while we love to celebrate these wins, there are tons of other incredible membership community stories–from communities big and small.


    Mighty Networks - Graphics - Courses and live streaming - Galaxy DAO


    In this post, we’ll introduce you to the magic of a membership community. We’ll teach you how to build a paid membership community–giving you a roadmap to go from wherever you are to a six-figure business.


    There are no guarantees, but these are the tried and proven methods we've seen work again and again.


    This is our guide to a 6+-figure membership community.



    ((toc))


    1. Get a razor-sharp niche


    It's almost a cliche at this point, but we’ll say it again. The riches are in the niches.


    Communities that are too broad struggle.


    For a first-time host, it's tempting to cast a wide net. Don't you want as many people as possible in your community?


    No!


    The problem is, when you have a community full of people with unrelated interests, you can't possibly engage them all. And it's unlikely they will engage each other either.


    Your community falls flat.


    The niche is what makes it thrive. Membership communities can be built on everything from German polka dancing to anime. From public speaking for finance professionals to email newsletters for nonprofts.


    MN - Graphics - 2024 - AchievementAcademy-Join


    The niche is your superpower. And when you are building a membership community online, you can reach around the world to find the people in your niche.


    Star with a broad idea for a membership community and then niche down more than you think you need to.


    Try Our Community Name Generator

    Our AI engine is here to help you create a community name that feels like magic. Just share a few words about who your community is for and we’ll get to work.

    Examples: coaching clients, meditation novices, vegan chefs, dog lovers, aspiring entrepreneurs, etc.

    The names generated by Mighty Co-Host™ are examples only and may be used by other businesses or subject to third-party rights. For more information, check our Terms.


    2. Have a Big Purpose


    When we teach Community Design™ on Mighty, we always start by having you develop a Big Purpose.


    A Big Purpose is the reason your membership community exists.


    A traditional business has a mission statement. And membership communities that thrive have a Big Purpose.


    MN - Graphics - 2024 - your-big-purpose


    We are so passionate about communities developing a Big Purpose, we built it into our community engine. Each new community is prompted to select a Big Purpose.


    Try it!


    Start Your Free Trial


    3. Have an Ideal Member


    This is related to your niche, but start with one Ideal Member. That should be one person you serve, with one narrowly-defined problem or goal.


    Want to know one of the best exercises you can do to find your Ideal Member? Interview them!


    Once you have a good idea of your niche, make a point to interview some ideal members. Even if it's a bit intimidating, you'll be glad you did it.


    Ask them questions like:



    • What are you struggling with?

    • What kind of support are you looking for?

    • What would you be willing to pay to get the results you need?


    MN - Graphics - 2024 - Livewell-Full


    Doing these interviews will bring you one step closer to creating a thriving membership community. Because it gets the idea out of your head and into conversation.


    But make sure you listen closely to your Ideal Members.



    • If everybody expresses interest but nobody is willing to pay for it, you might need to pivot.

    • If the problem you identified is different from the one your ideal members are talking about, you might need to pivot.


    It's market research, so make sure you take it seriously.


    MN - Graphics - 2024 - BS-Full


    4. Start small


    There are membership communities that launch to thousands of members. We hear the stories of $50,000-a-month membership communities. We even told you a few at the top of this article.


    And don't get us wrong, we hope you'll get there!


    But even if you are just starting out, there is beauty in keeping it small at first.


    Smaller communities have an easier time connecting. You can get to know everybody, which is virtually impossible in a community of thousands of people.


    And once you have gotten really good at meeting the needs of those 10 or 20 people in your initial community, you can start scaling to reach thousands.


    But remember, you don't necessarily need thousands of people to have a thriving community. Our average community on Mighty charges $48 a month. You could have a six-figure membership community with 174 members. And that's not including the things most of our communities offer as upsells: events, private coaching, masterminds, and courses. It's possible to get to six figures with 30 or 40 members if you do it right.


    MN - Graphics - 2024 - OE-Full


    5. Sell something


    If it's your first time building a membership site, sell something.


    Just hold your breath and rip off the Band-Aid. You can create a landing page and invite your first members. Maybe it's a live course or an opening event. Sticking up an offer, even pre-selling it, can help to validate your membership community idea.


    6. Consider screening


    The health of your membership community depends on the quality of people in it. And screening is a way to make sure you only get quality people.


    It sounds counterintuitive. Are you going to turn people away? Make it harder for people to join your community? Add more friction?


    But in some cases, these “negatives” are offset by one very strong positive: the people who are in your community actually want to be there.


    While it's hard to say no to potential members, screening can boost the value of your community for those who do come in. And that's worth its weight in gold.


    Screening could include:



    • Setting up an automated questionnaire on your checkout process.

    • Making a list of requirements for people to join.

    • Hosting live one-on-one or group interviews with potential members.


    It might even mean saying no to people who aren’t the right fit. But–once you have a thriving community–you’ll be glad you did.


    MN - Graphics - 2024 - Livewell-Profile


    7. Understand the numbers


    In order to go all-in on a membership community, you need to understand some important numbers.


    There is no thriving community that has 100% engagement all the time.


    None. Zilch.


    Every community has what we call super members, or “supers”. These will be the 5 to 10% of members who are super engaged and bring 100% to everything you do.


    50% of the members may pop in and out on occasion. And there may be members you never see it all who pay the membership fee.


    These numbers are pretty normal. Don't let it discourage you. And don't take it personally!


    If people have signed up for your membership community, they can see the value in it. Especially if they are paying a membership fee every month.


    Your community might represent a dream they have, even if they can’t commit 100% to it right now. Your community might be the encouragement they need to take small steps each month.


    In short, don't sell yourself short. Just show up and do the work and don't sweat it too much.


    Remember that communities for busy people may have even lower engagement. A community of CEOs might scratch a very important itch, but it doesn't make these people less busy. Trust that they will show up and engage when they are able.


    MN - Graphics - 2024 - ModernCreator-Join


    8. Understand the value of the membership fee


    It’s easy to think of a membership fee from your perspective. It’s your cash flow after all.


    But you need to consider what a membership fee does for your members too. In this case, a membership fee helps people commit. Paying members are more engaged. Because people who pay, pay attention.


    Our numbers also show that paying a membership fee doesn’t decrease members’ willingness to pay for upsells either. 75% of free Mighty Networks are making upsells to paid products. But 90% of paywalled networks make upsells!


    This suggests that not only do members pay, but paying members are willing to pay for additional value. Take this into account when you are pricing your membership site.


    MN - Graphics - 2024 - Livewell-SingleEvent


    9. Skip the free trial


    People who sell stuff online often offer a free trial. But it’s not always necessary. Only 27% of our top 250 revenue-generating Mighty Networks offer a Free Trial.


    Free trials have their place. But they also change the dynamic of a community. When you have members dropping in and out, engaging but not staying, it can damage your cohesiveness.


    In many cases, it’s better to do the work up front to make sure your Ideal Member is right; do the screening, and make sure that people step in the door ready to give 100%.


    MN - Graphics - 2024 - Livewell-Feed-DarkMode


    10. Create more offers


    For most successful membership communities, the untapped source of new revenue is those who are already in the door.


    While it’s common to think, “I’m already charging them, I can’t charge for something else,” we find that engaged members often want something more. This might be an engaged mastermind group, 1:1 coaching, or an incredible virtual or even live event.


    We’re not saying to charge more just for the sake of charging more.


    But DO look at your existing members and make sure you’re giving them all the value you possibly can–even if it means a new offer!


    MN - Graphics - 2024 - Livewell-Discovery


    11. Make sure members connect


    We study successful communities. And there’s one thing they have in common.


    Successful communities are full of members who have made a friend (that’s not the Host). People come into communities for content, courses, and events, but they stay in communities because of the relationships they build.


    This means that one of the most important things for any Host to do is to create opportunities for your members to meet each other and make friends. It might be asynchronously: in a discussion prompt or post. Or it might be synchronously: in office hours, a live event, or even through structured breakout groups or networking sessions.


    Get out of the way and let them connect.


    Your community will be stronger for it.


    MN - Graphics - 2024 - SplashScreens


    12. Enlist your “supers” to help


    Your super members are a powerful resource. And most Hosts don’t use them to their full potential. Your most engaged members are looking for ways to connect more. And you can get them involved in ways above and beyond normal membership:



    Not every super will agree, but we find supers are often just waiting to be asked to do more. Don’t be afraid to enlist their help.


    2024 - Graphics - Video Course


    13. Choose the right platform


    Finally, the biggest boost to your membership community might come from the community platform you choose to build on. When you choose a platform that lets you combine any sort of content, courses, community, and live events together with a powerhouse digital business engine–you’ve got the recipe for an amazing community business.


    When we built our community platform, we took into account everything you could need for a thriving membership community.


    This means:



    • The ability to create any kind of content you want, including posts, long-form content, discussions, polls, and livestreaming.

    • Sell memberships, live or pre-recorded courses, virtual events, masterminds, group coaching, or bundle any of these–all in your home currency.

    • Unleash connection tools like no others: discussion starters, chat & messaging, AI profiles and text improvements, rich member directories and profiles, and conversations built in at every turn.

    • Build your own brand identity, colors, customized Spaces, or even upgrade to a branded app.

    • Create your own sales engine with auto-landing pages, customized screening questionnaires, and welcome features.


    MN - Graphics - 2024 - OE-Discovery


    Conclusion





    Are you ready to start? Come build your membership community on Mighty! It’s G2’s top-rated community platform, with everything you need to go from 0 to 6-figures. Try it free for 14 days–no credit card required.

    Ready to start building your community?

    Start Your Own Mighty Network Today!No credit card required.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Join Mighty Community

    Learn the principles of Community Design™ (and see them in action) alongside thousands of creators and entrepreneurs. It's free to join!

    Join Now
    screenshot
    Building a Website
    Creating a Website
    The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2024
    The New Way to Build a Website
    The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2024)
    How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
    The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
    View All
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    7 Best Membership Website Builders of 2024 (+ How Build One)
    Finding Your Community's Home
    The Best Community Website Builder
    Where to Host Your Website
    5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
    5 WordPress Alternatives for 2024
    4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2024
    The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
    Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
    View All
    Building Your Brand
    Growing Your Community
    Kajabi vs. ClickFunnels
    14 Customer Engagement Strategies You Need in 2024
    What Is the Network Effect? Our Crash Course for 2024
    Monetizing Your Digital Business
    How Much Money Do You Get Per View on YouTube?
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    What Is a UGC Creator? How to Become One in 2024
    UGC - What It Is & How To Use It?
    What Is a Content Creator? (And How to Become One)
    How To Start a Podcast in 2024
    How to Start a Life-Coaching Business Online (2024 Guide)
    View All
    Community
    Building an Online Course
    What Is Community-Based Learning? A Short Guide
    Building or Moving Your Community
    Why People Magic Changes Everything
    What Is a Virtual Community? All You Need to Know in 2024
    Community of Practice (Definition + CoP Framework)
    How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2024
    Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2024
    View All
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    What Is A Forum? A Beginner’s Guide (Definition + Examples)
    6 Steps to a Thriving Mastermind Group Coaching Business
    The Best Membership Software for Nonprofits (5 Options)
    The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives
    The 14 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2024
    View All
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    Profi vs. Mighty Networks
    Finding Your Community's Home
    9 Skool Alternatives for 2024
    Mighty Networks vs. Honeycommb
    6 Honeycommb Alternatives for 2024
    What Is Cultural Software? Our 2024 Guide
    Mighty Networks vs. Skool: Which to Choose for Community and Courses
    View All
    Growing Your Community
    Membership Community Secrets - Turn Your Passion Into a 6-Figure Business!
    A Guide to Online Community Management
    What Is a Customer Community? (+Examples)
    13 Benefits of Online Communities (2024)
    31 Community Engagement Ideas (+ Examples)
    View All
    Managing Your Community
    What Is A Learning Community? Our 2024 Guide
    How to Build a Brand Community – Our 2024 Guide
    The Best Community Chat App of 2024 (13 Options)
    These 9 Steps Make Online Community Moderation Easy
    How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
    View All
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    Why You Need A Community Flywheel (+ How To Build One in 2024)
    Everything You Need to Know About an Online Community (2024)
    5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
    Course Creators
    Building an Online Course
    Self-Learning 101: Learning How You Learn
    Our Guide to Hybrid Learning (2024)
    Monetizing Your Digital Business
    Digital Creator: What Is It & How To Become One (2024)
    Courses
    Building an Online Course
    Self-Paced Learning: All You Need to Know for 2024
    Our Guide to Virtual Instructor-Led Training (VILT)
    Blended Learning – Everything You Need to Know
    The 24 Best Online Learning Platforms for 2024
    How to Make a Digital Course in 2024 (9 Steps)
    View All
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    Mighty Networks vs LearnWorlds (2024 Comparison)
    How to Migrate From Teachable in 2024 (and where to go)
    5 Maven Alternatives for 2024
    The Best Online Video Course Software (6 Options)
    Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2024?
    View All
    Launching an Online Course
    The Best Teaching Styles for Delivering Course Material
    Secrets to a Great Online Course Funnel (+ the Best One for 2024)
    How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
    5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2024
    11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
    View All
    Creating an App
    Developing a Mobile App
    What Is a Native App? (A Beginner’s Guide + Examples)
    Monetizing Your Digital Business
    E-Learning Gamification - Our Guide For 2024
    Memberships & Subscriptions
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    6 Nonprofit Membership Software Options (2024)
    The 10 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2024
    15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2024)
    Growing Your Community
    115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2024 (Our Ultimate Guide!)
    How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel (2023 Guide)
    Managing a Membership Site
    The Best Newsletter Software of 2024 (13 Options)
    10 Membership Engagement Ideas and Best Practices You Must Try in 2023
    6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
    12 Best Membership Management Software Options (2024)
    Managing Your Community
    Must-Try Membership Engagement Strategies (24 For 2024)
    14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program
    Starting a Membership Site
    How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2024
    10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2024
    How to Price a Membership Site in 2024
    7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2024
    The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
    View All
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    How to Create a Newsletter (8 Steps)
    How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
    Monetization
    Monetizing Your Digital Business
    What Is a Digital Entrepreneur?
    14 Scalable Business Ideas for 2024
    Here’s Where to Sell Digital Products (18 Options for 2024)
    A Complete Guide to Content Monetization for 2024
    What Is a Digital Nomad? A Complete Guide + Career Options (2024)
    View All
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    How to Write a Mission Statement (+ Examples)
    A Guide to High-Ticket Sales (2024)
    What Is a Paywall? Everything You Need to Know for 2024
    6 Repeat Business Ideas to Rock 2024
    Our Guide to Bootstrapping Your Business in 2024
    View All
    Professional Networks
    Growing Your Community
    What Is a Mastermind Group? All You Need to Know (2024)
    Virtual Events
    Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
    Our Ultimate Intro to Virtual Events–All You Need to Know in 2024
    5 Alternatives to Run the World
    The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2024
    What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2024?
    The 9 Best Virtual Conference Platforms
    View All
    Making Your Virtual Event a Success
    Virtual Conferences – A Guide for 2024
    A Guide to Live Streaming for Creators (+ 5 Platforms)
    10 Great Streaming Tips for Content Creators
    21 Virtual Event Ideas
    11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2024
    View All
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    How to Create a Webinar Worth Watching
    View All Articles
    Building a Website
    Creating a Website
    The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2024
    The New Way to Build a Website
    The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2024)
    How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
    The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    7 Best Membership Website Builders of 2024 (+ How Build One)
    Finding Your Community's Home
    The Best Community Website Builder
    Where to Host Your Website
    5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
    5 WordPress Alternatives for 2024
    4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2024
    The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
    Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
    The 5 Best Online Course Platforms for Coaches
    The Best Alternatives to Wix in 2024
    7 Awesome No-Code Website Builders for Creators (2024 List)
    The 4 Best Squarespace Alternatives in 2024
    Building Your Brand
    Growing Your Community
    Kajabi vs. ClickFunnels
    14 Customer Engagement Strategies You Need in 2024
    What Is the Network Effect? Our Crash Course for 2024
    Monetizing Your Digital Business
    How Much Money Do You Get Per View on YouTube?
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    What Is a UGC Creator? How to Become One in 2024
    UGC - What It Is & How To Use It?
    What Is a Content Creator? (And How to Become One)
    How To Start a Podcast in 2024
    How to Start a Life-Coaching Business Online (2024 Guide)
    How to Grow Your Online Personal Training Business (Ultimate Guide - 2024)
    How to Build an Email List on Facebook in 2024
    14 Email List Building Strategies for 2024
    22 Ways to Grow Your Brand in 2024
    How to Build a Personal Brand in 2024
    The 15 Best Content Creation Platforms of 2024
    How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
    How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
    Community
    Building an Online Course
    What Is Community-Based Learning? A Short Guide
    Building or Moving Your Community
    Why People Magic Changes Everything
    What Is a Virtual Community? All You Need to Know in 2024
    Community of Practice (Definition + CoP Framework)
    How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2024
    Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2024
    The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2024
    18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2024
    11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
    How to Start a Mastermind Group (10 Steps)
    The Definitive Guide to Moving an Online Community
    11 Types of Online Communities That Thrive
    How to Pick the Best Community Platform for Your Brand
    How to Start an Online Community Forum
    4 Awesome Online Community Website Examples
    How to Create a Private Social Network in 5 Easy Steps
    How to Get Started on a Modern Community Platform (5 Steps)
    How to Build a Fan Base and Turn it Into a Community
    How to Create a Virtual Community in 6 Simple Steps
    How to Grow a Facebook Group & Increase Engagement
    How to Delete a Facebook Group in 5 Easy Steps
    How to Build a Community Site in 6 Steps
    How to Create a Micro-Community
    The Ultimate Guide to Building an Online Community in 2024
    How to Start a Community From Scratch in 2024
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    What Is A Forum? A Beginner’s Guide (Definition + Examples)
    6 Steps to a Thriving Mastermind Group Coaching Business
    The Best Membership Software for Nonprofits (5 Options)
    The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives
    The 14 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2024
    16 Membership Site Examples (+10 Success Secrets)
    These Are the 9 Best Mighty Networks Alternatives
    Online Church Membership Software
    5 Best Group Coaching Software Picks for 2024
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    Profi vs. Mighty Networks
    Finding Your Community's Home
    9 Skool Alternatives for 2024
    Mighty Networks vs. Honeycommb
    6 Honeycommb Alternatives for 2024
    What Is Cultural Software? Our 2024 Guide
    Mighty Networks vs. Skool: Which to Choose for Community and Courses
    Twitter vs. Mastodon: Which Is Right You? (+ a Better Alternative)
    20 Telegram Alternatives to Chat With in 2024
    Passion.io vs. Mighty Networks: Where to Launch Your Online Business in 2024
    Scenes vs. Mighty Networks: Which Is Better in 2024?
    5 Higher Logic Alternatives for an Amazing Community
    5 Mobilize Alternatives for an Amazing Community
    Mighty Networks vs. Higher Logic: Where to Build Your Community in 2024
    Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2024?
    6 Memberful Alternatives for 2024
    7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2024
    6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2024
    Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2024
    The 6 Best Social Community Software Options of 2024
    The 18 Best Alternatives to Discord for 2024
    How to Choose an Online Community Creator + 4 Options
    The 17 Best Online Coaching Platforms of 2024
    Disciple vs. Mighty Networks - Which is Best in 2024?
    Mighty Networks vs. Discord: Which Is Best for Your Community?
    How to Build a Discord Community in 7 Steps (2024)
    Mighty Networks vs. Facebook Groups
    These Are the 10 Major Disadvantages of Facebook Groups
    The 13 Best Alternatives to Circle.so
    The Best BuddyBoss Alternatives
    Geneva vs. Mighty Networks
    Bettermode (Formerly Tribe) vs. Mighty Networks
    How to Evaluate Community Platforms
    What to Look for in Private Community Software (+3 Options)
    Slack vs. Circle
    Why You Should Use a White Label Social Network Platform
    The 11 Best Geneva Chat Alternatives
    Mighty Networks vs. Circle: Which Is the Better Community Platform?
    The Best Community Building Platform
    Slack vs Discord: Which is Best? (2024)
    The Best Modern Community Platforms in 2024
    These 13 Alternatives to Substack Are the Best (2024)
    The Best Bettermode Alternatives in 2024 (Formerly Tribe)
    The 4 Best Mastermind Group Platforms of 2024
    Your Guide to Community Platforms for Creators
    15 Best Online Community Platforms of 2024 (Ranked)
    7 Best Community Website Software Options for 2024 (+ 13 Ideas)
    The 18 Best Slack Alternatives for a Thriving Community (2024)
    These Are The 17 Best Facebook Group Alternatives
    These Are The 17 Best Alternatives to Patreon (2024)
    Growing Your Community
    Membership Community Secrets - Turn Your Passion Into a 6-Figure Business!
    A Guide to Online Community Management
    What Is a Customer Community? (+Examples)
    13 Benefits of Online Communities (2024)
    31 Community Engagement Ideas (+ Examples)
    Try These 13 New Member Onboarding Hacks This Week!
    5 Essential Tips for Increasing Member Engagement
    12 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
    How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
    10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
    How to Monetize a Community Like a Boss (2024)
    10 Secrets for Creating a Thriving Community in 2024
    Managing Your Community
    What Is A Learning Community? Our 2024 Guide
    How to Build a Brand Community – Our 2024 Guide
    The Best Community Chat App of 2024 (13 Options)
    These 9 Steps Make Online Community Moderation Easy
    How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
    13 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2024
    How to Measure Community Engagement
    The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
    12 Simple Community Management Best Practices for 2024
    13 Secrets to Increase Online Community Engagement (2024)
    Here’s the Best Community Management Software for 2024
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    Why You Need A Community Flywheel (+ How To Build One in 2024)
    Everything You Need to Know About an Online Community (2024)
    5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
    Course Creators
    Building an Online Course
    Self-Learning 101: Learning How You Learn
    Our Guide to Hybrid Learning (2024)
    Monetizing Your Digital Business
    Digital Creator: What Is It & How To Become One (2024)
    Courses
    Building an Online Course
    Self-Paced Learning: All You Need to Know for 2024
    Our Guide to Virtual Instructor-Led Training (VILT)
    Blended Learning – Everything You Need to Know
    The 24 Best Online Learning Platforms for 2024
    How to Make a Digital Course in 2024 (9 Steps)
    10 Profitable Online Course Niches for 2024
    A Beginner’s Guide to Equipment for Online Courses (2024)
    How to Make Online Video Courses – 2024 Quick Guide
    How to Make a Tutorial Video - A Short Guide for 2024
    235 Online Course Ideas for 2024
    11 Secrets of Effective Online Course Design (2024)
    How to Develop Online Training Courses – A Short Guide (2024)
    6 Passion.io Alternatives for an Amazing Course App
    A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2024
    How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2024
    6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
    How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2024
    5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2024
    5 Secrets to Choosing the Right Online Course Name
    How to Build an Online Course that Sells
    7 Best Practices for Creating Online Courses in 2024
    How to Engage Students in Online Courses (7 Pro Tips)
    4 Alternatives to Profi for 2024
    How to Build an Online Course Without Coding (9 Steps)
    Can You Still Make Money with Online Courses in 2024?
    The Importance of Community in Online Courses
    How to Make Money Selling Courses Online
    How to Teach Online Courses (10 Steps)
    The Ins & Outs of Online Course Hosting
    How to Create a Cohort-Based Course
    What Makes a Cohort-Based Course Different?
    How to Start an Online Training Business (4 Steps)
    How to Price Online Courses (Our 2024 Guide)
    How to Set Up Online Courses on a Mighty Network
    How to Bring Your Courses and Community to a Mighty Network
    The Ultimate Guide to Creating an Online Course
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    Mighty Networks vs LearnWorlds (2024 Comparison)
    How to Migrate From Teachable in 2024 (and where to go)
    5 Maven Alternatives for 2024
    The Best Online Video Course Software (6 Options)
    Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2024?
    5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2024
    Podia vs. Teachable
    Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
    Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2024?
    Podia vs. Kajabi - Here's How They Compare
    The 5 Best Podia Alternatives for 2024
    5 Top Online Courses App Options for 2024
    Podia vs. Mighty Networks - Where to Build Your Course in 2024
    These Are the 11 Best Online Course Platforms for 2024
    Teachable vs. Udemy – Which Is Best in 2024?
    Maven vs. Mighty Networks
    Kajabi vs. Thinkific - Here's How They Compare
    Teachable vs. Mighty Networks
    Teachable + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
    Thinkific + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
    What You Need in a Cohort-Based Course Platform
    Skillshare vs. Udemy - The Ultimate Comparison
    Where to Sell Online Courses - 11 Best Platforms for 2024
    Thinkific vs. Teachable – The Ultimate Comparison for 2024
    The 11 Best Online Teaching Platforms
    Kajabi vs. Teachable
    10 Best Online Course Creation Software Options for 2024
    The 6 Best Skillshare Alternatives for 2024
    The 14 Best Alternatives to Thinkific in 2024
    What to Look For in an Online Course Builder
    The 9 Best Alternatives to Udemy for 2024
    The 6 Best Alternatives to Teachable in 2024
    The 13 Best Kajabi Alternatives of 2024
    Mighty Networks vs. Kajabi
    Launching an Online Course
    The Best Teaching Styles for Delivering Course Material
    Secrets to a Great Online Course Funnel (+ the Best One for 2024)
    How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
    5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2024
    11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
    Creating an App
    Developing a Mobile App
    What Is a Native App? (A Beginner’s Guide + Examples)
    Monetizing Your Digital Business
    E-Learning Gamification - Our Guide For 2024
    Memberships & Subscriptions
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    6 Nonprofit Membership Software Options (2024)
    The 10 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2024
    15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2024)
    Growing Your Community
    115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2024 (Our Ultimate Guide!)
    How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel (2023 Guide)
    Managing a Membership Site
    The Best Newsletter Software of 2024 (13 Options)
    10 Membership Engagement Ideas and Best Practices You Must Try in 2023
    6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
    12 Best Membership Management Software Options (2024)
    Managing Your Community
    Must-Try Membership Engagement Strategies (24 For 2024)
    14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program
    Starting a Membership Site
    How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2024
    10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2024
    How to Price a Membership Site in 2024
    7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2024
    The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
    How to Start a Membership Website Business in 6 Steps
    8 Tips for How to Market a Membership Website
    How to Build a No-Code Membership Site in 2024 (7 Steps)
    How to Make a Paid Membership Site
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    How to Create a Newsletter (8 Steps)
    How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
    Monetization
    Monetizing Your Digital Business
    What Is a Digital Entrepreneur?
    14 Scalable Business Ideas for 2024
    Here’s Where to Sell Digital Products (18 Options for 2024)
    A Complete Guide to Content Monetization for 2024
    What Is a Digital Nomad? A Complete Guide + Career Options (2024)
    What Is Passive Income? All You Need to Know for 2024
    Monetize. Monetization. How It Works + Examples (2024)
    What Are Digital Goods? Beginners Guide + Examples
    A Beginner's Guide to Digital Products
    16 Killer Digital Product Ideas for 2024 (+ How to Launch)
    Quick Guide for How To Use ClickFunnels (7 Steps)
    How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (+45 Digital Products to Sell)
    How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2024 (8 Steps)
    15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2024 (Ranked)
    How to Sell Digital Products
    How to Make Money Blogging
    How to Create a Subscription Site in 5 Steps
    Our Guide to Recurring Revenue (+10 Business Ideas You'll LOVE)
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    How to Write a Mission Statement (+ Examples)
    A Guide to High-Ticket Sales (2024)
    What Is a Paywall? Everything You Need to Know for 2024
    6 Repeat Business Ideas to Rock 2024
    Our Guide to Bootstrapping Your Business in 2024
    5 Ways to Monetize Your Audience in 2024
    How to Build a High-Ticket Coaching Funnel
    How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
    5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
    How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2024
    Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2024 (5 Options)
    Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2024?
    The Ultimate Guide to the Creator Economy
    Professional Networks
    Growing Your Community
    What Is a Mastermind Group? All You Need to Know (2024)
    Virtual Events
    Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
    Our Ultimate Intro to Virtual Events–All You Need to Know in 2024
    5 Alternatives to Run the World
    The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2024
    What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2024?
    The 9 Best Virtual Conference Platforms
    What Are the Best Alternatives to Hopin?
    Making Your Virtual Event a Success
    Virtual Conferences – A Guide for 2024
    A Guide to Live Streaming for Creators (+ 5 Platforms)
    10 Great Streaming Tips for Content Creators
    21 Virtual Event Ideas
    11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2024
    Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
    How to Host a Virtual Event (2024 Guide)
    How to Host a Virtual Conference
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    How to Create a Webinar Worth Watching