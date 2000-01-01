Email image popup

Community Curious?

Share your email and we’ll send you our 6-part educational series, which kicks off with our groundbreaking framework for the “Life of a Community” that will help you look around the corner.

BONUS: We’ll also include thousands of dollars of bonuses and extras — absolutely free—including expert scripts and step-by-step guides!

Thank you!

Your first free resources will be on its way to your inbox soon.

We can’t wait to see what you create.

Something went wrong!

Please, try again later.

Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2022
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2022)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
View All
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2022
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2022
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
View All
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2022
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2022
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2022
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2022
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2022
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
View All
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2022?
6 Memberful Alternatives for 2022
7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2022
6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2022
View All
Growing Your Community
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
View All
Managing Your Community
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2022
How to Measure Community Engagement
The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2022
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2022
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2022
5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2022
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2022?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2022
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2022?
View All
Launching an Online Course
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2022
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 3 Best Patreon Alternatives
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2022
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2022
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 10 Examples)
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2022)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2022
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2022)
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2022
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2022
How to Price a Membership Site in 2022
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2022
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2022 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2022 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2022 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
How to Make Money Blogging
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2022
Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2022 (5 Options)
Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2022?
View All
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2022
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2022?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2022
Virtual Conference Platform
View All
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2022
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
How to Host a Virtual Event (2022 Guide)
How to Host a Virtual Conference
View All
View All Articles
Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2022
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2022)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2022
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2022
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
The 5 Best Online Course Platforms for Coaches
The Best Alternatives to Wix in 2022
7 Awesome No-Code Website Builders for Creators (2022 List)
The 4 Best Squarespace Alternatives in 2022
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2022
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2022
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2022
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2022
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2022
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
How to Start a Mastermind Group (10 Steps)
The Definitive Guide to Moving an Online Community
11 Types of Online Communities That Thrive
How to Pick the Best Community Platform for Your Brand
How to Start an Online Community Forum
6 Awesome Online Community Website Examples
How to Create a Private Social Network in 5 Easy Steps
How to Get Started on a Modern Community Platform (5 Steps)
How to Build a Fan Base and Turn it Into a Community
How to Grow a Facebook Group & Increase Engagement
How to Create a Virtual Community in 2022 in 6 Easy Steps
How to Delete a Facebook Group in 5 Easy Steps
How to Build a Community Site in 6 Steps
How to Create a Micro-Community
The Ultimate Guide to Building an Online Community in 2022
How to Start a Community From Scratch in 2022
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2022?
6 Memberful Alternatives for 2022
7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2022
6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2022
The 5 Best Social Community Software Options of 2022
The 6 Best Discord Alternatives for 2022
How to Choose an Online Community Creator + 4 Options
The 5 Best Online Coaching Platforms of 2022
Disciple vs. Mighty Networks - Which is Best in 2022?
Mighty Networks vs. Discord: Which Is Best for Your Community?
How to Build a Discord Community in 7 Steps
Mighty Networks vs. Facebook Groups
8 Major Disadvantages of Facebook Groups
The 7 Best Alternatives to Circle.so
The Best BuddyBoss Alternatives
Geneva vs. Mighty Networks
Tribe vs. Mighty Networks
How to Evaluate Community Platforms
What to Look for in Private Community Software (+3 Options)
Slack vs. Circle
Why You Should Use a White Label Social Network Platform
The 3 Best Geneva Chat Alternatives
Mighty Networks vs. Circle
The Best Community Building Platform
Slack vs Discord: The Best Pick for Communities
The Best Modern Community Platforms in 2022
The 8 Best Alternatives to Substack for 2022
The Best Tribe Alternatives in 2022
The 4 Best Mastermind Group Platforms of 2022
Your Guide to Community Platforms for Creators
9 Best Online Community Platforms of 2022 (Ranked)
7 Best Community Website Software Options for 2022 (+ 14 Ideas)
The 6 Best Slack Alternatives for a Thriving Community (2022)
The 7 Best Facebook Group Alternatives in 2022
Growing Your Community
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
How to Monetize a Community
10 Secrets for Creating a Thriving Community in 2022
Managing Your Community
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2022
How to Measure Community Engagement
The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
12 Simple Community Management Best Practices for 2022
9 Secrets to Increase Online Community Engagement (2022)
7 Community Management Software Picks for 2022
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2022
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2022
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2022
5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2022
5 Secrets to Choosing the Right Online Course Name
How to Build an Online Course that Sells
7 Best Practices for Creating Online Courses in 2022
How to Create and Sell Online Courses With Mighty Networks
How to Engage Students in Online Courses (7 Pro Tips)
4 Alternatives to Profi for 2022
How to Build an Online Course Without Coding (9 Steps)
Can You Still Make Money with Online Courses in 2022?
The Importance of Community in Online Courses
How to Make Money Selling Courses Online
How to Teach Online Courses (10 Steps)
The Ins & Outs of Online Course Hosting
How to Create a Cohort-Based Course
What Makes a Cohort-Based Course Different?
How to Sell Courses Online in 11 Steps (+ 5 Success Stories)
How to Start an Online Training Business (4 Steps)
How to Price Online Courses (Our 2022 Guide)
How to Set Up Online Courses on a Mighty Network
How to Bring Your Courses and Community to a Mighty Network
The Ultimate Guide to Creating an Online Course
Finding the Right Course Platform
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2022?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2022
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2022?
Podia vs. Kajabi: Which Is Right for You in 2022?
The 5 Best Podia Alternatives for 2022
4 Top Online Courses App Options for 2022
Podia vs. Mighty Networks - Where to Build Your Course in 2022
The 7 Best Online Course Platforms of 2022
Teachable vs. Udemy – Which Is Best in 2022?
Maven vs. Mighty Networks
Kajabi vs. Thinkific
Teachable vs. Mighty Networks
Teachable + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Kajabi + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Thinkific + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
What You Need in a Cohort-Based Course Platform
Skillshare vs. Udemy
Where to Sell Online Courses - 9 Best Platforms for 2022
Thinkific vs Teachable – The Ultimate Comparison for 2022
The Best Online Teaching Platform
Kajabi vs. Teachable
10 Best Online Course Creation Software Options for 2022
The 6 Best Skillshare Alternatives for 2022
The 4 Best Alternatives to Thinkific in 2022
What to Look For in an Online Course Builder
The 3 Best Alternatives to Udemy for Creating an Online Course in 2022
The 6 Best Alternatives to Teachable in 2022
The 6 Best Kajabi Alternatives of 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Kajabi
Launching an Online Course
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2022
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 3 Best Patreon Alternatives
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2022
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2022
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 10 Examples)
The 5 Best Mighty Networks Alternatives for 2022
Online Church Membership Software
5 Best Group Coaching Software Picks for 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2022)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2022
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2022)
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2022
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2022
How to Price a Membership Site in 2022
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2022
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
How to Start a Membership Website Business in 6 Steps
8 Tips for How to Market a Membership Website
How to Build a No-Code Membership Site in 2022 (7 Steps)
How to Make a Paid Membership Site
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2022 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2022 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2022 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
How to Make Money Blogging
How to Create a Subscription Site in 5 Steps
The Guide to Generating Recurring Business Income
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2022
Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2022 (5 Options)
Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2022?
The Ultimate Guide to the Creator Economy
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2022
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2022?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2022
Virtual Conference Platform
What Are the Best Alternatives to Hopin?
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2022
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
How to Host a Virtual Event (2022 Guide)
How to Host a Virtual Conference

11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group

Ready to harness the transformative power of a mastermind group? We’ll walk you through running a great one!

Resources confeti background

So you’ve decided to run a mastermind group. Maybe you’ve even got together a few peers who are interested in joining. That’s great!


People have been forming mastermind groups for decades, ever since Napoleon Hill studied successful people in the early 1900s and recognized that most of them were members of one. But masterminds have become even more popular in the past 10 years, in part because of the many options we have to connect with people online!


A mastermind group is different from most other types of groups people join. That’s because a mastermind group is made up of peers, each of which brings their experience to the table to help each other master something, inspire one another, and offer accountability for growth over time.


You probably know that many business owners swear by mastermind groups. But they’re becoming more popular across the board for intrapreneurs, career-builders, personal development devotees, and more!


In this post, we’re going to talk about the nuts and bolts of actually running a mastermind group. If you’re just thinking about starting one, don’t forget to check out our full guide on how to start a mastermind group!


If you want more support in building your online community, come join OUR Mighty Community for free and meet other new and established community owners! We’d love to meet you. Join for free!


In this article…



The background work to run a successful mastermind group


Before it comes to actually running a mastermind group, these preliminary steps will help you to lay a great foundation.


1. Get clarity on your big purpose


We talk about this with every kind of group on Mighty Networks, and a mastermind is no exception. Your mastermind needs a “big purpose” statement, to help your members know what they’re getting and what the goals are.


Big Purpose- New Image


In many cases, the goal will be mastery–but that’s a bit fuzzy. If it’s a group of entrepreneurs, for example, it might mean goals like doubling their business, helping business owners scale, or hiring a team to free up creative space for an owner.


Since each of your members will have slightly different goals, it might be best to keep your big purpose statement a little broad. For example:



  • We bring together business owners to share knowledge, experience, and accountability so that we can be more profitable, follow through on big plans, and have more freedom.


Whatever your group composition looks like, and whatever purpose brings you together, this statement will make sure you’re all on the same page.


Here are a few more tips:



  • Hold the big purpose statement loosely until all the members agree on it. A mastermind needs to be a partnership of equals, so let them weigh in!

  • Revisit the big purpose statement if you have timed intervals for your group (e.g. if you stop every six months and take a vote on continuing–more on this below.)


We have a training on finding your Big Purpose that's included in our free Mighty Community!


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


2. Handpick your members


Mastermind groups take some finesse. Since they’re ultimately about sharing experience, bringing people who have a good knowledge of something together to become masters, you need the right blend of people.


Here are a few things to keep in mind when choosing your people:


Expertise


You want people who actually have some expertise in the area your mastermind group is talking about. You want people who have spent some time in a given area and have knowledge to share. This is what makes the group work.


For example, if your mastermind is made up of entrepreneurs, pick people who have actually started a business before. Don’t try to mix seasoned business owners with people just starting out. Your more senior people won’t get the benefit of the group and may disengage.


Experience


One of the best parts of a mastermind group is when you have group members who can share their experience. To do this, again, you need people who have some experience. The value comes from sharing this hard-won wisdom.


Personality


This can be a bit tricky at the start of a group, especially if you don’t know people well, but try to sit down with each potential group member for a conversation and get a sense of their personality. Are they a bulldozer? Are they rude? Will they make people feel uncomfortable or will they listen?


Unfortunately, chemistry in a mastermind group is a tricky thing. And to be honest, you can’t completely pull all the strings or guess how people will behave. The person you thought was going to take over might prove to be the best listener once you start meeting.


But if you’re just getting your group off the ground, it’s a good idea to handpick your members.


3. Create clear rules and expectations


A good mastermind group needs structure. So, before you even start it, put some rules and expectations into place that will help your members experience structure and predictability.


Here are a few rules your mastermind group could set from the beginning, and you can communicate them to members even before the first meeting:


Attendance


It’s not middle school, but a mastermind requires serious commitment to the transformations people in the group will experience. That’s why a lot of groups choose to have expectations around attendance (e.g. you can miss one meeting if you really need to, but after that you’re out).


It’s not being heavy-handed to set a rule like this. It’s showing your members that this is a group dedicated to serious transformation, and you can’t experience transformation if you don’t show up.


How to treat each other


In general, it’s great to start with the expectation that the group will be a safe space. Safe from judgement, bullying, discrimination, and all the other terrible things that occasionally pop up in human interactions. Set a few ground rules, or even just one big one around respect and kindness, and communicate it too.


Make it clear that you’ll enforce these rules.


4. Choose a platform


Some mastermind groups choose an online space where they can live. It lets them stay in touch and build a community outside of the weekly meeting. The Host can share things they’re thinking about, weekly questions for reflection, and other things to help keep the mastermind members on track in between the meetings.


mighty-networks-product-example-1024x701


Mighty Networks is a great place to host your mastermind! You can schedule your events, communicate your agenda and ground rules, and so much more–and it’s all built into the platform and really easy to use.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


5. Set your meeting time & agenda


This seems pretty easy, but sometimes it’s the most challenging. When you have a group of busy people, it can be tricky to bring their schedules together. You can use services to poll your members about the best time to meet. If you have a Mighty Network–you can do this with the poll function and find a time that works for everyone.


And once it's set, everyone can see the details live in your event section!


EVENTS


Do share the group rules and the agenda before the meeting so your members know what to expect and if they need to prepare a bit (even if just mentally). We’ll talk more about the agenda below.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


How to run a mastermind group meeting


6. Start on time


Have you ever been in groups where it’s the set start time, and the facilitator just says, “Oh, we’ll wait for everyone else to get here”?


The message that sends to your members, before you’ve even started, is that their time is not as important as the stragglers. After all, they worked hard to show up on time. Reward them by starting the meeting on time.


Some mastermind groups even have a rule, if you’re going to be more than 10 minutes late, don’t bother coming in. But ultimately you can choose what’s right for your group.


7. Welcome and introductions


It’s important to do this, especially in your first meeting. But remember that 20 minutes of small talk at the start of the meeting is draining away your members’ valuable time. People can make small talk before and after if they want.


Use the introduction time to bring you right into the material. So, for example, you could go around and have everyone say their name and their goals for attending the first session. This gets you right into the frame of mind to think about the problems you’re working on.


Feature Item 2 - Courses


Here are some other welcome activities you can try. Have members:



  • Share recent wins and losses

  • Identify their “why”

  • Name something they’d like to improve about themselves

  • Close their eyes and breathe for 30 seconds


The key word here is “vulnerable.” And as Brené Brown’s work on shame and vulnerability has shown us, vulnerability has the power to connect us and ground us in the real.


Use your welcome to try to get your members comfortable with being a bit vulnerable–it will pay dividends for the rest of your time together.


8. Try the “Hot Seat” method


One of the most popular mastermind features is the “hot seat” method, where one member shares something they’re working on, uninterrupted, for a period of time–say 10 minutes. The other members can then ask questions, and offer feedback from their own experiences.


Try to keep the feedback focused on actionable things, and ask each member to commit to a course of action or a “next step” at the end of their session or the meeting. You can write these goals down to document them.


livestream jess COMP


Remember, the goal of the “hot seat” is not to have the other members tell the member what to do. It’s to share experiences and ideas, and most importantly, to ask questions, to help the member decide what THEY want to do.


9. Keep accountability


One of the best things about a mastermind group is the accountability that comes with it. It’s easy to say, “I’m going to network with C-Suites this month and leverage those relationships into a CMO role” or “I’m going to do market research and design a new product.”


Heck, we all do this all the time. Isn’t that what New Year’s resolutions are? How often do we keep them?


The mastermind group adds a layer of accountability. When you say you’re going to do something, you need to know that you’re showing up next month having given it your best dang effort–or else you’re going to have to tell your group that you didn’t try.


That’s a tough thing, even a bit embarrassing. And the resulting power is accountability.


If you have an online community accompanying your mastermind group, you can post people’s goals and next steps in the community, and let people check in and ask questions between the scheduled group sessions.


10. Closing thoughts


After your time together, people will often be energized. That’s a fantastic thing! So to close your meeting, keep it simple. Don’t add a bunch of extra fluff that will take away from that energy.


Here are a few closing exercises that work great for drawing the meeting together and getting you ready to go back into the world for another month:



  • Go around the circle and share a 1-word takeaway from the meeting

  • Go around the circle and have everyone state their most important next step

  • Have everyone close their eyes and visualize coming back next month and presenting their results. How good will it feel?


These sorts of exercises should be centering and powerful, helping you reclaim the focus and energy of the meeting and push it forward. Find what feels good for you and your group. (e.g. not everyone is into visualization. If it’s not your thing, find a closing activity you can be comfortable leading.)


11. Schedule the next meeting


You might have set a scheduled meeting time at the beginning of your mastermind journey (e.g. “We meet the second Tuesday of each month.” This works really well and is probably the best way to do it.


Otherwise, make sure you end each meeting with a reminder of when the next meeting will be.


Make sure you schedule your sessions with enough time in between for members to act on decisions they’ve made. Most masterminds meet monthly or quarterly.


Sample mastermind schedule


If you’re wondering how to schedule your mastermind, you could try something like this! (This is for a group with 6 members.)


3:00-3:10: Welcome and gathering exercise
3:10-3:55: 3 hot seat sessions (15 mins each)
3:55-4:05: Break
4:05-4:50: 3 more hot seat sessions (15 minutes each)
4:50-5:00: Closing reflections & announcements


Conclusion


Having covered all these things, you’re ready to run your first mastermind group! It’s exciting. Be aware that you’ll learn and grow with your group. If you’re facilitating, and it’s your first time, give yourself permission to not be perfect at it. You’ll get better as you grow. And hopefully, you’ve built a group full of energetic, kind people who will work with you to make sure everyone gets a chance.


So what are you waiting for? You’re ready to unlock the powerful transformations that come with a mastermind group. Good luck!


And if you want an amazing platform to host your group on, come give Mighty Networks a try! It’s free for 14 days–no credit card required.


Ready to start building your mastermind group?


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.

Join Mighty Community

Learn the principles of Community Design™ (and see them in action) alongside thousands of creators and entrepreneurs. It's free to join!

Join Now