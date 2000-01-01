The Best BuddyBoss Alternatives

Email image popup

Community Curious?

Share your email and we’ll send you our 6-part educational series, which kicks off with our groundbreaking framework for the “Life of a Community” that will help you look around the corner.

BONUS: We’ll also include thousands of dollars of bonuses and extras — absolutely free—including expert scripts and step-by-step guides!

Thank you!

Your first free resources will be on its way to your inbox soon.

We can’t wait to see what you create.

Something went wrong!

Please, try again later.

Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2022
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2022)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
View All
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2022
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2022
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
View All
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2022
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2022
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2022
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2022
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2022
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
View All
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2022?
6 Memberful Alternatives for 2022
7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2022
6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2022
View All
Growing Your Community
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
View All
Managing Your Community
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2022
How to Measure Community Engagement
The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2022
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2022
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2022
5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2022
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2022?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2022
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2022?
View All
Launching an Online Course
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2022
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 3 Best Patreon Alternatives
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2022
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2022
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 10 Examples)
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2022)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2022
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2022)
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2022
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2022
How to Price a Membership Site in 2022
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2022
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2022 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2022 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2022 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
How to Make Money Blogging
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2022
Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2022 (5 Options)
Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2022?
View All
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2022
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2022?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2022
Virtual Conference Platform
View All
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2022
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
How to Host a Virtual Event (2022 Guide)
How to Host a Virtual Conference
View All
View All Articles
Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2022
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2022)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2022
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2022
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
The 5 Best Online Course Platforms for Coaches
The Best Alternatives to Wix in 2022
7 Awesome No-Code Website Builders for Creators (2022 List)
The 4 Best Squarespace Alternatives in 2022
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2022
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2022
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2022
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2022
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2022
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
How to Start a Mastermind Group (10 Steps)
The Definitive Guide to Moving an Online Community
11 Types of Online Communities That Thrive
How to Pick the Best Community Platform for Your Brand
How to Start an Online Community Forum
6 Awesome Online Community Website Examples
How to Create a Private Social Network in 5 Easy Steps
How to Get Started on a Modern Community Platform (5 Steps)
How to Build a Fan Base and Turn it Into a Community
How to Grow a Facebook Group & Increase Engagement
How to Create a Virtual Community in 2022 in 6 Easy Steps
How to Delete a Facebook Group in 5 Easy Steps
How to Build a Community Site in 6 Steps
How to Create a Micro-Community
The Ultimate Guide to Building an Online Community in 2022
How to Start a Community From Scratch in 2022
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2022?
6 Memberful Alternatives for 2022
7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2022
6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2022
The 5 Best Social Community Software Options of 2022
The 6 Best Discord Alternatives for 2022
How to Choose an Online Community Creator + 4 Options
The 5 Best Online Coaching Platforms of 2022
Disciple vs. Mighty Networks - Which is Best in 2022?
Mighty Networks vs. Discord: Which Is Best for Your Community?
How to Build a Discord Community in 7 Steps
Mighty Networks vs. Facebook Groups
8 Major Disadvantages of Facebook Groups
The 7 Best Alternatives to Circle.so
The Best BuddyBoss Alternatives
Geneva vs. Mighty Networks
Tribe vs. Mighty Networks
How to Evaluate Community Platforms
What to Look for in Private Community Software (+3 Options)
Slack vs. Circle
Why You Should Use a White Label Social Network Platform
The 3 Best Geneva Chat Alternatives
Mighty Networks vs. Circle
The Best Community Building Platform
Slack vs Discord: The Best Pick for Communities
The Best Modern Community Platforms in 2022
The 8 Best Alternatives to Substack for 2022
The Best Tribe Alternatives in 2022
The 4 Best Mastermind Group Platforms of 2022
Your Guide to Community Platforms for Creators
9 Best Online Community Platforms of 2022 (Ranked)
7 Best Community Website Software Options for 2022 (+ 14 Ideas)
The 6 Best Slack Alternatives for a Thriving Community (2022)
The 7 Best Facebook Group Alternatives in 2022
Growing Your Community
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
How to Monetize a Community
10 Secrets for Creating a Thriving Community in 2022
Managing Your Community
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2022
How to Measure Community Engagement
The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
12 Simple Community Management Best Practices for 2022
9 Secrets to Increase Online Community Engagement (2022)
7 Community Management Software Picks for 2022
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2022
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2022
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2022
5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2022
5 Secrets to Choosing the Right Online Course Name
How to Build an Online Course that Sells
7 Best Practices for Creating Online Courses in 2022
How to Create and Sell Online Courses With Mighty Networks
How to Engage Students in Online Courses (7 Pro Tips)
4 Alternatives to Profi for 2022
How to Build an Online Course Without Coding (9 Steps)
Can You Still Make Money with Online Courses in 2022?
The Importance of Community in Online Courses
How to Make Money Selling Courses Online
How to Teach Online Courses (10 Steps)
The Ins & Outs of Online Course Hosting
How to Create a Cohort-Based Course
What Makes a Cohort-Based Course Different?
How to Sell Courses Online in 11 Steps (+ 5 Success Stories)
How to Start an Online Training Business (4 Steps)
How to Price Online Courses (Our 2022 Guide)
How to Set Up Online Courses on a Mighty Network
How to Bring Your Courses and Community to a Mighty Network
The Ultimate Guide to Creating an Online Course
Finding the Right Course Platform
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2022?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2022
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2022?
Podia vs. Kajabi: Which Is Right for You in 2022?
The 5 Best Podia Alternatives for 2022
4 Top Online Courses App Options for 2022
Podia vs. Mighty Networks - Where to Build Your Course in 2022
The 7 Best Online Course Platforms of 2022
Teachable vs. Udemy – Which Is Best in 2022?
Maven vs. Mighty Networks
Kajabi vs. Thinkific
Teachable vs. Mighty Networks
Teachable + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Kajabi + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Thinkific + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
What You Need in a Cohort-Based Course Platform
Skillshare vs. Udemy
Where to Sell Online Courses - 9 Best Platforms for 2022
Thinkific vs Teachable – The Ultimate Comparison for 2022
The Best Online Teaching Platform
Kajabi vs. Teachable
10 Best Online Course Creation Software Options for 2022
The 6 Best Skillshare Alternatives for 2022
The 4 Best Alternatives to Thinkific in 2022
What to Look For in an Online Course Builder
The 3 Best Alternatives to Udemy for Creating an Online Course in 2022
The 6 Best Alternatives to Teachable in 2022
The 6 Best Kajabi Alternatives of 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Kajabi
Launching an Online Course
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2022
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 3 Best Patreon Alternatives
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2022
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2022
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 10 Examples)
The 5 Best Mighty Networks Alternatives for 2022
Online Church Membership Software
5 Best Group Coaching Software Picks for 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2022)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2022
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2022)
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2022
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2022
How to Price a Membership Site in 2022
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2022
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
How to Start a Membership Website Business in 6 Steps
8 Tips for How to Market a Membership Website
How to Build a No-Code Membership Site in 2022 (7 Steps)
How to Make a Paid Membership Site
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2022 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2022 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2022 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
How to Make Money Blogging
How to Create a Subscription Site in 5 Steps
The Guide to Generating Recurring Business Income
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2022
Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2022 (5 Options)
Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2022?
The Ultimate Guide to the Creator Economy
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2022
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2022?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2022
Virtual Conference Platform
What Are the Best Alternatives to Hopin?
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2022
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
How to Host a Virtual Event (2022 Guide)
How to Host a Virtual Conference

The Best BuddyBoss Alternatives

Creators are flocking to online community platforms to grow their businesses. We’re analyzing BuddyBoss and some great alternatives.

Resources confeti background

Content creators around the world have found immense success utilizing online community platforms to grow their businesses. Thanks to the ease of use that these platforms offer, anyone can get started building an online community or online course.


In recent years, a number of companies have grown in popularity for their ability to build digital businesses with a focus on community. One company that many creators have been drawn to is BuddyBoss, an open-source platform where users can build online communities, memberships, and courses. But just because they’re popular doesn’t mean they are the best option.


Ahead, we’re breaking down the difference between open source and SaaS platforms and providing you with some great BuddyBoss alternatives that will make your life easier.


If you want more support in building your online course and community, come join OUR Mighty Community for free and meet other new and established community owners! We’d love to meet you. Join for free!



In this article...



SaaS vs. open-source platforms


If you’ve done any research into the various online community platforms on the market, you’ve probably come across the terms “open source” and “SaaS.” If you’re not familiar with the tech industry, however, these terms can be pretty confusing.


So, before we jump into what BuddyBoss alternatives are the best, we’re taking a detour to talk about the basics of how these various platforms function.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


SaaS Platforms


When people say SaaS they are referring to “software as a service.” SaaS is a form of software delivery that allows creators access from any device with an internet connection through the cloud.  So, in the context of online community platforms, a SaaS-based platform is usually a subscription-based service that is hosted and maintained by the provider and gives you access to powerful pre-built tools and features to develop your own online community.


Open-Source Platforms


On the other hand, open-source platforms are built on a framework where the software’s source code is available to anyone who uses it and can be inspected, modified, and enhanced to fit their needs.


To break it down a bit further, the “source” code is part of the software that is beneath the surface, the DNA, so to speak, that determines how the software works. So, the ability to manipulate open source software can be incredibly powerful in the right hands. But if you don’t have the skills yourself, it can be costly to use an open-source platform because you’ll need to pay programmers to develop your site.


Both options have strengths and weaknesses, but for most people, SaaS platforms will provide a much simpler solution that doesn’t compromise creative power. Let’s take a look at what BuddyBoss is all about and then we’ll suggest some Buddyboss alternatives.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


What’s the deal with BuddyBoss?


BuddyBoss is an open source online community plugin designed to be utilized with a pre-existing WordPress site. When you choose to utilize the BuddyBoss plugin, you can build online communities and courses for members to engage with on your website. The plugins were built and designed by WordPress experts who wanted to create functionality for users to have forums and social networks, news feeds, and more.


In some ways, BuddyBoss has helped provide creators with an option to create their own private social networks akin to Facebook.


Where BuddyBoss excels


The BuddyBoss plugin’s main use is to provide online community creators with a framework to connect like-minded people together on their website. On the community you build through BuddyBoss, members can create detailed profiles, and you can assign them different roles (such as being a moderator). Additionally, creators can section members off into individual groups.


And because BuddyBoss was specifically built for WordPress, the platform is highly customizable and able to accept many integrations. You can create online courses through a Learn Dash integration, as well as charge for subscriptions and courses through third-party integrations.


Where BuddyBoss stumbles


While the BuddyBoss framework sounds enticing—who doesn’t love the ability to customize to your heart’s content?—that level of flexibility and customization comes at a hefty price. While it might seem like the pricing isn’t that bad (a WordPress website that is built for eCommerce will run you about $59/month and BuddyBoss is $228/year for the basic plan) you’ll also have to pay for all your integrations.


Your bill will add up fast if you’re thinking of offering any sort of robust experience like an online course coupled with an online community. Additionally, utilizing an open-source platform like BuddyBoss means that you’ll need to have some technical expertise in order to utilize all the bells and whistles that open-source offers you.


Now that we’ve talked about some of BuddyBoss’s strengths and weaknesses, let’s explore some of the best BuddyBoss alternatives.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


What to look for in BuddyBoss alternatives


If you’re reading this article, then you’re likely passionate about the potential of building an online community. And whether you’ve used BuddyBoss in the past, or you’re just exploring your options, you may want to learn more about what other community platforms can offer.


With that said, we’ve chosen three aspects to look out for in BuddyBoss alternatives:


Native features and customization


Many people flock to open-source solutions like BuddyBoss because they want to have a strong sense of control and customization available to them. In reality, that control comes at a cost because of the software’s reliance on integrations.


The best BuddyBoss alternatives will give you as many native features as possible, so you can worry less about juggling multiple platforms (and fees) and more about designing great online communities and courses.  Instead of relying on many different integrations, you should be able to tie together your community with an online course or event all under one roof.


Monetization


Another concern for many creators is how they will be able to monetize their content and community. On more traditional social media sites like Facebook, it’s incredibly difficult to have reliable monetization options. Monetization is important because it gives you more resources—both time and money—to make your community awesome.


Additionally, it’s important to have different options for members to pay for your content. Not only does this allow  you to appeal to different potential customers, but it gives people more agency to decide how and what they want to pay for. Some important features to look out for are the ability to offer paid subscriptions (one-time, monthly, and annually), online courses, virtual events, and gated content.


Most importantly, the transactions should be seamless for your members.


Availability


Whether you choose BuddyBoss or an alternative to BuddyBoss, your online community should be easy to access for your members. When we talk about the availability of a platform, we’re referring to it being available across web, iOS, and Android devices. This is important because your members live busy lives and incredibly aren’t tied to their computers at home. If you choose an online community platform with great mobile support, you’ll increase how long your members stick around and how active they are.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


What are the best alternatives to BuddyBoss?


So, we’ve talked about the important aspects one should consider with a BuddyBoss alternative, now let’s take a look at some of the platforms to check out.


1. Mighty Networks





Mighty Networks is an all-in-one SaaS platform that allows creators to build successful digital businesses powered by community. On a Mighty Network, you can create an online community and course all in one place, and you’re provided with many different monetization options.


The platform began in 2017 with a focus on online communities and has continued to innovate with the including online course creation and virtual event hosting. Unlike many alternatives to BuddyBoss, Mighty Networks is a platform that is built to grow with your business aspirations.


mighty-networks-product-example-1024x701


Pros of Mighty Networks





    • Everything you need in one place and available everywhere. Mighty Networks is an all-in-one platform, so you can create an online community, online course, and virtual events that are connected and existing all in one centralized location. Your Mighty Network is also available across web, iOS, and Android devices.




  • More native features, fewer integrations. On a Mighty Network, you’ll have access to a wide range of customization options and features that have been designed to work effortlessly on the platform without the need to integrate a third-party application. This will bring more cohesion to your brand and will save you time and money on juggling integrations.




  • Great community analytics. Through Mighty Insights, creators are given detailed community data about how their members engage with their content, where they are coming from, and much more. All of this is packaged on a powerful website, so creators can make informed decisions for their business.




Cons of Mighty Networks



  • While Mighty Networks has more tools and features available natively, one that currently isn’t available is a discovery tool for customers to find new networks to join.


The bottom line: Mighty Networks has changed the way creators build digital businesses powered by community. The platform is a great alternative to BuddyBoss because it has robust community building tools, as well as online course creation options. On top of that, the emphasis on native features means creators spend less money paying for multiple integrations to get what they want.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


2. Kajabi


Kajabi is an online course platform that has focused on the importance of marketing tools for selling online courses. They believe that creators should have the features needed to build high-quality online courses and market them easily, so you can grow your digital business.


Pros of Kajabi



  • Strong marketing toolset. There are few online course platforms on the market that can rival Kajabi when it comes to their marketing toolset. Kajabi has a lot of resources for creating emails, landing pages, and sales features that creators can use to get more eyes on their work.

  • Some native features. Kajabi has designed some native features for creators to build their online courses such as video uploads, discussion boards, graded assessments, and more. And on top of that, while not ideal, they do have a wide range of integrations to utilize.


Cons of Kajabi



  • Expensive. While Kajabi offers some great features for marketing and building online courses, their platform is one of the more costly ones available. Many creators utilize it, but there are cheaper alternatives on the market that offer just as many features, if not more, for the price.

  • Minimal community building options. Kajabi is first and foremost an online course building platform. So, if you’re looking for a BuddyBoss alternative to build an online community, you’ll be a bit disappointed. While you can create a community space on Kajabi, the features are pretty basic compared to other alternatives.


The bottom line: Kajabi didn’t become a world-renowned online course platform for nothing. Their platform has some of the most powerful monetization and marketing tools on the market, but this also suggests where their attention lies: on sales. Part of building a community is forging strong connections with and between your members. With Kajabi that will be difficult.


3. Circle


Circle is a community platform designed to connect a creator’s members and content together, so discussions are all in one place. The platform is fairly new but has gotten a lot of buzz from content creators for how easy it is to integrate into a pre-existing platform they may be using. The platform is built to be analogous with competitors like on communication Slack or Discord. Circle has done a good job of giving creators organized, minimal community spaces that are focused around “Topics” or designated spaces for discussion.


Pros of Circle





    • A solid set of community features. Circle’s main focus is to give creators a way to build minimalistic online community spaces for businesses. You can create private groups, members can write detailed profiles, and you can easily integrate third-party apps into the service.




  • Integrates easily. While we don’t think that integrations are the best solution for creators, we can’t deny that Circle has a plethora of options for integrating third-party apps’ services to supplement your community. This will be a costly endeavor but it is an option.




Cons of Circle




  • Their mobile app is only on iOS. A big hurdle right now is that Circle’s mobile app experience is only available through iOS. This cuts out a large portion of potential members from having mobile app access to your online community services.




  • Monetization options are limited. Circle’s main purpose is to integrate into an already existing business model and with that focus comes some compromises. Currently, Circle doesn’t have many ways to monetize your community, you’ll have to use another integration in order to make it work.




Bottom line: Circle is a solid option for a creator who is entrenched in an existing platform already and can’t move away from it. You’ll be able to integrate easily, but ultimately the platform has minimal monetization options, is only available on iOS for mobile, and lacks a robust array of native features. These are all major roadblocks you’ll have to overcome.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


Conclusion - Want to try Mighty Networks?



At Mighty Networks, we’ve built the best online community experience out there because we’ve believed in the power of online community building since day one. Our platform is designed to take away the hassle of managing multiple integrations to stitch together the experience you want to offer your community members.


Instead, on a Mighty Network, you’re getting an all-in-one platform that allows you to build awesome communities and couple them with online courses and virtual events. The best BuddyBoss alternative should utilize all of the bells and whistles that a SaaS platform can provide, and a Mighty Network does that.


Here are just a few of the many things you can do with Mighty Networks:



  • Offer paid memberships.

  • Have your own branded app that is accessible in the App Store and Google Play store.

  • You can post videos, images, and audio clips.

  • Natively livestream within your Mighty Network.

  • Create polls, discussion boards, quizzes, and Q&As.

  • Build fully customizable online courses with dedicated community spaces.


More customization, flexibility, and mobility sounds pretty great, right? Let’s get started building your community.





Ready to start building your online community?


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.

Join Mighty Community

Learn the principles of Community Design™ (and see them in action) alongside thousands of creators and entrepreneurs. It's free to join!

Join Now