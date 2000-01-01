Email image popup

Community Curious?

Share your email and we’ll send you our 6-part educational series, which kicks off with our groundbreaking framework for the “Life of a Community” that will help you look around the corner.

BONUS: We’ll also include thousands of dollars of bonuses and extras — absolutely free—including expert scripts and step-by-step guides!

Thank you!

Your first free resources will be on its way to your inbox soon.

We can’t wait to see what you create.

Something went wrong!

Please, try again later.

Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2022
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2022)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
View All
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2022
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2022
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
View All
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2022
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2022
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2022
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2022
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2022
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
View All
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2022?
6 Memberful Alternatives for 2022
7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2022
6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2022
View All
Growing Your Community
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
View All
Managing Your Community
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2022
How to Measure Community Engagement
The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2022
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2022
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2022
5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2022
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2022?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2022
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2022?
View All
Launching an Online Course
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2022
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 3 Best Patreon Alternatives
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2022
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2022
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 10 Examples)
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2022)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2022
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2022)
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2022
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2022
How to Price a Membership Site in 2022
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2022
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2022 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2022 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2022 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
How to Make Money Blogging
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2022
Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2022 (5 Options)
Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2022?
View All
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2022
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2022?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2022
Virtual Conference Platform
View All
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2022
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
How to Host a Virtual Event (2022 Guide)
How to Host a Virtual Conference
View All
View All Articles
Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2022
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2022)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2022
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2022
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
The 5 Best Online Course Platforms for Coaches
The Best Alternatives to Wix in 2022
7 Awesome No-Code Website Builders for Creators (2022 List)
The 4 Best Squarespace Alternatives in 2022
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2022
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2022
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2022
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2022
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2022
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
How to Start a Mastermind Group (10 Steps)
The Definitive Guide to Moving an Online Community
11 Types of Online Communities That Thrive
How to Pick the Best Community Platform for Your Brand
How to Start an Online Community Forum
6 Awesome Online Community Website Examples
How to Create a Private Social Network in 5 Easy Steps
How to Get Started on a Modern Community Platform (5 Steps)
How to Build a Fan Base and Turn it Into a Community
How to Grow a Facebook Group & Increase Engagement
How to Create a Virtual Community in 2022 in 6 Easy Steps
How to Delete a Facebook Group in 5 Easy Steps
How to Build a Community Site in 6 Steps
How to Create a Micro-Community
The Ultimate Guide to Building an Online Community in 2022
How to Start a Community From Scratch in 2022
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2022?
6 Memberful Alternatives for 2022
7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2022
6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2022
The 5 Best Social Community Software Options of 2022
The 6 Best Discord Alternatives for 2022
How to Choose an Online Community Creator + 4 Options
The 5 Best Online Coaching Platforms of 2022
Disciple vs. Mighty Networks - Which is Best in 2022?
Mighty Networks vs. Discord: Which Is Best for Your Community?
How to Build a Discord Community in 7 Steps
Mighty Networks vs. Facebook Groups
8 Major Disadvantages of Facebook Groups
The 7 Best Alternatives to Circle.so
The Best BuddyBoss Alternatives
Geneva vs. Mighty Networks
Tribe vs. Mighty Networks
How to Evaluate Community Platforms
What to Look for in Private Community Software (+3 Options)
Slack vs. Circle
Why You Should Use a White Label Social Network Platform
The 3 Best Geneva Chat Alternatives
Mighty Networks vs. Circle
The Best Community Building Platform
Slack vs Discord: The Best Pick for Communities
The Best Modern Community Platforms in 2022
The 8 Best Alternatives to Substack for 2022
The Best Tribe Alternatives in 2022
The 4 Best Mastermind Group Platforms of 2022
Your Guide to Community Platforms for Creators
9 Best Online Community Platforms of 2022 (Ranked)
7 Best Community Website Software Options for 2022 (+ 14 Ideas)
The 6 Best Slack Alternatives for a Thriving Community (2022)
The 7 Best Facebook Group Alternatives in 2022
Growing Your Community
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
How to Monetize a Community
10 Secrets for Creating a Thriving Community in 2022
Managing Your Community
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2022
How to Measure Community Engagement
The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
12 Simple Community Management Best Practices for 2022
9 Secrets to Increase Online Community Engagement (2022)
7 Community Management Software Picks for 2022
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2022
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2022
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2022
5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2022
5 Secrets to Choosing the Right Online Course Name
How to Build an Online Course that Sells
7 Best Practices for Creating Online Courses in 2022
How to Create and Sell Online Courses With Mighty Networks
How to Engage Students in Online Courses (7 Pro Tips)
4 Alternatives to Profi for 2022
How to Build an Online Course Without Coding (9 Steps)
Can You Still Make Money with Online Courses in 2022?
The Importance of Community in Online Courses
How to Make Money Selling Courses Online
How to Teach Online Courses (10 Steps)
The Ins & Outs of Online Course Hosting
How to Create a Cohort-Based Course
What Makes a Cohort-Based Course Different?
How to Sell Courses Online in 11 Steps (+ 5 Success Stories)
How to Start an Online Training Business (4 Steps)
How to Price Online Courses (Our 2022 Guide)
How to Set Up Online Courses on a Mighty Network
How to Bring Your Courses and Community to a Mighty Network
The Ultimate Guide to Creating an Online Course
Finding the Right Course Platform
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2022?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2022
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2022?
Podia vs. Kajabi: Which Is Right for You in 2022?
The 5 Best Podia Alternatives for 2022
4 Top Online Courses App Options for 2022
Podia vs. Mighty Networks - Where to Build Your Course in 2022
The 7 Best Online Course Platforms of 2022
Teachable vs. Udemy – Which Is Best in 2022?
Maven vs. Mighty Networks
Kajabi vs. Thinkific
Teachable vs. Mighty Networks
Teachable + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Kajabi + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Thinkific + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
What You Need in a Cohort-Based Course Platform
Skillshare vs. Udemy
Where to Sell Online Courses - 9 Best Platforms for 2022
Thinkific vs Teachable – The Ultimate Comparison for 2022
The Best Online Teaching Platform
Kajabi vs. Teachable
10 Best Online Course Creation Software Options for 2022
The 6 Best Skillshare Alternatives for 2022
The 4 Best Alternatives to Thinkific in 2022
What to Look For in an Online Course Builder
The 3 Best Alternatives to Udemy for Creating an Online Course in 2022
The 6 Best Alternatives to Teachable in 2022
The 6 Best Kajabi Alternatives of 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Kajabi
Launching an Online Course
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2022
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 3 Best Patreon Alternatives
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2022
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2022
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 10 Examples)
The 5 Best Mighty Networks Alternatives for 2022
Online Church Membership Software
5 Best Group Coaching Software Picks for 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2022)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2022
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2022)
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2022
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2022
How to Price a Membership Site in 2022
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2022
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
How to Start a Membership Website Business in 6 Steps
8 Tips for How to Market a Membership Website
How to Build a No-Code Membership Site in 2022 (7 Steps)
How to Make a Paid Membership Site
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2022 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2022 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2022 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
How to Make Money Blogging
How to Create a Subscription Site in 5 Steps
The Guide to Generating Recurring Business Income
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2022
Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2022 (5 Options)
Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2022?
The Ultimate Guide to the Creator Economy
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2022
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2022?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2022
Virtual Conference Platform
What Are the Best Alternatives to Hopin?
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2022
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
How to Host a Virtual Event (2022 Guide)
How to Host a Virtual Conference

How to Build a No-Code Membership Site in 2022 (7 Steps)

Creating a no-code membership site is a simple and effective way to build an online community for your business.

Resources confeti background

If you’re looking for one of the most powerful business models out there, consider a membership site. A membership site creates a space online for people to come together and fulfill that most human need we have: connection.


Not only this, but no-code membership sites are unique business models, capitalizing on the power of recurring revenue.


Add to this a powerful space to host a membership site, and you’ve got the recipe for a stellar business for a solopreneur, creator, or brand. Or, maybe you’re already running an existing business and want to add a membership component to it. That’s great too!


It’s the approach that Adriene Mischler, the host of Yoga with Adriene, used to connect and go deeper with her 10 million YouTube subscribers – creating a custom branded space for them. In fact, Mighty Networks is home to a ton of thriving membership sites, ranging anywhere in size from 30 to 300,000 members.


The number one fear for new and potential Hosts is often, “How can I start a membership site without being (or hiring) a developer.” But never fear. Because, with the no-code revolution, it’s never been easier to find a home for your membership community that you can get up and running in the next few hours – without needing any code at all.


In this article, we’ll introduce you to what no-code membership sites are, what to look for, and how to build one for yourself!


If you want more support in building your online community, come join OUR Mighty Community for free and meet other new and established community owners! We’d love to meet you. Join for free!



In this article...



What is a no-code membership site?


A no-code platform is a software development platform that gives creators the ability to build and deploy their own apps, websites, membership sites, and more without writing any code.


So a no-code membership site is basically a software home for your community business that lets you gate content, add members, keep them engaged, and grow your impact. All without writing a line of html.


Most importantly, these platforms will save you money and a lot of time spent in the painstaking process of building all of your tools from scratch.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


The benefits of online community platforms


Online community platforms are the simplest type of no-code membership site, because they give you the tools and functionality you need right out of the box.


In the past, if you wanted to create a membership site, not only would you need to create an actual website, but you also would have to spend many months building and testing the feature you wanted to include. None of these things were as simple as flipping a switch or checking a box.


But with a community platform, it is that easy.


mighty-networks-product-example-1024x701


Using a community platform to build a membership site without coding is great because all of the tools you’ll want are there for you already, tested, and known to work seamlessly on the platform.


The best modern community platforms will give you more than what you’re looking for so that you can expand your business as you get more comfortable with community management.


Features to look for in a no-code membership site


Here are some features that we love:




  • Branded subgroups

  • Livestreaming

  • Easy checkout and SSO

  • Charge in your home currency

  • Integrated new member experience

  • Notification system

  • Tons of content options (video, audio, short & long-form text)

  • Polls and questions


  • Dedicated native mobile app for ios, and Androids


These features are only the tip of the iceberg, but give you an idea of just how powerful no-code technology can be for taking your business to new heights.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


Should you build a no-code membership site?


If you say yes to one or more of these, you should be thinking about a no-code membership site.



  • You want a place to reach people.

  • You want to build real relationships with followers or those with shared interests.

  • You have a social media following and are tired of fighting the algorithms.

  • You want to teach courses that transform your students.

  • You’re running an offline membership business and want a virtual space.

  • You’re currently running on code and plugins and want an all-in-one solution.


7 Essential steps for creating a no-code membership site


1. Find your Big Purpose


One of the things we love to do before starting any community is getting clear about what it’s about and who it’s for. This type of background work takes a bit of time, but makes for a WAY more successful community.


We love this process so much that we named it! We call this Community Design™ (and we run a full training if you’re interested in mastering it).


When designing a new membership site, we like to start with a Big Purpose. It’s basically the personal motivation behind your community and the impact you want it to have on the world around you. The power of your community comes from you bringing together people to master something together.


If you’re curious how you might get started identifying what the Big Purpose behind your community is, here’s a short exercise:


Big Purpose- New Image


And if you want to go further, we have a TOTALLY FREE training on finding your Big Purpose in our Mighty Community, which is also TOTALLY FREE to join!


2. Who are your Ideal Members?


The next step toward building a membership site without coding is defining who your audience is for your community. Regardless of whether you’ve had an online business for a long time or if you’re just starting out, getting clear on who it’s for and who it’s not for will help you a lot.


We call these people your Ideal Members. These people are the ones who will be most enthusiastic about your membership site and will benefit the most from the value you’ll be providing them when they join.


As you try to figure out who they are, ask some questions:



  • What type of people are they?

  • What do they struggle with?

  • What are their hopes and dreams?

  • What transformation can you help them with?

  • What will they find in your community they can’t find anywhere else?


A great way to figure out who your Ideal Members are is actually, well, talking to people! Conducting some informal interviews with people who you think might be interested in your community helps you clarify what your audience is looking to achieve, what they are struggling with, and what will get them the most excited.


By the way, we also have a free training to help find your Ideal Member too!


ideal member- member growth


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


3. Choose your no-code membership platform


As we stated earlier, there has never been a better time to start a membership site and it’s all thanks to no-code technology. Online community platforms have designed robust tools and features for creators to build membership sites from scratch without the need to code anything.


If you’ve done any digging into the community platform landscape, then you’ve probably come to learn that there are plenty of platforms out there to choose from.


We talked above about what makes a great no-code platform, but here are a few other features to watch for:



  • The ability to charge for membership, subgroups, courses, or a mixture of these.

  • Content and moderation options for you and your members.

  • The option to build a beautiful, responsive membership site.

  • Customization features to make it your own.

  • Member profiles, messaging, and a customized discovery section.

  • Access options on web and all mobile devices (with native apps).


Not all platforms are created equal, and not every no-code membership site software will let you do these things.


So we’d put in a plug here for the amazing platform that we’ve created: Mighty Networks! When you create a Mighty Network, you get all these features and more. We were even ranked the best community management software by G2 this year!


G2- Ranking Chart


Let’s take a look at some of the awesome things you can do on our platform. And remember, everything listed can be implemented without knowing a single line of code:



  • A robust website builder.

  • Membership applications and member profiles.

  • An activity feed, so you and your members can always stay up to date on what’s happening on your membership site.

  • Live streaming.

  • Downloadable analytics for member data.

  • Automated payments.

  • Online courses.

  • Hosting virtual events.


Feature Item 2 - Courses


These are all features that you can implement when building a no-code membership site on Mighty Networks.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


4. Solidify your business plan


After you’ve gotten to work creating your no-code membership site, you’ll want to nail down what your plans are for monetizing it.


When you create a no-code membership site, you’re providing your members something valuable that they can’t attain anywhere else. This means that you should be charging for what you offer your members.


mc-paid-membership-mobile


There isn’t a one-size-fits-all formula for monetizing your membership site. But the good news is that implementing payment methods on your site is incredibly simple with a no-code framework.


There are two great options you can try when you build a no-code membership site:


Charge a flat fee


A simple and easy way to go about monetizing your membership site is by charging a flat fee for what you offer. This is an easy avenue to go because all your members have to do is sign up for your membership site and they are good to go with monthly recurring payments. It also lessens the work of figuring out what to offer members. Everyone gets the same content and pays the same price.


Utilize tiered pricing


Another possibility you can try is a tiered pricing model for your membership site.


This is certainly more complicated than a flat fee, but it has benefits of its own as well. While everyone who joins your membership site will have a few central motivations in common, your members aren’t a monolith. Each person will have their own needs, desires, and goals, and providing options can be a great way to address these differences.


You could charge a flat rate for a membership to your community and then charge additional fees for things like virtual events, mastermind groups, and online courses. Or you could have different levels of memberships that unlock different kinds of exclusive content.


And we’ve got a great guide to pricing your membership site here, if you’d like to learn more.


5. Add your own branding


While you don’t need to code your Mighty Network, you can add your own logos, brand colors, and a bunch of other little touches to make the community your own. And don’t forget, you can customize your landing page too!


But don’t worry, we’ve got an amazing checklist that will walk you through this step by step with some easy prompts.


Adding your own branding is a fantastic way to make the membership site your own, to create a space you’re proud of. We even do TOTALLY branded apps under your own brand. So if you’re ready for that now, come talk to us. And otherwise, we’ll be here to work with you as you grow!


6. Create a magical new member experience


One of our favorite features that we added to all Mighty Networks is the option to customize what members see when they come into your membership site. You can create a custom checklist for them to get started, and set an automatic welcome video or discussion prompt to get them engaged.


This feature is POWERFUL, because over the years we’ve learned how vital it is not only to invite people into your membership site, but to get them connected right from the start! Creating a custom (and automated) new member experience will ensure everyone gets welcomed and immersed the way they should.


Magical new member experience


Check out our free training on creating a magical new member experience!


7. Let everybody know about your membership site


The best part about creating a no-code membership site is launching it and showing the world what you’ve been working on.


Sometimes it might feel a bit awkward or uncomfortable to hype up the things you’re working on, but it’s worth it. Tell your friends and family, let your pre-existing following know (if you have a business somewhere else already), and don’t stress too much about social media.


Once you gain your initial members who are all about the content and experiences you’re delivering, your site will surely grow as they tell the world about your community.


Ready to Start?


mighty-networks-product-example-2-1024x506


So we’ve explored in-depth the benefits of no-code and how you can build a membership site without coding.


Mighty Networks is the only no-code platform that will give you everything you need under one roof: memberships, online courses, content, and community all under your brand, and instantly available on every device.


When you choose a Mighty Network, you’re investing in a platform that’s designed to grow with you and will always keep ease of use in mind. We believe that communities have the power to make the world a better place, and because of that, it’s important to have the tools to bring people together available to everyone.


We deliver more value to creators at a fraction of the cost, and as your membership site grows, so too does the value of your community. So let us help you build a no-code membership site you’re proud of.


Ready to launch your membership site?


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.

Join Mighty Community

Learn the principles of Community Design™ (and see them in action) alongside thousands of creators and entrepreneurs. It's free to join!

Join Now