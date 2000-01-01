Learn everything there is to know about running a

What are Spaces on a Mighty Network?





Spaces are containers that are used to organize an online community. On Mighty, each Space lets you bring together content, courses, commerce, and community to serve your members better. Spaces are vital to making cultural software work well, giving you options for building sub-communities within a larger one; these could be based on things like different interests or topics, geographical regions, or separate coaching groups.





With a Mighty Network, you can customize your Spaces, adding features like events, courses, and discussions to each one as needed.









As an online community grows, Spaces are essential to helping your individual members still feel connected to the larger group. They can find friendship and camaraderie within an individual space, even while staying a member of the larger community. Spaces give Hosts the flexibility to serve members where they’re at with what they want.





How to use spaces





Here are some examples of how Spaces can be used:







Organizing special interest groups within a wider community. For example, an online community dedicated to graphic designers might have Spaces like: “running your business,” “tools of the trade,” or “networking opportunities.”



Spaces can be used for an “upsell” or “premium” version of your community. For example, an influencer might have a premium membership space where people can pay more to have weekly Q&As with them.



Spaces can be ways to divide up how you serve people. For example, a coach might use cultural software to organize their entire practice and individual Spaces to organize members based on a group coaching session they’re in, or by need.







