What Is Cultural Software? Our 2022 Guide

Cultural software takes you beyond courses and community and gives you the power to start a movement.

As we’ve been building out a fresh new way of creating and navigating a Mighty Network, called Spaces, we’ve also been watching some incredible shifts in what’s happening in the communities on Mighty Network and out there in the world of social media.





Four billion people have participated in the world of social media—and our relationship to social has changed a lot over the years. Frankly, people are looking for something different from the one-size-fits-all walled gardens of social.





And at Mighty, we’ve seen the answer to this first hand. You can create a community, invite people in, do amazing things together, and provide the environment for your members to meet and build relationships with each other on the path to results and transformation they wouldn't otherwise be able to get on their own. That’s powerful.





In this article, we’ll introduce the idea of cultural software and show you what to look for when considering one. Our hope is that this cultural software movement unlocks a world of millions of unique and vibrant communities, led by you—where your members can come together around an interest, a purpose, a goal, a lifestyle, an approach—so together we can help each and every one of us realize our fullest potential.





If you want more support in building your online community, come join OUR Mighty Community for free and meet other new and established community owners! We’d love to meet you. Join for free!















In this article...



















What is cultural software?





Cultural software is an all-in-one tool that lets you build your own unique and compelling culture. It goes beyond simple community building and definitely beyond social networks, giving humans the power to come together and create unique cultures online. This marks the stage in our online evolution when tech brings out the best in being human instead of the worst, letting us be more of ourselves.





Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.





Cultural software brings four things together





At Mighty, when we talk about cultural software, we’re talking about software that lets you do these 4 things.







Content serves to inspire and influence people. It's how we introduce new ideas and frameworks. In social media, there's lots of content—but on its own, it doesn't lead anywhere. In cultural software, content feeds into the other pieces.



Courses help to close the loop on content. They serve to educate and help people apply what they’re learning.



Commerce is there to help people focus and prioritize—because we’ve seen time and time again that people pay attention to what they pay for.



Community brings it all together—it combines the above into an ongoing system where ideas become real. It's where people form relationships and daily practices that get reinforced, ultimately causing members to become Ambassadors and draw more people into the culture.











Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.





How Cultural Software is Different





There’s one thing that cultural software needs, that it can’t live without: Spaces. Spaces are flexible, no-code containers that let you build the type of community that you want. First, it starts with a Network that's designed to feel familiar. Within that Network, you have Spaces—flexible, no-code containers that let you mix and match native features. No integrations are required. So if you'd like to have a Chat, and a Feed, and Events—easy. Each Space is an experience you can craft and customize for the members.









You can rename and reorganize the left-hand navigation and each Space and the tabs within the Space. So if you want to call your Chat tab in a Space "Connect" or "Say Hi" or "Чат" or "Dinos ¡Hola!" ....it's totally up to you!





Don’t forget that, just like each Space acts as its own container, you can control who gets to access that container. This means that, in addition to gating membership to your main community, you can control access to each Space as well. They can be public, private, paid, or even token-gated (natively—no bots required!).









Each space has lots of customization options to bring your own brand. This includes the choice of opting for dark mode, adding your own colors and logos. And of course, as always on Mighty, you can get access to your own customized and branded cultural software, living in your own brand on the App Store or Google Play Store – we do this with Mighty Pro.









Or a Space that can showcase a single Event (meaning yes, you can charge for access to an Event).





Ready to start building culture?





As always, Mighty’s cultural software is a powerful, all-in-one platform that gives you the features to build a community that matters. Mighty has always been the only place where you can build without limits—unlimited members and unlimited Hosts.





If you’re ready to start building, come give Mighty a try! You can start building your community today, free for 14 days – no credit card required.





Ready to start building your own culture?





Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.