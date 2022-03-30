Email image popup

Community Curious?

Share your email and we’ll send you our 6-part educational series, which kicks off with our groundbreaking framework for the “Life of a Community” that will help you look around the corner.

BONUS: We’ll also include thousands of dollars of bonuses and extras — absolutely free—including expert scripts and step-by-step guides!

Thank you!

Your first free resources will be on its way to your inbox soon.

We can’t wait to see what you create.

Something went wrong!

Please, try again later.

FeaturesPricingAboutMighty Pro
Sign In
Start Your Free Trial
Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2023
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2023)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
View All
Finding a Membership Site Platform
7 Best Membership Website Builders of 2023 (+ How Build One)
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2023
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2023
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
View All
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2023
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building an Online Course
What Is Community-Based Learning? A Short Guide
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2023
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2023
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2023
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2023
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
View All
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2023
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
What Is Cultural Software? Our 2023 Guide
Mighty Networks vs. Skool: Which to Choose for Community and Courses
Twitter vs. Mastodon: Which Is Right You? (+ a Better Alternative)
Passion.io vs. Mighty Networks: Where to Launch Your Online Business in 2023
Scenes vs. Mighty Networks: Which Is Better in 2023?
View All
Growing Your Community
13 Benefits of Online Communities (2023)
11 Community Engagement Ideas to Steal This Week
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
View All
Managing Your Community
The Best Community Chat App of 2023 (9 Options)
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2023
How to Measure Community Engagement
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
6 Passion.io Alternatives for an Amazing Course App
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2023
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2023
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2023
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2023?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2023
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2023?
View All
Launching an Online Course
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2023
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Creating an App
Managing Your Community
8 Telegram Alternatives to Chat With in 2023
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The Best Membership Software for Nonprofits (5 Options)
The 3 Best Patreon Alternatives
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2023
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2023
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2023)
Growing Your Community
115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2023 (Our Ultimate Guide!)
How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel (2023 Guide)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2023
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2023)
Managing Your Community
14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2023
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2023
How to Price a Membership Site in 2023
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2023
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
Quick Guide for How To Use ClickFunnels (7 Steps)
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2023 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2023 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2023 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Ways to Monetize Your Audience in 2023
How to Build a High-Ticket Coaching Funnel
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2023
View All
No-code Apps & Community Tech Stacks
Finding Your Community's Home
How to Build a Business Community in 2023
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
7 Steps to Create Your Own Event App in 2023 (+3 Options)
Turning Your Brand into a Business
Best Business Community Platform of 2023 (3 Options)
Professional Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
4 Graduway Alternatives for an Alumni Community that Shines
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2023
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2023?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2023
What Are the Best Alternatives to Hopin?
View All
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
A Guide to Live Streaming for Creators (+ 5 Platforms)
10 Great Streaming Tips for Content Creators
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2023
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
View All
View All Articles
Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2023
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2023)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
Finding a Membership Site Platform
7 Best Membership Website Builders of 2023 (+ How Build One)
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2023
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2023
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
The 5 Best Online Course Platforms for Coaches
The Best Alternatives to Wix in 2023
7 Awesome No-Code Website Builders for Creators (2023 List)
The 4 Best Squarespace Alternatives in 2023
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2023
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building an Online Course
What Is Community-Based Learning? A Short Guide
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2023
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2023
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2023
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2023
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
How to Start a Mastermind Group (10 Steps)
The Definitive Guide to Moving an Online Community
11 Types of Online Communities That Thrive
How to Pick the Best Community Platform for Your Brand
How to Start an Online Community Forum
6 Awesome Online Community Website Examples
How to Create a Private Social Network in 5 Easy Steps
How to Get Started on a Modern Community Platform (5 Steps)
How to Build a Fan Base and Turn it Into a Community
How to Grow a Facebook Group & Increase Engagement
How to Create a Virtual Community in 2023 in 6 Easy Steps
How to Delete a Facebook Group in 5 Easy Steps
How to Build a Community Site in 6 Steps
How to Create a Micro-Community
The Ultimate Guide to Building an Online Community in 2023
How to Start a Community From Scratch in 2023
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2023
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
What Is Cultural Software? Our 2023 Guide
Mighty Networks vs. Skool: Which to Choose for Community and Courses
Twitter vs. Mastodon: Which Is Right You? (+ a Better Alternative)
Passion.io vs. Mighty Networks: Where to Launch Your Online Business in 2023
Scenes vs. Mighty Networks: Which Is Better in 2023?
5 Higher Logic Alternatives for an Amazing Community
5 Mobilize Alternatives for an Amazing Community
Mighty Networks vs. Higher Logic: Where to Build Your Community in 2023
Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2023?
6 Memberful Alternatives for 2023
7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2023
6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2023
Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2023
The 5 Best Social Community Software Options of 2023
The 6 Best Discord Alternatives for 2023
How to Choose an Online Community Creator + 4 Options
The 5 Best Online Coaching Platforms of 2023
Disciple vs. Mighty Networks - Which is Best in 2023?
Mighty Networks vs. Discord: Which Is Best for Your Community?
How to Build a Discord Community in 7 Steps
Mighty Networks vs. Facebook Groups
8 Major Disadvantages of Facebook Groups
The 7 Best Alternatives to Circle.so
The Best BuddyBoss Alternatives
Geneva vs. Mighty Networks
Tribe vs. Mighty Networks
How to Evaluate Community Platforms
What to Look for in Private Community Software (+3 Options)
Slack vs. Circle
Why You Should Use a White Label Social Network Platform
The 3 Best Geneva Chat Alternatives
Mighty Networks vs. Circle: Which Is the Better Community Platform in 2023?
Slack vs Discord: The Best Pick for Communities
The Best Modern Community Platforms in 2023
The 8 Best Alternatives to Substack for 2023
The Best Tribe Alternatives in 2023
The 4 Best Mastermind Group Platforms of 2023
Your Guide to Community Platforms for Creators
9 Best Online Community Platforms of 2023 (Ranked)
7 Best Community Website Software Options for 2023 (+ 14 Ideas)
The 6 Best Slack Alternatives for a Thriving Community (2023)
The 7 Best Facebook Group Alternatives in 2023
Growing Your Community
13 Benefits of Online Communities (2023)
11 Community Engagement Ideas to Steal This Week
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
How to Monetize a Community
10 Secrets for Creating a Thriving Community in 2023
Managing Your Community
The Best Community Chat App of 2023 (9 Options)
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2023
How to Measure Community Engagement
The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
12 Simple Community Management Best Practices for 2023
9 Secrets to Increase Online Community Engagement (2023)
7 Community Management Software Picks for 2023
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
6 Passion.io Alternatives for an Amazing Course App
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2023
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2023
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2023
5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2023
5 Secrets to Choosing the Right Online Course Name
How to Build an Online Course that Sells
7 Best Practices for Creating Online Courses in 2023
How to Create and Sell Online Courses With Mighty Networks
How to Engage Students in Online Courses (7 Pro Tips)
4 Alternatives to Profi for 2023
How to Build an Online Course Without Coding (9 Steps)
Can You Still Make Money with Online Courses in 2023?
The Importance of Community in Online Courses
How to Make Money Selling Courses Online
How to Teach Online Courses (10 Steps)
The Ins & Outs of Online Course Hosting
How to Create a Cohort-Based Course
What Makes a Cohort-Based Course Different?
How to Sell Courses Online in 11 Steps (+ 5 Success Stories)
How to Start an Online Training Business (4 Steps)
How to Price Online Courses (Our 2023 Guide)
How to Set Up Online Courses on a Mighty Network
How to Bring Your Courses and Community to a Mighty Network
The Ultimate Guide to Creating an Online Course
Finding the Right Course Platform
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2023?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2023
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2023?
Podia vs. Kajabi: Which Is Right for You in 2023?
The 5 Best Podia Alternatives for 2023
4 Top Online Courses App Options for 2023
Podia vs. Mighty Networks - Where to Build Your Course in 2023
The 7 Best Online Course Platforms of 2023
Teachable vs. Udemy – Which Is Best in 2023?
Maven vs. Mighty Networks
Kajabi vs. Thinkific
Teachable vs. Mighty Networks
Teachable + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Kajabi + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Thinkific + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
What You Need in a Cohort-Based Course Platform
Skillshare vs. Udemy
Where to Sell Online Courses - 9 Best Platforms for 2023
Thinkific vs Teachable – The Ultimate Comparison for 2023
The Best Online Teaching Platform
Kajabi vs. Teachable
10 Best Online Course Creation Software Options for 2023
The 6 Best Skillshare Alternatives for 2023
The 4 Best Alternatives to Thinkific in 2023
What to Look For in an Online Course Builder
The 3 Best Alternatives to Udemy for Creating an Online Course in 2023
The 6 Best Alternatives to Teachable in 2023
The 6 Best Kajabi Alternatives of 2023
Mighty Networks vs. Kajabi
Launching an Online Course
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2023
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Creating an App
Managing Your Community
8 Telegram Alternatives to Chat With in 2023
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The Best Membership Software for Nonprofits (5 Options)
The 3 Best Patreon Alternatives
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2023
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2023
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 10 Examples)
The 5 Best Mighty Networks Alternatives for 2023
Online Church Membership Software
5 Best Group Coaching Software Picks for 2023
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2023)
Growing Your Community
115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2023 (Our Ultimate Guide!)
How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel (2023 Guide)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2023
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2023)
Managing Your Community
14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2023
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2023
How to Price a Membership Site in 2023
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2023
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
How to Start a Membership Website Business in 6 Steps
8 Tips for How to Market a Membership Website
How to Build a No-Code Membership Site in 2023 (7 Steps)
How to Make a Paid Membership Site
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
Quick Guide for How To Use ClickFunnels (7 Steps)
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2023 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2023 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2023 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
How to Make Money Blogging
How to Create a Subscription Site in 5 Steps
The Guide to Generating Recurring Business Income
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Ways to Monetize Your Audience in 2023
How to Build a High-Ticket Coaching Funnel
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2023
Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2023 (5 Options)
Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2023?
The Ultimate Guide to the Creator Economy
No-code Apps & Community Tech Stacks
Finding Your Community's Home
How to Build a Business Community in 2023
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
7 Steps to Create Your Own Event App in 2023 (+3 Options)
Turning Your Brand into a Business
Best Business Community Platform of 2023 (3 Options)
Professional Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
4 Graduway Alternatives for an Alumni Community that Shines
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2023
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2023?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2023
What Are the Best Alternatives to Hopin?
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
A Guide to Live Streaming for Creators (+ 5 Platforms)
10 Great Streaming Tips for Content Creators
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2023
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
How to Host a Virtual Event (2023 Guide)
How to Host a Virtual Conference

13 Benefits of Online Communities (2023)

If you're thinking about joining or starting an online community, but wondering why you should, we'll tell you!

Anne Cocquyt had a passion for hosting live, networking events for women in San Francisco – “I just felt like there really needed to be an actual community space for female entrepreneurs,” she says. “Something that would support the women who wanted to build things and put awesome companies out there.”


She started hosting live, in-person events and built an engaged community of women entrepreneurs. The events struck a chord, people loved them. But the excitement fizzled in between.


That’s when she decided to do the same thing, but online. Her answer was The GUILD, an online community with 1300+ members where women entrepreneurs and leaders can access networking opportunities and professional development.


Anne’s members experienced the life-changing benefits that an online community can offer.


Here at Mighty, we’re a cultural software platform with community built-in. So it might not come as a HUGE surprise that we believe in the benefits of communities, mainly because we’ve seen them first-hand.


In this article, we’ll introduce you to 13 benefits of online communities. Whether you’re a business looking to add a community to your offerings, a creator looking to monetize, an enthusiast looking to bring together a small group of people, OR an alumni group or non-profit looking to give your members more, there’s something in this list for everyone.


If you want more support in building your online community, come join OUR Mighty Community for free and meet other new and established community owners! We’d love to meet you. Join for free!



In this article…



1. Connections you won’t find anywhere else


Rae Benjamin was a writer looking for a career, but didn’t want to write novels. Thanks to a screenwriting course in college, she found her calling: to write scripts. So, after a few false starts, she devoted herself to figuring out how to make a career of it.


The results were awesome. A fellowship with the Hillman Grad Mentorship Lab, a gig as a writer’s assistant on the Netflix special, Bridgerton, and – her current role – a script coordinator for The Witcher.


Rae-Benjamin-Screens-1024x623


But Rae didn’t rest on her laurels. She wanted a way to pay it forward. And the result was In the Cut, a community that helps Black and marginalized creatives break into the television and film industry.


What Rae created with In the Cut is totally unique – a community space you won’t find anywhere else. And that’s why one of the BEST things about online communities is the fact that they can cultivate unique connections that you’d NEVER find anywhere else. We’ve seen communities of all shapes and sizes, created around just about anything that gets people excited.


If you’re looking for something unique, for a set of connections you won’t find anywhere else, there’s a good chance a community exists for it (or if not, it should!).


Start Your Free Trial


2. Scaling your impact


Drew Binsky is a YouTube travel vlogger who’s been to all 197 countries in the world, and racked up 3.4 million subscribers along the way. With 5 billion views on his channel, he was looking for an app that could inspire others to travel and connect with like-minded potential nomads.


Drew Binsky's community app


His answer was to build a community with Mighty. His travel app, Just Go, hit 20,000 users in the first week. And by launching a travel app, Drew’s audience could go to the next level – not just when it came to connecting with him, but also for connecting other travelers. His audience of primarily 25-33 y/o digital nomads used the app to meet each other, trade off travel tips, and meet for live events.


And – maybe it’s ironic that Drew’s travel app and online community now leads to real-life encounters! Here’s a crew at the LA meetup last year.


Drew Binsky


3. Teaching that sticks


Mighty Networks - Graphics - Body Soul Livestream Paired Light


Doug Neill had a passion based on a creative skill that he’d discovered: sketch noting. Sketch noting is visual note-taking, and Doug knew that there must be hundreds of others who’d want to learn this skill. And with a background in teaching, he knew he was a great person to help them do it.


DougNeill_VerbalToVisual


He tried different ways to get his courses out there, but finally launched an online community with Mighty Networks: Verbal to Visual. He uploaded his courses there, and in doing so accidentally discovered one of the benefits of online communities: that courses powered by community are way more effective. Now he doesn’t just have students, he has an online community of learners who are learning from him and each other. He was so inspired by this that when he launched his last course, he decided to teach it live in front of a virtual audience!


Doug discovered what a lot of teachers discover – people learn better in community. And whether it’s an asynchronous or synchronous courses, adding in a group of other learners helps the material stick.


Start Your Free Trial


4. Stop fighting an algorithm


Aliza Licht was a former SVP of communications at Donna Karan. When she launched her Twitter account, DKNY PR GIRL, she started sharing career advice for young people. This would lead to a best-selling book: Leave Your Mark: Land Your Dream Job. Kill it in Your Career. Rock Social Media, AND a podcast: LEAVE YOUR MARK: Freshly Brewed Career Advice.


In 2021, Aliza decided to create a community dedicated to helping young people succeed in their careers. The result was the Leave Your Mark community, a group that was free to join but required an application. Later, Aliza would add more paid options that included bootcamps and mentoring.


One of the best things about the community, according to Aliza, is that you don’t need to fight an algorithm.



Organic social is basically dead. Being able to curate a room or a group or community whereby you have a hundred percent share of voice when you want to have a hundred percent share of voice is a luxury.



When you post in an online community, your audience sees it. You don’t need to pray to the algorithm gods or beg your friends to “like” it so it will get traction.


Mighty Networks - Graphics - Galaxy DAO Chat Paired Dark


5. Get real


Elizabeth DiAlto was always interested in defining womanhood for herself. About seven years ago, she came up with a practice she called Wild Soul Movement – an embodiment exercise meant to get women out of their heads. While she tried a lot of different ways to get people into this practice, the thing that clicked was launching an online community: The Institute for EMBODIED Living.


The Institute offers two mini-courses on self love and wild soul archetypes, monthly Zoom calls, content, and archives of past webinars and workshops. The community is an example of the space for the real, the human, that exists within online communities. You’d never believe how vulnerable and open you can become with a group of people you may have never met in real life – and that’s powerful.



These women are learning when to take up space, when to not take up space. What to say, what not to say. How to hold their own stuff, and not put their stuff on everyone else all the time. If we could do that in here, it can be taken out into their own lives, rippling that out. That’s my bigger dream: Collective healing and liberation.



6. Professional courses that are fun


We talked about teaching above, and the unique benefits of online communities for teaching. Another place we’re seeing this is with professional courses, and there’s no better example than Lisa League’s course to help would-be interior designers ace the National Council for Interior Design Qualification (NCIDQ). Her course, QPractice, brings together interior designers and helps them prepare.


Lisa’s community is different from some. While some communities might last a lifetime, this type of community learning is for a clearly-defined moment in time, to help these designers reach the next stage of their career. But instead of studying alone and struggling to find resources, Lisa has brought the resources and knowledge into one place – and she teaches it with exciting cohort-courses that make learning way more accessible.


Mighty Networks - Graphics - Courses Paired Dark


7. Creating a viable business


One of our favorite things about communities is that they can become really viable business models. Through harnessing a subscription membership model, you get access to recurring revenue that’s regular monthly or yearly membership payments. All this means that you can create a viable business just by being yourself and starting a conversation around something you care about!


FauxBrands SellAccess


Start Your Free Trial


8. Learning to use a product


When Lee and Sarah Rubenstein launched an Instagram business selling a subscription box with art supplies, it took off. But even as their subscribers grew, they wondered: How can we bring these people together?


artsnacks-mix-landing-page-01-1024x641


The answer came in the form of an online community, ArtSnacks Mix, which they sort of imagined becoming the “cool art room in high school.” It’s a place for artists to come and share what they’re working on. It’s a community that takes the fun of the ArtSnacks Box that people buy on Instagram and connect it to shared learning and play. And that’s awesome!


9. Networking


Lee Robertson was the former CEO of a London-based wealth management firm, and he saw the need for networking opportunities in the financial sector. But the UK had also created new rules that limited how financial professionals could socialize.


Robertson was looking for a way to create networking opportunities for people in finance – all while following the new regulations. His solution was an online community called Octo Members, a networking community that also offers videos and podcasts, articles, workshops, and daily check-ins.


10. Giving access to care


Dr. Ashley Southard and Dr. Julie T. Anné were running A New Beginning, a treatment center for eating disorders in Arizona. But their practice had very real limits on who it could help, both because of the practical caps on programs and also because not everyone could afford it.


When they launched a community, The Healthy Weight Out Circle of HOPE, it let them bring their expertise to people who might otherwise never have a chance to access it.


11. Cool live events


We talked about Anne Cocquyt’s story in the introduction. One of the powerful things about The GUILD community was that it took something people loved (live events) and made it totally accessible.


Mighty Networks - Graphics - Live Streaming - Miami


By having an event platform built into your online community, you can collect RSVPs, notify your attendees, and even charge admission. And you get all the excitement of a live event, but all the accessibility of a virtual one.


Mighty Networks - Graphics - MC - Mastermind EventSeries Paired Light


12. Monetizing a social following


Martinus Evans created a movement on Instagram. With his handle @300poundsandrunning, he has a following of almost 60,000 people. And his story? Martinus saw that there were SO MANY running groups out there, but so few dedicated to people like him – people he calls “back of the pack” runners.


171108_RunnersWorld_MartinusEvans-768x1024


He turned to Mighty and launched a community dedicated to beginner runners, the Slow AF Run Club. And he made $140,000 in his first year! Martinus’ vulnerability in sharing his story struck a chord, and his community is full of people who aren’t the world’s best runners, but they’re doing it anyway.


slow-af-440


Martinus’ story illustrates the power of your story in an online community. But is also shows that an online community is a fantastic way to monetize a social following!


13. Get customer feedback


Last, and DEFINITELY not least, an online community is also a great way to get customer feedback. The women’s apparel brand, Oiselle, learned this. They launched an online community, Oiselle Volée, as a place for women to come together and get running tips.


And they unlocked something amazing. The pandemic hit, and all of a sudden they realized that their members didn’t just come for running tips. They were meeting friends, getting support and encouragement, and basically finding the community that they were missing in lockdown.


The Oiselle Volée community is an example of a brand community at its best. They don’t just focus on selling, they create space for their users to thrive and grow. And as a side-benefit to all this magic, Oiselle has a dedicated group of 3,500 loyal fans who will give them immediate feedback on new products and ideas for future ones!


Conclusion


Mighty Networks - Graphics - Live streaming


Okay, there are really so many more benefits to an online community than just these 13. In fact, if you’ve never been in one, you’re missing out. The friendships, the connections, the magic in finding someone JUST like you, and that magic in connecting to someone NOTHING like you. It’s all there. It’s all amazing.


So really, the question to ask is… What are you waiting for? You can join an existing community. But you can also start your own! We’ve created an awesome cultural software platform that lets you bring content, community, courses, and commerce together. And with Mighty’s flexible Spaces, you can add in live streaming, courses, events, discussions, messaging and chat, member profiles, polls & Q&As, and more! Come get started for free for 14 days and see what kind of community you could build!


Ready to start building your community?

Start Your Own Mighty Network Today!No credit card required

12 Simple Community Management Best Practices for 2023

Managing online communities can be a challenge when you’re starting out. Here are some tips to make your work easier.

12 Simple Community Management Best Practices for 2023

12 Simple Community Management Best Practices for 2023

Why You Should Use a White Label Social Network Platform

It’s hard to stand out on social media platforms. The good news is that you don’t need them anymore.

Why You Should Use a White Label Social Network Platform

Why You Should Use a White Label Social Network Platform

Join Mighty Community

Learn the principles of Community Design™ (and see them in action) alongside thousands of creators and entrepreneurs. It's free to join!

Join Now