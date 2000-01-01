Email image popup

Community Curious?

Share your email and we’ll send you our 6-part educational series, which kicks off with our groundbreaking framework for the “Life of a Community” that will help you look around the corner.

BONUS: We’ll also include thousands of dollars of bonuses and extras — absolutely free—including expert scripts and step-by-step guides!

Thank you!

Your first free resources will be on its way to your inbox soon.

We can’t wait to see what you create.

Something went wrong!

Please, try again later.

FeaturesPricingAboutMighty Pro
Sign In
Start Your Free Trial
Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2023
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2023)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
View All
Finding a Membership Site Platform
7 Best Membership Website Builders of 2023 (+ How Build One)
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2023
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2023
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
View All
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2023
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building an Online Course
What Is Community-Based Learning? A Short Guide
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2023
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2023
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2023
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2023
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
View All
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2023
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
What Is Cultural Software? Our 2023 Guide
Mighty Networks vs. Skool: Which to Choose for Community and Courses
Twitter vs. Mastodon: Which Is Right You? (+ a Better Alternative)
Passion.io vs. Mighty Networks: Where to Launch Your Online Business in 2023
Scenes vs. Mighty Networks: Which Is Better in 2023?
View All
Growing Your Community
13 Benefits of Online Communities (2023)
11 Community Engagement Ideas to Steal This Week
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
View All
Managing Your Community
The Best Community Chat App of 2023 (9 Options)
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2023
How to Measure Community Engagement
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
6 Passion.io Alternatives for an Amazing Course App
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2023
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2023
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2023
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2023?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2023
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2023?
View All
Launching an Online Course
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2023
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Creating an App
Managing Your Community
8 Telegram Alternatives to Chat With in 2023
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The Best Membership Software for Nonprofits (5 Options)
The 3 Best Patreon Alternatives
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2023
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2023
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2023)
Growing Your Community
115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2023 (Our Ultimate Guide!)
How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel (2023 Guide)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2023
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2023)
Managing Your Community
14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2023
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2023
How to Price a Membership Site in 2023
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2023
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
Quick Guide for How To Use ClickFunnels (7 Steps)
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2023 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2023 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2023 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Ways to Monetize Your Audience in 2023
How to Build a High-Ticket Coaching Funnel
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2023
View All
No-code Apps & Community Tech Stacks
Finding Your Community's Home
How to Build a Business Community in 2023
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
7 Steps to Create Your Own Event App in 2023 (+3 Options)
Turning Your Brand into a Business
Best Business Community Platform of 2023 (3 Options)
Professional Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
4 Graduway Alternatives for an Alumni Community that Shines
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2023
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2023?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2023
What Are the Best Alternatives to Hopin?
View All
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
A Guide to Live Streaming for Creators (+ 5 Platforms)
10 Great Streaming Tips for Content Creators
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2023
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
View All
View All Articles
Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2023
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2023)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
Finding a Membership Site Platform
7 Best Membership Website Builders of 2023 (+ How Build One)
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2023
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2023
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
The 5 Best Online Course Platforms for Coaches
The Best Alternatives to Wix in 2023
7 Awesome No-Code Website Builders for Creators (2023 List)
The 4 Best Squarespace Alternatives in 2023
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2023
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building an Online Course
What Is Community-Based Learning? A Short Guide
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2023
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2023
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2023
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2023
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
How to Start a Mastermind Group (10 Steps)
The Definitive Guide to Moving an Online Community
11 Types of Online Communities That Thrive
How to Pick the Best Community Platform for Your Brand
How to Start an Online Community Forum
6 Awesome Online Community Website Examples
How to Create a Private Social Network in 5 Easy Steps
How to Get Started on a Modern Community Platform (5 Steps)
How to Build a Fan Base and Turn it Into a Community
How to Grow a Facebook Group & Increase Engagement
How to Create a Virtual Community in 2023 in 6 Easy Steps
How to Delete a Facebook Group in 5 Easy Steps
How to Build a Community Site in 6 Steps
How to Create a Micro-Community
The Ultimate Guide to Building an Online Community in 2023
How to Start a Community From Scratch in 2023
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2023
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
What Is Cultural Software? Our 2023 Guide
Mighty Networks vs. Skool: Which to Choose for Community and Courses
Twitter vs. Mastodon: Which Is Right You? (+ a Better Alternative)
Passion.io vs. Mighty Networks: Where to Launch Your Online Business in 2023
Scenes vs. Mighty Networks: Which Is Better in 2023?
5 Higher Logic Alternatives for an Amazing Community
5 Mobilize Alternatives for an Amazing Community
Mighty Networks vs. Higher Logic: Where to Build Your Community in 2023
Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2023?
6 Memberful Alternatives for 2023
7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2023
6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2023
Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2023
The 5 Best Social Community Software Options of 2023
The 6 Best Discord Alternatives for 2023
How to Choose an Online Community Creator + 4 Options
The 5 Best Online Coaching Platforms of 2023
Disciple vs. Mighty Networks - Which is Best in 2023?
Mighty Networks vs. Discord: Which Is Best for Your Community?
How to Build a Discord Community in 7 Steps
Mighty Networks vs. Facebook Groups
8 Major Disadvantages of Facebook Groups
The 7 Best Alternatives to Circle.so
The Best BuddyBoss Alternatives
Geneva vs. Mighty Networks
Tribe vs. Mighty Networks
How to Evaluate Community Platforms
What to Look for in Private Community Software (+3 Options)
Slack vs. Circle
Why You Should Use a White Label Social Network Platform
The 3 Best Geneva Chat Alternatives
Mighty Networks vs. Circle: Which Is the Better Community Platform in 2023?
Slack vs Discord: The Best Pick for Communities
The Best Modern Community Platforms in 2023
The 8 Best Alternatives to Substack for 2023
The Best Tribe Alternatives in 2023
The 4 Best Mastermind Group Platforms of 2023
Your Guide to Community Platforms for Creators
9 Best Online Community Platforms of 2023 (Ranked)
7 Best Community Website Software Options for 2023 (+ 14 Ideas)
The 6 Best Slack Alternatives for a Thriving Community (2023)
The 7 Best Facebook Group Alternatives in 2023
Growing Your Community
13 Benefits of Online Communities (2023)
11 Community Engagement Ideas to Steal This Week
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
How to Monetize a Community
10 Secrets for Creating a Thriving Community in 2023
Managing Your Community
The Best Community Chat App of 2023 (9 Options)
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2023
How to Measure Community Engagement
The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
12 Simple Community Management Best Practices for 2023
9 Secrets to Increase Online Community Engagement (2023)
7 Community Management Software Picks for 2023
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
6 Passion.io Alternatives for an Amazing Course App
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2023
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2023
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2023
5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2023
5 Secrets to Choosing the Right Online Course Name
How to Build an Online Course that Sells
7 Best Practices for Creating Online Courses in 2023
How to Create and Sell Online Courses With Mighty Networks
How to Engage Students in Online Courses (7 Pro Tips)
4 Alternatives to Profi for 2023
How to Build an Online Course Without Coding (9 Steps)
Can You Still Make Money with Online Courses in 2023?
The Importance of Community in Online Courses
How to Make Money Selling Courses Online
How to Teach Online Courses (10 Steps)
The Ins & Outs of Online Course Hosting
How to Create a Cohort-Based Course
What Makes a Cohort-Based Course Different?
How to Sell Courses Online in 11 Steps (+ 5 Success Stories)
How to Start an Online Training Business (4 Steps)
How to Price Online Courses (Our 2023 Guide)
How to Set Up Online Courses on a Mighty Network
How to Bring Your Courses and Community to a Mighty Network
The Ultimate Guide to Creating an Online Course
Finding the Right Course Platform
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2023?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2023
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2023?
Podia vs. Kajabi: Which Is Right for You in 2023?
The 5 Best Podia Alternatives for 2023
4 Top Online Courses App Options for 2023
Podia vs. Mighty Networks - Where to Build Your Course in 2023
The 7 Best Online Course Platforms of 2023
Teachable vs. Udemy – Which Is Best in 2023?
Maven vs. Mighty Networks
Kajabi vs. Thinkific
Teachable vs. Mighty Networks
Teachable + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Kajabi + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Thinkific + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
What You Need in a Cohort-Based Course Platform
Skillshare vs. Udemy
Where to Sell Online Courses - 9 Best Platforms for 2023
Thinkific vs Teachable – The Ultimate Comparison for 2023
The Best Online Teaching Platform
Kajabi vs. Teachable
10 Best Online Course Creation Software Options for 2023
The 6 Best Skillshare Alternatives for 2023
The 4 Best Alternatives to Thinkific in 2023
What to Look For in an Online Course Builder
The 3 Best Alternatives to Udemy for Creating an Online Course in 2023
The 6 Best Alternatives to Teachable in 2023
The 6 Best Kajabi Alternatives of 2023
Mighty Networks vs. Kajabi
Launching an Online Course
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2023
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Creating an App
Managing Your Community
8 Telegram Alternatives to Chat With in 2023
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The Best Membership Software for Nonprofits (5 Options)
The 3 Best Patreon Alternatives
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2023
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2023
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 10 Examples)
The 5 Best Mighty Networks Alternatives for 2023
Online Church Membership Software
5 Best Group Coaching Software Picks for 2023
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2023)
Growing Your Community
115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2023 (Our Ultimate Guide!)
How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel (2023 Guide)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2023
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2023)
Managing Your Community
14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2023
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2023
How to Price a Membership Site in 2023
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2023
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
How to Start a Membership Website Business in 6 Steps
8 Tips for How to Market a Membership Website
How to Build a No-Code Membership Site in 2023 (7 Steps)
How to Make a Paid Membership Site
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
Quick Guide for How To Use ClickFunnels (7 Steps)
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2023 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2023 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2023 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
How to Make Money Blogging
How to Create a Subscription Site in 5 Steps
The Guide to Generating Recurring Business Income
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Ways to Monetize Your Audience in 2023
How to Build a High-Ticket Coaching Funnel
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2023
Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2023 (5 Options)
Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2023?
The Ultimate Guide to the Creator Economy
No-code Apps & Community Tech Stacks
Finding Your Community's Home
How to Build a Business Community in 2023
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
7 Steps to Create Your Own Event App in 2023 (+3 Options)
Turning Your Brand into a Business
Best Business Community Platform of 2023 (3 Options)
Professional Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
4 Graduway Alternatives for an Alumni Community that Shines
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2023
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2023?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2023
What Are the Best Alternatives to Hopin?
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
A Guide to Live Streaming for Creators (+ 5 Platforms)
10 Great Streaming Tips for Content Creators
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2023
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
How to Host a Virtual Event (2023 Guide)
How to Host a Virtual Conference

7 Best Membership Website Builders of 2023 (+ How Build One)

If you're ready to launch a membership website, here are some great options to build with.

Anne Cocquyt had a passion for hosting live, networking events for women in San Francisco – “I just felt like there really needed to be an actual community space for female entrepreneurs,” she says. “Something that would support the women who wanted to build things and put awesome companies out there.”


She started hosting live, in-person events and built an engaged community of women entrepreneurs. The events struck a chord. People loved them. But the excitement and momentum fizzled in between the live events. So Anne made an important decision. She decided to stretch beyond piecemeal live events and go all in on a full-blown membership community.


The result? The GUILD, a membership community for more than 1,300 entrepreneurial women. It’s packed with valuable member features, like webinars, online courses, premium groups, and – of course – virtual events.


Anne’s story shows the potential of a great membership website, not just for gating off pieces of content, but for building a powerhouse experience around your brand. And that’s what we’re going to talk about in this article: the best membership website builders. If you’re considering a website with a membership section, whether it’s a new-build or adding it to your existing site, here are the 7 best membership website builders out there.


If you want more support in building your membership community, come join OUR Mighty Community for free and meet other new and established community owners! We’d love to meet you. Join for free!



In this article…



What is a membership website?


A membership website is one that has some type of content that’s gated, protected, and requires log-in to access. Membership websites can be created around things like premium content, courses, or communities. Members have some sort of way of accessing content that non-members can’t access, simple as that. As software evolves, membership website builders are getting more and more sophisticated, adding in things like forums, courses, events, communities, and – of course– payment gateways. We’ll talk about this below.


Mighty Networks - Graphics - Livestream Paired Light


Start Your Free Trial


Why would you create a membership site?


Ok, so obviously there could be a lot of different reasons to create a membership website. But here are some of the most common:



  • You want to monetize your brand through a premium offering

  • You want to protect some types of content

  • You want to protect members’ private information

  • You want to offer a better experience for members

  • You have different types of users accessing your site who need different things (ie. customers and vendors)

  • You want to build a private community (and make it a safe space)

  • You want to build a dedicated brand community

  • You want a space for customers to ask questions about a product

  • You want to build an asynchronous online course

  • You want to teach a live course

  • You want to capture emails

  • You want to offer virtual events


All of the above might be reasons why you or your brand or organization could build a membership website. There are a ton of things you can do with it, and membership sites can be a great way to better serve your audience and open up new revenue streams at the same time.


Here at Mighty, we’re seeing the benefits of ALL SORTS of membership websites launched by brands and creators. For example, Oiselle is a women’s activewear company that was looking for a way to grow its impact and drive sales a few years back. When they launched the Oiselle Volee community, they inadvertently created a space where women could go for more than just running tips – they found friends, inspiration, and a place to belong.


Or, how about the membership website dedicated to the PLANTSTRONG Community? The idea was hatched by Austin firefighter, Rip Esselstyn. Rip’s team of firefighters had a habit of being competitive, and after the typical physical fitness challenges, they decided to see who had the lowest cholesterol. To Rip’s surprise, many of their members’ cholesterol was high. Too high. That’s when Rip started eating a plant-based diet, a turn that would eventually grow into a community of 20,000 others doing the same.


The stories of Oiselle Volee and PLANTSTRONG show that membership websites with courses, community, and premium content can be devoted to just about everything. So if you’ve got an idea for a membership website, welcome to the club!


Start Your Free Trial


7 Best Membership Website Builders


When it comes to actually choosing a membership website builder – surprise! – the one that’s right for you will depend on what you need. A blogger who wants to release premium blog posts needs a different option from a company with a customer community. So for each of these options, we’ll talk about who should use them and why.


1. Mighty Networks





Mighty is a powerful cultural software platform that can do everything traditional membership website builders do, and more! It brings together content, community, courses, and commerce, all in one place – with no coding required. And Mighty’s flexible Spaces mix in features like courses, live streaming, forum discussions, premium content options (written and video), live events, member profiles, chat, and more! You can toggle any of these features on and off, giving you total control over what type of membership site you’ll build.


Mighty Networks - Graphics - Courses and live streaming - Galaxy DAO


Monetization is super easy on Mighty too. You can create and sell memberships, bundles, courses, and events, all with the click of a button, in 135 different currencies, or even with token-gating. And, unlike many of the options below, Mighty comes with a built-in app for every device.


Best for: brands and creators who want to bring community, courses, content, and commerce together.


Features:



  • Community platform

  • Discussion forums

  • Gated content

  • Live streaming

  • Virtual events

  • Courses

  • Chat & Messaging

  • Member profiles

  • Built-in commerce

  • Unlimited members, Hosts, and mods

  • Mighty Networks app for every device


Start Your Free Trial


2. Mighty Pro


Mighty Networks - Graphics - Discover


Mighty Pro is the enterprise version of Mighty Networks. It comes with all the great features of Mighty we talked about above, but there’s one important distinction. Mighty Pro lets you create a membership website that’s also accessible on a totally branded white-label app! This means that your members don’t see our brand in the App Store or Google Play Store, they see yours.


Pro Testimonial Slider Kula - DeviceDemo


We’ve built membership apps for creators like Adriene Mishler – YouTube’s best-known yoga instructor with 10+ million followers – and Drew Binsky – who built a travel membership app with 20,000 members that celebrates the love of adventure. We’ve also built membership apps for organizations like TED and Cambridge University. If you want to find out more and see what you could build, book a call with us!


Best for: brands and creators who want to bring community, courses, content, and commerce together on their own branded app.


Features



  • All of the above + a branded app


Schedule a Call


3. MemberPress


If you’ve built on WordPress and are looking for a plugin that turns a WordPress site into a membership website, MemberPress is a good option. MemberPress lets you gate sections of your WordPress site (that’s WordPress.org, not WordPress.com). Once you do, you can mark sections of your website as members only.


memberpress


MemberPress comes with some good features for creating your membership website, including the option to add digital downloads and to create simple courses with their LMS. But it’s probably best for premium content. If you want to sell memberships, you’ll need to add a plugin like Stripe that will help you build a checkout feature for potential customers.


If you’re a seasoned WordPress user, you’re probably aware of some of the challenges of building directly into WordPress with plugins. Plugins can clash with each other and with your theme, making it more difficult to get a beautiful, responsive membership website than if you opted for something with membership built-in. But if you’re devoted to building on WordPress, MemberPress is about the best there is.


Best for: Diehard WordPress users


Features



  • WordPress plugin

  • Members-only area

  • Gated content w/ lots of restriction options

  • LMS

  • Paywalls


4. Wix


When it comes to drag-and-drop website builders, Wix is quickly establishing itself in the space. It lets you create good-looking traditional, page-based websites, and it even has some free options to get started. With templates to choose from, it’s a natural choice for a lot of small businesses that need a simple website, and it works well for these types of sites. It has options for an e-commerce integration if you have a store, and even a built-in logo designer to customize your brand.


wix


It’s not as well known for this, but Wix can also be used to create a simple membership website. Basically, you’d create a section of your Wix site that was gated, adding a “log-in” button to the top. Then, you can build features like premium content or even a basic forum into the members-only section. It’s not as robust as the two options above, but for simple, business-based membership websites, it could be the right choice.


Best for: Small businesses with members-only content


Features



  • Drag-and-drop site builder

  • Templates

  • Members-only area

  • Member accounts

  • Exclusive member content

  • Business solutions


5. CMS Hub


If you’ve ever heard of the marketing site, HubSpot, you know that it has a reputation for delivering powerful digital marketing tools. But in addition to features like emails, sales navigators, and other marketing options, HubSpot also has a content editor – CMS Hub.


CMS Hub


CMS Hub also comes with a drag-and-drop editor, like Wix. It lets you build a flexible website with a bunch of different templates. Best of all, the CMS Hub integrates with HubSpot’s other tools, making it a marketing and sales heavyweight for companies with a large digital presence or even a digital product.


And, of course, CMS Hub also comes with a membership website builder. They market their membership options as best for businesses who have different types of users accessing their site. For example, a big SAAS company might have customers, staff, enterprise clients, and affiliates. CMS Hub lets you create custom content for each type of user accessing your site, and easily connects to HubSpot’s audience segmentation tools.


Best for: Large enterprise sites with huge audiences and multiple website versions


Features



  • User-specific content

  • Personalized profile pages

  • Purchase information

  • Appointments


6. Memberful


Memberful is another option for building a membership website. Like MemberPress, it has a WordPress plugin, so it can be used to gate content on a website. But it also integrates with a lot of different platforms, acting as a gate for each one. The great thing about this is you can integrate payments right into a WordPress site, podcast platforms, and more. But the downfall is that you’ll need to use other plugins and programs to get the full features of a membership website.


memberful


So, for example, if you wanted to build a course with Memberful on your WordPress site, you’d need to add an LMS like LearnDash to make it functional. If you wanted to add a community, you’d have to use a community platform like Discourse. You’ll have to decide if mixing and matching programs is the right choice, especially since community platforms like Mighty Networks literally do all of this and more in one place.


Best for: WordPress creators or those trying to monetize a podcast or newsletter DIRECTLY on the hosting platform.


Features



  • Content gating

  • Monetization options

  • Integration with other platforms and plugins.


7. Weebly


Weebly is yet another drag-and-drop website builder that comes with the option to create memberships. When it comes to website creation, it has most of the same options as the other players. You can choose from different templates, picking a website to fit your needs. Weebly does have a lot of flexibility, giving you integrated options to edit the code of your site, improve your SEO, or even add a mobile app.


And, like Wix, Weebly comes with an easy membership website creator, complete with a sign-up window and a login button. This means that you can offer premium content, creating a “members only” area for your business site. With the option to segment members and bulk-upload membership lists, it’s got a lot of flexibility for offering bonus content to premium members.


Weebly lacks a lot of the membership features of a more robust community platform like Mighty Networks, but it would be a good alternative for a business site with premium content.


Best for: Businesses with premium content & member lists


Features



  • Sign-up window

  • Membership lists

  • Gated content (Members-only areas)

  • Up to 100 members on Pro sites


Conclusion


Mighty Networks - Graphics - Live streaming


In the end, it’s a great time to be building a membership website. There are a ton of solutions out there for pretty much every builder and need, from huge companies to independent creators, and everything in between. We hope the list above helped you clarify which of these is right for you.


And if you’re ready to start, come try Mighty! We’re ranked the #1 online community management software by G2, beating out dozens of other competitors. When you build your membership website with cultural software, you can go beyond just features and actually create a unique experience your members won’t find anywhere else. Come try it and see! It’s free for 14 days.


Ready to start building your community?

Start Your Own Mighty Network Today!No credit card required

4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2023

If you’re ready to create an amazing online space, these options will get you started.

4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2023

4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2023

Join Mighty Community

Learn the principles of Community Design™ (and see them in action) alongside thousands of creators and entrepreneurs. It's free to join!

Join Now