Purpose now email book
Purpose now email book

Can we send you a free gift?

This thought-provoking and actionable book offers a step-by-step guide to finding your purpose and translating it into action.

We’ll send you a link to redeem for a free copy once you share your email.

Success

Keep your eye on your inbox for how to redeem your free book.

Something went wrong!

Please, try again later.

Sign In
Start Your Free Trial

Community

Community of Practice (Definition + CoP Framework)

Learn what a community of practice is and a framework to help you launch a new one or revitalize an existing one.

By Mighty Team

January 25, 2024

11 min read

IN THIS ARTICLE

    SHARE

    A community of practice is a useful way to organize a community within a professional domain. Great communities of practice provide space for members to be vulnerable and get support, as well as to learn and grow in a shared discipline.


    In this article, we’ll talk about:
    What a community of practice is
    The advantages of a CoP
    Community of practice examples
    A community of practice framework


    ((toc))


    What is a community of practice?


    A community of practice (CoP) is a social group with common interests, goals, passions, and/or professional field whose members share experiences, compare notes, and learn collaboratively. Communities of practice can be used to share knowledge, best practices, and insights–helping the group master something interesting together.


    Communities of practice WORK because the theory behind it shows us that learning isn’t just about acquiring knowledge. Learning is fundamentally a social activity. So joining a learning community–even as an adult–is an amazing way to grow in something that’s important to you. As a result, belonging to a CoP can improve learning outcomes while creating a sense of group identity.


    Usually, we talk about a community of practice as needing three things:



    • Domain: The shared interest, subject, profession, etc. that brings members together.

    • Community: A group of people who come together to share ideas and experience.

    • Practice: The activities of the group (e.g. discussions, conferences, Q&As, etc.)


    Mighty Networks - Graphics - Live streaming


    What a community of practice does



    • Supports: A CoP creates support and encouragement so you don’t have to struggle to learn alone.

    • Promotes shared experience: Group members share experiences which accelerates other members’ learning.

    • Generates new perspectives: Hearing about how others have solved the problems you face gives members new solutions.

    • Helps you learn from others’ mistakes: Learning from our mistakes is powerful. If you can learn from others’ mistakes, it saves you from making those mistakes.

    • Creates a sense of belonging: A CoP is a way to develop and perform identity, and because of that it gives people a chance to belong.

    • Developing a field: New ideas, fresh approaches, the symbiosis of a CoP can push fields forward


    Situated learning theory and communities of practice


    The idea of a community of practice was introduced by Jean Lave and Etienne Wenger in their 1991 book on situated learning. The idea was connected to practice theory, recognizing that learning is embodied within the world we live in–it comes with relationships, power dynamics, and all the messy human stuff.


    The work was also important for recognizing that “peripheral participation”--when participants are first getting accustomed to a new group–was a valuable part of learning too. As a result, the CoP isn’t just important for core members, it can be really valuable for peripheral people too.


    “Learners inevitably participate in communities of practitioners and that the mastery of knowledge and skill requires newcomers to move toward full participation in the sociocultural practices of a community.” Situated Learning - Jean Lave & Etienne Wenger


    Mighty Networks - Graphics - Event Series -Body Soul Collective


    Community of practice examples



    • eXd Community: Empowers educators to create transformative, equity-centered schools and organizations.

    • Nurses Inspire Nurses: Provides nurses a safe place to connect, share their stories, and learn and grow with one another.

    • Designing the New Legal: Teaches people across various roles in the legal industry about how anti-racism and technology can change the legal system for the better.

    • Indie Birth Association: Brings together doulas, midwives, and pregnant and birthing women with resources and support around autonomous birth.

    • Tuft the World: A free community for aspiring and experienced rug tufters and fiber enthusiasts hoping to connect across the globe.

    • The PLANTSTRONG Community: A free community that offers paid courses and practical tools to help people take control of their health, eat more plants and adopt a plant-based lifestyle.

    • Academy to Innovate HR: Gives HR professionals the tools to expand their skill set and boost their careers.

    • Octo Members: provides UK-based financial services professionals with resources for personal and professional growth.


    Common domains for a community of practice



    • Healthcare

    • Education

    • Information technology (IT)

    • Human resources (HR)

    • Project management

    • Marketing and communications

    • Finance and banking

    • Legal professionals

    • Sustainability experts

    • DEI & Inclusion experts

    • Social work

    • Urban planning

    • Non-profits

    • Entrepreneurship


    Customer Community


    Learning in community = CoP


    Many communities function as a community of practice without the participants realizing it. Most traditional classrooms work like communities of practice. Voluntary groups can too. There's a good chance you belonged to a community of practice without realizing it.


    For example, could these be considered communities of practice?



    • Parents play groups: it gets the kids playing, but parents often share their joys and pain as well as things they are learning (hopefully how to get baby to sleep through the night!)

    • Religious services: participating in religious service might mean learning and sharing experiences.

    • Sports teams: playing on a sports team has a community of practice element to it. Come together, share techniques, and play.


    Each of these examples has elements of a community of practice–each has a domain, a community, and actual practice involved. That means that a lot of the spaces we join can function as communities of practice without us knowing it.


    But often, we think about communities of practice as formal groups, created and maintained intentionally. And that’s okay too.


    Mighty Networks - Graphics - Live Streaming - Miami


    Online communities of practice


    Communities of practice can be hosted online or offline, but let’s take a minute to consider online communities of practice. Just teaching has been transformed by online learning platforms, blended learning, and asynchronous teaching, communities are being transformed by the web too.


    And this includes communities of practice. It’s becoming easier than ever to find community platforms and create digital content. So naturally, new online communities of platforms are growing–both on social media and dedicated community software.


    Here are some of the advantages to creating a community of practice online:



    • Unite practitioners around the world: Even the most niche community of practice can work if you draw from practitioners around the globe. And global perspectives are fascinating too.

    • Take advantage of asynchronous: While communities of practice can meet live in a room, adding on things like online forums and discussions creates more opportunities for busy people to connect–without needing to meet in real-time.

    • Real-time info sharing: No need to wait until the next meeting of a community of practice. Participation online can happen when the feeling strikes.

    • Real engagement: Online CoPs often see more engagement because the structure and easy access (e.g. with a community app), makes it easy to engage.

    • Accessibility & Inclusion: Online communities of practice can be more accessible and inclusive too. What if it’s difficult to physically get to meetings? What if it’s expensive? What if meeting rooms aren’t accessible? What if parents have to pay for babysitting? There are a whole set of accessibility and inclusion concerns that can be addressed with online meetings.

    • Convenience: And even if there aren’t accessibility concerns, sometimes an online community of practice is just more convenient.

    • The beauty of different: Communities of practice set in your hometown are fine. But there can be a richness in different online CoPs, hearing perspectives from around the world or different approaches from other regions.


    Mighty Networks - Graphics - Courses and live streaming - Galaxy DAO


    Community of practice framework


    While there’s no one right way to build a community of practice, this community of practice framework can help you launch a new CoP or revitalize an existing one.


    1. Identify Purpose and Objectives


    Every community of practice has a rallying cry, a defining purpose behind it. It’s the thing members get excited about and get behind.


    If you’re trying to organize a community of practice, a solid Big Purpose is a big place to start.


    Choose a Big Purpose that goes further than the mechanics of your meeting. “We meet Tuesdays to talk about counseling” won’t cut it.


    You can use the three parts of a community of practice above to break this down:



    • Domain: What topics or fields of knowledge will the community cover?

    • Community: Who is in the community? What type of people will it bring together?

    • Practice : What activities will the community do?


    If this seems too easy, that’s because it is. A constituting purpose doesn’t have to be complicated. In fact, the simpler the better.


    Big Purpose- New Image


    2. Identify the Ideal Member


    Every community needs an Ideal Member. It’s the person who most needs to be in, and can best contribute.


    Build your community of practice around an Ideal Member. At this point, it’s a good idea to interview some potential members. Find out their pain points. Find out what they want to learn. Find out what they’d show up to talk about.


    Spending a few short interviews can be a huge help for setting up a CoP.


    But sometimes, it’s not necessary. Many communities of practice grow organically out of existing communities, conferences, live events, and more. If you’ve got a group of Ideal Members forming organically, you might be ready to go.


    3. Leadership


    Set your leadership structure for a community of practice–if applicable. For large CoPs, this might include a leadership team or board. For smaller communities it might just mean assigning a regular chairperson.


    If your CoP leadership is going to be led by a team, you might set up regular meetings of the team and set goals.


    But do try to think about keeping leadership light and agile. Communities of practice can be really valuable without complicated leadership schemes–and leadership energy is often better spent on the CoP itself instead of the leadership bureaucracy.


    4. Establish a platform


    Your CoP needs to meet somewhere and somehow.


    If you’re meeting in person, this could mean setting up a meeting time and place. For example, this could be:



    • Around a regular conference or event (e.g. an industry meeting)

    • Somewhere that fits your CoPs schedule (e.g. An office CoP could meet on lunch hour)


    If you’re meeting online, you’ll need to decide how to organize and plan asynchronous and/or synchronous meetings and conversations.


    For example, you could consider:



    Which of these is right for you and your community? It depends. Hopefully from doing the practice of finding your Ideal Member, you’ll have a pretty good idea of their needs and preferences for connecting. Find something that fits.


    5. Create Guidelines and Structure


    Most communities benefit from having community guidelines to set the ground rules and expectations. While it’s tempting to think of setting rules as being heavy handed, they actually create an environment of trust where people feel safe to participate—IF they are communicated and enforced. If your community is online, you should include moderation as well.


    When people feel safe from bullying, discrimination, mocking, etc., they’re more likely to contribute in a meaningful way.


    The second thing you can set up is a group structure. Each community of practice is different, but here are some of the structural things you might consider building in:



    • Regular set meetings

    • Monthly expert guests

    • Learning sessions & workshops

    • Task forces of working groups

    • Open discussion forums

    • Community “listening”

    • Mentorship programs or buddies

    • Feedback sessions

    • Monthly or quarterly themes

    • Skill-learning sessions

    • Social and networking events


    best course platforms


    6. Launch and Promote


    Once everything is in place, you can launch the community of practice. Consider a live or virtual launch event to bring people together and create hype. It could include guest speakers or networking space. Let the launch itself provide value, which helps make it a success but also sets the tone for future meetings.


    Whether you want to promote a community of practice will depend on your goals. But if you want to grow, here are some ways to market your community of practice:



    • Invite people directly (especially your Ideal Members you interviewed).

    • Create a free event or webinar.

    • Invite an industry expert to speak.

    • Email existing lists or subscribers.

    • Advertise in trade magazines or relevant websites.

    • Have a booth or presence at a relevant conference.


    7. Build a knowledge database


    Some communities of practice will choose to build a knowledge database–some way of collecting and sharing knowledge. This could be through shared content, notes, courses, or a shared guide.


    A community of practice can and should create new ideas and new solutions to problems, so a knowledge database is great for:



    1. Creating an “institutional memory”

    2. Catching new members up on past discussions

    3. Using previous work and sessions to solve problems as they arise


    Brand Community


    8. Collect feedback


    As you go about hosting a community of practice, it’s important to collect feedback from members about what’s working and what isn’t. This may be best done anonymously, especially for a large CoP.


    You can:



    • Use a survey mechanism like SurveyMonkey to collect anonymous feedback.

    • Use platform features (e.g. polls and questions) to collect feedback.

    • Set up member interviews or informal feedback sessions.

    • Ask for feedback during live meetings.


    9. Recognition and celebration


    Some communities of practice choose to celebrate excellence in their industries with awards and recognition. This could mean recognizing group members for their work. It could mean identifying a company or organization in the community doing great work and celebrating them.
    The idea is that–as you develop excellence and mastery of your subject together–celebrating that excellence both in your group and outside is a great way to recognize people and organizations working hard in your field.


    Mighty Networks - Graphics - Achievement Academy SingleEvent Paired Dark


    10. Evolve and grow


    Any type of thriving community requires growth and evolution. Goals change. Members evolve and grow. New members join with new visions.


    A community of practice can and should evolve with your practice, constantly becoming what members need from it.


    Ready to start?


    If you’re ready to start your own online community of practice, come give Mighty a try! Mighty is an all-in-one community platform with discussion forums, built-in virtual events, courses, member profiles and management tools. It also comes with Mighty Co-Host™, an AI community cohost that puts your growth on autopilot–helping to boost human creativity without replacing it.


    You can try Mighty Networks free for 14 days–no credit-card required.

    Ready to start building your community?

    Start Your Own Mighty Network Today!No credit card required.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Join Mighty Community

    Learn the principles of Community Design™ (and see them in action) alongside thousands of creators and entrepreneurs. It's free to join!

    Join Now
    screenshot
    Building a Website
    Creating a Website
    The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2024
    The New Way to Build a Website
    The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2024)
    How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
    The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
    View All
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    7 Best Membership Website Builders of 2024 (+ How Build One)
    Where to Host Your Website
    5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
    5 WordPress Alternatives for 2024
    4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2024
    The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
    Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
    View All
    Building Your Brand
    Growing Your Community
    14 Customer Engagement Strategies You Need in 2024
    What Is the Network Effect? Our Crash Course for 2024
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    What Is a Content Creator? (And How to Become One)
    How To Start a Podcast in 2024
    How to Start a Life-Coaching Business Online (2024 Guide)
    How to Grow Your Online Personal Training Business (Ultimate Guide - 2024)
    How to Build an Email List on Facebook in 2024
    View All
    Community
    Building an Online Course
    What Is Community-Based Learning? A Short Guide
    Building or Moving Your Community
    Community of Practice (Definition + CoP Framework)
    How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2024
    Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2024
    The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2024
    18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2024
    View All
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    What Is A Forum? A Beginner’s Guide (Definition + Examples)
    6 Steps to a Thriving Mastermind Group Coaching Business
    The Best Membership Software for Nonprofits (5 Options)
    The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives
    The 14 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2024
    View All
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    Profi vs. Mighty Networks
    Finding Your Community's Home
    Mighty Networks vs. Honeycommb
    6 Honeycommb Alternatives for 2024
    What Is Cultural Software? Our 2024 Guide
    Mighty Networks vs. Skool: Which to Choose for Community and Courses
    Twitter vs. Mastodon: Which Is Right You? (+ a Better Alternative)
    View All
    Growing Your Community
    A Guide to Online Community Management
    What Is a Customer Community? (+Examples)
    13 Benefits of Online Communities (2024)
    31 Community Engagement Ideas (+ Examples)
    Try These 13 New Member Onboarding Hacks This Week!
    View All
    Managing Your Community
    How to Build a Brand Community – Our 2024 Guide
    The Best Community Chat App of 2024 (13 Options)
    These 9 Steps Make Online Community Moderation Easy
    How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
    14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2024
    View All
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    Why You Need A Community Flywheel (+ How To Build One in 2024)
    Everything You Need to Know About an Online Community (2024)
    5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
    Course Creators
    Building an Online Course
    Our Guide to Hybrid Learning (2024)
    Monetizing Your Digital Business
    Digital Creator: What Is It & How To Become One (2024)
    Courses
    Building an Online Course
    Blended Learning – Everything You Need to Know
    The 24 Best Online Learning Platforms for 2024
    How to Make a Digital Course in 2024 (9 Steps)
    10 Profitable Online Course Niches for 2024
    A Beginner’s Guide to Equipment for Online Courses (2024)
    View All
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    Mighty Networks vs LearnWorlds (2024 Comarison)
    How to Migrate From Teachable in 2024 (and where to go)
    5 Maven Alternatives for 2024
    The Best Online Video Course Software (6 Options)
    Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2024?
    View All
    Launching an Online Course
    Secrets to a Great Online Course Funnel (+ the Best One for 2024)
    How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
    5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2024
    11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
    Creating an App
    Developing a Mobile App
    What Is a Native App? (A Beginner’s Guide + Examples)
    Memberships & Subscriptions
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    The 10 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2024
    15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2024)
    Growing Your Community
    115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2024 (Our Ultimate Guide!)
    How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel (2023 Guide)
    Managing a Membership Site
    The Best Newsletter Software of 2024 (13 Options)
    10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2023
    6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
    12 Best Membership Management Software Options (2024)
    Managing Your Community
    14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program
    Starting a Membership Site
    How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2024
    10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2024
    How to Price a Membership Site in 2024
    7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2024
    The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
    View All
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    How to Create a Newsletter (8 Steps)
    How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
    Monetization
    Monetizing Your Digital Business
    A Complete Guide to Content Monetization for 2024
    What Is a Digital Nomad? A Complete Guide + Career Options (2024)
    What Is Passive Income? All You Need to Know for 2024
    Monetize. Monetization. How It Works + Examples (2024)
    What Are Digital Goods? Beginners Guide + Examples
    View All
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    How to Write a Mission Statement (+ Examples)
    A Guide to High-Ticket Sales (2024)
    What Is a Paywall? Everything You Need to Know for 2024
    6 Repeat Business Ideas to Rock 2024
    Our Guide to Bootstrapping Your Business in 2024
    View All
    Professional Networks
    Growing Your Community
    What Is a Mastermind Group? All You Need to Know (2024)
    Virtual Events
    Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
    Our Ultimate Intro to Virtual Events–All You Need to Know in 2024
    5 Alternatives to Run the World
    The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2024
    What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2024?
    The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms
    View All
    Making Your Virtual Event a Success
    Virtual Conferences – A Guide for 2024
    A Guide to Live Streaming for Creators (+ 5 Platforms)
    10 Great Streaming Tips for Content Creators
    21 Virtual Event Ideas
    11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2024
    View All
    View All Articles
    Building a Website
    Creating a Website
    The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2024
    The New Way to Build a Website
    The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2024)
    How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
    The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    7 Best Membership Website Builders of 2024 (+ How Build One)
    Where to Host Your Website
    5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
    5 WordPress Alternatives for 2024
    4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2024
    The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
    Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
    The 5 Best Online Course Platforms for Coaches
    The Best Alternatives to Wix in 2024
    7 Awesome No-Code Website Builders for Creators (2024 List)
    The 4 Best Squarespace Alternatives in 2024
    Building Your Brand
    Growing Your Community
    14 Customer Engagement Strategies You Need in 2024
    What Is the Network Effect? Our Crash Course for 2024
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    What Is a Content Creator? (And How to Become One)
    How To Start a Podcast in 2024
    How to Start a Life-Coaching Business Online (2024 Guide)
    How to Grow Your Online Personal Training Business (Ultimate Guide - 2024)
    How to Build an Email List on Facebook in 2024
    14 Email List Building Strategies for 2024
    22 Ways to Grow Your Brand in 2024
    How to Build a Personal Brand in 2024
    The 15 Best Content Creation Platforms of 2024
    How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
    How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
    Community
    Building an Online Course
    What Is Community-Based Learning? A Short Guide
    Building or Moving Your Community
    Community of Practice (Definition + CoP Framework)
    How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2024
    Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2024
    The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2024
    18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2024
    11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
    How to Start a Mastermind Group (10 Steps)
    The Definitive Guide to Moving an Online Community
    11 Types of Online Communities That Thrive
    How to Pick the Best Community Platform for Your Brand
    How to Start an Online Community Forum
    4 Awesome Online Community Website Examples
    How to Create a Private Social Network in 5 Easy Steps
    How to Get Started on a Modern Community Platform (5 Steps)
    How to Build a Fan Base and Turn it Into a Community
    How to Grow a Facebook Group & Increase Engagement
    How to Create a Virtual Community in 6 Simple Steps
    How to Delete a Facebook Group in 5 Easy Steps
    How to Build a Community Site in 6 Steps
    How to Create a Micro-Community
    The Ultimate Guide to Building an Online Community in 2024
    How to Start a Community From Scratch in 2024
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    What Is A Forum? A Beginner’s Guide (Definition + Examples)
    6 Steps to a Thriving Mastermind Group Coaching Business
    The Best Membership Software for Nonprofits (5 Options)
    The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives
    The 14 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2024
    10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 9 Examples)
    These Are the 9 Best Mighty Networks Alternatives
    Online Church Membership Software
    5 Best Group Coaching Software Picks for 2024
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    Profi vs. Mighty Networks
    Finding Your Community's Home
    Mighty Networks vs. Honeycommb
    6 Honeycommb Alternatives for 2024
    What Is Cultural Software? Our 2024 Guide
    Mighty Networks vs. Skool: Which to Choose for Community and Courses
    Twitter vs. Mastodon: Which Is Right You? (+ a Better Alternative)
    20 Telegram Alternatives to Chat With in 2024
    Passion.io vs. Mighty Networks: Where to Launch Your Online Business in 2024
    Scenes vs. Mighty Networks: Which Is Better in 2024?
    5 Higher Logic Alternatives for an Amazing Community
    5 Mobilize Alternatives for an Amazing Community
    Mighty Networks vs. Higher Logic: Where to Build Your Community in 2024
    Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2024?
    6 Memberful Alternatives for 2024
    7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2024
    6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2024
    Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2024
    The 6 Best Social Community Software Options of 2024
    The 18 Best Alternatives to Discord for 2024
    How to Choose an Online Community Creator + 4 Options
    The 17 Best Online Coaching Platforms of 2024
    Disciple vs. Mighty Networks - Which is Best in 2024?
    Mighty Networks vs. Discord: Which Is Best for Your Community?
    How to Build a Discord Community in 7 Steps (2024)
    Mighty Networks vs. Facebook Groups
    These Are the 10 Major Disadvantages of Facebook Groups
    The 13 Best Alternatives to Circle.so
    The Best BuddyBoss Alternatives
    Geneva vs. Mighty Networks
    Tribe vs. Mighty Networks
    How to Evaluate Community Platforms
    What to Look for in Private Community Software (+3 Options)
    Slack vs. Circle
    Why You Should Use a White Label Social Network Platform
    The 11 Best Geneva Chat Alternatives
    Mighty Networks vs. Circle: Which Is the Better Community Platform?
    The Best Community Building Platform
    Slack vs Discord: Which is Best? (2024)
    The Best Modern Community Platforms in 2024
    The 11 Best Alternatives to Substack for 2024
    The Best Tribe Alternatives in 2024
    The 4 Best Mastermind Group Platforms of 2024
    Your Guide to Community Platforms for Creators
    15 Best Online Community Platforms of 2024 (Ranked)
    7 Best Community Website Software Options for 2024 (+ 13 Ideas)
    The 6 Best Slack Alternatives for a Thriving Community (2024)
    These Are The 17 Best Facebook Group Alternatives
    These Are The 17 Best Alternatives to Patreon (2024)
    Growing Your Community
    A Guide to Online Community Management
    What Is a Customer Community? (+Examples)
    13 Benefits of Online Communities (2024)
    31 Community Engagement Ideas (+ Examples)
    Try These 13 New Member Onboarding Hacks This Week!
    5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
    12 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
    How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
    10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
    How to Monetize a Community Like a Boss (2024)
    10 Secrets for Creating a Thriving Community in 2024
    Managing Your Community
    How to Build a Brand Community – Our 2024 Guide
    The Best Community Chat App of 2024 (13 Options)
    These 9 Steps Make Online Community Moderation Easy
    How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
    14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2024
    How to Measure Community Engagement
    The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
    12 Simple Community Management Best Practices for 2024
    9 Secrets to Increase Online Community Engagement (2024)
    Here’s the Best Community Management Software for 2024
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    Why You Need A Community Flywheel (+ How To Build One in 2024)
    Everything You Need to Know About an Online Community (2024)
    5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
    Course Creators
    Building an Online Course
    Our Guide to Hybrid Learning (2024)
    Monetizing Your Digital Business
    Digital Creator: What Is It & How To Become One (2024)
    Courses
    Building an Online Course
    Blended Learning – Everything You Need to Know
    The 24 Best Online Learning Platforms for 2024
    How to Make a Digital Course in 2024 (9 Steps)
    10 Profitable Online Course Niches for 2024
    A Beginner’s Guide to Equipment for Online Courses (2024)
    How to Make Online Video Courses – 2024 Quick Guide
    How to Make a Tutorial Video - A Short Guide for 2024
    168 Online Course Ideas for 2024
    11 Secrets of Effective Online Course Design (2024)
    How to Develop Online Training Courses – A Short Guide (2024)
    6 Passion.io Alternatives for an Amazing Course App
    A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2024
    How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2024
    6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
    How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2024
    5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2024
    5 Secrets to Choosing the Right Online Course Name
    How to Build an Online Course that Sells
    7 Best Practices for Creating Online Courses in 2024
    How to Engage Students in Online Courses (7 Pro Tips)
    4 Alternatives to Profi for 2024
    How to Build an Online Course Without Coding (9 Steps)
    Can You Still Make Money with Online Courses in 2024?
    The Importance of Community in Online Courses
    How to Make Money Selling Courses Online
    How to Teach Online Courses (10 Steps)
    The Ins & Outs of Online Course Hosting
    How to Create a Cohort-Based Course
    What Makes a Cohort-Based Course Different?
    How to Start an Online Training Business (4 Steps)
    How to Price Online Courses (Our 2024 Guide)
    How to Set Up Online Courses on a Mighty Network
    How to Bring Your Courses and Community to a Mighty Network
    The Ultimate Guide to Creating an Online Course
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    Mighty Networks vs LearnWorlds (2024 Comarison)
    How to Migrate From Teachable in 2024 (and where to go)
    5 Maven Alternatives for 2024
    The Best Online Video Course Software (6 Options)
    Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2024?
    5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2024
    Podia vs. Teachable
    Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
    Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2024?
    Podia vs. Kajabi - Here's How They Compare
    The 5 Best Podia Alternatives for 2024
    5 Top Online Courses App Options for 2024
    Podia vs. Mighty Networks - Where to Build Your Course in 2024
    These Are the 11 Best Online Course Platforms for 2024
    Teachable vs. Udemy – Which Is Best in 2024?
    Maven vs. Mighty Networks
    Kajabi vs. Thinkific - Here's How They Compare
    Teachable vs. Mighty Networks
    Teachable + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
    Kajabi + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
    Thinkific + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
    What You Need in a Cohort-Based Course Platform
    Skillshare vs. Udemy
    Where to Sell Online Courses - 11 Best Platforms for 2024
    Thinkific vs Teachable – The Ultimate Comparison for 2024
    The 11 Best Online Teaching Platforms
    Kajabi vs. Teachable
    10 Best Online Course Creation Software Options for 2024
    The 6 Best Skillshare Alternatives for 2024
    The 14 Best Alternatives to Thinkific in 2024
    What to Look For in an Online Course Builder
    The 3 Best Alternatives to Udemy for Creating an Online Course in 2024
    The 6 Best Alternatives to Teachable in 2024
    The 6 Best Kajabi Alternatives of 2024
    Mighty Networks vs. Kajabi
    Launching an Online Course
    Secrets to a Great Online Course Funnel (+ the Best One for 2024)
    How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
    5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2024
    11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
    Creating an App
    Developing a Mobile App
    What Is a Native App? (A Beginner’s Guide + Examples)
    Memberships & Subscriptions
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    The 10 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2024
    15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2024)
    Growing Your Community
    115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2024 (Our Ultimate Guide!)
    How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel (2023 Guide)
    Managing a Membership Site
    The Best Newsletter Software of 2024 (13 Options)
    10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2023
    6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
    12 Best Membership Management Software Options (2024)
    Managing Your Community
    14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program
    Starting a Membership Site
    How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2024
    10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2024
    How to Price a Membership Site in 2024
    7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2024
    The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
    How to Start a Membership Website Business in 6 Steps
    8 Tips for How to Market a Membership Website
    How to Build a No-Code Membership Site in 2024 (7 Steps)
    How to Make a Paid Membership Site
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    How to Create a Newsletter (8 Steps)
    How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
    Monetization
    Monetizing Your Digital Business
    A Complete Guide to Content Monetization for 2024
    What Is a Digital Nomad? A Complete Guide + Career Options (2024)
    What Is Passive Income? All You Need to Know for 2024
    Monetize. Monetization. How It Works + Examples (2024)
    What Are Digital Goods? Beginners Guide + Examples
    A Beginner's Guide to Digital Products
    16 Killer Digital Product Ideas for 2024 (+ How to Launch)
    Quick Guide for How To Use ClickFunnels (7 Steps)
    How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (+45 Digital Products to Sell)
    How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2024 (8 Steps)
    15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2024 (Ranked)
    How to Sell Digital Products
    How to Make Money Blogging
    How to Create a Subscription Site in 5 Steps
    Our Guide to Recurring Revenue (+10 Business Ideas You'll LOVE)
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    How to Write a Mission Statement (+ Examples)
    A Guide to High-Ticket Sales (2024)
    What Is a Paywall? Everything You Need to Know for 2024
    6 Repeat Business Ideas to Rock 2024
    Our Guide to Bootstrapping Your Business in 2024
    5 Ways to Monetize Your Audience in 2024
    How to Build a High-Ticket Coaching Funnel
    How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
    5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
    How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2024
    Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2024 (5 Options)
    Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2024?
    The Ultimate Guide to the Creator Economy
    Professional Networks
    Growing Your Community
    What Is a Mastermind Group? All You Need to Know (2024)
    Virtual Events
    Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
    Our Ultimate Intro to Virtual Events–All You Need to Know in 2024
    5 Alternatives to Run the World
    The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2024
    What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2024?
    The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms
    What Are the Best Alternatives to Hopin?
    Making Your Virtual Event a Success
    Virtual Conferences – A Guide for 2024
    A Guide to Live Streaming for Creators (+ 5 Platforms)
    10 Great Streaming Tips for Content Creators
    21 Virtual Event Ideas
    11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2024
    Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
    How to Host a Virtual Event (2024 Guide)
    How to Host a Virtual Conference