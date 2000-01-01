The Ultimate Guide to the Creator Economy

A new generation of creators is changing entrepreneurship. In this article, we'll tell you all you need to know and how you can join them!

If you’ve ever downloaded a “how to make money online” ebook or free webinar, you were probably exposed to the old way of thinking about making money online.





“You only need to get 10,000 people to click this link on your content and you can make a full-time living.”





Yeah, monetization on the old internet was a bit like a pyramid scheme. You build the audience and bring the brand customers, and they’d give you a small cut of the action for all that work. OR, you create the content that can host banner ads, and they’ll throw a few cents at you.





One blogger reported to us that, for the 35,000 people who visited his blog last month, a well-known affiliate program (which shall remain nameless) earned him $2.85.





But this is changing, as new tech democratizes earning and puts more back in the creators’ pockets.





In this post, we’re going to introduce you to a concept you may have heard about lately: the creator economy. We’ll tell you what the creator economy is, why it’s here now, how it works, and–best of all–how you can take advantage of it to earn a living doing what you love!





If you want more support in building your online community, come join OUR Mighty Community for free and meet other new and established community owners! We'd love to meet you.











1. What is the creator economy?





The creator economy is the rise of creators of all kinds earning money from their work, even creating multi-million dollar businesses around their brands. It's driven by a shift in ownership and monetization options online.





In past decades, creators shared their work and often received nothing, or pennies, for it, while the platforms they hosted on monetized it. Now, the changing digital landscape is allowing creators to make a living off of their work, which we’ll explain below.





“Creators” includes writers, influencers, artists, photographers, videographers, coders, and just about any type of person who makes something and puts it online for the world to see. Creators have become so much a part of our lives that 30% of Gen Z in the US and UK named YouTuber/Vlogger as the thing they want to be when they grow up.





2. Why the creator economy is here now





There’s not one thing driving the creator economy. Instead, it’s being driven by changes in how we create and consume content, access to new software and media platforms that give more back to the creator, and new ways to make money off your work.











Here are 4 things driving the creator economy:





There are no gatekeepers anymore





Imagine a creator circa 1990. Maybe they’re a writer, sending off articles to magazines or book proposals to agents. Maybe they want to be an actor, and they move to Hollywood to try to break into the movie industry. Maybe they’re a budding photographer or painter, trying to find an art gallery that will show their work. Or, maybe they’re a musician, trying to get a demo tape into the hands of a music industry executive.





They face lots of rejection, especially those who don’t look and sound like the gatekeepers thought they should.





Enter the internet.





With the creation of new platforms, creators no longer had to get permission from gatekeepers like publishers or movie execs to get their work out. They could put it out into the world and see if people liked it.





And guess what! People often did!





Things that had no chance of being created by Hollywood or other industries went viral, reaching millions of people and showing the gatekeepers that they were wrong about what people wanted.















Platforms are democratizing





The rise of the internet gave these creators a platform. But it came at a cost.





Web 2 was all about ownership. Especially ownership by big companies. Creators were handed blank social media platforms that they could pour their hearts into filling up with their best stuff.





But after they worked hard to create content and generate a following, they realized that they owned nothing. Their creations often belonged to the platforms, ditto the money generated by their likes and views. Many platforms squeezed every bit of ad revenue they could from the followers and left the creators empty-handed.





And, to add insult to injury, if you were hacked or the platform decided to arbitrarily kick you off, you lost the following you worked so hard to create.





Ahh yes, the joys of creating for social media giants.





But the wind has been changing. And it’s been led by an increase in new platforms that empower creators instead of exploiting them. They give new ways for creators to do the work that matters to them, but let them keep ownership of their work and their audience.





This means that creators can do their thing, and instead of needing millions of likes and follows to earn a living from their work, they can do it with a smaller and devoted audience. (Check out the Creators Calculator to see the difference between earning from an online community vs. the major platforms.)











New monetization options





The creator economy is also happening because the ways to make money on the internet are changing.





There were definitely monetization options for creators on Web 2. But many of them were terrible.





Some, like ads, required thousands of views to make a few pennies, but many creators tried them to put a few cents back in their pocket and pay for web hosting if they owned a site.





Affiliate marketing was (and still is) an option too, promoting products that you’ve used and loved. But this meant that your creativity was stifled by the thing you had to hock. (If you’ve ever wondered why so many creator websites have well-placed posts on starting a blog, this is why. Blog hosts pay high affiliate commissions, and that’s why so many fashion and fitness blogs will still have a post called, “How to start a blog.”)





Hey, we all gotta pay the bills.





But it’s not exactly conducive to great work.





New platforms mean new ways for creators to make money; for example, by creating an online community or opening a Patreon account, they can put more in their pocket without having to cater to advertisers or affiliate marketers.





This is changing EVERYTHING, and it’s happening right now. Creators don’t need to rent their influence to advertisers anymore. They can go straight to the end-user, the viewer, and sell something themselves.





But the change goes deeper than this. Technological advances are also giving creators new ways to monetize. One example of this is the rise of NFTs, which allows a digital fingerprint for creations that makes unique ownership possible.





This new tech meant that Zoe Roth, AKA Disaster Girl, could sell the original of a photo taken in 2005 when she was a kid. It’s a shot of her standing in front of a burning building and smiling back at the camera maniacally. The meme had been shared by millions of people, but NFT technology meant that she could still sell the original for $470,000 in 2021.





Social tokens are another advance, based in blockchain, that let people hold a digital token that can give the holder certain rights, like access to an influencer, membership in a community, etc.





We’ll talk more about these new monetization options below.





The move to a community economy





“Make an online course,” “sell an ebook,” the podcasters and bloggers were shouting in 2010. The famous book by Tim Ferriss, The 4-Hour Workweek, had just come out. And in those young days of internet business, many of the influencers were swearing that you just had to pop up a course or e-book and you could earn $10,000 a month in “passive income,” on autopilot, without lifting a finger!





Sounds too good to be true?





Yeah, it was for most people. Very few creators ever saw that kind of money.





But it also turns out that people weren’t just looking for a digital product from the creators they followed. In fact, the fans wanted something a little less transactional and a little more human; they wanted connection.





After they bought the course, they wanted to learn to apply it with the help of the creator and others in the course. Instead of just buying a book from the influencer, they wanted to meet them and ask questions. They wanted access.





It turns out, the big social media platforms were onto something… people do want to feel connected.





But the creator economy leverages new platforms to let people build real, deep, meaningful connections with people who care about the same things, rather than the shallow connections of likes and follows.





This is why Mighty Networks exists, and why we give creators the tools they need to both monetize their work AND build a community of engaged fans.











3. How does the creator economy work?





Ownership





One of the first principles of the creator economy is that creators actually own their own work. No more turning it over to big platforms that can profit from them or delete their audience with the push of a button.





In the creator economy, creators own their own work.





But they also “own” their audiences and their communications with them. In the past, creators had to rush to get people off of social platforms and onto an email list so that you’d actually be able to reach them again if something went wrong with the platform.





While email is still a great tool, it’s being supplemented with a bunch of other tools that let creators control how and when they reach their audience. And unlike on a social media platform of old, they don’t have to pray to the algorithm gods that people in their audience will actually see it.





For example, here on Mighty Networks, Hosts can message all their members, and members actually get notified about new content and offers. This leads to deeper engagement and a stronger community.





Trust





Creators aren’t just creators; they’re also influencers. Sure, they might not feel like an influencer. And they may not have millions of followers.





But if you have an audience of people, no matter how small, that want to hear what you have to say about something, you’re an influencer.





People trust influencers. In fact, over half of the people on the planet bought something an influencer recommended in the last 6 months.





In the early days of monetization, influencers often had to sell that trust through advertising or affiliate marketing. And there wasn’t really anything wrong with that per se, as long as influencers could sell products that related to them and didn’t totally undermine their audience’s trust (we talked about this above).





But, as we’ll see below, creators don’t need third-party ads anymore. They can go straight to their fans and build something that they want and need.





Monetization





The creator economy works by giving creators more ways to monetize their work.





Imagine if you were going to open a store. And then, imagine if someone came to you and said, “go to all the work to create a space, pay rent, decorate, and for every thousand people that come through the door, you’ll get 15 cents.”





Who could possibly make a living off of that?





But that was basically the value proposition of Web 2. It worked for a few select creators who were able to bring millions of eyes to their work, and everyone else was left behind.





The creator economy is changing the way creators run businesses, bringing web business in line with how actual bricks and mortar businesses make money. This could be through the things we mentioned above: NFTs, creator coins, or other direct sales of their creations, products, or merch.





The other game-changer is easier access to recurring revenue through membership sites that let creators find members who pay monthly. This gives one more option to create lasting, predictable, revenue for the creator.





The creator economy is about actually giving creators a much bigger piece (or all of) the pie.



















Impact vs. Scale





The old web economy worked off of sheer scale; you could earn a living from your work if you could reach millions. The new creator economy is much more about depth.





Above, we talked about the value of community and relationships.





And that’s just it. The creator economy is about forming deep relationships with fewer customers and getting paid what you’re worth to help them with a transformation or to have them enjoy your creations. And that means that you can earn a living from a few dozen to a few hundred people.





This frees creators up to do what they do best and perfect their craft, instead of being on the attention treadmill duking it out with other creators for the eyes of their followers.





Automation





The creator economy is also thriving because of automation. Creators can use software and even AI to automate everything from scheduling to bookkeeping to some parts of course delivery and content (to supplement rather than replace a thriving community).





While small businesses would once require a team to do social media marketing, respond to emails, and schedule appointments, now automation software makes it possible to do most of this work. This means that even more profit gets into the pocket of the creator.





Access to experts





The web has created easy access to experts for hire. Even if a creator is a solopreneur, operating as a single-person business, sooner or later they will probably need to hire a contractor to do something for them.





Platforms like Upwork make it easier than ever to find people with specialties in everything from international business law to digital marketing, meaning that the creator can have expertise on their side when they need it, for a reasonable cost.





Building teams





Not all creators stay solopreneurs. In fact, many will build businesses around themselves and their work that make millions each year. This is a radical shift in the history of the company (AKA “the firm”). In the past, companies were almost always built around shared ideas or a neutral third-party brand.





Not anymore.





Some creators are choosing to become big businesses. And, as they grow, many of them discover the need to build a team around them. This might require social media marketers, sales people, production workers like video editors, videographers, or photographers, and others to manage events and a schedule.





In fact, businesses built around a single creator and their brand can end up looking a lot like traditional businesses, with many of the same moving parts. The difference is, it's a person-centered brand.





If you want to know more about how the creator economy works, we did the largest study of creators EVER. Check out the Creator Manifesto!











4. Platforms driving the creator economy





There’s no denying that a big part of the revolution driving the creator economy is about tech, especially software and platforms. We talked a bit about this above. A whole suite of new software is making it possible for creators to build and keep audiences and to monetize their work.





In this section, we’re going to list some of the pieces of software or platforms that are making it possible for creators to build their businesses.





It's important to recognize that not all these platforms are created equal. Some of them (influencer and affiliate marketing) work on the old monetization model, but are still considered by many to be part of the creator economy.





(Note that you don’t need all of these! You can build a creator business just on one or two of them.)





Influencer marketing platforms





These are platforms that help connect influencers and brands for sponsored posts and campaigns.





Examples of influencer marketing platforms include:







CreatorIQ



Aspire



IZEA



Captiv8



Mediakix







Affiliate marketing platforms





These are platforms creators can use to find brands and products to promote, usually receiving a commission per sale.





Examples of affiliate marketing platforms include:







Amazon Associates



Rakuten



Impact affiliate network



eBay partner network







Direct monetization platforms





These platforms let creators go straight to their audience to collect revenue and support, in some cases on a recurring basis.





Examples of direct monetization platforms include:







Patreon



Buy Me a Coffee



Cameo







Crowdfunding platforms





Crowdfunding platforms aren’t totally different from the direct monetization platforms above but are usually used to raise a specific amount of money for something over a set period of time. Creators use crowdfunding platforms to launch products or to raise money for a cause they care about.





Examples of crowdfunding platforms include:







Indiegogo



GoFundMe



Kickstarter







Course and community platforms





This is where we come in! Creating a course or online community is a fantastic way for creators to earn what they’re worth–packing more dollars per member than any other social media platform. And we’ve seen the value of both of these together, creating an awesome course and building a community around it.





Examples of course and community platforms include:









Coaching platforms





These platforms let creators sell coaching. Whether you want to do 1:1 coaching, build a community for group coaching or set up a network of industry leaders or entrepreneurs for a mastermind group, these platforms will help.





Examples of coaching platforms:







Mighty Networks



Satori



NudgeCoach







Newsletter platforms





A newsletter platform lets you create and sell a regular email newsletter.





Examples of newsletter platforms include:







Substack



MailerLite







Webinar and live-training platforms





These platforms let you sell webinars and/or live training.





Examples of webinar and live-training platforms include:







Mighty Networks



Zoom



EasyWebinar







Platforms for selling products or merch





The creator economy isn’t limited to digital products. There are lots of dedicated platforms that give creators ways to sell physical products and merch, and these are also working their way onto traditional social media platforms through social commerce.





Platforms for selling products or merchandise include:







Fanjoy



Etsy



Shopify (software for making stores)



TeeSpring







NFT and creator coin platforms





If you want to mint your own NFT or social token, there are more and more options for this.





Examples of NFT and creator coin platforms:







Enjin



OpenSea



Rally







Traditional social media platforms





Whether they’re doing it for good or for fear of being left behind, some social media platforms have jumped on the bandwagon and are giving their creators ways to monetize without leaving the platform.





Traditional social media platforms that are helping creators monetize include:







YouTube



Medium



Facebook Shops

















5. Examples of the creator economy at its best





Yoga with Adriene - Adriene Mishler





Adriene Mishler is the world’s most influential yoga instructor, with over 10 million subscribers on her YouTube channel. After creating a powerhouse yoga channel, Adriene launched a free private community called Find What Feels Good (FWFG) that has since grown to 211,000 members.





For members who want even more, there’s a paid video streaming service that helps people grow even more in their journey with yoga, and also pays to support the free offerings on YouTube.





Read the whole story here





Wealth Builder’s Community - Ashley Fox





After graduating from Howard University and working on Wall Street, Ashley Fox was making amazing money. But she was unhappy.





“I felt like I had hit a ceiling,” she says. “I did everything I could to work on Wall Street, but I wasn’t fulfilled.”





That took her on a journey that led her to help financially empower the people Wall Street wouldn’t talk to. She launched Empify, which has since delivered financial education to 20,000 people around the world. And last year she launched a Wealth Builder’s Community right here on Mighty Networks.





Read more of Ashley’s story





Outwild Hub - Courtney Sanford





Courtney Sanford loves the outdoors. When she found herself packing up her Subaru, making treks in search of adventure from her Seattle home base, she realized she had stumbled across a practice of travel and adventure that would stay with her. She shared her story on the Adventurepreneur podcast. Together with its cohosts, she started a retreat they called Outwild, that brought people together to create a value-driven life and enjoy lots of time outside.





When the pandemic hit, it meant the Outwild retreats had to stop for a while. So they created Outwild Hub, a digital space that celebrated life in the physical world and taught people how to create a lifestyle around the outdoors. The community is free to join, and there’s a premium membership priced at $150 a year, which includes access to monthly speaker and workshop series, early registration for in-person events, and more.





Read more of Courtney’s story





BuJo U - Ryder Carroll





After struggling with ADD from a young age, Ryder Carroll struggled to find resources that helped him focus. He would eventually discover his own system that changed how he organized: bullet journaling.





Bullet journalling grew quickly and helped a bunch of people, but Ryder was finding it harder and harder to connect with the people who were having their lives transformed by it. He launched a paid community that, for $5 a month, helps fellow bullet journalers connect and learn.





Read more of Ryder’s story





Mind Cake Vault - Tiffany Johnston





Tiffany Johnston was looking for her path when she landed a job at a local bakery. It was her first time at it, but she quickly developed a love for one treat in particular: the cake pop. It helped her rediscover her creative side and joy in her work that spilled over to the customers–who loved them!





She built a business and a dedicated Instagram following. But people kept asking her, “How do you do it?”





She eventually found her way to Mighty Networks, where she created a thriving community that teaches the ins and outs of cake pops, but also supports entrepreneurs who are building cake-pop businesses.





Read more of Tiffany’s story















6. How to join the creator economy





So you understand the why and the how of the creator economy. But the real question is, what could you build if given the chance? How will you join the creator economy?





There are so many possibilities that it’s easy to get intimidated. But don’t let that confusion hold you back! In reality, for all the options you have, the creator economy can actually be beautifully simple. You only need to choose one thing to do well. So let’s start here.





What do you love to create?





It’s a bit cliche, but your jump into the creator economy needs to start with passion. What is it that you’re passionate enough about to create content on a regular basis? What would you love to bring people together for? What do you want to be known for?





This is your “niche.” It’s your expertise and knowledge, or the people who share your interests. If you can identify what it is you would love to create content around, that’s the first step.





The good news is that you can create around almost anything and find an audience. Whether the thing you love is Norwegian death metal, pictures of lighthouses, or the newest ethically-sourced fashion, you can find people who want to hear about that thing.





The first step is to figure out what you actually love to create.





How will you serve your audience?





Why will people join you or listen to what you have to say? Is it because they will learn something valuable they need to know? Will they be uplifted by your art? Will you make them laugh, or just distract them from life for a while? Will they finally find people who care about what they care about?





It’s important to think about why people are going to what you create.





We like to use what we call a "Big Purpose Statement" to capture numbers 1 and 2, and we baked it into our Community Design™ process.









How can you create and deliver?





Let us save you some time. You can’t be everywhere, on every social media platform. You can’t do it all.





So be selective about where you create and deliver your content. Ironically, by doing less and focusing, you’ll end up doing a lot more.





We’d put in a plug here for spending your time creating content and a community on a platform that actually lets you make a living off of an audience of even 20 or 30 dedicated fans. That’s what a Mighty Network is all about.





How will you get paid?





Of all the ways to earn a living in the creator economy, try choosing one or two monetized platforms at the most. Much like content creation, you can’t be everywhere. It’s important to choose a platform that lets you get started and can grow with you.





While there are a million other relevant questions, these 4 are a really good starting point. Forget about business plans and needing to have every single duck in a row. Too many people can spend all their time planning and never get started.





Try our Community Design™ process to get clear on what you need. Then start!





How will you evolve?





The idea you start with might not be the thing you end up with. Give yourself permission to adapt and grow as you evolve in your journey to becoming a master creator. It’s okay. Learn by doing, lean in to what works, and step away from what doesn’t.





It’s all part of the journey. Get started and adapt as you grow.





Conclusion





We hope this ultimate guide to the creator economy gave you all the info you need, not only to understand the creator economy, but to join it! There’s never been a better time for creators to earn a living off what they love.





So here’s to you and the beautiful journey you’re on!





