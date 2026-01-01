Mighty Encyclopedia

Kajabi

What is Kajabi?

Kajabi is an all-in-one, online course platform that includes course creation and hosting, landing pages, and a set of marketing tools. It allows instructors to add text, files, photos, and videos (hosted on Wistia) to their courses, as well as quizzes and polls, and to customize features for course delivery. Kajabi also integrates a lot of marketing tools right into its platform, including email campaigns, welcome flows, and landing pages, which can require separate software to run on other platforms.

Kajabi doesn’t include robust community options like Mighty Networks and is a much higher price point, but it’s one of the more popular course creation platforms online.

Now Read: What Are the Best Platforms to Sell Courses Online?

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Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

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Product

CommunityCoursesMembersMarketingPaymentsAdminAI Cohost

Extensions

APIsIntegrationsEmbedsAutomations

Pricing

Launch PlanScale PlanGrowth PlanAll Plans

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesPro ServicesPro Case StudiesNon-Profits

Services

StrategyDesignMigrationMighty Experts

Resources

BookPodcastCommunity DesignCase StudiesResource CenterProduct TrainingHelp CenterChangelogDevelopers

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparisons

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

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© 2026 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.