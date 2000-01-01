Community Curious?
Share your email and we’ll send you our 6-part educational series, which kicks off with our groundbreaking framework for the “Life of a Community” that will help you look around the corner.
BONUS: We’ll also include thousands of dollars of bonuses and extras — absolutely free—including expert scripts and step-by-step guides!
Thank you!
Your first free resources will be on its way to your inbox soon.
We can’t wait to see what you create.
Something went wrong!
Please, try again later.
The Mighty Encyclopedia
Learn everything there is to know about running a
successful Mighty Network
What is Kajabi?
Kajabi is an all-in-one, online course platform that includes course creation and hosting, landing pages, and a set of marketing tools. It allows instructors to add text, files, photos, and videos (hosted on Wistia) to their courses, as well as quizzes and polls, and to customize features for course delivery. Kajabi also integrates a lot of marketing tools right into its platform, including email campaigns, welcome flows, and landing pages, which can require separate software to run on other platforms.
Kajabi doesn’t include robust community options like Mighty Networks and is a much higher price point, but it’s one of the most popular course creation platforms online, reaching over 40 million students.
Now Read: What Are the Best Platforms to Sell Courses Online?