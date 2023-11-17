Email image popup

Community Curious?

Share your email and we’ll send you our 6-part educational series, which kicks off with our groundbreaking framework for the “Life of a Community” that will help you look around the corner.

BONUS: We’ll also include thousands of dollars of bonuses and extras — absolutely free—including expert scripts and step-by-step guides!

Thank you!

Your first free resource will be on its way to your inbox soon.

We can’t wait to see what you create.

Something went wrong!

Please, try again later.

FeaturesPricingAboutMighty Pro
Sign In
Start Your Free Trial

Monetization

A Complete Guide to Content Monetization for 2024

Content monetization is the act of making money off of digital content that you create, whether it’s text, videos, podcasts, images, or something else.

By Mighty Team

November 17, 2023

17 min read

IN THIS ARTICLE

    SHARE

    Likes and shares are great, but many of the world’s 400 million creators want ways to create a sustainable income from their content.


    Content can be monetized in dozens of ways, including through ads, affiliate or influencer marketing (endorsing products), or creating personal service businesses from their brands like coaching or consulting. As technology changes, it creates new content monetization models like NFTs or social tokens. In addition to these things, one of our favorite content monetization strategies is starting an online community!


    In this article, we’ll teach you all you need to know about content monetization. This includes:



    • What is content monetization?

    • What are the advantages and disadvantages to monetizing content?

    • What types of content monetization are there?

    • What types of content monetization platforms can you use?




    ((toc))


    What is content monetization?


    Content monetization is the act of making money off of digital content that you create, whether it’s text, videos, podcasts, images, or something else. The biggest social media companies rely on their users to create content, often for free. Users do this for fun, or to grow their personal brand or social capital (through a following). Content monetization allows creators to take back some of the financial value from their work.


    In the past, most content monetization was done through third-party services and not by social media platforms themselves. But some social media companies like Quora and Medium are opening up premium and paid options that filter some money back to creators. YouTube also has monetization built-in and allows for creators to earn from advertising.


    How content is monetized


    creator economy


    Who pays for content monetization?


    To understand content monetization, you’ve got to ask one vital question: who pays? For example:



    • In some content monetization models, the person consuming the content pays. You’re monetizing their interest in your content: usually because they want to be inspired, to learn, or to be entertained.

    • In others, a third party pays. Since you’re attracting eyeballs, it’s worth it for brands to use your audience to get their message out. Brands that have a product that could be useful for people in your niche are especially interested in a curated audience. For example, a personal finance educator might find that investing apps would love to work with them.


    Examples of content monetization



    • Drew Binsky, a YouTuber who shares videos about traveling the world, created a branded community app for people to share the love of travel.

    • Kat Norton, the creator known as Miss.Excel on TikTok, makes millions teaching people Excel.

    • Martinus Evans grew his Insta following to 95,000 followers, and launched a community dedicated to people who are “back-of-the-pack” runners.

    • Tara McMullin has built an awesome business around live events for entrepreneurs in her What Works Network.

    • Grant Sabbatier turned his blog Millennial Money into a site with monster revenue driven by ads and affiliates–he even sold it to The Motley Fool then bought it back.

    • It’s estimated that YouTuber MrBeast earns $54 million/year from his videos–which he monetizes with ads and sponsorship deals.


    Mighty Networks - Graphics - Live streaming


    Benefits to monetizing your content



    • Turn your content into a side hustle or your full-time income.

    • Get paid to do work you love and create.

    • Give people a chance to support your work–if they care about it.

    • Free yourself up to have MORE time and energy to create.


    Downsides to monetizing your content


    Believe it or not, there can be downsides to content monetization. For example:



    • Oversaturation of ads or affiliates. 74% of people report being sick of seeing ads on social media and content sites.

    • Feeling like the work isn’t paying off quickly enough. 65% of creators feel overworked and underpaid.

    • Putting in the work to monetize only to realize it’s not worth it. In fact, 46% of full-time creators make less than $1,000/year and only 35% say their earnings match the time they put in.

    • For a lot of the most popular monetization options, the game is fundamentally rigged. Social media platforms can instantly change the rules and your followers or traffic can disappear, throwing months of hard work down the drain.

    • Sometimes you feel pressured to create content to match your advertisers or affiliates, and it can take away your creative freedom and joy.


    Chances are, any content monetization strategy you employ will have at least some effects on your brand and the way you create. Make sure to find a monetization approach that fits you and your brand.


    Types of content monetization


    1. Advertising


    Everyone knows ads are a way to monetize content. The premise is pretty simple. You bring the eyeballs, and advertisers will pay you to get in front of them. The value of content marketing worldwide is projected to hit $107 billion by 2026. So if you want a share of that, maybe advertising is for you.


    Display Ads


    Display ads usually appear within content or in pop-ups. Basically, they interrupt the content your followers or members came to see. For example, an in-line ad in a blog post is something your readers have to see as they work their way down the page.


    Display ads are disruptive but common enough that they aren’t deal-breakers for most readers.


    Native Ads


    Native ads are more subtle. But a native ad basically looks like content but is an ad. For example, a sponsored Instagram post could be seen as a native ad. You create the content (or post what someone else has created) as if it were your own content, BUT probably mark it with a #sponsored hashtag.


    Native ads or sponsored posts make up a huge part of the +$21 billion influencer marketing market; for example, there were more than 3.8 million sponsored posts in Instagram in 2021.


    Sponsored posts are really tricky. Ask creators who have tried them and you’ll find it’s hard to let someone else tell you how to create content.


    Mighty Networks - Graphics - Courses and live streaming - Galaxy DAO


    Video ads


    Last, let’s talk about video ads. While ad networks like Mediavine do use video ads, there’s one platform above all else where video ads thrive: YouTube. With over $28 billion in ad revenue last year, it’s a monster.


    How to get started monetizing with ads


    Depending on what you’re monetizing, there are different ways to monetize with ads:



    • Apply for an ad network like Mediavine or Ezoic. (Mediavine requires 50,000 page views a month).

    • You can reach out to sponsors for sponsored native ads. However, when you get big enough, they will start reaching out to you. You can also join an influencer network like CreatorIQ or Aspire.

    • For ads on major social media platforms like YouTube, you need to reach the threshold to be accepted into their programs. For example, YouTube requires either 1,000 subscribers with 4,000 public watch hours a year or 1,000 subscribers with 10 million public Shorts views in the last 90 days.


    Pros of ad monetization



    • Once it’s set up, it’s mostly passive income, generating from the views you’d be getting anyway.

    • Most viewers are used to ads and some platforms (e.g YouTube) are going to show your viewers ads whether you’re monetized or not–you might as well earn from it.

    • Ads give you the freedom to create the content you want to create vs. affiliates, which require constructing content to fit the affiliate sales.


    Cons of ad monetization



    • Ads can be distracting in your content.

    • Unless you have monster traffic, monetizing with ads will likely just be a bit of pocket money. The payout for most ad platforms is anywhere from $20-50 per 1,000 views.


    2. Subscriptions


    Subscriptions are also a popular way to monetize content. Monetizing with a subscription means that readers/viewers pay to access the content–they value it enough to pay. A lot of well-known companies have generated millions in recurring revenue through subscription businesses:



    Paywalls & premium content


    Paywalls are a popular subscription model, in which you set up a virtual wall to block people from accessing content, making them pay to go through. There are three kinds of paywalls:



    • Soft: In which you can access some content with “premium” content only accessible via payment.

    • Hard: With a hard paywall, your users can’t access any content without payment (e.g. the Wall Street Journal).

    • Metered: With this model, users can access a certain amount of content monthly or yearly before payment. Many news sites will give you a certain amount of reads every month.


    Paywalls - Wall Street Journal


    Newsletters


    Newsletters work like paywalls, but we’ll keep them separate here because they usually operate on a different platform. With a paywall, you’re gating part of your existing site. With a newsletter, your readers pay a subscription fee to get your content in their email inbox. If you want to monetize building an email list, a newsletter is a good way to do it.


    You can use software like ConvertKit to build and monetize a newsletter.


    Convertkit Paid Newsletter


    Patronage


    Finally, content monetization with patronage works like a subscription too. However, most patronage models do not gate content. Instead, they ask their readers or viewers to choose to support them, often on a platform like Patreon or Buy Me A Coffee. In this model, paying a fee isn’t mandatory. But it’s a way for supporters to encourage the work of their favorite creators.


    buy me a coffee


    How to monetize content with subscriptions



    • Make sure you have a unique ideal reader and brand angle that people will be willing to pay for. The content creators that do best with subscriptions have a unique take or expertise people want to hear OR have a unique value to give their readers.

    • Set up either a paywall on your content site or sign up for a newsletter platform that offers subscription features.


    Pros of subscription monetization



    • You can earn money from those who care most about your work.

    • Once subscribers are through a paywall, they can have an ad-free, premium experience.

    • Although you’ll reach less people when your content is gated, you know the people getting through really care and will take the time to engage.


    Cons of subscription monetization



    • With fully-gated content, you can miss out on potential readers/viewers who aren’t willing to pay up-front. With partially gated content or patronage, you might not earn anything at all if people aren’t willing to go deeper. It’s a delicate balance.

    • You earn less per view than other direct monetization models (e.g. memberships).


    3. Affiliate marketing


    Affiliate marketing is a common monetization strategy for bloggers and writers. Affiliates put links in their content and earn a commission when readers click on the link and buy a product. But more and more influencers are also using affiliate links too, as direct ways to monetize their viewers and fans.


    Podcasts are doing more affiliate marketing too. If you’ve ever heard a podcast tell you to go to a “special link” to sign up for one of their sponsors, chances are they’re being paid on an affiliate model (per sign-up).


    If you have a niche that makes sense for affiliate marketing AND you can scale your readers or viewers, it can be a good way to monetize.


    How to monetize content with affiliate marketing



    • Make sure your niche is a good fit for affiliate marketing. It’s a waste of time to try to convince your readers to sign up for affiliate links they don’t want or need. For example, if you review software on your site, it’s probably a great fit for affiliate programs.

    • Sign up for individual programs or affiliate networks that match your brand. Impact Radius, Amazon Associates, and Rakuten are all common affiliate networks, but there are many others.


    Pros of affiliate marketing



    • Can earn from sharing products you care about (especially if people would buy them anyway)

    • Many products have really good affiliate margins.


    Cons of affiliate marketing



    • You can end up writing or creating for your affiliate instead of for your audience–which can be a turn off.

    • You still need large numbers. For example, on an affiliate blog post, a small number of readers will click an affiliate link and an even smaller number of those will actually buy. It’s hard to be profitable without lots of traffic.


    Impact


    4. A Community


    Finally, content can be monetized with memberships like communities! Community is an awesome approach to content monetization, as you can host conversations and bring members together around what they care about.


    Unlike subscription sites, communities aren’t one directional. They thrive on engagement and conversation–working best when people come together around something they care about.


    Access to a community can be sold with a membership model, requiring paid access to the community itself OR you can monetize with courses, paid events, masterminds, or other types of premium groups.


    It seems counterintuitive, but often a community can help you earn more money with fewer members when compared to social media platforms. For example, check out our creator calculator to get a sense of the comparisons.


    For a cool example, Sadie Robertson Huff is a New York Times best-selling author, speaker, TV star, and one of the world's most influential voices for young Christian women today. In addition to her over 4.6 million Instagram followers and national speaking tours, she launched a membership app called LO sister to grow a space for her fans to go deeper and find belonging.


    5. Non-content work


    Some content creators choose to monetize their content with things not related to the content itself. In this case, the content works to build a personal brand or differentiate you as a service provider that people can hire.


    We’re seeing more and more people use LinkedIn and YouTube to create free content, then monetizing with services. Here are a few examples:


    Consulting


    If you’re an expert in solving a problem, consulting can be a great way to get paid for it. You can lend your expertise to organizations that need it, and create your content as a type of advertising. Consultants can work either on an hourly retainer or by deliverables, and often when people see you creating content about their problem, they may want to hire you to fix it.


    Service-based work


    Service businesses like bookkeepers or marketing agencies are in a perfect position to use content to grow their businesses. By sharing what they know for free and giving some value, they can get in front of potential clients.


    How to monetize with non-content work


    Set up your in-person or digital business so that the content you create can naturally lead into inquiries for your services. You should probably consider that it will take some time for sales calls and getting leads.


    6. Revenue share


    Finally, some platforms are opening up revenue share to creators. Look at platforms like Medium and Quora, and they are creating different ways for creators to profit off of memberships and subscriptions that the platforms have.


    So far these have not been very lucrative, and TikTok even shut down its creator fund.


    Mighty Networks - Graphics - Event Series -Body Soul Collective


    The foundations of content monetization


    Finding your ideal member


    It could be an ideal member, reader, or subscriber, but you really need to have a clear idea of who you’re speaking to. Content isn’t created in a vacuum. The best content will come out of your story and experiences and resonate in someone else’s.


    An Ideal Member is the person who needs what you have to offer. And creating for them will make your content more powerful.


    Having a clear Ideal is the best way to grow your audience quickly too. While the shotgun approach is tempting, the best to start with a clear niche and grow there first. From there, you can expand. Here are some questions to ask to find your Ideal Member:



    • Who are they?

    • What do they care about? What moves them?

    • What are their frustrations? What do they need help with?

    • What creators are they already following?

    • What part of your story might resonate with them?


    Create quality content


    Do you know the YouTuber Mark Rober? He’s a former NASA engineer who makes amazing videos. Rober put the first videos on his channel about 11 years ago. And he has 129 videos. That’s an average of 11 videos a year, a bit less than 1 per month.


    mark Rober


    In our age of AI content where people think the secret is to endlessly pump out new content, Rober’s 129 videos have landed him 27 million subscribers.


    And the reason why isn’t a secret. The content is amazing. From building the world’s largest lemon battery to testing if sharks can really smell blood, Rober’s content is amazing for kids and adults alike.


    It’s not about volume. If you want content you can monetize, creating the best possible content you can makes a difference. Go look at the top creators on any platform. It’s not a fluke. Most are creating awesome content.


    Create consistently


    Now creating quality content is most important, but consistency does play a part. It might not mean posting 5 times a day, but even posting once a week or once a month is a consistency in itself–especially if what you’re making is a video or article.


    Find a way to be consistent in your content creation, and stick to it.


    Choose your growth strategy


    Monetizing content requires thinking about how you’ll find and grow an audience. You might rely on different strategies to grow:



    • An opt-in and email list that helps you reach your members.

    • Using a content outlet that benefits from search-engines (e.g. YouTube channel, a blog, Pinterest) so that people can keep finding you via search.

    • Forging partnerships with influencers or creators who have different audiences.


    Growing an audience requires some strategy–and while there’s too much to go into in this article, it’s important to think about.


    Mighty Networks - Graphics - Livestream Paired Light


    Content Monetization Platforms


    We already introduced some of the ways you can do content monetization AND started talking about platforms, but let’s go a bit deeper here. Here’s a guide to some of the most popular content monetization platforms:


    Display ads & networks


    These are ad solutions for putting display ads into content (usually written):



    • Google AdSense

    • Mediavine

    • Ezoic

    • AdThrive

    • Adsterra


    Influencer marketing platforms


    If you have a following on social media, these are the marketing platforms that will help you earn as an influencer. You can also negotiate your own deals with brands you’re interested in promoting.



    • IZEA

    • Aspire

    • Captiv8

    • CreatorIQ

    • MediaKix


    aspire 1


    Affiliate marketing platforms


    These platforms will help you find multiple affiliate programs at once. Of course, you can find affiliate programs for most brands by searching: “BRAND affiliate program.”


    The most common affiliate networks are:



    • Amazon Associates

    • Impact Radius

    • Rakuten

    • ShareASale

    • Commission Juntion (CJ)


    Subscription platforms


    These are some of the platforms that will let you sell subscriptions:


    Email



    • ConvertKit

    • Substack

    • MailChimp

    • Ghost


    Patronage



    • Patreon

    • Buy Me a Coffee

    • OnlyFans


    patreon


    Membership and community platforms


    If you’re approaching content monetization with an online community, or related member-driven digital products (e.g. courses or events), here are some of the top platforms to use:



    • Mighty Networks (community, live & pre-recorded courses, live events, and more)

    • Mighty Pro (community features on a branded app)

    • Kajabi (pre-recorded courses & marketing funnels)

    • Teachable (pre-recorded courses)

    • Maven (Curated cohort courses)


    More secrets to content monetization


    Here are a few more things to keep in mind when you’re approaching your content monetization:



    • Don’t kill your user experience: Some of these approaches have an impact on your content quality. Make sure not to sacrifice it. For example, a few display ads might be okay. A site crammed with display ads will likely turn off your readers.

    • Learning and testing: Make sure to try different things and watch your analytics closely to make sure you’re getting results. Also, some content monetization that’s working today might not work a year from now. For example, TikTok recently canceled its $2 billion creator fund that was supposed to help monetize content.

    • Make sure to follow legal and ethical guidelines: For example, most affiliate programs require an affiliate disclaimer on your page warning the user that some of the links are sponsored. You can even get kicked out of the Amazon Associates program for not featuring it strongly enough.

    • Set up your business properly: Monetizing your content is income, and your state or province will expect you to report it. You could look into formally setting up a business, especially if you’re making a lot.

    • Diversify your income: While it makes sense to go all-in on some of these, some (e.g. ads or affiliates) can be fickle. Create different streams of income to backstop during lulls or changes.


    Ready to start?





    If you’re ready to start content monetization with community, courses, live events, and more, come build with Mighty! Mighty Networks gives you a powerful member-led growth platform that lets you monetize pretty much anything: sell memberships, live or pre-recorded courses, premium groups, or virtual events. And you can bundle or mix any of these.


    Mighty’s powerful Spaces add discussions, chat, messaging, livestreaming, and all the tools you need for a thriving digital business.


    And you can try Mighty free for 14 days! No credit card required.


    Start Your Free Trial

    Ready to start building your community?

    Start Your Own Mighty Network Today!No credit card required.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Join Mighty Community

    Learn the principles of Community Design™ (and see them in action) alongside thousands of creators and entrepreneurs. It's free to join!

    Join Now
    screenshot
    Building a Website
    Creating a Website
    The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2023
    The New Way to Build a Website
    The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2023)
    How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
    The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
    View All
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    7 Best Membership Website Builders of 2023 (+ How Build One)
    Where to Host Your Website
    5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
    5 WordPress Alternatives for 2023
    4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2023
    The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
    Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
    View All
    Building Your Brand
    Growing Your Community
    What Is the Network Effect? Our Crash Course for 2023
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    How To Start a Podcast in 2024
    How to Start a Life-Coaching Business Online (2023 Guide)
    How to Grow Your Online Personal Training Business (Ultimate Guide - 2023)
    How to Build an Email List on Facebook in 2023
    14 Email List Building Strategies for 2023
    View All
    Community
    Building an Online Course
    What Is Community-Based Learning? A Short Guide
    Building or Moving Your Community
    How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2023
    Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2023
    The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2023
    18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2023
    11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
    View All
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    What Is A Forum? A Beginner’s Guide (Definition + Examples)
    6 Steps to a Thriving Mastermind Group Coaching Business
    The Best Membership Software for Nonprofits (5 Options)
    The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives
    The 14 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2023
    View All
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    Profi vs. Mighty Networks
    Finding Your Community's Home
    Mighty Networks vs. Honeycommb
    6 Honeycommb Alternatives for 2023
    What Is Cultural Software? Our 2023 Guide
    Mighty Networks vs. Skool: Which to Choose for Community and Courses
    Twitter vs. Mastodon: Which Is Right You? (+ a Better Alternative)
    View All
    Growing Your Community
    13 Benefits of Online Communities (2023)
    11 Community Engagement Ideas to Steal This Week
    9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
    5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
    11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
    View All
    Managing Your Community
    How to Build a Brand Community – Our 2023 Guide
    The Best Community Chat App of 2023 (13 Options)
    Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
    How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
    14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2023
    View All
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    Why You Need A Community Flywheel (+ How To Build One in 2023)
    Everything You Need to Know About an Online Community (2023)
    5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
    Course Creators
    Monetizing Your Digital Business
    Digital Creator: What Is It & How To Become One (2023)
    Courses
    Building an Online Course
    How to Make a Digital Course in 2023 (9 Steps)
    10 Profitable Online Course Niches for 2023
    A Beginner’s Guide to Equipment for Online Courses (2023)
    How to Make Online Video Courses – 2023 Quick Guide
    How to Make a Tutorial Video - A Short Guide for 2023
    View All
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    How to Migrate From Teachable in 2023 (and where to go)
    5 Maven Alternatives for 2023
    The Best Online Video Course Software (6 Options)
    Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2023?
    5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2023
    View All
    Launching an Online Course
    Secrets to a Great Online Course Funnel (+ the Best One for 2023)
    How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
    5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2023
    11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
    Creating an App
    Developing a Mobile App
    What Is a Native App? (A Beginner’s Guide + Examples)
    Memberships & Subscriptions
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    The 10 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2023
    15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2023)
    Growing Your Community
    115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2023 (Our Ultimate Guide!)
    How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel (2023 Guide)
    Managing a Membership Site
    10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2023
    6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
    12 Best Membership Management Software Options (2023)
    Managing Your Community
    14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program
    Starting a Membership Site
    How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2023
    10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2023
    How to Price a Membership Site in 2023
    7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2023
    The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
    View All
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
    Monetization
    Monetizing Your Digital Business
    A Complete Guide to Content Monetization for 2024
    What Is a Digital Nomad? A Complete Guide + Career Options (2023)
    What Is Passive Income? All You Need to Know for 2023
    Monetize. Monetization. How It Works + Examples (2023)
    What Are Digital Goods? Beginners Guide + Examples
    View All
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    A Guide to High-Ticket Sales (2023)
    What Is a Paywall? Everything You Need to Know for 2023
    6 Repeat Business Ideas to Rock 2023
    Our Guide to Bootstrapping Your Business in 2023
    5 Ways to Monetize Your Audience in 2023
    View All
    Professional Networks
    Growing Your Community
    What Is a Mastermind Group? All You Need to Know (2023)
    Virtual Events
    Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
    Our Ultimate Intro to Virtual Events–All You Need to Know in 2023
    5 Alternatives to Run the World
    The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2023
    What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2023?
    The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms
    View All
    Making Your Virtual Event a Success
    Virtual Conferences – A Guide for 2023
    A Guide to Live Streaming for Creators (+ 5 Platforms)
    10 Great Streaming Tips for Content Creators
    21 Virtual Event Ideas
    11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2023
    View All
    View All Articles
    Building a Website
    Creating a Website
    The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2023
    The New Way to Build a Website
    The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2023)
    How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
    The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    7 Best Membership Website Builders of 2023 (+ How Build One)
    Where to Host Your Website
    5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
    5 WordPress Alternatives for 2023
    4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2023
    The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
    Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
    The 5 Best Online Course Platforms for Coaches
    The Best Alternatives to Wix in 2023
    7 Awesome No-Code Website Builders for Creators (2023 List)
    The 4 Best Squarespace Alternatives in 2023
    Building Your Brand
    Growing Your Community
    What Is the Network Effect? Our Crash Course for 2023
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    How To Start a Podcast in 2024
    How to Start a Life-Coaching Business Online (2023 Guide)
    How to Grow Your Online Personal Training Business (Ultimate Guide - 2023)
    How to Build an Email List on Facebook in 2023
    14 Email List Building Strategies for 2023
    22 Ways to Grow Your Brand in 2023
    How to Build a Personal Brand in 2023
    The 15 Best Content Creation Platforms of 2023
    How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
    How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
    How to Create a Network Effect
    Community
    Building an Online Course
    What Is Community-Based Learning? A Short Guide
    Building or Moving Your Community
    How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2023
    Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2023
    The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2023
    18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2023
    11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
    How to Start a Mastermind Group (10 Steps)
    The Definitive Guide to Moving an Online Community
    11 Types of Online Communities That Thrive
    How to Pick the Best Community Platform for Your Brand
    How to Start an Online Community Forum
    4 Awesome Online Community Website Examples
    How to Create a Private Social Network in 5 Easy Steps
    How to Get Started on a Modern Community Platform (5 Steps)
    How to Build a Fan Base and Turn it Into a Community
    How to Create a Virtual Community in 2023 in 6 Easy Steps
    How to Grow a Facebook Group & Increase Engagement
    How to Delete a Facebook Group in 5 Easy Steps
    How to Build a Community Site in 6 Steps
    How to Create a Micro-Community
    The Ultimate Guide to Building an Online Community in 2023
    How to Start a Community From Scratch in 2023
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    What Is A Forum? A Beginner’s Guide (Definition + Examples)
    6 Steps to a Thriving Mastermind Group Coaching Business
    The Best Membership Software for Nonprofits (5 Options)
    The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives
    The 14 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2023
    10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 9 Examples)
    These Are the 9 Best Mighty Networks Alternatives
    Online Church Membership Software
    5 Best Group Coaching Software Picks for 2024
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    Profi vs. Mighty Networks
    Finding Your Community's Home
    Mighty Networks vs. Honeycommb
    6 Honeycommb Alternatives for 2023
    What Is Cultural Software? Our 2023 Guide
    Mighty Networks vs. Skool: Which to Choose for Community and Courses
    Twitter vs. Mastodon: Which Is Right You? (+ a Better Alternative)
    20 Telegram Alternatives to Chat With in 2023
    Passion.io vs. Mighty Networks: Where to Launch Your Online Business in 2023
    Scenes vs. Mighty Networks: Which Is Better in 2023?
    5 Higher Logic Alternatives for an Amazing Community
    5 Mobilize Alternatives for an Amazing Community
    Mighty Networks vs. Higher Logic: Where to Build Your Community in 2023
    Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2023?
    6 Memberful Alternatives for 2023
    7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2023
    6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2023
    Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2023
    The 6 Best Social Community Software Options of 2023
    The 18 Best Alternatives to Discord for 2023
    How to Choose an Online Community Creator + 4 Options
    The 17 Best Online Coaching Platforms of 2023
    Disciple vs. Mighty Networks - Which is Best in 2023?
    Mighty Networks vs. Discord: Which Is Best for Your Community?
    How to Build a Discord Community in 7 Steps (2023)
    Mighty Networks vs. Facebook Groups
    These Are the 10 Major Disadvantages of Facebook Groups
    The 13 Best Alternatives to Circle.so
    The Best BuddyBoss Alternatives
    Geneva vs. Mighty Networks
    Tribe vs. Mighty Networks
    How to Evaluate Community Platforms
    What to Look for in Private Community Software (+3 Options)
    Slack vs. Circle
    Why You Should Use a White Label Social Network Platform
    The 11 Best Geneva Chat Alternatives
    Mighty Networks vs. Circle: Which Is the Better Community Platform in 2023?
    Slack vs Discord: Which is Best? (2023)
    The Best Modern Community Platforms in 2023
    The 11 Best Alternatives to Substack for 2023
    The Best Tribe Alternatives in 2023
    The 4 Best Mastermind Group Platforms of 2023
    Your Guide to Community Platforms for Creators
    15 Best Online Community Platforms of 2023 (Ranked)
    7 Best Community Website Software Options for 2023 (+ 13 Ideas)
    The 6 Best Slack Alternatives for a Thriving Community (2023)
    These Are The 17 Best Facebook Group Alternatives
    The 13 Best Patreon Alternatives
    Growing Your Community
    13 Benefits of Online Communities (2023)
    11 Community Engagement Ideas to Steal This Week
    9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
    5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
    11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
    How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
    10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
    How to Monetize a Community
    10 Secrets for Creating a Thriving Community in 2023
    Managing Your Community
    How to Build a Brand Community – Our 2023 Guide
    The Best Community Chat App of 2023 (13 Options)
    Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
    How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
    14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2023
    How to Measure Community Engagement
    The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
    12 Simple Community Management Best Practices for 2023
    9 Secrets to Increase Online Community Engagement (2023)
    Here’s the Best Community Management Software for 2024
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    Why You Need A Community Flywheel (+ How To Build One in 2023)
    Everything You Need to Know About an Online Community (2023)
    5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
    Course Creators
    Monetizing Your Digital Business
    Digital Creator: What Is It & How To Become One (2023)
    Courses
    Building an Online Course
    How to Make a Digital Course in 2023 (9 Steps)
    10 Profitable Online Course Niches for 2023
    A Beginner’s Guide to Equipment for Online Courses (2023)
    How to Make Online Video Courses – 2023 Quick Guide
    How to Make a Tutorial Video - A Short Guide for 2023
    168 Online Course Ideas for 2023
    11 Secrets of Effective Online Course Design (2023)
    How to Develop Online Training Courses – A Short Guide (2023)
    6 Passion.io Alternatives for an Amazing Course App
    A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2023
    How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2023
    6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
    How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2023
    5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2023
    5 Secrets to Choosing the Right Online Course Name
    How to Build an Online Course that Sells
    7 Best Practices for Creating Online Courses in 2023
    How to Engage Students in Online Courses (7 Pro Tips)
    4 Alternatives to Profi for 2023
    How to Build an Online Course Without Coding (9 Steps)
    Can You Still Make Money with Online Courses in 2023?
    The Importance of Community in Online Courses
    How to Make Money Selling Courses Online
    How to Teach Online Courses (10 Steps)
    The Ins & Outs of Online Course Hosting
    How to Create a Cohort-Based Course
    What Makes a Cohort-Based Course Different?
    How to Start an Online Training Business (4 Steps)
    How to Price Online Courses (Our 2023 Guide)
    How to Set Up Online Courses on a Mighty Network
    How to Bring Your Courses and Community to a Mighty Network
    The Ultimate Guide to Creating an Online Course
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    How to Migrate From Teachable in 2023 (and where to go)
    5 Maven Alternatives for 2023
    The Best Online Video Course Software (6 Options)
    Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2023?
    5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2023
    Podia vs. Teachable
    Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
    Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2023?
    Podia vs. Kajabi: Which Is Right for You in 2023?
    The 5 Best Podia Alternatives for 2023
    5 Top Online Courses App Options for 2023
    Podia vs. Mighty Networks - Where to Build Your Course in 2023
    These Are the 11 Best Online Course Platforms for 2024
    Teachable vs. Udemy – Which Is Best in 2023?
    Maven vs. Mighty Networks
    Kajabi vs. Thinkific - Here's How They Compare
    Teachable vs. Mighty Networks
    Teachable + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
    Kajabi + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
    Thinkific + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
    What You Need in a Cohort-Based Course Platform
    Skillshare vs. Udemy
    Where to Sell Online Courses - 11 Best Platforms for 2023
    Thinkific vs Teachable – The Ultimate Comparison for 2023
    The 11 Best Online Teaching Platforms
    Kajabi vs. Teachable
    10 Best Online Course Creation Software Options for 2023
    The 6 Best Skillshare Alternatives for 2023
    The 14 Best Alternatives to Thinkific in 2023
    What to Look For in an Online Course Builder
    The 3 Best Alternatives to Udemy for Creating an Online Course in 2023
    The 6 Best Alternatives to Teachable in 2023
    The 6 Best Kajabi Alternatives of 2023
    Mighty Networks vs. Kajabi
    Launching an Online Course
    Secrets to a Great Online Course Funnel (+ the Best One for 2023)
    How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
    5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2023
    11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
    Creating an App
    Developing a Mobile App
    What Is a Native App? (A Beginner’s Guide + Examples)
    Memberships & Subscriptions
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    The 10 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2023
    15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2023)
    Growing Your Community
    115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2023 (Our Ultimate Guide!)
    How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel (2023 Guide)
    Managing a Membership Site
    10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2023
    6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
    12 Best Membership Management Software Options (2023)
    Managing Your Community
    14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program
    Starting a Membership Site
    How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2023
    10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2023
    How to Price a Membership Site in 2023
    7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2023
    The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
    How to Start a Membership Website Business in 6 Steps
    8 Tips for How to Market a Membership Website
    How to Build a No-Code Membership Site in 2023 (7 Steps)
    How to Make a Paid Membership Site
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
    Monetization
    Monetizing Your Digital Business
    A Complete Guide to Content Monetization for 2024
    What Is a Digital Nomad? A Complete Guide + Career Options (2023)
    What Is Passive Income? All You Need to Know for 2023
    Monetize. Monetization. How It Works + Examples (2023)
    What Are Digital Goods? Beginners Guide + Examples
    A Beginner's Guide to Digital Products
    16 Killer Digital Product Ideas for 2023 (+ How to Launch)
    Quick Guide for How To Use ClickFunnels (7 Steps)
    How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (+45 Digital Products to Sell)
    How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2023 (5 Steps)
    15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2023 (Ranked)
    How to Sell Digital Products
    How to Make Money Blogging
    How to Create a Subscription Site in 5 Steps
    Our Guide to Recurring Revenue (+10 Business Ideas You'll LOVE)
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    A Guide to High-Ticket Sales (2023)
    What Is a Paywall? Everything You Need to Know for 2023
    6 Repeat Business Ideas to Rock 2023
    Our Guide to Bootstrapping Your Business in 2023
    5 Ways to Monetize Your Audience in 2023
    How to Build a High-Ticket Coaching Funnel
    How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
    5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
    How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2023
    Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2023 (5 Options)
    Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2023?
    The Ultimate Guide to the Creator Economy
    Professional Networks
    Growing Your Community
    What Is a Mastermind Group? All You Need to Know (2023)
    Virtual Events
    Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
    Our Ultimate Intro to Virtual Events–All You Need to Know in 2023
    5 Alternatives to Run the World
    The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2023
    What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2023?
    The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms
    What Are the Best Alternatives to Hopin?
    Making Your Virtual Event a Success
    Virtual Conferences – A Guide for 2023
    A Guide to Live Streaming for Creators (+ 5 Platforms)
    10 Great Streaming Tips for Content Creators
    21 Virtual Event Ideas
    11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2023
    Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
    How to Host a Virtual Event (2023 Guide)
    How to Host a Virtual Conference