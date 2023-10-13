Email image popup

Community Curious?

Share your email and we’ll send you our 6-part educational series, which kicks off with our groundbreaking framework for the “Life of a Community” that will help you look around the corner.

BONUS: We’ll also include thousands of dollars of bonuses and extras — absolutely free—including expert scripts and step-by-step guides!

Thank you!

Your first free resource will be on its way to your inbox soon.

We can’t wait to see what you create.

Something went wrong!

Please, try again later.

FeaturesPricingAboutMighty Pro
Sign In
Start Your Free Trial

Professional Networks

What Is a Mastermind Group? All You Need to Know (2023)

Learn what a mastermind group is, the benefits of a mastermind group, and some different types of masterminds.

By Mighty Team

October 13, 2023

12 min read

IN THIS ARTICLE

    SHARE

    Mastermind groups can be incredible places to learn and grow alongside like-minded people, whether you find one or start your own. In this article, we’ll show you what a mastermind group is, share some of the benefits of a mastermind group, and some different types of masterminds. We’ll also give you some awesome examples of masterminds from our own Mighty Hosts!


    If you want more support in building your online community, come join OUR Mighty Community for free and meet other new and established community owners! We’d love to meet you. Join for free!




    ((toc))


    What is a mastermind group?


    Mastermind group definition


    A mastermind group is a gathering of like-minded people who meet up frequently in small groups to support, encourage, and learn from each other’s stories, experiences, and ideas and hold each other accountable to well-defined goals. While participants don’t necessarily need to be in the same field, mastermind groups tend to be extremely effective when members share similar roles or titles and a common goal or intention.


    The term “mastermind” came from the personal development author, Napoleon Hill. Hill lived in the early 1900s and studied the successful people of his day–industrialists like Andrew Carnegie, Henry Ford, and Charles Shwab. In his 1937 book, Think and Grow Rich, he introduced the idea of a mastermind:


    “The master mind may be defined as a ‘coordination of knowledge and effort, in a spirit of harmony, between two or more people, for the attainment of a definite purpose.’” Napoleon Hill - Think and Grow Rich


    Mighty Networks - Graphics - Discover


    We’ve seen a ton of masterminds pop up in the last few decades. And while every mastermind group is different, here are a few things most of them have in common:



    • A group of people with a shared domain of knowledge who bring their expertise and experiences to share.

    • A facilitator or leader who organizes the group and sessions.

    • A set of rules or guidelines for community conduct.

    • A membership fee that’s high enough so members take it seriously.

    • An openness to learn from each other and keep each other accountable.


    Despite the name, no one in a mastermind group is meant to have all the answers. It’s a place where the door is open to learn from both successes and failures. In a mastermind group, everyone stands to benefit from the collective wisdom of the whole—and from the outside perspective each member brings to the table.


    The concept of mastermind groups might seem familiar if you’ve participated in peer support or accountability programs before—think of that, but with ideas, solutions, and issues exchanged among peers instead of between people with differing levels of experience.


    A mastermind group can be hosted in person or virtually, and there are lots of great mastermind group platforms.


    Online Forum


    What is a mastermind event?


    Usually a mastermind event is the meeting of a mastermind group–either in person or virtual. A good mastermind requires a live meeting (virtual or in-person), and won’t work as well done asynchronously.


    Benefits of mastermind groups


    In mastermind groups, you’re interacting with your peers and both give and receive advice. It’s also a forum that lends itself naturally to setting goals:


    Shrink the learning curve: It takes time to learn to be successful at something. But when you can get in a room of people who have done the thing you’re trying to do, you can learn from them. This shrinks the time to success.


    Conquer limiting beliefs: Sometimes your lizard brain is the biggest obstacle to success. It tries to protect you, and you find yourself saying, I can’t do X. Having a roomful of people who will challenge your limiting beliefs can help you conquer them.


    Accountability: It’s one thing to say you’re going to make a change. It’s another to know that people you respect are going to ask you whether you took the steps you committed to. That’s accountability!


    Get perspective: It’s easy to get caught in the weeds of your day-to-day. For example, business owners often find themselves working in their business instead of on their business. A mastermind can help you zoom out and see the bigger picture.


    Grow your network: We’ll do this without the cheesy sayings (“Your network is your net worth!”) BUT if you’re looking at a mastermind group, growing your network is a huge plus.


    online course funnel


    Example of a mastermind group in action


    Dan Miller launched 48 Days to the Work You Love, his podcast and a book. But from the success of these, he launched 48 Days Eagles–a private, membership community that became a connected network of entrepreneurs.


    “I've always looked for ways to connect people,” Dan says. “I don’t want them looking to me for answers, but instead lifting each other up on the way to achieving their goals.”


    With this vision, it’s not a surprise that a mastermind became a vital part of Dan’s business model. He launched the 48 Days Eaglepreneurs Mastermind Group: a private, invite-only mastermind group for up to 30 people.


    If you’re hesitant to charge something for your mastermind group, here’s an amazing piece of wisdom from Dan on why it should cost something:


    “We have a real clear connection in our culture between cost and perceived value. If it doesn't cost anything, it's probably not worth a whole lot.


    There has to be some kind of a commitment if you're going to have a vibrant community. People who pay, pay attention. If people pay, they implement what you say, they take action and change their lives.”


    Mastermind-Sept-2017-1-1024x683


    What makes a mastermind group work?


    Experience: Mastermind groups can work at intermediate and expert levels; they’re not usually right for total beginners (a group coaching model works better for newbies). The group members need to be able to share experience and learned knowledge.


    Vulnerability: A mastermind group needs to be safe, and it only works if people are vulnerable and honest. Brené Brown’s work on vulnerability and shame shows how being vulnerable is what builds connection. And it’s true in your mastermind. Expressing fears, hopes, and dreams is all part of it–this is also why mastermind group members often become close friends.


    Structure: Good mastermind groups aren’t just free-for-alls. An effective mastermind needs structure and intention behind it–and following a schedule is a must.


    Active listening: Members of the group need to actively listen and respond to the person who shares, and should ask questions and give feedback.


    Mighty Networks - Graphics - Discovery Course


    Consistency: Mastermind groups should meet consistently over a set period of time. This helps them find a rhythm (both for members and the host), and leads to transformation.


    Confidentiality: Members should be confident enough to be vulnerable and know that what they share won’t leave the group.


    Helpfulness: Mastermind members should be open to helping each other, offering feedback, and sharing resources and connections.


    Mastermind Example - Sound Design Live


    Nathan Lively had a passion for great sound engineering. He started a podcast in 2015–Sound Design Live–and spun this into a community of sound engineers. He gave his most dedicated members a personal invite to a mastermind, and interviewed each of them 1:1 to make sure there was a good fit. The result was an amazing mastermind community. Read the full story here!


    nathanlively-books-1024x484


    What a mastermind group is not


    Often, a mastermind group can be defined by what it’s not. Here are some of the things that a great mastermind group shouldn’t be.



    • One member monopolizing: You need to find the right balance. Sometimes group members can monopolize or take over. If need be, talk to these people, and if they can’t change consider removing them. The success of your group members is worth it.

    • Group coaching: Group coaching is fantastic! But a mastermind isn’t group coaching. In group coaching, the coach has the answers and teaches the group together. In a mastermind, the group has the answers and the host’s job is to facilitate.

    • Telling people what to do: Members can absolutely share thoughts and experience. But each member needs the agency to choose their own goals and commit to them.

    • Therapy: You can get real in a mastermind group; but it’s not a substitute for professional mental health if a group member needs it.

    • A networking group: Networking naturally happens in a mastermind, but it shouldn’t be the whole point. If you’re leading a group, screen potential members to ensure they’re looking to go beyond networking toward personal growth.

    • A place for complaining or judgment: Members can absolutely open up about challenges, but there shouldn’t be room for complaining. In the same way, members should be encouraged not to judge each other.

    • Hierarchical: Sometimes, mastermind groups can tend to develop hierarchy when certain people dominate or when someone is perceived as more successful. For example, just because a group of entrepreneurs has one very successful member doesn’t mean everyone needs to defer to that person. Regardless of social status or achievements, it needs to be a community of equals.


    how to run a mastermind


    Mastermind Example - Wealth Without Wall Street


    Financial advisors Russ Morgan and Joey Mure wanted to help people think differently about wealth creation–moving outside of stock trading and watching the Dow. They launched a coaching community called Wealth Without Wall Street to change the way we see wealth-building.


    And they run a mastermind for some of their most devoted members. Here’s what they say about it:
    “This model of treating groups as a premium value has really resonated. The paid content is an opportunity for our members to get more access to the experts in the room, and to have a more intimate conversation with people who have a real experience with these things.”


    Graphics wealth without wall street


    How to start a mastermind group


    We have a full guide on how to start a mastermind group, so if you want a more in-depth walkthrough DEFINITELY go there!


    But here’s a quick breakdown of the steps we recommend:



    1. Create your tentative Big Purpose. A Big Purpose is the raison d’etre of any group, the vision that brings you together. We have a free mastermind group name generator that will create a Big Purpose for you (and a name if you don’t have one!) Try it!

    2. Select your Ideal Members. In the examples above, most groups handpicked their members. Carefully selecting the people (or types of people) you’d like in the group, and maybe even interviewing them, helps to create a successful foundation.

    3. Solidify your Big Purpose: Make sure your members agree on the Big Purpose! You can do this in the first meeting (and make changes if necessary).

    4. Choose a platform: If you’re running a group online OR if you want to keep organized and conversations going between sessions, choose a mastermind platform to host on.

    5. Set the rules: Set and agree on the rules of engagement for your group and lay out community guidelines.

    6. Set a price: We’d suggest having a membership fee. Read Dan Miller’s quote above again. It’s counterintuitive, but a membership fee will help your group be more successful.

    7. Choose a frequency: Agree on how often you’ll meet (and where if you’re not meeting virtually).

    8. Decide a meeting structure: Choose what your meetings will look like (and stick to it). It’s common for mastermind sessions to include a chance for a member to bring a problem, a round-table sharing session, and Q&As.

    9. Launch!


    mastermind group


    Types of mastermind groups


    There are many types of mastermind groups, and they’re usually organized between people who have similar lateral levels of responsibility within a company structure or who align to a particular identity. CEOs of similar businesses might meet up to discuss overarching strategy, while middle management might gather to discuss specific hands-on challenges (for example, helping employees shift from an office environment to working from home). Entrepreneurs might join a mastermind of those with similar businesses.


    Mastermind groups can be ongoing events, or they might be formatted as a mastermind course, session, event, or class dedicated to thinking around a certain challenge or issue.


    Here are some common types of mastermind groups–and yup, there’s some crossover between these categories:


    Entrepreneurial mastermind groups: Napoleon Hill coined the term “mastermind” by studying the greatest entrepreneurs of his day, so maybe it’s not a surprise that many entrepreneurs are in mastermind groups (and attribute them to their success).


    Leadership mastermind groups: Leadership can be a lonely calling, and that’s why many leaders join mastermind groups to get exposure to peers to help them grow.


    Career advancement masterminds: We’re seeing masterminds becoming an important part of any career journey (not just entrepreneurs). Masterminds can help members be intentional about careers and progress by sharing knowledge.


    Personal development masterminds: Growth is hard, and masterminds can be amazing for personal development.


    creating an online community business


    Technical skills masterminds: Nathan Lively’s story above shows the value of a mastermind for sharing technical knowledge and gaining mastery of high-value skills.


    Personal finance and/or investment masterminds: Like Wealth Without Wall Street, thriving masterminds can be built around sharing personal finance knowledge and growing wealth.


    Parenting masterminds: These aren’t as common, but parenting is tough. Masterminds can really help parents grow and learn together.


    Where to find a mastermind group


    If you’re more interested in joining a mastermind group than starting one, where can you find it? Here are some ideas for where to find a mastermind group:



    • Sites like Meetup.com and Facebook’s directory of events are great places to find out where mastermind groups take place in your local area.

    • Search LinkedIn for the word “mastermind.” You can filter by either region OR with a modifier to find a specific group (e.g. “parenting mastermind). Note that this will help you find facilitators by their LinkedIn profiles– you can then message them.

    • If you follow creators or thought leaders, check their websites for masterminds. A lot of creators run them.

    • Ask friends in your industry for recommendations or ideas.

    • Check your local business support organizations or community bulletin boards.


    And if all else fails, don’t be afraid to start your own! We’ve given the steps above.


    Want to launch a mastermind?


    We hope this guide to all things mastermind groups has helped to get a grasp on what they are and aren’t. And if you want to launch your own mastermind quickly and easily, come build with Mighty!


    Mighty Networks is a unified member platform that lets you bring together content, community, courses, commerce, and live events. You can create private mastermind spaces, easily charge for access, and set meeting times with the events feature (and collect RSVPs). It’s the only software you’ll need to start an online mastermind group–and with our mastermind group generator you can be ready to start inviting your first members 10 minutes from now.


    Try it yourself! It’s free for 14 days.


    Start Your Free Trial

    Ready to start building your community?

    Start Your Own Mighty Network Today!No credit card required.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Join Mighty Community

    Learn the principles of Community Design™ (and see them in action) alongside thousands of creators and entrepreneurs. It's free to join!

    Join Now
    screenshot
    Building a Website
    Creating a Website
    The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2023
    The New Way to Build a Website
    The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2023)
    How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
    The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
    View All
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    7 Best Membership Website Builders of 2023 (+ How Build One)
    Where to Host Your Website
    5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
    5 WordPress Alternatives for 2023
    4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2023
    The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
    Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
    View All
    Building Your Brand
    Growing Your Community
    What Is the Network Effect? Our Crash Course for 2023
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    How to Start a Life-Coaching Business Online (2023 Guide)
    How to Grow Your Online Personal Training Business (Ultimate Guide - 2023)
    How to Build an Email List on Facebook in 2023
    14 Email List Building Strategies for 2023
    22 Ways to Grow Your Brand in 2023
    View All
    Community
    Building an Online Course
    What Is Community-Based Learning? A Short Guide
    Building or Moving Your Community
    How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2023
    Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2023
    The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2023
    18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2023
    11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
    View All
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    What Is A Forum? A Beginner’s Guide (Definition + Examples)
    6 Steps to a Thriving Mastermind Group Coaching Business
    The Best Membership Software for Nonprofits (5 Options)
    The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2023
    The 14 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2023
    View All
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    Profi vs. Mighty Networks
    Finding Your Community's Home
    Mighty Networks vs. Honeycommb
    6 Honeycommb Alternatives for 2023
    What Is Cultural Software? Our 2023 Guide
    Mighty Networks vs. Skool: Which to Choose for Community and Courses
    Twitter vs. Mastodon: Which Is Right You? (+ a Better Alternative)
    View All
    Growing Your Community
    13 Benefits of Online Communities (2023)
    11 Community Engagement Ideas to Steal This Week
    9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
    5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
    11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
    View All
    Managing Your Community
    The Best Community Chat App of 2023 (13 Options)
    Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
    How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
    14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2023
    How to Measure Community Engagement
    View All
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    Why You Need A Community Flywheel (+ How To Build One in 2023)
    Everything You Need to Know About an Online Community (2023)
    5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
    Courses
    Building an Online Course
    How to Make a Digital Course in 2023 (9 Steps)
    10 Profitable Online Course Niches for 2023
    A Beginner’s Guide to Equipment for Online Courses (2023)
    How to Make Online Video Courses – 2023 Quick Guide
    How to Make a Tutorial Video - A Short Guide for 2023
    View All
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    How to Migrate From Teachable in 2023 (and where to go)
    5 Maven Alternatives for 2023
    The Best Online Video Course Software (6 Options)
    Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2023?
    5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2023
    View All
    Launching an Online Course
    Secrets to a Great Online Course Funnel (+ the Best One for 2023)
    How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
    5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2023
    11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
    Creating an App
    Developing a Mobile App
    What Is a Native App? (A Beginner’s Guide + Examples)
    Memberships & Subscriptions
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    The 10 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2023
    15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2023)
    Growing Your Community
    115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2023 (Our Ultimate Guide!)
    How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel (2023 Guide)
    Managing a Membership Site
    10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2023
    6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
    12 Best Membership Management Software Options (2023)
    Managing Your Community
    14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program
    Starting a Membership Site
    How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2023
    10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2023
    How to Price a Membership Site in 2023
    7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2023
    The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
    View All
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    Group Coaching 101: Starting Your Business in 2023
    How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
    Monetization
    Monetizing Your Digital Business
    Monetize. Monetization. How It Works + Examples (2023)
    What Are Digital Goods? Beginners Guide + Examples
    A Beginner's Guide to Digital Products
    16 Killer Digital Product Ideas for 2023 (+ How to Launch)
    Quick Guide for How To Use ClickFunnels (7 Steps)
    View All
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    A Guide to High-Ticket Sales (2023)
    What Is a Paywall? Everything You Need to Know for 2023
    6 Repeat Business Ideas to Rock 2023
    Our Guide to Bootstrapping Your Business in 2023
    5 Ways to Monetize Your Audience in 2023
    View All
    Professional Networks
    Growing Your Community
    What Is a Mastermind Group? All You Need to Know (2023)
    Virtual Events
    Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
    Our Ultimate Intro to Virtual Events–All You Need to Know in 2023
    5 Alternatives to Run the World
    The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2023
    What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2023?
    The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2023
    View All
    Making Your Virtual Event a Success
    Virtual Conferences – A Guide for 2023
    A Guide to Live Streaming for Creators (+ 5 Platforms)
    10 Great Streaming Tips for Content Creators
    21 Virtual Event Ideas
    11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2023
    View All
    View All Articles
    Building a Website
    Creating a Website
    The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2023
    The New Way to Build a Website
    The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2023)
    How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
    The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    7 Best Membership Website Builders of 2023 (+ How Build One)
    Where to Host Your Website
    5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
    5 WordPress Alternatives for 2023
    4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2023
    The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
    Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
    The 5 Best Online Course Platforms for Coaches
    The Best Alternatives to Wix in 2023
    7 Awesome No-Code Website Builders for Creators (2023 List)
    The 4 Best Squarespace Alternatives in 2023
    Building Your Brand
    Growing Your Community
    What Is the Network Effect? Our Crash Course for 2023
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    How to Start a Life-Coaching Business Online (2023 Guide)
    How to Grow Your Online Personal Training Business (Ultimate Guide - 2023)
    How to Build an Email List on Facebook in 2023
    14 Email List Building Strategies for 2023
    22 Ways to Grow Your Brand in 2023
    How to Build a Personal Brand in 2023
    The 15 Best Content Creation Platforms of 2023
    How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
    How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
    How to Create a Network Effect
    Community
    Building an Online Course
    What Is Community-Based Learning? A Short Guide
    Building or Moving Your Community
    How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2023
    Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2023
    The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2023
    18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2023
    11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
    How to Start a Mastermind Group (10 Steps)
    The Definitive Guide to Moving an Online Community
    11 Types of Online Communities That Thrive
    How to Pick the Best Community Platform for Your Brand
    How to Start an Online Community Forum
    4 Awesome Online Community Website Examples
    How to Create a Private Social Network in 5 Easy Steps
    How to Get Started on a Modern Community Platform (5 Steps)
    How to Build a Fan Base and Turn it Into a Community
    How to Create a Virtual Community in 2023 in 6 Easy Steps
    How to Grow a Facebook Group & Increase Engagement
    How to Delete a Facebook Group in 5 Easy Steps
    How to Build a Community Site in 6 Steps
    How to Create a Micro-Community
    The Ultimate Guide to Building an Online Community in 2023
    How to Start a Community From Scratch in 2023
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    What Is A Forum? A Beginner’s Guide (Definition + Examples)
    6 Steps to a Thriving Mastermind Group Coaching Business
    The Best Membership Software for Nonprofits (5 Options)
    The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2023
    The 14 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2023
    10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 9 Examples)
    The 5 Best Mighty Networks Alternatives for 2023
    Online Church Membership Software
    5 Best Group Coaching Software Picks for 2023
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    Profi vs. Mighty Networks
    Finding Your Community's Home
    Mighty Networks vs. Honeycommb
    6 Honeycommb Alternatives for 2023
    What Is Cultural Software? Our 2023 Guide
    Mighty Networks vs. Skool: Which to Choose for Community and Courses
    Twitter vs. Mastodon: Which Is Right You? (+ a Better Alternative)
    20 Telegram Alternatives to Chat With in 2023
    Passion.io vs. Mighty Networks: Where to Launch Your Online Business in 2023
    Scenes vs. Mighty Networks: Which Is Better in 2023?
    5 Higher Logic Alternatives for an Amazing Community
    5 Mobilize Alternatives for an Amazing Community
    Mighty Networks vs. Higher Logic: Where to Build Your Community in 2023
    Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2023?
    6 Memberful Alternatives for 2023
    7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2023
    6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2023
    Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2023
    The 6 Best Social Community Software Options of 2023
    The 18 Best Alternatives to Discord for 2023
    How to Choose an Online Community Creator + 4 Options
    The 17 Best Online Coaching Platforms of 2023
    Disciple vs. Mighty Networks - Which is Best in 2023?
    Mighty Networks vs. Discord: Which Is Best for Your Community?
    How to Build a Discord Community in 7 Steps (2023)
    Mighty Networks vs. Facebook Groups
    8 Major Disadvantages of Facebook Groups
    The 13 Best Alternatives to Circle.so
    The Best BuddyBoss Alternatives
    Geneva vs. Mighty Networks
    Tribe vs. Mighty Networks
    How to Evaluate Community Platforms
    What to Look for in Private Community Software (+3 Options)
    Slack vs. Circle
    Why You Should Use a White Label Social Network Platform
    The 11 Best Geneva Chat Alternatives
    Mighty Networks vs. Circle: Which Is the Better Community Platform in 2023?
    Slack vs Discord: Which is Best? (2023)
    The Best Modern Community Platforms in 2023
    The 11 Best Alternatives to Substack for 2023
    The Best Tribe Alternatives in 2023
    The 4 Best Mastermind Group Platforms of 2023
    Your Guide to Community Platforms for Creators
    15 Best Online Community Platforms of 2023 (Ranked)
    7 Best Community Website Software Options for 2023 (+ 13 Ideas)
    The 6 Best Slack Alternatives for a Thriving Community (2023)
    The 17 Best Facebook Group Alternatives in 2023
    The 13 Best Patreon Alternatives
    Growing Your Community
    13 Benefits of Online Communities (2023)
    11 Community Engagement Ideas to Steal This Week
    9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
    5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
    11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
    How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
    10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
    How to Monetize a Community
    10 Secrets for Creating a Thriving Community in 2023
    Managing Your Community
    The Best Community Chat App of 2023 (13 Options)
    Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
    How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
    14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2023
    How to Measure Community Engagement
    The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
    12 Simple Community Management Best Practices for 2023
    9 Secrets to Increase Online Community Engagement (2023)
    7 Community Management Software Picks for 2023
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    Why You Need A Community Flywheel (+ How To Build One in 2023)
    Everything You Need to Know About an Online Community (2023)
    5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
    Courses
    Building an Online Course
    How to Make a Digital Course in 2023 (9 Steps)
    10 Profitable Online Course Niches for 2023
    A Beginner’s Guide to Equipment for Online Courses (2023)
    How to Make Online Video Courses – 2023 Quick Guide
    How to Make a Tutorial Video - A Short Guide for 2023
    168 Online Course Ideas for 2023
    11 Secrets of Effective Online Course Design (2023)
    How to Develop Online Training Courses – A Short Guide (2023)
    6 Passion.io Alternatives for an Amazing Course App
    A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2023
    How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2023
    6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
    How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2023
    5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2023
    5 Secrets to Choosing the Right Online Course Name
    How to Build an Online Course that Sells
    7 Best Practices for Creating Online Courses in 2023
    How to Engage Students in Online Courses (7 Pro Tips)
    4 Alternatives to Profi for 2023
    How to Build an Online Course Without Coding (9 Steps)
    Can You Still Make Money with Online Courses in 2023?
    The Importance of Community in Online Courses
    How to Make Money Selling Courses Online
    How to Teach Online Courses (10 Steps)
    The Ins & Outs of Online Course Hosting
    How to Create a Cohort-Based Course
    What Makes a Cohort-Based Course Different?
    How to Start an Online Training Business (4 Steps)
    How to Price Online Courses (Our 2023 Guide)
    How to Set Up Online Courses on a Mighty Network
    How to Bring Your Courses and Community to a Mighty Network
    The Ultimate Guide to Creating an Online Course
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    How to Migrate From Teachable in 2023 (and where to go)
    5 Maven Alternatives for 2023
    The Best Online Video Course Software (6 Options)
    Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2023?
    5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2023
    Podia vs. Teachable
    Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
    Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2023?
    Podia vs. Kajabi: Which Is Right for You in 2023?
    The 5 Best Podia Alternatives for 2023
    5 Top Online Courses App Options for 2023
    Podia vs. Mighty Networks - Where to Build Your Course in 2023
    The 7 Best Online Course Platforms of 2023
    Teachable vs. Udemy – Which Is Best in 2023?
    Maven vs. Mighty Networks
    Kajabi vs. Thinkific
    Teachable vs. Mighty Networks
    Teachable + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
    Kajabi + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
    Thinkific + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
    What You Need in a Cohort-Based Course Platform
    Skillshare vs. Udemy
    Where to Sell Online Courses - 11 Best Platforms for 2023
    Thinkific vs Teachable – The Ultimate Comparison for 2023
    The Best Online Teaching Platform
    Kajabi vs. Teachable
    10 Best Online Course Creation Software Options for 2023
    The 6 Best Skillshare Alternatives for 2023
    The 4 Best Alternatives to Thinkific in 2023
    What to Look For in an Online Course Builder
    The 3 Best Alternatives to Udemy for Creating an Online Course in 2023
    The 6 Best Alternatives to Teachable in 2023
    The 6 Best Kajabi Alternatives of 2023
    Mighty Networks vs. Kajabi
    Launching an Online Course
    Secrets to a Great Online Course Funnel (+ the Best One for 2023)
    How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
    5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2023
    11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
    Creating an App
    Developing a Mobile App
    What Is a Native App? (A Beginner’s Guide + Examples)
    Memberships & Subscriptions
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    The 10 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2023
    15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2023)
    Growing Your Community
    115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2023 (Our Ultimate Guide!)
    How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel (2023 Guide)
    Managing a Membership Site
    10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2023
    6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
    12 Best Membership Management Software Options (2023)
    Managing Your Community
    14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program
    Starting a Membership Site
    How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2023
    10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2023
    How to Price a Membership Site in 2023
    7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2023
    The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
    How to Start a Membership Website Business in 6 Steps
    8 Tips for How to Market a Membership Website
    How to Build a No-Code Membership Site in 2023 (7 Steps)
    How to Make a Paid Membership Site
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    Group Coaching 101: Starting Your Business in 2023
    How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
    Monetization
    Monetizing Your Digital Business
    Monetize. Monetization. How It Works + Examples (2023)
    What Are Digital Goods? Beginners Guide + Examples
    A Beginner's Guide to Digital Products
    16 Killer Digital Product Ideas for 2023 (+ How to Launch)
    Quick Guide for How To Use ClickFunnels (7 Steps)
    How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (+45 Digital Products to Sell)
    How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2023 (5 Steps)
    15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2023 (Ranked)
    How to Sell Digital Products
    How to Make Money Blogging
    How to Create a Subscription Site in 5 Steps
    The Guide to Generating Recurring Business Income
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    A Guide to High-Ticket Sales (2023)
    What Is a Paywall? Everything You Need to Know for 2023
    6 Repeat Business Ideas to Rock 2023
    Our Guide to Bootstrapping Your Business in 2023
    5 Ways to Monetize Your Audience in 2023
    How to Build a High-Ticket Coaching Funnel
    How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
    5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
    How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2023
    Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2023 (5 Options)
    Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2023?
    The Ultimate Guide to the Creator Economy
    Professional Networks
    Growing Your Community
    What Is a Mastermind Group? All You Need to Know (2023)
    Virtual Events
    Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
    Our Ultimate Intro to Virtual Events–All You Need to Know in 2023
    5 Alternatives to Run the World
    The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2023
    What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2023?
    The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2023
    What Are the Best Alternatives to Hopin?
    Making Your Virtual Event a Success
    Virtual Conferences – A Guide for 2023
    A Guide to Live Streaming for Creators (+ 5 Platforms)
    10 Great Streaming Tips for Content Creators
    21 Virtual Event Ideas
    11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2023
    Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
    How to Host a Virtual Event (2023 Guide)
    How to Host a Virtual Conference