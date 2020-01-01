Blog Name Generator
If you're launching a blog and ready for a unique name, this Blog Name Generator uses AI to help you find the perfect one.
Why you need a great blog name
Starting a blog in the 2020s is easier than ever, but finding a name is more difficult than it's ever been!
It's such a challenge to find a name that's: memorable, has a domain name available, and fits with the thing you want to talk about.
This blog name generator can help!
Type some words about your blog into the box below and watch it go to work!
Remember to always do a search of any names a generator provides to make sure they're available--especially if you're purchasing a domain name.
Our AI engine is here to help you create a blog name that feels like magic. Just share a few words to describe your blog and we’ll get to work.
Examples: BBQ recipes, Iowa state politics, Beekeeping techniques, Spy novels, etc.
How this Blog Name Generator works…
This Blog Name Generator is powered by Chat GPT-4. It uses AI to create unique names based on the keywords you provide.
Type some ideas into the box to get started. Not every suggestion will be perfect. Keep going until you get something you love!
What's in a (blog) name?
When you're building a monetizing a blog, a name is critical. That's because you're not just naming your blog, you're giving a name to a digital business.
The name of your blog is more than just brand identity--although it is that too! A blog name is your asset. It's something you grow, build a following around, and maybe even sell someday.
Here are a few more things to think about when building your blog:
- How will you monetize? There are lots of content monetization strategies for your blog from affiliates and advertising to selling digital products to selling memberships.
- Will you add in opt-ins, collecting reader emails on a newsletter platform (like ConvertKit?)
- Will you build on WordPress? Or another platform? WordPress is still popular, but there are a lot of different ways to get your ideas out there.
- Will you add any other features? Adding things like community, courses, or virtual events for your blog can grow your impact AND your revenue.
