What is Teachable?





Teachable is an online platform for creating, hosting, and selling digital courses and coaching. It’s a learning management system that lets instructors post videos, create basic quizzes, and add lecture comments, and they can link their Teachable course to their own website with a custom domain. Teachable also allows instructors to create an affiliate program so that their fans can partner with them to sell their course.





Although it lacks the ability to create a fully engaged community around your course, Teachable is an option for course creators.





