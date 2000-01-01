Community Curious?
What is Teachable?
Teachable is an online platform for creating, hosting, and selling digital courses and coaching. It’s a learning management system that lets instructors post videos, create basic quizzes, and add lecture comments, and they can link their Teachable course to their own website with a custom domain. Teachable also allows instructors to create an affiliate program so that their fans can partner with them to sell their course.
Although it lacks the ability to create a fully engaged community around your course, Teachable is an option for course creators.
