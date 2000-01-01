Email image popup

Community Curious?

Share your email and we’ll send you our 6-part educational series, which kicks off with our groundbreaking framework for the “Life of a Community” that will help you look around the corner.

BONUS: We’ll also include thousands of dollars of bonuses and extras — absolutely free—including expert scripts and step-by-step guides!

Thank you!

Your first free resources will be on its way to your inbox soon.

We can’t wait to see what you create.

Something went wrong!

Please, try again later.

Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2022
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2022)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
View All
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2022
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2022
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
View All
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2022
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2022
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2022
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2022
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2022
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
View All
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2022?
6 Memberful Alternatives for 2022
7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2022
6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2022
View All
Growing Your Community
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
View All
Managing Your Community
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2022
How to Measure Community Engagement
The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2022
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2022
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2022
5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2022
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2022?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2022
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2022?
View All
Launching an Online Course
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2022
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 3 Best Patreon Alternatives
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2022
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2022
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 10 Examples)
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2022)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2022
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2022)
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2022
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2022
How to Price a Membership Site in 2022
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2022
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2022 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2022 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2022 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
How to Make Money Blogging
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2022
Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2022 (5 Options)
Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2022?
View All
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2022
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2022?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2022
Virtual Conference Platform
View All
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2022
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
How to Host a Virtual Event (2022 Guide)
How to Host a Virtual Conference
View All
View All Articles
Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2022
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2022)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2022
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2022
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
The 5 Best Online Course Platforms for Coaches
The Best Alternatives to Wix in 2022
7 Awesome No-Code Website Builders for Creators (2022 List)
The 4 Best Squarespace Alternatives in 2022
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2022
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2022
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2022
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2022
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2022
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
How to Start a Mastermind Group (10 Steps)
The Definitive Guide to Moving an Online Community
11 Types of Online Communities That Thrive
How to Pick the Best Community Platform for Your Brand
How to Start an Online Community Forum
6 Awesome Online Community Website Examples
How to Create a Private Social Network in 5 Easy Steps
How to Get Started on a Modern Community Platform (5 Steps)
How to Build a Fan Base and Turn it Into a Community
How to Grow a Facebook Group & Increase Engagement
How to Create a Virtual Community in 2022 in 6 Easy Steps
How to Delete a Facebook Group in 5 Easy Steps
How to Build a Community Site in 6 Steps
How to Create a Micro-Community
The Ultimate Guide to Building an Online Community in 2022
How to Start a Community From Scratch in 2022
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2022?
6 Memberful Alternatives for 2022
7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2022
6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2022
The 5 Best Social Community Software Options of 2022
The 6 Best Discord Alternatives for 2022
How to Choose an Online Community Creator + 4 Options
The 5 Best Online Coaching Platforms of 2022
Disciple vs. Mighty Networks - Which is Best in 2022?
Mighty Networks vs. Discord: Which Is Best for Your Community?
How to Build a Discord Community in 7 Steps
Mighty Networks vs. Facebook Groups
8 Major Disadvantages of Facebook Groups
The 7 Best Alternatives to Circle.so
The Best BuddyBoss Alternatives
Geneva vs. Mighty Networks
Tribe vs. Mighty Networks
How to Evaluate Community Platforms
What to Look for in Private Community Software (+3 Options)
Slack vs. Circle
Why You Should Use a White Label Social Network Platform
The 3 Best Geneva Chat Alternatives
Mighty Networks vs. Circle
The Best Community Building Platform
Slack vs Discord: The Best Pick for Communities
The Best Modern Community Platforms in 2022
The 8 Best Alternatives to Substack for 2022
The Best Tribe Alternatives in 2022
The 4 Best Mastermind Group Platforms of 2022
Your Guide to Community Platforms for Creators
9 Best Online Community Platforms of 2022 (Ranked)
7 Best Community Website Software Options for 2022 (+ 14 Ideas)
The 6 Best Slack Alternatives for a Thriving Community (2022)
The 7 Best Facebook Group Alternatives in 2022
Growing Your Community
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
How to Monetize a Community
10 Secrets for Creating a Thriving Community in 2022
Managing Your Community
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2022
How to Measure Community Engagement
The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
12 Simple Community Management Best Practices for 2022
9 Secrets to Increase Online Community Engagement (2022)
7 Community Management Software Picks for 2022
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2022
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2022
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2022
5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2022
5 Secrets to Choosing the Right Online Course Name
How to Build an Online Course that Sells
7 Best Practices for Creating Online Courses in 2022
How to Create and Sell Online Courses With Mighty Networks
How to Engage Students in Online Courses (7 Pro Tips)
4 Alternatives to Profi for 2022
How to Build an Online Course Without Coding (9 Steps)
Can You Still Make Money with Online Courses in 2022?
The Importance of Community in Online Courses
How to Make Money Selling Courses Online
How to Teach Online Courses (10 Steps)
The Ins & Outs of Online Course Hosting
How to Create a Cohort-Based Course
What Makes a Cohort-Based Course Different?
How to Sell Courses Online in 11 Steps (+ 5 Success Stories)
How to Start an Online Training Business (4 Steps)
How to Price Online Courses (Our 2022 Guide)
How to Set Up Online Courses on a Mighty Network
How to Bring Your Courses and Community to a Mighty Network
The Ultimate Guide to Creating an Online Course
Finding the Right Course Platform
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2022?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2022
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2022?
Podia vs. Kajabi: Which Is Right for You in 2022?
The 5 Best Podia Alternatives for 2022
4 Top Online Courses App Options for 2022
Podia vs. Mighty Networks - Where to Build Your Course in 2022
The 7 Best Online Course Platforms of 2022
Teachable vs. Udemy – Which Is Best in 2022?
Maven vs. Mighty Networks
Kajabi vs. Thinkific
Teachable vs. Mighty Networks
Teachable + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Kajabi + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Thinkific + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
What You Need in a Cohort-Based Course Platform
Skillshare vs. Udemy
Where to Sell Online Courses - 9 Best Platforms for 2022
Thinkific vs Teachable – The Ultimate Comparison for 2022
The Best Online Teaching Platform
Kajabi vs. Teachable
10 Best Online Course Creation Software Options for 2022
The 6 Best Skillshare Alternatives for 2022
The 4 Best Alternatives to Thinkific in 2022
What to Look For in an Online Course Builder
The 3 Best Alternatives to Udemy for Creating an Online Course in 2022
The 6 Best Alternatives to Teachable in 2022
The 6 Best Kajabi Alternatives of 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Kajabi
Launching an Online Course
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2022
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 3 Best Patreon Alternatives
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2022
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2022
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 10 Examples)
The 5 Best Mighty Networks Alternatives for 2022
Online Church Membership Software
5 Best Group Coaching Software Picks for 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2022)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2022
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2022)
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2022
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2022
How to Price a Membership Site in 2022
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2022
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
How to Start a Membership Website Business in 6 Steps
8 Tips for How to Market a Membership Website
How to Build a No-Code Membership Site in 2022 (7 Steps)
How to Make a Paid Membership Site
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2022 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2022 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2022 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
How to Make Money Blogging
How to Create a Subscription Site in 5 Steps
The Guide to Generating Recurring Business Income
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2022
Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2022 (5 Options)
Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2022?
The Ultimate Guide to the Creator Economy
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2022
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2022?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2022
Virtual Conference Platform
What Are the Best Alternatives to Hopin?
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2022
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
How to Host a Virtual Event (2022 Guide)
How to Host a Virtual Conference

Teachable vs. Mighty Networks

Finding the right platform to host your online courses is important. We’re comparing two popular options to see which one is right for you.

Resources confeti background

Choosing an online course platform is one of the most important steps that any course creator will make. When you pick the best course platform for your needs, you’ll be able to reach heights you never thought possible.


Two platforms that are popular in the online course landscape are Teachable and Mighty Networks. Both approach online courses differently and those differences can have a major impact on your business.


Ahead, we’re exploring Mighty Networks vs. Teachable and determining which is the better option for online course creators.


If you want more support in building your online course and community, come join OUR Mighty Community for free and meet other new and established community owners! We’d love to meet you. Join for free!



In this article...



1. Teachable vs. Mighty Networks: Who are they?


Before we start comparing Mighty Networks vs. Teachable, it’s important to set up what these platforms are all about.


Teachable


Teachable is an online course platform that allows creators to build primarily video-based courses. They have a focus on customization and ease of use for creators to get up and running. The typical content that Teachable creators focus on are things like lectures, presentations, live coaching sessions, and surveys that members can interact with.


Mighty Networks


Mighty Networks is an all-in-one online course and community platform that provides creators with a robust set of native features and tools to design great content. The platform has been around since 2017 and first revolutionized what creators could achieve through building a private community space for their businesses. Mighty Networks unlocks a new era for independent communities creating and mastering something interesting or important together.


mighty-networks-product-example-1024x701


2. Teachable vs. Mighty Networks: Judgement Criteria


We’ve curated a set of criteria for assessing an online course platform, so it will be easier to judge which platform is better for your needs. Below are three key factors that should be on every creator’s list for choosing an online teaching platform:



  • Customization and features. On a basic level, there are a few similarities between Mighty Networks vs. Teachable. But understanding how the different platforms approach addressing customization, for instance, is a big sign for the kind of experience you’ll have using the platform. When you have the freedom to try new forms of content when you create an online course, that is a major value. Some great features are: live and recorded video, polls, Q&As, discussion boards, direct messaging, and subgroups.

  • Monetization. Great tools for monetizing your online course are also a major aspect to consider. Monetization is not simply a way to charge people for your work, it is also a means to make your business more sustainable and provide new experiences you couldn’t afford otherwise. A major part of monetization that we value is giving creators many options for how they charge for their courses. Common ways of doing this are one-time, monthly, or annual fees. Another option is providing additional resources for a fee like one-on-one time. Most importantly, every option should be easy to use from implementing it to customers utilizing it.

  • Native mobile app experience. When your online course members can access your content wherever they are, then they are much more likely to stay engaged and active. Not all platforms prioritize creating the robust native mobile app experience you need to make your course available on the go. Choosing a platform that does have an awesome native mobile app is important.


While there are plenty of ways to evaluate Mighty Networks vs. Teachable, these criteria will provide a holistic perspective on the things that matter most. Ahead, we’re breaking down which online course platform you should pick, Teachable or Mighty Networks.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


3. Teachable vs. Mighty Networks: Customization and native feature set


Teachable


Teachable offers  a good range of customization options for creators who utilize the platforms. Building an online course on Teachable will give you access to their “power editor” which is software designed to help build video lectures and live coaching. You’ll also have options for quizzing your students, third party integrations, unlimited access to video bandwidth, unlimited students and courses.


Teachable course image


But a major weakness of the Teachable platform is that it doesn’t have much in the way of online community building tools. Having a community to couple with your online course is important because it gives your members a place to go when they complete your content. It gives your business legs, so to speak. At the end of the day, you can make the best content possible, but if you haven’t created a thriving community of people who will talk about it then it will lose steam.


Mighty Networks


In terms of customization and features, a Mighty Network provides creators with a sweeping catalogue to choose from. What sets the Mighty Networks platform apart from many online course platforms on the market is that you can do much more than simply build a course. On a Mighty Network, you can combine online courses with a virtual community space that is completely synchronous with your content, host virtual events thanks to live video capability, and much more.


Feature Item 2 - Courses


Mighty Networks provides many tools:




  • You can build online courses and communities all under the same roof.




  • You can natively livestream in your Mighty Network, and postrecorded videos, text-based articles, polls, and more.




  • You can create small groups and gated content.




  • And you can utilize an “activity feed” feature that makes it easy for members to keep track of all the awesome content you’re providing.




This emphasis on providing creators multiple avenues to create content and experiences for your members also frees you of relying on numerous integrations to make your business function.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


4 Teachable vs. Mighty Networks: Monetization


Teachable


In terms of monetization between Teachable vs. Mighty Networks, Teachable has some pretty good options for creators. You can build aesthetically pleasing landing pages, and there are options for different subscription models, membership, and even content bundles.


On top of that, Teachable offers creators a good amount of options for analytics so you can make the best decisions possible for your online course business. Another unique feature that Teachable offers is the ability to appoint members into leadership roles and even pay them for their work.


Mighty Networks


Monetization is another important factor between Teachable vs. Mighty Networks. In addition to offering creators a wide range of ways to create content (courses, events, and communities) creators can also charge for these things.


desktop-mc-courses-price


All of these options give creators numerous ways to monetize their business. But there is more to it than that. When you have different monetization options it also gives your members more agency with how they interact with your content. That’s huge.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


5. Teachable vs. Mighty Networks: Native mobile app experience


Teachable


Teachable offers a mobile app, but it is exclusive to iOS. It’s great that they offer  a mobile app experience for some users and creators, but without Android – which has 85%+ global market share – they are leaving a big piece of the pie on the table. Additionally, their app is primarily designed for students to use as a supplemental tool instead of a main access point.


That is a major downside to their platform. Especially because you want your members to have the ability to engage with your content no matter where they are. Picking an online course platform with native app support will make your business future-proof too, and provide your members with more ways to interact with your content.


Mighty Networks


Having your online course available to you and your members anywhere you are is critical. When it comes to a native mobile app experience for Mighty Networks vs. Teachable, the Mighty Networks options are just more robust.


Feature Item 1 - Courses - Mobile


If you build your course on a Mighty Network, your members will have the ability to utilize our app to access and engage with your content on the go. Additionally, our app is available across web, iOS, and Android devices which provides more availability than Teachable. And if you’d like to take your business to the next level we have Mighty Pro which allows you to build your own white-label mobile app.


This means that your members can interact with each other and your content whenever, in whatever way works for them.


Mighty Networks is the best platform to host your online courses



So, we’ve covered a lot today, but when it comes down to Mighty Networks vs. Teachable, Mighty Networks is the clear winner. On our platform, you will be able to produce robust online course content through a wide swath of native features.  But we offer creators much more than that.


At Mighty Networks, we’ve built the best online course experience around because we know just how valuable it is to give creators a plethora of tools to work with. When you choose to build your course on Teachable you’re just restricting yourself. Here are just a few of the many things you can do with Mighty Networks:



  • Offer paid memberships.

  • Have your own branded app that is accessible in the App Store and Google Play store.

  • You can natively livestream in your Mighty Network

  • Post videos, images, and audio clips.

  • Create polls, discussion boards, quizzes, and Q&As.

  • Build fully customizable online courses with dedicated community spaces.

  • Host virtual events.


And our platform is constantly evolving and iterating on the experiences we give creators to build awesome content. Your Mighty Network is available across the web, iOS, and Android. More customization, flexibility, and mobility sounds pretty great, right?


Time to get your online course up and running!


Ready to start building your course?


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.

Join Mighty Community

Learn the principles of Community Design™ (and see them in action) alongside thousands of creators and entrepreneurs. It's free to join!

Join Now