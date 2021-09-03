Online Courses

Teachable vs. Mighty Networks

Finding the right platform to host your online courses is important. We’re comparing two popular options to see which one is right for you.

Author

Mighty Team

Last Updated

July 1, 2026

Teachable vs. Mighty Networks

Table of Contents

In this article

Choosing a digital business platform is one of the most important steps that any course creator will make. Great software makes your life easier and helps you succeed.

In this article, we'll compare two popular course platforms: Mighty Networks vs. Teachable. We'll show you what each does best, and how they compare on things like course delivery, monetization tools, and apps.



Teachable vs. Mighty Networks: Who are they?

Before we start comparing Mighty Networks vs. Teachable, here's a quick overview of each platform:

Teachable

teachable - mix yoga

Teachable is an online course platform that allows creators to build asynchronous courses (mostly video first). It has a focus on customization and it's easy for creators to get up and running.

Teachable creators can share what they know in formats like lectures, presentations, coaching sessions, and surveys that members can interact with. Teachable also has the features to build a course website and some useful course marketing tools.

Mighty Networks

MN Graphics 2025 - Nomad Money Courses Detail Flyout Desktop

Mighty Networks is G2's top-rated community platform. It hosts more $1 million communities than any other platform.

And Mighty integrates courses and community together. You can use Spaces to blend any combo of features you want, these can include an LMS, discussion forums, livestreaming, chat & messaging, events, and long-form written content.

Mighty lets you do all this under your own brand, with apps for every device -- and even has the option to add totally branded apps!

MN Graphics 2025 - Cottagecore Coders Feed Desktop

Mighty Networks unlocks a new era for independent communities creating and mastering something interesting or important together.

Teachable vs. Mighty Networks: Judgment Criteria

These are the key factors that should be on every creator’s list for choosing an online teaching platform:

  • Customization and features. On a basic level, there are a few similarities between Mighty Networks vs. Teachable. But the design philosophies behind each one impact the type of online course you can create. We'll compare how each one ranks on features like live and recorded teaching, polls, Q&As, discussion boards, direct messaging, events, and subgroups.

  • Monetization. Most course creators also want a sustainable business from their online course. We'll compare how each platform lets you build and the options for monetization and making money selling your online course.

  • Native mobile app experience. Apps help course members stay engaged AND improves accessibility. Choosing a platform that does have an awesome native mobile app is important.

For most creators, comparing these criteria will help you see whether Mighty Networks vs. Teachable is right for you.

Teachable vs. Mighty Networks

Features

Teachable

Teachable has some great features for delivering an online course, but it specializes in one kind of course.

Pre-recorded Courses

Building an online course on Teachable will give you access to their “power editor,” which is software designed to help build video lectures or progression-based coaching programs. You’ll also have options for quizzing your students (AI quizzes), unlimited access to video bandwidth, unlimited students and courses.

Teachable also has some useful third party integrations in their "app store" for connecting to other software.

Teachable course image

Live courses and communities

The place Teachable really struggles is with live engagement features. Since it's a legacy course platform, Teachable hasn't prioritized adding live features. For example:

  • There's still no native livestreaming feature (you'd need to use a third-party software like YouTube).

  • There are extremely limited community features - really just a basic discussion forum.

The fact that Teachable is missing these features adds up to a platform that is good for asynchronous courses (which it was built for), but really hasn't caught up to the way online learning is going with engagement tools and a thriving community.

Mighty Networks

Mighty Networks lets you build courses in at least three ways:

  • With a course table of contents (LMS) that works for a pre-recorded course.

  • With tons of live features to teach a live course.

  • A course + community to bring courses and engagement together.

But really, you can teach courses in about 20 different ways. That's because Mighty uses Spaces; these are containers that can hold almost any features you want: Activity Feed, Chat, Members, Table of Contents (LMS), Discovery, Events, a Page, and more.

Mixing and matching these lets you include what you think your students need, not what your platform allows.

For example, if you want a pre-recorded course with weekly office hours, a course discussion, and a livestream webinar, you can do that.

It's your choice.

MN Graphics 2025 - Phantom Frequency Livestream Desktop

Courses on Mighty:

Asynchronous courses

  • Build pre-recorded courses with audio, video, PDFs, and discussions or questions under each module.

Synchronous courses

  • Integrated events with native livestreaming (up to 9 speakers), running chat, pre-selling features, RSVPs, and Zoom integration.

But the really important thing is that courses on Mighty are totally integrated within Mighty's top-rated community platform (#1 on G2).

For those building a virtual community, Mighty is designed to introduce members to each other--we call this people magic. It has features like profile assist, custom welcome sequences, and you can browse by "members near you" or interests. And Mighty has integrated AI power for helping members see similarities with others, and even starting a conversation.

MN 2025 Graphics - Powder Church People Explorer Desktop

Which is better?

In short, Mighty can do pre-recorded courses as well as Teachable.

But the real difference comes in when you compare the engagement and community tools. Mighty has so many advantages with member engagement, livestreaming, events, and chat and messaging features Teachable doesn't have.

Monetization

Teachable

teachable ios

So what do these platforms give you to run a course business?

First, Teachable does responsive websites. It's a no-code website builder with different choices for themes, colors, fonts, etc. And you can add custom CSS for a higher level of control.

There are marketing tools integrated to Teachable too, which includes email capture tools that can integrate into your landing page. And these useful features extend to the checkout, which can use up- and down-sells, coupons, abandoned cart recovery, and an affiliate program. All this wrapped around payment processing for one-time sales, bundles, or subscriptions.

Teachable also offers some analytics so you can make the best decisions possible for your online course business. And one more cool feature is the option to appoint members into leadership or moderation roles, and even pay them for their work.

Mighty Networks

Mighty has instant community building with Mighty Co-Host™, AI tools for building a Big Purpose, landing page, community, and even a basic brand identity.

Landing pages in Mighty are customizable, you can reorder and add sections. But once members are logged in, Mighty's UX revolves around a space--much like a social media platform.

MN - Graphics - 2025 Productivity Course-Detail

As a business, Mighty gives you more ways to monetize than Teachable. With spaces, you can sell sync- and asynchronous courses, events, private groups, livestreams, coaching, masterminds, and pretty much anything else you can think to offer. These can be sold individually or bundled with 135 currencies to choose from.

Mighty also has built-in mobile and email notifications to keep members engaged. And Mighty is integrated into Kit, so you can add community and course segments and updates into Kit emails. Finally, Mighty has powerful insights to help you understand what's selling and why, where members spend time, and where your business is going.

MN - Graphics - 2026 - Events Detail Feed the flock

Which is better?

The right business case will depend on your goals. The platforms have similar features for monetization and marketing. There's really one big-picture difference:

  • Teachable is better at creating static, multi-page, traditional websites. This can be good for selling an asynchronous course.

  • Mighty is better at replicating the experience you'd get from a social media platform, with activity feeds and community features as the central UX.

Native mobile app experience

Teachable

teachable ios app

Teachable offers a mobile app for async courses. It means course content on mobile, with light and dark mode and offline learning options. As of writing, the Android app has only 3.0 stars. However, the iOS app is well-rated.

Mighty Networks

If you build your course on a Mighty Network, it comes with a great app that works across web, iOS, and Android devices. Mighty's app is intuitive, well-rated, and has the same UX that the web platform does.

MN 2026 APP STORE CLIP

Mighty Pro

Mighty Pro offers branded apps!

If you’d like to take your business to the next level, Mighty Pro gives you your own white-label mobile app.

Mighty has built branded course and community apps for over 400 brands and creators, including names like Tony Robbins, Jim Kwik, Mel Robbins, Marie Forleo, TED, and Matthew Hussey. The Mighty team can support you through both strategy and launch, and we take care of migration.

You can learn more about Mighty Pro here.
Graphics Productivity Apps

Which is better?

Teachable does not have complete app coverage for all devices, since it's missing an Android app.

Mighty has an app for every device and even does branded apps with Mighty Pro. And only Mighty lets you start on our platform and grow into a branded app when you're ready--without switching platforms.

Many successful course creators find themselves with the headache of switching a thriving course and/or community to a different platform with a branded app (here’s how to migrate from Teachable to Mighty Networks). So if you're just starting out, it's worth thinking about now.

Ready to start?

If you want the power to mix any kind of course with community, engagement everywhere, and a set of AI tools to make a thriving course and community easier than ever, come try Mighty! It's free for 14 days--no credit card required.

Start Your Free Trial

Ready to start building your community?

Start a free 14-day trial to explore Mighty—no credit card required.

Get started

More like this

Secrets to a Great Online Course Funnel (+ the Best One for 2026)

Secrets to a Great Online Course Funnel (+ the Best One for 2026)

Secrets to a Great Online Course Funnel (+ the Best One for 2026)

Secrets to a Great Online Course Funnel (+ the Best One for 2026)

The 9 Best Alternatives to Udemy

The 9 Best Alternatives to Udemy

How to Migrate From Teachable in (And Where to Go!)

How to Migrate From Teachable in (And Where to Go!)

Kartra vs. Kajabi: Full Platform Comparison for Course Creators

Kartra vs. Kajabi: Full Platform Comparison for Course Creators

How to Make a Digital Course in (9 Steps)

How to Make a Digital Course in (9 Steps)

How to Build an Online Course that Sells

How to Build an Online Course that Sells

LearnWorlds vs. Thinkific (Read This First!)

LearnWorlds vs. Thinkific (Read This First!)

Mighty Networks vs. LearnWorlds

Mighty Networks vs. LearnWorlds

5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2026

5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2026

The 9 Best Kajabi Alternatives

The 9 Best Kajabi Alternatives

9 Alternatives to Skool for a Thriving Community

9 Alternatives to Skool for a Thriving Community

The 6 Best Alternatives to Teachable

The 6 Best Alternatives to Teachable

Where to Sell Online Courses - 9 Best Platforms for Creators

Where to Sell Online Courses - 9 Best Platforms for Creators

How to Make Money Selling Courses Online

How to Make Money Selling Courses Online

10 Profitable Online Course Niches

10 Profitable Online Course Niches

What You Need in a Cohort-Based Course Platform

What You Need in a Cohort-Based Course Platform

Teachable vs. Mighty Networks

Teachable vs. Mighty Networks

These Are The Top 12 E-Learning Platforms of 2026 (RANKED)

These Are The Top 12 E-Learning Platforms of 2026 (RANKED)

Podia vs. Kajabi - Here's How They Compare

Podia vs. Kajabi - Here's How They Compare

Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better?

Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better?

Join Mighty Community

Learn the principles of Community Design™ (and see them in action) alongside thousands of creators and entrepreneurs. It's free to join!

Join Now
Hero Image

Online Courses

Creating a Course

Teaching a Course

Course Platforms

Selling a Course

Communities & Memberships

Community Platforms

Managing a Community

Building a Community

Growing a Community

Monetizing a Community

Creators & Entrepreneurs

Monetization

Content Creation

Starting a Business

Website Builders

Creating & Managing a Website

Events

Event Platforms

Hosting & Marketing Events

Branded Apps

Creating a Mobile App

Coaching Apps

Community Apps

Coaching

Mastermind Groups

Starting a Coaching Business

Coaching Platforms

Filter by Category

Online Courses

Communities & Memberships

Creators & Entrepreneurs

Events

Branded Apps

Coaching

Product

CommunityCoursesMembersMarketingPaymentsAdminAI Cohost

Extensions

APIsIntegrationsEmbedsAutomations

Pricing

Launch PlanScale PlanGrowth PlanAll Plans

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesPro ServicesPro Case StudiesNon-Profits

Services

StrategyDesignMigrationMighty Experts

Resources

BookPodcastCommunity DesignCase StudiesResource CenterProduct TrainingHelp CenterChangelogDevelopers

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparisons

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

Get the app

Start your free trial

14 Days. No Credit Card Required.

Product

CommunityCoursesMembersMarketingPaymentsAdminAI Cohost

Extensions

APIsIntegrationsEmbedsAutomations

Pricing

Launch PlanScale PlanGrowth PlanAll Plans

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesPro ServicesPro Case StudiesNon-Profits

Services

StrategyDesignMigrationMighty Experts

Resources

BookPodcastCommunity DesignCase StudiesResource CenterProduct TrainingHelp CenterChangelogDevelopers

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparisons

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

© 2026 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.

© 2026 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.