How to Migrate From Teachable in 2023 (and where to go)

Email image popup

Community Curious?

Share your email and we’ll send you our 6-part educational series, which kicks off with our groundbreaking framework for the “Life of a Community” that will help you look around the corner.

BONUS: We’ll also include thousands of dollars of bonuses and extras — absolutely free—including expert scripts and step-by-step guides!

Thank you!

Your first free resources will be on its way to your inbox soon.

We can’t wait to see what you create.

Something went wrong!

Please, try again later.

FeaturesPricingAboutMighty Pro
Sign In
Start Your Free Trial
Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2023
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2023)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
View All
Finding a Membership Site Platform
7 Best Membership Website Builders of 2023 (+ How Build One)
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2023
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2023
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
View All
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Build an Email List on Facebook in 2023
14 Email List Building Strategies for 2023
22 Ways to Grow Your Brand in 2023
How to Build a Personal Brand in 2023
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2023
View All
Community
Building an Online Course
What Is Community-Based Learning? A Short Guide
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2023
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2023
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2023
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2023
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
View All
Finding a Membership Site Platform
6 Steps to a Thriving Mastermind Group Coaching Business
The Best Membership Software for Nonprofits (5 Options)
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2023
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2023
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 9 Examples)
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
Mighty Networks vs. Honeycommb
6 Honeycommb Alternatives for 2023
What Is Cultural Software? Our 2023 Guide
Mighty Networks vs. Skool: Which to Choose for Community and Courses
Twitter vs. Mastodon: Which Is Right You? (+ a Better Alternative)
View All
Growing Your Community
13 Benefits of Online Communities (2023)
11 Community Engagement Ideas to Steal This Week
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
View All
Managing Your Community
The Best Community Chat App of 2023 (9 Options)
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2023
How to Measure Community Engagement
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
10 Profitable Online Course Niches for 2023
A Beginner’s Guide to Equipment for Online Courses (2023)
How to Make Online Video Courses – 2023 Quick Guide
How to Make a Tutorial Video - A Short Guide for 2023
168 Online Course Ideas for 2023
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
How to Migrate From Teachable in 2023 (and where to go)
5 Maven Alternatives for 2023
The Best Online Video Course Software (6 Options)
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2023?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2023
View All
Launching an Online Course
Secrets to a Great Online Course Funnel (+ the Best One for 2023)
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2023
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Creating an App
Managing Your Community
8 Telegram Alternatives to Chat With in 2023
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2023
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2023)
Growing Your Community
115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2023 (Our Ultimate Guide!)
How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel (2023 Guide)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2023
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2023)
Managing Your Community
14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2023
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2023
How to Price a Membership Site in 2023
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2023
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
Group Coaching 101: Starting Your Business in 2023
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
16 Killer Digital Product Ideas for 2023 (+ How to Launch)
Quick Guide for How To Use ClickFunnels (7 Steps)
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2023 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2023 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2023 (Ranked)
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
6 Repeat Business Ideas to Rock 2023
Our Guide to Bootstrapping Your Business in 2023
5 Ways to Monetize Your Audience in 2023
How to Build a High-Ticket Coaching Funnel
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
View All
No-code Apps & Community Tech Stacks
Finding Your Community's Home
How to Build a Business Community in 2023
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
7 Steps to Create Your Own Event App in 2023 (+3 Options)
Turning Your Brand into a Business
Best Business Community Platform of 2023 (3 Options)
Professional Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
4 Graduway Alternatives for an Alumni Community that Shines
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2023
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2023?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2023
What Are the Best Alternatives to Hopin?
View All
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
A Guide to Live Streaming for Creators (+ 5 Platforms)
10 Great Streaming Tips for Content Creators
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2023
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
View All
View All Articles
Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2023
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2023)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
Finding a Membership Site Platform
7 Best Membership Website Builders of 2023 (+ How Build One)
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2023
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2023
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
The 5 Best Online Course Platforms for Coaches
The Best Alternatives to Wix in 2023
7 Awesome No-Code Website Builders for Creators (2023 List)
The 4 Best Squarespace Alternatives in 2023
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Build an Email List on Facebook in 2023
14 Email List Building Strategies for 2023
22 Ways to Grow Your Brand in 2023
How to Build a Personal Brand in 2023
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2023
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building an Online Course
What Is Community-Based Learning? A Short Guide
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2023
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2023
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2023
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2023
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
How to Start a Mastermind Group (10 Steps)
The Definitive Guide to Moving an Online Community
11 Types of Online Communities That Thrive
How to Pick the Best Community Platform for Your Brand
How to Start an Online Community Forum
5 Awesome Online Community Website Examples
How to Create a Private Social Network in 5 Easy Steps
How to Get Started on a Modern Community Platform (5 Steps)
How to Build a Fan Base and Turn it Into a Community
How to Grow a Facebook Group & Increase Engagement
How to Create a Virtual Community in 2023 in 6 Easy Steps
How to Delete a Facebook Group in 5 Easy Steps
How to Build a Community Site in 6 Steps
How to Create a Micro-Community
The Ultimate Guide to Building an Online Community in 2023
How to Start a Community From Scratch in 2023
Finding a Membership Site Platform
6 Steps to a Thriving Mastermind Group Coaching Business
The Best Membership Software for Nonprofits (5 Options)
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2023
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2023
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 9 Examples)
The 5 Best Mighty Networks Alternatives for 2023
Online Church Membership Software
5 Best Group Coaching Software Picks for 2023
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
Mighty Networks vs. Honeycommb
6 Honeycommb Alternatives for 2023
What Is Cultural Software? Our 2023 Guide
Mighty Networks vs. Skool: Which to Choose for Community and Courses
Twitter vs. Mastodon: Which Is Right You? (+ a Better Alternative)
Passion.io vs. Mighty Networks: Where to Launch Your Online Business in 2023
Scenes vs. Mighty Networks: Which Is Better in 2023?
5 Higher Logic Alternatives for an Amazing Community
5 Mobilize Alternatives for an Amazing Community
Mighty Networks vs. Higher Logic: Where to Build Your Community in 2023
Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2023?
6 Memberful Alternatives for 2023
7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2023
6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2023
Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2023
The 5 Best Social Community Software Options of 2023
The 6 Best Discord Alternatives for 2023
How to Choose an Online Community Creator + 4 Options
The 5 Best Online Coaching Platforms of 2023
Disciple vs. Mighty Networks - Which is Best in 2023?
Mighty Networks vs. Discord: Which Is Best for Your Community?
How to Build a Discord Community in 7 Steps
Mighty Networks vs. Facebook Groups
8 Major Disadvantages of Facebook Groups
The 7 Best Alternatives to Circle.so
The Best BuddyBoss Alternatives
Geneva vs. Mighty Networks
Tribe vs. Mighty Networks
How to Evaluate Community Platforms
What to Look for in Private Community Software (+3 Options)
Slack vs. Circle
Why You Should Use a White Label Social Network Platform
The 3 Best Geneva Chat Alternatives
Mighty Networks vs. Circle: Which Is the Better Community Platform in 2023?
Slack vs Discord: The Best Pick for Communities
The Best Modern Community Platforms in 2023
The 8 Best Alternatives to Substack for 2023
The Best Tribe Alternatives in 2023
The 4 Best Mastermind Group Platforms of 2023
Your Guide to Community Platforms for Creators
9 Best Online Community Platforms of 2023 (Ranked)
7 Best Community Website Software Options for 2023 (+ 13 Ideas)
The 6 Best Slack Alternatives for a Thriving Community (2023)
The 7 Best Facebook Group Alternatives in 2023
The 3 Best Patreon Alternatives
Growing Your Community
13 Benefits of Online Communities (2023)
11 Community Engagement Ideas to Steal This Week
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
How to Monetize a Community
10 Secrets for Creating a Thriving Community in 2023
Managing Your Community
The Best Community Chat App of 2023 (9 Options)
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2023
How to Measure Community Engagement
The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
12 Simple Community Management Best Practices for 2023
9 Secrets to Increase Online Community Engagement (2023)
7 Community Management Software Picks for 2023
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
10 Profitable Online Course Niches for 2023
A Beginner’s Guide to Equipment for Online Courses (2023)
How to Make Online Video Courses – 2023 Quick Guide
How to Make a Tutorial Video - A Short Guide for 2023
168 Online Course Ideas for 2023
11 Secrets of Effective Online Course Design (2023)
How to Develop Online Training Courses – A Short Guide (2023)
6 Passion.io Alternatives for an Amazing Course App
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2023
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2023
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2023
5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2023
5 Secrets to Choosing the Right Online Course Name
How to Build an Online Course that Sells
7 Best Practices for Creating Online Courses in 2023
How to Create and Sell Online Courses With Mighty Networks
How to Engage Students in Online Courses (7 Pro Tips)
4 Alternatives to Profi for 2023
How to Build an Online Course Without Coding (9 Steps)
Can You Still Make Money with Online Courses in 2023?
The Importance of Community in Online Courses
How to Make Money Selling Courses Online
How to Teach Online Courses (10 Steps)
The Ins & Outs of Online Course Hosting
How to Create a Cohort-Based Course
What Makes a Cohort-Based Course Different?
How to Sell Courses Online in 11 Steps (+ 5 Success Stories)
How to Start an Online Training Business (4 Steps)
How to Price Online Courses (Our 2023 Guide)
How to Set Up Online Courses on a Mighty Network
How to Bring Your Courses and Community to a Mighty Network
The Ultimate Guide to Creating an Online Course
Finding the Right Course Platform
How to Migrate From Teachable in 2023 (and where to go)
5 Maven Alternatives for 2023
The Best Online Video Course Software (6 Options)
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2023?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2023
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2023?
Podia vs. Kajabi: Which Is Right for You in 2023?
The 5 Best Podia Alternatives for 2023
4 Top Online Courses App Options for 2023
Podia vs. Mighty Networks - Where to Build Your Course in 2023
The 7 Best Online Course Platforms of 2023
Teachable vs. Udemy – Which Is Best in 2023?
Maven vs. Mighty Networks
Kajabi vs. Thinkific
Teachable vs. Mighty Networks
Teachable + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Kajabi + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Thinkific + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
What You Need in a Cohort-Based Course Platform
Skillshare vs. Udemy
Where to Sell Online Courses - 9 Best Platforms for 2023
Thinkific vs Teachable – The Ultimate Comparison for 2023
The Best Online Teaching Platform
Kajabi vs. Teachable
10 Best Online Course Creation Software Options for 2023
The 6 Best Skillshare Alternatives for 2023
The 4 Best Alternatives to Thinkific in 2023
What to Look For in an Online Course Builder
The 3 Best Alternatives to Udemy for Creating an Online Course in 2023
The 6 Best Alternatives to Teachable in 2023
The 6 Best Kajabi Alternatives of 2023
Mighty Networks vs. Kajabi
Launching an Online Course
Secrets to a Great Online Course Funnel (+ the Best One for 2023)
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2023
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Creating an App
Managing Your Community
8 Telegram Alternatives to Chat With in 2023
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2023
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2023)
Growing Your Community
115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2023 (Our Ultimate Guide!)
How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel (2023 Guide)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2023
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2023)
Managing Your Community
14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2023
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2023
How to Price a Membership Site in 2023
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2023
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
How to Start a Membership Website Business in 6 Steps
8 Tips for How to Market a Membership Website
How to Build a No-Code Membership Site in 2023 (7 Steps)
How to Make a Paid Membership Site
Turning Your Brand into a Business
Group Coaching 101: Starting Your Business in 2023
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
16 Killer Digital Product Ideas for 2023 (+ How to Launch)
Quick Guide for How To Use ClickFunnels (7 Steps)
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2023 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2023 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2023 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
How to Make Money Blogging
How to Create a Subscription Site in 5 Steps
The Guide to Generating Recurring Business Income
Turning Your Brand into a Business
6 Repeat Business Ideas to Rock 2023
Our Guide to Bootstrapping Your Business in 2023
5 Ways to Monetize Your Audience in 2023
How to Build a High-Ticket Coaching Funnel
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2023
Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2023 (5 Options)
Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2023?
The Ultimate Guide to the Creator Economy
No-code Apps & Community Tech Stacks
Finding Your Community's Home
How to Build a Business Community in 2023
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
7 Steps to Create Your Own Event App in 2023 (+3 Options)
Turning Your Brand into a Business
Best Business Community Platform of 2023 (3 Options)
Professional Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
4 Graduway Alternatives for an Alumni Community that Shines
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2023
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2023?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2023
What Are the Best Alternatives to Hopin?
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
A Guide to Live Streaming for Creators (+ 5 Platforms)
10 Great Streaming Tips for Content Creators
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2023
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
How to Host a Virtual Event (2023 Guide)
How to Host a Virtual Conference

How to Migrate From Teachable in 2023 (and where to go)

If you're ready to move on from Teachable, here's how.

Teachable is a solid course platform when it comes to creating an asynchronous course–pre-recorded, that is–and building a landing page to sell it.


But when it comes to modern course platforms, Teachable is still missing a lot of features. With limited options for live streaming and cohort courses, no real community options, and limited apps (iOS only), a lot of Teachable users are looking for something more robust.


If you’re in that boat, this guide is for you. In this article, we'll walk you through how to migrate from Teachable… and give you some ideas for where to go.


If you want more support in building your online courses and community, come join OUR Mighty Community for free and meet other new and established community owners! We’d love to meet you. Join for free!



In this article…



Reasons to migrate from Teachable


We talked about this in the intro, but here are some of the limitations Teachable users bump up against:



  • Limited options for live courses

  • Limited community options

  • Limited app access

  • A pretty clunky LMS

  • Limited live events


Bottom line, a lot of the people who start on Teachable outgrow it. They are running their course on Teachable, running a community on Facebook, running events with Zoom, and trying desperately to hold it all together with email.


Modern course platforms offer all this and more in one place.


Start Your Free Trial


How to migrate from Teachable


1. Figure out your needs


We talked about the limitations above. If you're planning to migrate from Teachable, make a list of what your non-negotiables are.



  • What are the limitations you're seeing?

  • What do you want to offer but can't?


Start creating a wish list for your new platform. Don't forget, you can get your current students engaged in the process too. Offering a poll or survey, especially with a gift card attached, can get you some valuable feedback about what's working and what's not.


If you want to, you can include a question about whether or not people are likely to follow you if you migrate to a new platform. But if you're noticing the limitations of Teachable, trust your gut. A new platform will give you opportunities to grow in new ways.


2. Choose your platform


The next step is deciding where to move to. This means finding an online course platform that lets you do everything you've dreamed of doing.


Mighty Networks - Graphics - Courses and live streaming - Galaxy DAO


Here are some of the features you can look for:



  • The option to teach live courses and/or live stream

  • A solid LMS for asynchronous courses

  • A community platform that includes discussions, chat, messaging, and member profiles

  • Virtual event capabilities to add things like office hours or group coaching

  • Flexibility to customize it to reflect your brand


Fantastic apps for every device


Mighty Networks - Graphics - Discovery Course


Here are some options to choose instead of Teachable:



  • Mighty - We’ve got a solid course platform that works great for pre-recorded or cohort courses. Plus a best-in-class community platform built-in, with live events, live streaming, member profiles, discussion forums, chat and messaging, and a fantastic app for EVERY device. Start Your Free Trial

  • Thinkific - For creators who like the static nature of Teachable for a pre-recorded course, Thinkific offers a good replacement. It has a great LMS with some good course marketing features but is limited for live courses, communities, and events.

  • Kajabi - Kajabi is another good choice for a totally asynchronous course. It’s got a solid LMS with a really good marketing platform attached to it – build landing pages, integrate email, and up and down-sell. Like Thinkific, Kajabi is limited when it comes to live events and cohort courses. It’s also the most expensive option on this list.


3. Transfer content


Once you've set up your account with the new platform, you can figure out what you want to transfer to the new space and what to leave behind.


A lot of people who migrate an online course or community choose to upload an existing pre-recorded course or digital downloads. If you simply bring in the resources from your current Teachable account, it’s a quick and easy way to populate your new platform.


Mighty Networks - Graphics - MC Courses Paired Dark


You could also choose to add more goodies, which might coincide with what we'll talk about below–getting your current members excited about moving.


Start Your Free Trial


4. Invite your members


Invite your current members!


If people have paid for a Teachable course already, sending them a link to register on a new platform should be easy. Make sure they know that they'll get easier access and extra value from moving.


Mighty Networks - Graphics - Members Paired Dark


5. Host a launch event


When it comes to migrating from Teachable, the nuts and bolts of a new platform are pretty simple. You don't need to sweat that too much.


What's more important is to get people excited and build momentum for your new space. And what better way than to host a launch event?


Faux Brands - EventSeries


Hosting some sort of launch event in the new space brings people together, and gives them a reason to register and log on. It helps make a more natural transition than if you simply emailed to say – "the course is now live on a new platform."


You got the new platform to get over the limitations of Teachable. So get creative about using it!


Here are some ideas for a launch event:



  • A special speaker series

  • Teaching some or all of the course live

  • Bonus lessons or discussions

  • Informal events like networking sessions or game nights



Make sure to communicate the extra goodies your members will get from the new space. Here are some neat options:



  • Office hours

  • Weekly Q&A's

  • Opportunities for project feedback (from you and other members)

  • A chance to meet like-minded people

  • Built-in accountability


6. Close your Teachable account


This is an important step, so we need to say it. If you want to encourage people to move to your new platform, you need to actually close your Teachable account.


If you keep it open forever, people don't have much incentive to move. And DEFINITELY don't keep cross-posting between Teachable and your new platform. If you want your migration to be a success, you need to pull the plug at some point.


Give your students a grace period. Give them some time to migrate. But set a deadline, and stick to it.


7. Keep in touch with lost members


If you find that you lose members in migration, and it is possible, don't stress about it too much. This is normal. They may have got the value they wanted from your course on Teachable and are willing to disconnect now.


But do keep in touch with them. Let them know what's going on in your new space via email, and keep giving them opportunities to connect.


8. Start growing!


Chances are, one of the reasons for leaving Teachable was to access more growth. So get ready to grow your student base!


You can create marketing materials around your move, offer tickets or memberships to launch events, or offer sales to get new members in the door.


Don't be afraid to reuse your old material to your advantage, especially as a selling point. For example, you might choose to teach a completely new course live. But you may offer your old course as a "bonus." Totally cool.


Find ways to grow your course community and lean into it!


Ready to start?


If you are ready to get started and migrate from Teachable, come give Mighty a try!





Mighty Networks is a cultural software platform that lets you bring together courses with community, content, and commerce. And our flexible spaces mean things like live events, live streaming, discussions, messaging, member profiles, and more, are built right in.


We have fantastic apps for every device, or you can even get your own white-label app if you're interested. Sell membership in 135 different currencies or even with token-gating.


You can try it free for 14 days, no credit card required!

Ready to start building your community?

Start Your Own Mighty Network Today!No credit card required

Join Mighty Community

Learn the principles of Community Design™ (and see them in action) alongside thousands of creators and entrepreneurs. It's free to join!

Join Now