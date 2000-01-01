Community Curious?
Share your email and we’ll send you our 6-part educational series, which kicks off with our groundbreaking framework for the “Life of a Community” that will help you look around the corner.
BONUS: We’ll also include thousands of dollars of bonuses and extras — absolutely free—including expert scripts and step-by-step guides!
Thank you!
Your first free resources will be on its way to your inbox soon.
We can’t wait to see what you create.
Something went wrong!
Please, try again later.
What is Token-Gating?
A token – often called a social token – is a method of digital ownership that’s secured by blockchain. So token-gating is limiting and granting access to a digital product with the use of blockchain (as opposed to paying with traditional payments). Creators can mint social tokens and NFT tokens and use them to sell a product or service.
For example, on a Mighty Network, you can create a token-gated community that people can access by connecting a crypto wallet. There are instructions on how to do that here.