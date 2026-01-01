Mighty Encyclopedia

Token-Gating

What is Token-Gating?

A token – often called a social token – is a method of digital ownership that’s secured by blockchain. So token-gating is limiting and granting access to a digital product with the use of blockchain (as opposed to paying with traditional payments). Creators can mint social tokens and NFT tokens and use them to sell a product or service.

For example, on a Mighty Network, you can create a token-gated community that people can access by connecting a crypto wallet. There are instructions on how to do that here.

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Product

CommunityCoursesMembersMarketingPaymentsAdminAI Cohost

Extensions

APIsIntegrationsEmbedsAutomations

Pricing

Launch PlanScale PlanGrowth PlanAll Plans

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesPro ServicesPro Case StudiesNon-Profits

Services

StrategyDesignMigrationMighty Experts

Resources

BookPodcastCommunity DesignCase StudiesResource CenterProduct TrainingHelp CenterChangelogDevelopers

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparisons

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

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© 2026 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.