What is a Token-Gated Community?





A token-gated community is an online community that is monetized using social tokens. Social tokens can be minted with blockchain, and owners can be given a certain set of benefits. For a token-gated community, community membership would be one of the benefits. The holder of a token can also resell it, potentially making community membership an asset rather than simply a regular expense. And – with a digital contract governing it – the creator can dictate the terms of resale (potentially even taking a cut). This gives token-gated communities ownership flexibility that traditional communities haven’t had.





Every Mighty Network can be monetized with token-gating. Instructions on how to do that here.





Benefits of a token-gated community







Membership value can rise with time



Ownership can be resold



The token owner could see it as an investment



Gives creators more flexibility



Can generate more revenue for smaller communities (token value can rise in time, meaning the community can become more valuable without having to let more members in).







