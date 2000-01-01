Email image popup

Community Curious?

Share your email and we’ll send you our 6-part educational series, which kicks off with our groundbreaking framework for the “Life of a Community” that will help you look around the corner.

BONUS: We’ll also include thousands of dollars of bonuses and extras — absolutely free—including expert scripts and step-by-step guides!

Thank you!

Your first free resources will be on its way to your inbox soon.

We can’t wait to see what you create.

Something went wrong!

Please, try again later.

Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2022
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2022)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
View All
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2022
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2022
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
View All
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2022
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2022
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2022
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2022
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2022
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
View All
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2022?
6 Memberful Alternatives for 2022
7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2022
6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2022
View All
Growing Your Community
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
View All
Managing Your Community
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2022
How to Measure Community Engagement
The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2022
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2022
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2022
5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2022
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2022?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2022
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2022?
View All
Launching an Online Course
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2022
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 3 Best Patreon Alternatives
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2022
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2022
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 10 Examples)
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2022)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2022
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2022)
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2022
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2022
How to Price a Membership Site in 2022
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2022
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2022 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2022 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2022 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
How to Make Money Blogging
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2022
Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2022 (5 Options)
Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2022?
View All
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2022
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2022?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2022
Virtual Conference Platform
View All
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2022
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
How to Host a Virtual Event (2022 Guide)
How to Host a Virtual Conference
View All
View All Articles
Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2022
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2022)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2022
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2022
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
The 5 Best Online Course Platforms for Coaches
The Best Alternatives to Wix in 2022
7 Awesome No-Code Website Builders for Creators (2022 List)
The 4 Best Squarespace Alternatives in 2022
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2022
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2022
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2022
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2022
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2022
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
How to Start a Mastermind Group (10 Steps)
The Definitive Guide to Moving an Online Community
11 Types of Online Communities That Thrive
How to Pick the Best Community Platform for Your Brand
How to Start an Online Community Forum
6 Awesome Online Community Website Examples
How to Create a Private Social Network in 5 Easy Steps
How to Get Started on a Modern Community Platform (5 Steps)
How to Build a Fan Base and Turn it Into a Community
How to Grow a Facebook Group & Increase Engagement
How to Create a Virtual Community in 2022 in 6 Easy Steps
How to Delete a Facebook Group in 5 Easy Steps
How to Build a Community Site in 6 Steps
How to Create a Micro-Community
The Ultimate Guide to Building an Online Community in 2022
How to Start a Community From Scratch in 2022
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2022?
6 Memberful Alternatives for 2022
7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2022
6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2022
The 5 Best Social Community Software Options of 2022
The 6 Best Discord Alternatives for 2022
How to Choose an Online Community Creator + 4 Options
The 5 Best Online Coaching Platforms of 2022
Disciple vs. Mighty Networks - Which is Best in 2022?
Mighty Networks vs. Discord: Which Is Best for Your Community?
How to Build a Discord Community in 7 Steps
Mighty Networks vs. Facebook Groups
8 Major Disadvantages of Facebook Groups
The 7 Best Alternatives to Circle.so
The Best BuddyBoss Alternatives
Geneva vs. Mighty Networks
Tribe vs. Mighty Networks
How to Evaluate Community Platforms
What to Look for in Private Community Software (+3 Options)
Slack vs. Circle
Why You Should Use a White Label Social Network Platform
The 3 Best Geneva Chat Alternatives
Mighty Networks vs. Circle
The Best Community Building Platform
Slack vs Discord: The Best Pick for Communities
The Best Modern Community Platforms in 2022
The 8 Best Alternatives to Substack for 2022
The Best Tribe Alternatives in 2022
The 4 Best Mastermind Group Platforms of 2022
Your Guide to Community Platforms for Creators
9 Best Online Community Platforms of 2022 (Ranked)
7 Best Community Website Software Options for 2022 (+ 14 Ideas)
The 6 Best Slack Alternatives for a Thriving Community (2022)
The 7 Best Facebook Group Alternatives in 2022
Growing Your Community
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
How to Monetize a Community
10 Secrets for Creating a Thriving Community in 2022
Managing Your Community
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2022
How to Measure Community Engagement
The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
12 Simple Community Management Best Practices for 2022
9 Secrets to Increase Online Community Engagement (2022)
7 Community Management Software Picks for 2022
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2022
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2022
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2022
5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2022
5 Secrets to Choosing the Right Online Course Name
How to Build an Online Course that Sells
7 Best Practices for Creating Online Courses in 2022
How to Create and Sell Online Courses With Mighty Networks
How to Engage Students in Online Courses (7 Pro Tips)
4 Alternatives to Profi for 2022
How to Build an Online Course Without Coding (9 Steps)
Can You Still Make Money with Online Courses in 2022?
The Importance of Community in Online Courses
How to Make Money Selling Courses Online
How to Teach Online Courses (10 Steps)
The Ins & Outs of Online Course Hosting
How to Create a Cohort-Based Course
What Makes a Cohort-Based Course Different?
How to Sell Courses Online in 11 Steps (+ 5 Success Stories)
How to Start an Online Training Business (4 Steps)
How to Price Online Courses (Our 2022 Guide)
How to Set Up Online Courses on a Mighty Network
How to Bring Your Courses and Community to a Mighty Network
The Ultimate Guide to Creating an Online Course
Finding the Right Course Platform
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2022?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2022
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2022?
Podia vs. Kajabi: Which Is Right for You in 2022?
The 5 Best Podia Alternatives for 2022
4 Top Online Courses App Options for 2022
Podia vs. Mighty Networks - Where to Build Your Course in 2022
The 7 Best Online Course Platforms of 2022
Teachable vs. Udemy – Which Is Best in 2022?
Maven vs. Mighty Networks
Kajabi vs. Thinkific
Teachable vs. Mighty Networks
Teachable + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Kajabi + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Thinkific + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
What You Need in a Cohort-Based Course Platform
Skillshare vs. Udemy
Where to Sell Online Courses - 9 Best Platforms for 2022
Thinkific vs Teachable – The Ultimate Comparison for 2022
The Best Online Teaching Platform
Kajabi vs. Teachable
10 Best Online Course Creation Software Options for 2022
The 6 Best Skillshare Alternatives for 2022
The 4 Best Alternatives to Thinkific in 2022
What to Look For in an Online Course Builder
The 3 Best Alternatives to Udemy for Creating an Online Course in 2022
The 6 Best Alternatives to Teachable in 2022
The 6 Best Kajabi Alternatives of 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Kajabi
Launching an Online Course
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2022
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 3 Best Patreon Alternatives
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2022
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2022
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 10 Examples)
The 5 Best Mighty Networks Alternatives for 2022
Online Church Membership Software
5 Best Group Coaching Software Picks for 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2022)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2022
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2022)
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2022
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2022
How to Price a Membership Site in 2022
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2022
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
How to Start a Membership Website Business in 6 Steps
8 Tips for How to Market a Membership Website
How to Build a No-Code Membership Site in 2022 (7 Steps)
How to Make a Paid Membership Site
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2022 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2022 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2022 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
How to Make Money Blogging
How to Create a Subscription Site in 5 Steps
The Guide to Generating Recurring Business Income
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2022
Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2022 (5 Options)
Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2022?
The Ultimate Guide to the Creator Economy
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2022
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2022?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2022
Virtual Conference Platform
What Are the Best Alternatives to Hopin?
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2022
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
How to Host a Virtual Event (2022 Guide)
How to Host a Virtual Conference

The 6 Best Skillshare Alternatives for 2022

Skillshare is one of the most popular online course marketplaces. But is it the right fit for you? Below, we dive in.

Resources confeti background

If you’ve ever expressed an interest in finding a way to make money teaching people a new skill you’ve probably heard of Skillshare. It’s best known for offering a robust marketplace filled with online courses taught by experts in practically anything you can think of.


In the past, Skillshare was a great place to make additional revenue for your expertise. But nowadays, there are a number of more robust platforms to host your online courses.


In this article, we’re going to talk about the best Skillshare alternatives for you to house the awesome content you’re creating. But first, let’s look at what makes an online course successful these days.


If you want more support in building your online course and community, come join OUR Mighty Community for free and meet other new and established community owners! We’d love to meet you. Join for free!



In this article...






What makes a successful online course?


Successful online courses tend to have a few things in common: transformative content, highly customizable features, and thriving course communities.


Part of learning any skill is the journey you take to get there. The best Skillshare alternatives not only provide instruction to members in the form of digestible lessons but also pave a road to guide members on their journey. In other words, your online course should offer your members both a path to transformation and clear results at the end.


To do that, you need a platform that will allow you to build your online course and nurture your online community in one place.


profile images, events, chat


Creating a welcoming space is the first step to cultivating a thriving community. Why? Because of the network effect: every member that joins your online course or community brings with them a wealth of knowledge and experiences to share with everyone else, which makes your community even more valuable than before.


To make the most of that, your community members should feel comfortable navigating challenges, seizing opportunities together, and connecting with each other. The best alternatives to Skillshare provide options for you to create discussion boards, small groups, direct messaging opportunities, and more so that your students can give you feedback and make connections in the network you’ve built.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


Advantages of Skillshare


Skillshare didn’t become popular for nothing. Their platform is fairly easy to get started with and hit the ground running.


Skillshare snip


Their marketplace is well-known and set up with creators in mind. Many of their classes are focused on creative skills like design, crafts, photography, and writing. And because Skillshare leans in on creative pursuits they’ve developed a number of features that help members connect with one another to give feedback and support for each other’s work.


That makes Skillshare a good place to get your feet wet for creating an online course. They have a number of support options and a mobile app.


Disadvantages of Skillshare


When you start looking at the fine print, however, Skillshare becomes less ideal. As a marketplace platform, it is highly competitive. And it’s hard to set yourself apart from others when you have little control around how you build your online course and no control when it comes to designing your own website.


On top of that, you can’t earn money for your hard work until you’ve got 25 students enrolled in your course, and once you do, it’s only $1-2 per student.


Hold up! Let’s make sure that registered.


You can’t start earning money for the hard work you’ve put in until Skillshare has determined that you deserve it.


Furthermore, it’s harder to add new revenue streams when using a platform like Skillshare because you’re working under their platform parameters.


Since you don’t host your own online course, you can’t grow your network beyond the Skillshare platform because you don’t have any access to your course member’s emails or personal information. This means that the growth of your community is governed by Skillshare’s performance, not your own!


We think you should be paid whether you have 1 member or 1,000. So below, we’re looking at six alternatives to Skillshare that will enable you to expand both your course and your course community.


6 Alternatives to Skillshare in 2022


1. Mighty Networks


Best Skillshare alternative for “All-in-One” Course and Community Platform





Mighty Networks ushering in a new era for independent creators who want to take ownership over their community and content. With a Mighty Network, creators and entrepreneurs can cultivate thriving communities,natively livestream, charge for memberships, and courses in one place, instantly available on the web, iOS, and Android.


Desktop MC course- Expanded


Pros of Mighty Networks


On top of amazing online community features, Mighty Network enables creators to build premium online courses. From there, you can offer those courses on your own or as an added bonus to your membership within your community.


Mighty Networks is a great alternative to Skillshare because of its flexibility in offering you tools to create a website, online courses, community, premium groups, and more from a variety of different angles. Mighty Networks is revolutionizing eCommerce for digital subscription services in the same way Shopify did for physical products.


On top of all that, Mighty Networks provides three distinct ways to deliver your online courses:



  1. A content-only online course. This option directs students into a single community in the main Mighty Network and offers your online courses as a benefit of their membership.

  2. An online course with a dedicated course community. In this configuration, there is a separate community only visible to the members of that online course, allowing you to address your various members’ needs more specifically with added privacy.

  3. A course delivered “live.” The last option is the most interesting one, especially for instructors creating their first online course. With this alternative, the dedicated course community is front and center, with course content being created and added as you go. This is a great way to experiment when you’re just starting out, and again, allows your community to help shape the path they’d like to take.


If it’s not clear yet, Mighty Networks allows you an immense amount of possibilities in how you approach building, delivering, and managing your online course and community.


Cohort-Based Course - Phone Image


Cons of Mighty Networks


For some people, Mighty Networks not having a marketplace where your online course can be discovered will be a downside. But marketplace environments are actually highly competitive, often restrictive in regards to what you can post, and don’t help in building real equity for your business and brand outside of the platform.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


2. Kajabi


Best Skillshare alternative for “Online Course and Marketing”


Kajabi is a great Skillshare alternative for those mainly concerned with business and marketing features instead of providing a transformative experience for their members.


Their slogan is, “if you can dream it, you can monetize it,” and they do a good job at delivering on those promises. But we think building an online course should mean more than making money off of your members. The best online teaching platforms emphasize the importance of building a community that expands your network and brand value.


Kajabi app


Pros of Kajabi


Kajabi offers a wide range of tools such as online subscriptions, gated content, and membership sites. Their automation features give you control over how and when your online course content is delivered to your members.


In addition to offering a variety of features to build your online courses, Kajabi has a lot to offer for marketing your courses with email campaigns to replace services you might be using like Mailchimp.


Cons of Kajabi


While Kajabi is doing a lot of things right when it comes to providing awesome online course tools, they fall short in what they offer for their prices. The “Basic” plan starts at $119/month. And despite the steep pricing, that tier is pretty restrictive of your growth potential: There are caps on how many members you can have, restrictions on support options when things go wrong, and more.


Their community options are also lackluster compared to some of their competitors, especially given the price. On top of that, their privacy levels for gated-content are limited. Either members have all-access or none at all. There are more affordable options on the market that give you more bang for your buck.


3. Thinkific


Best Skillshare alternative for “Course only”


Remember how we said that Skillshare is a great place to get your feet with online course creation? That might be true but Thinkific is a wonderful Skillshare alternative because of how beginner friendly it is.


Pros of Thinkific


If you’re just starting out, Thinkific lets you build your online course for free with unlimited students, quizzes and surveys, and more. Instead of having to work in a confining framework, Thinkific is a great alternative to Skillshare because they have flexible and customizable tools that let you build your course how you’d like it.


Thinkific Course


Cons of Thinkific


Thinkific is a solid course content building platform, but it falls short when it comes to community building and management. If you’re looking for a Skillshare alternative in 2022 then choosing one with robust community building tools is a must. Thinkific doesn’t provide live events, Q&As, in-person coaching, or any major event-based learning options. This severely limits the growth of your online course.


When the community features are lackluster, that means there are fewer ways for your students to interact. Remember, you aren’t just bringing people together to listen to your lectures. You’re building a network of value. That means your students need a robust set of features to interact with one another, share their experiences, and master something interesting together.


Thinkific is a good place to start, but not to grow. Most creators will eventually outgrow their limited features and be forced to look elsewhere.


4. Udemy


Best Skillshare alternative for selling multiple courses at once


Udemy is another online learning platform that is similar to Skillshare. Creators and entrepreneurs can build multiple online courses and list them within the Udemy marketplace for people to find and purchase. This is a good alternative to Skillshare if you are an entrepreneur with a few different courses you’re promoting in your business plan.


Pros of Udemy


Udemy is a great Skillshare alternative because it is just as popular of a service and, in turn, also offers a large marketplace that entices many potential customers. The Udemy marketplace has easy-to-use navigation and a rating system, so your supporters can help boost the visibility of your business within the platform.


Additionally, Udemy allows creators and entrepreneurs to build a wide range of content from video, text, and audio lectures to quizzes, Q&As, and more.


Udemy- Course snip


Cons of Udemy


While Udemy has a plethora of features that make it a great Skillshare alternative, it also has some oversights that will add up in the long run. One major problem with the Udemy platform is on the instructor side of things their mobile app is limited to mobile web (while from a student perspective they do have an app available on iOS and Android devices.)


Another important thing to remember is that while a marketplace can be great for gaining exposure due to the wide range of users looking for courses, the algorithm isn’t kind to everyone. Your online courses can easily become buried amongst the thousands of other creators and entrepreneurs selling courses on Udemy.


5. Teachable


Best Skillshare alternative for a beginner


Teachable is a great alternative to Skillshare for a creator or entrepreneur that is just starting in the online course field. On the Teachable platform, your online course will mainly be in the form of pre-recorded videos that can be supplemented with live coaching sessions, text resources, and more.


Teachable course image


Pros of Teachable


There is a lot to learn when you’re jumping into the world of online learning and the Teachable platform is an approachable place to get your feet wet. On Teachable you can utilize a custom domain name, edit your content with their powerful multimedia editing software, and combine multiple third-party integrations to construct your online course.


Cons of Teachable


Teachable is a great Skillshare alternative to start out with, but it also is a platform that many entrepreneurs grow out of. Why? Because the platform doesn’t offer great solutions for those wanting to build a thriving community for their business, and on top of that the marketplace style platform that Teachable operates under can make it hard for your content to be found by new customers. Additionally, Teachable’s mobile app experience is more geared toward students with limited functionality on the instructor side.


6. Podia


Best Skillshare alternative for courses + digital products


Another alternative to Skillshare that you should consider is Podia. Podia is an online course, memberships, and digital products platform for entrepreneurs helming digital businesses. They’ve built their software to help entrepreneurs market their products, create digital storefronts, and more.


Podia Course


Pros of Podia


Podia is a great Skillshare alternative if you are an entrepreneur that is offering a variety of types of content and wants to offer it all in one place. While you can create online courses on Podia, you can do much more such as offer digital memberships, one-off webinars, and even digital downloads. Additionally, you can create your own custom website, access email marketing tools,  and have access to 24/7 support.


Cons of Podia


While Podia offers many great features, their platform always relies heavily on utilizing integrations. Some key factors where this could be a problem come in the form of analytics where you’ll need to use a third-party service to connect to your Podia products. Additionally, while Podia is built to host online courses, the structure of them is a bit less familiar to traditional school formats than other platforms on the market.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


Conclusion - Want to try Mighty Networks free?



When you choose Mighty Networks you’re not only choosing the most cost-effective option of the bunch. You’re also investing in a platform that grows with you: Each new member that joins your online course or online community provides additional value to your members. While Kajabi,Thinkific, and the other platforms are doing solid work in their own spaces, Mighty Networks is clearly the best choice.


Don’t get us wrong, Skillshare is a great place to try your hand at delivering an online course, but by design it’s a platform that won’t grow with you and your skills in scalable ways. We believe that the alternatives to Skillshare that allow you to house all your awesome content and your growing community under one network will be more beneficial in the long run.


Ready to start building your course?


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.

Join Mighty Community

Learn the principles of Community Design™ (and see them in action) alongside thousands of creators and entrepreneurs. It's free to join!

Join Now