7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2022)

Communities & Memberships

Mighty Networks: The Best Membership Management Software

Having powerful tools to manage your membership site is important. Mighty Networks gives you everything you need.

Author

Mighty Team

Last Updated

July 1, 2026

Mighty Networks: The Best Membership Management Software

Table of Contents

In this article

Membership software that connects members to each other

The only software that’s designed to skyrocket member engagement–by getting your members talking to each other. This makes people magic.

  • Customizable welcome checklists

  • An interactive people explorer showing top members, members near you, or people with similar interests

  • AI Profile generators, “show similarities” tool, and conversation starter

MN - Graphics - 2024 - Profiile + similarities

Customize member spaces

Deliver amazing content and experiences with customizable member Spaces. Build from 8 different features like:

  • Member explorer

  • Chat

  • Activity Feed

  • LMS (Course Content Outline)

  • Page

  • Events

  • Single Event

  • Hashtags

MN - 2024 - Graphics - Space Templates

Run unforgettable events

From a virtual event for 20 people to a live conference for 1,000, Mighty’s member management software handles livestreaming (up to 9 speakers) with chat, event pages, RSVPs, and even chats and messages for individual events.

MN - Graphics - 2024 - Livestream

You can…

  • Host regional meetups or member-led events.

  • Re-cut material from an event into a video course or learning experience.

  • Continue the community until the next conference.

Save time with AI tools

AI tools created to save time for you and your members, while making connection easier.

  • AI set-up and community building, automatic landing pages, and a brand identity.

  • Boost engagement with the Infinite Question Engine and automate discussion questions (even when you’re not online)

  • Get writing prompts and assistance with course outlines, text improvements, auto-hashtags, and auto video captions.

MN - 2024 - Graphics - Community Feed

Collect fees and build a business

Build and customize landing and sales pages, add screening questionnaires, and choose plan visibility. For those looking to earn, monetize with paid memberships, courses, events, challenges, coaching, or bundle these and sell in 135 different currencies. And with Mighty Insights™ you get detailed, actionable insights about where members spend time, which plans are selling, and who’s most active.

Mighty Insights Web

Members can manage their profiles with self-serve updating, billing info, plan configuration, and purchases.

Branded Membership Management Apps

MN - Graphics - 2024 - Paid Membership Apps -

Get membership management under your own brand. Mighty Pro has built branded membership management apps for 400+ organizations, leaders, and brands–like Tony Robbins, TED, Mel Robbins, Marie Forleo, Jim Kwik, and Matthew Hussey.

MN - Graphics - 2024 - Apps

We work with membership organizations to build apps under your brand in the App Store and Google Play Store. Learn more here.

FAQs

What is membership management software?

Membership management software are digital tools that help to navigate the relationships between an organization and its members, making it easier to sort, track, and deliver value. Good member management software should simplify your business, make it more effective, and give you tools to scale, automate, and grow.

There are different types of membership management software. Depending on your needs, you might need one or more of these:

  • Member-facing software: Software your members use directly, whether to engage with a community, access an account, or join experiences (e.g. a discussion forum, chat & messaging, or virtual events.)

  • Back-end membership management software: These are membership management tools your members don't see (e.g. your internal membership lists, organizing members by plan, member contact info, marketing systems, email management).

  • Unified member software: Membership software that gives you the tools for both front-end and back-end member management, serving members content or self-serve material while also helping you track and run the business (out of sight).

Note that membership management software could be used for an online or offline membership community or business. Which of these are right for you may depend on your business model.

For example, a fitness center might not have any member-facing software, it might just have tracking tools. And a national association might need association management software.

Get Branded Membership Apps

Why you need membership management software

Membership management software makes the life of any membership org. easier, giving you organization tools and insights about members' activity. It helps you keep track of memberships, payments, plans, and more. Some software also lets you communicate and build relationships with members, handling notifications, messaging, and more. This lets you focus on providing a quality membership experience to members no matter the structure of your membership business.

We're also looking for automation and AI as a key component of membership management software, freeing up time for you to focus on what matters. Here are some of the tasks you can automate:

  • Approving potential member applications.

  • Organizing all of your member data into an easily accessible database.

  • Automating membership payments and renewals.

  • Sending mass emails to your members.

  • Detailed access to member activity reports.

Membership management software won’t completely eliminate these tasks but it will significantly reduce your workload. It can also scale your customer service, including your ability to handle complaints and questions. You can also look for integrations with other key software, like your CRM or CMS.

Get Branded Membership Apps

Key features of membership management software

When we’re looking at membership management software, here are some of our favorite features:

  • Membership applications & fees: Quick and easy purchasing and/or registration to reduce cart abandonments and make it simple to join! Look for application customization and automation tools, and group memberships (if necessary).

  • Membership self-serve plans and renewals: Automating renewals (including reminders), and offering self-serve membership options saves your team time and improves member satisfaction.

  • Online member database and lists: Keep track of members internally (contact info, status, engagement level), and--if applicable--offer ways for members to meet and get to know one another.

  • Mass notifications and messaging: Notify and reach your members, either through a dedicated membership app, integrated email, or chat features, offering reminders about opportunities, events, and more.

  • Membership data and community analytics: Memberships create a lot of data. The best membership management software lets you see and store data, but should also help you understand it: things like membership trends, activity, etc.

  • Discussions and Groups: Creating and exchanging content can be the highlight of membership sites. Platforms that let you create a membership site, build community, host conversations, and create content can lead to an incredible member experience.

  • Bundles and plans: If you're selling memberships, you need ways to build different plans and create sustainable revenue.

  • Virtual events: Most member-facing platforms need opportunities to come together virtually! That's why a virtual event feature is a must-have for a unified member platform.

  • Online courses: Lots of member-facing organizations are looking for ways to provide more value to members (and to increase revenue) and creating online courses (live or pre-recorded) can be a great way to do this!

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CommunityCoursesMembersMarketingPaymentsAdminAI Cohost

Extensions

APIsIntegrationsEmbedsAutomations

Pricing

Launch PlanScale PlanGrowth PlanAll Plans

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesPro ServicesPro Case StudiesNon-Profits

Services

StrategyDesignMigrationMighty Experts

Resources

BookPodcastCommunity DesignCase StudiesResource CenterProduct TrainingHelp CenterChangelogDevelopers

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparisons

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

© 2026 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.

© 2026 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.