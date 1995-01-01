Email image popup

Community Curious?

Share your email and we’ll send you our 6-part educational series, which kicks off with our groundbreaking framework for the “Life of a Community” that will help you look around the corner.

BONUS: We’ll also include thousands of dollars of bonuses and extras — absolutely free—including expert scripts and step-by-step guides!

Thank you!

Your first free resources will be on its way to your inbox soon.

We can’t wait to see what you create.

Something went wrong!

Please, try again later.

FeaturesPricingAboutMighty Pro
Sign In
Start Your Free Trial
Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2023
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2023)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
View All
Finding a Membership Site Platform
7 Best Membership Website Builders of 2023 (+ How Build One)
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2023
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2023
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
View All
Building Your Brand
Growing Your Community
What Is the Network Effect? Our Crash Course for 2023
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Start a Life-Coaching Business Online (2023 Guide)
How to Grow Your Online Personal Training Business (Ultimate Guide - 2023)
How to Build an Email List on Facebook in 2023
14 Email List Building Strategies for 2023
22 Ways to Grow Your Brand in 2023
View All
Community
Building an Online Course
What Is Community-Based Learning? A Short Guide
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2023
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2023
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2023
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2023
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
View All
Finding a Membership Site Platform
6 Steps to a Thriving Mastermind Group Coaching Business
The Best Membership Software for Nonprofits (5 Options)
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2023
The 14 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2023
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 9 Examples)
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
Mighty Networks vs. Honeycommb
6 Honeycommb Alternatives for 2023
What Is Cultural Software? Our 2023 Guide
Mighty Networks vs. Skool: Which to Choose for Community and Courses
Twitter vs. Mastodon: Which Is Right You? (+ a Better Alternative)
View All
Growing Your Community
13 Benefits of Online Communities (2023)
11 Community Engagement Ideas to Steal This Week
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
View All
Managing Your Community
The Best Community Chat App of 2023 (13 Options)
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2023
How to Measure Community Engagement
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
Why You Need A Community Flywheel (+ How To Build One in 2023)
Everything You Need to Know About an Online Community (2023)
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
How to Make a Digital Course in 2023 (9 Steps)
10 Profitable Online Course Niches for 2023
A Beginner’s Guide to Equipment for Online Courses (2023)
How to Make Online Video Courses – 2023 Quick Guide
How to Make a Tutorial Video - A Short Guide for 2023
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
How to Migrate From Teachable in 2023 (and where to go)
5 Maven Alternatives for 2023
The Best Online Video Course Software (6 Options)
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2023?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2023
View All
Launching an Online Course
Secrets to a Great Online Course Funnel (+ the Best One for 2023)
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2023
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Creating an App
Developing a Mobile App
What Is a Native App? (A Beginner’s Guide + Examples)
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 4 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2023
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2023)
Growing Your Community
115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2023 (Our Ultimate Guide!)
How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel (2023 Guide)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2023
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2023)
Managing Your Community
14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2023
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2023
How to Price a Membership Site in 2023
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2023
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
Group Coaching 101: Starting Your Business in 2023
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
A Beginner's Guide to Digital Products
16 Killer Digital Product Ideas for 2023 (+ How to Launch)
Quick Guide for How To Use ClickFunnels (7 Steps)
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2023 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2023 (5 Steps)
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
A Guide to High-Ticket Sales (2023)
What Is a Paywall? Everything You Need to Know for 2023
6 Repeat Business Ideas to Rock 2023
Our Guide to Bootstrapping Your Business in 2023
5 Ways to Monetize Your Audience in 2023
View All
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2023
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2023?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2023
What Are the Best Alternatives to Hopin?
View All
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
Virtual Conferences – A Guide for 2023
A Guide to Live Streaming for Creators (+ 5 Platforms)
10 Great Streaming Tips for Content Creators
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2023
View All
View All Articles
Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2023
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2023)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
Finding a Membership Site Platform
7 Best Membership Website Builders of 2023 (+ How Build One)
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2023
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2023
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
The 5 Best Online Course Platforms for Coaches
The Best Alternatives to Wix in 2023
7 Awesome No-Code Website Builders for Creators (2023 List)
The 4 Best Squarespace Alternatives in 2023
Building Your Brand
Growing Your Community
What Is the Network Effect? Our Crash Course for 2023
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Start a Life-Coaching Business Online (2023 Guide)
How to Grow Your Online Personal Training Business (Ultimate Guide - 2023)
How to Build an Email List on Facebook in 2023
14 Email List Building Strategies for 2023
22 Ways to Grow Your Brand in 2023
How to Build a Personal Brand in 2023
The 15 Best Content Creation Platforms of 2023
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building an Online Course
What Is Community-Based Learning? A Short Guide
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2023
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2023
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2023
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2023
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
How to Start a Mastermind Group (10 Steps)
The Definitive Guide to Moving an Online Community
11 Types of Online Communities That Thrive
How to Pick the Best Community Platform for Your Brand
How to Start an Online Community Forum
4 Awesome Online Community Website Examples
How to Create a Private Social Network in 5 Easy Steps
How to Get Started on a Modern Community Platform (5 Steps)
How to Build a Fan Base and Turn it Into a Community
How to Create a Virtual Community in 2023 in 6 Easy Steps
How to Grow a Facebook Group & Increase Engagement
How to Delete a Facebook Group in 5 Easy Steps
How to Build a Community Site in 6 Steps
How to Create a Micro-Community
The Ultimate Guide to Building an Online Community in 2023
How to Start a Community From Scratch in 2023
Finding a Membership Site Platform
6 Steps to a Thriving Mastermind Group Coaching Business
The Best Membership Software for Nonprofits (5 Options)
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2023
The 14 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2023
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 9 Examples)
The 5 Best Mighty Networks Alternatives for 2023
Online Church Membership Software
5 Best Group Coaching Software Picks for 2023
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
Mighty Networks vs. Honeycommb
6 Honeycommb Alternatives for 2023
What Is Cultural Software? Our 2023 Guide
Mighty Networks vs. Skool: Which to Choose for Community and Courses
Twitter vs. Mastodon: Which Is Right You? (+ a Better Alternative)
8 Telegram Alternatives to Chat With in 2023
Passion.io vs. Mighty Networks: Where to Launch Your Online Business in 2023
Scenes vs. Mighty Networks: Which Is Better in 2023?
5 Higher Logic Alternatives for an Amazing Community
5 Mobilize Alternatives for an Amazing Community
Mighty Networks vs. Higher Logic: Where to Build Your Community in 2023
Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2023?
6 Memberful Alternatives for 2023
7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2023
6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2023
Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2023
The 6 Best Social Community Software Options of 2023
The 18 Best Alternatives to Discord for 2023
How to Choose an Online Community Creator + 4 Options
The 17 Best Online Coaching Platforms of 2023
Disciple vs. Mighty Networks - Which is Best in 2023?
Mighty Networks vs. Discord: Which Is Best for Your Community?
How to Build a Discord Community in 7 Steps (2023)
Mighty Networks vs. Facebook Groups
8 Major Disadvantages of Facebook Groups
The 8 Best Alternatives to Circle.so
The Best BuddyBoss Alternatives
Geneva vs. Mighty Networks
Tribe vs. Mighty Networks
How to Evaluate Community Platforms
What to Look for in Private Community Software (+3 Options)
Slack vs. Circle
Why You Should Use a White Label Social Network Platform
The 3 Best Geneva Chat Alternatives
Mighty Networks vs. Circle: Which Is the Better Community Platform in 2023?
Slack vs Discord: The Best Pick for Communities
The Best Modern Community Platforms in 2023
The 8 Best Alternatives to Substack for 2023
The Best Tribe Alternatives in 2023
The 4 Best Mastermind Group Platforms of 2023
Your Guide to Community Platforms for Creators
9 Best Online Community Platforms of 2023 (Ranked)
7 Best Community Website Software Options for 2023 (+ 13 Ideas)
The 6 Best Slack Alternatives for a Thriving Community (2023)
The 17 Best Facebook Group Alternatives in 2023
The 13 Best Patreon Alternatives
Growing Your Community
13 Benefits of Online Communities (2023)
11 Community Engagement Ideas to Steal This Week
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
How to Monetize a Community
10 Secrets for Creating a Thriving Community in 2023
Managing Your Community
The Best Community Chat App of 2023 (13 Options)
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2023
How to Measure Community Engagement
The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
12 Simple Community Management Best Practices for 2023
9 Secrets to Increase Online Community Engagement (2023)
7 Community Management Software Picks for 2023
Turning Your Brand into a Business
Why You Need A Community Flywheel (+ How To Build One in 2023)
Everything You Need to Know About an Online Community (2023)
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
How to Make a Digital Course in 2023 (9 Steps)
10 Profitable Online Course Niches for 2023
A Beginner’s Guide to Equipment for Online Courses (2023)
How to Make Online Video Courses – 2023 Quick Guide
How to Make a Tutorial Video - A Short Guide for 2023
168 Online Course Ideas for 2023
11 Secrets of Effective Online Course Design (2023)
How to Develop Online Training Courses – A Short Guide (2023)
6 Passion.io Alternatives for an Amazing Course App
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2023
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2023
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2023
5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2023
5 Secrets to Choosing the Right Online Course Name
How to Build an Online Course that Sells
7 Best Practices for Creating Online Courses in 2023
How to Create and Sell Online Courses With Mighty Networks
How to Engage Students in Online Courses (7 Pro Tips)
4 Alternatives to Profi for 2023
How to Build an Online Course Without Coding (9 Steps)
Can You Still Make Money with Online Courses in 2023?
The Importance of Community in Online Courses
How to Make Money Selling Courses Online
How to Teach Online Courses (10 Steps)
The Ins & Outs of Online Course Hosting
How to Create a Cohort-Based Course
What Makes a Cohort-Based Course Different?
How to Sell Courses Online in 11 Steps (+ 5 Success Stories)
How to Start an Online Training Business (4 Steps)
How to Price Online Courses (Our 2023 Guide)
How to Set Up Online Courses on a Mighty Network
How to Bring Your Courses and Community to a Mighty Network
The Ultimate Guide to Creating an Online Course
Finding the Right Course Platform
How to Migrate From Teachable in 2023 (and where to go)
5 Maven Alternatives for 2023
The Best Online Video Course Software (6 Options)
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2023?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2023
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2023?
Podia vs. Kajabi: Which Is Right for You in 2023?
The 5 Best Podia Alternatives for 2023
5 Top Online Courses App Options for 2023
Podia vs. Mighty Networks - Where to Build Your Course in 2023
The 7 Best Online Course Platforms of 2023
Teachable vs. Udemy – Which Is Best in 2023?
Maven vs. Mighty Networks
Kajabi vs. Thinkific
Teachable vs. Mighty Networks
Teachable + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Kajabi + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Thinkific + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
What You Need in a Cohort-Based Course Platform
Skillshare vs. Udemy
Where to Sell Online Courses - 9 Best Platforms for 2023
Thinkific vs Teachable – The Ultimate Comparison for 2023
The Best Online Teaching Platform
Kajabi vs. Teachable
10 Best Online Course Creation Software Options for 2023
The 6 Best Skillshare Alternatives for 2023
The 4 Best Alternatives to Thinkific in 2023
What to Look For in an Online Course Builder
The 3 Best Alternatives to Udemy for Creating an Online Course in 2023
The 6 Best Alternatives to Teachable in 2023
The 6 Best Kajabi Alternatives of 2023
Mighty Networks vs. Kajabi
Launching an Online Course
Secrets to a Great Online Course Funnel (+ the Best One for 2023)
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2023
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Creating an App
Developing a Mobile App
What Is a Native App? (A Beginner’s Guide + Examples)
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 4 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2023
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2023)
Growing Your Community
115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2023 (Our Ultimate Guide!)
How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel (2023 Guide)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2023
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2023)
Managing Your Community
14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2023
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2023
How to Price a Membership Site in 2023
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2023
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
How to Start a Membership Website Business in 6 Steps
8 Tips for How to Market a Membership Website
How to Build a No-Code Membership Site in 2023 (7 Steps)
How to Make a Paid Membership Site
Turning Your Brand into a Business
Group Coaching 101: Starting Your Business in 2023
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
A Beginner's Guide to Digital Products
16 Killer Digital Product Ideas for 2023 (+ How to Launch)
Quick Guide for How To Use ClickFunnels (7 Steps)
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2023 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2023 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2023 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
How to Make Money Blogging
How to Create a Subscription Site in 5 Steps
The Guide to Generating Recurring Business Income
Turning Your Brand into a Business
A Guide to High-Ticket Sales (2023)
What Is a Paywall? Everything You Need to Know for 2023
6 Repeat Business Ideas to Rock 2023
Our Guide to Bootstrapping Your Business in 2023
5 Ways to Monetize Your Audience in 2023
How to Build a High-Ticket Coaching Funnel
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2023
Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2023 (5 Options)
Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2023?
The Ultimate Guide to the Creator Economy
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2023
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2023?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2023
What Are the Best Alternatives to Hopin?
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
Virtual Conferences – A Guide for 2023
A Guide to Live Streaming for Creators (+ 5 Platforms)
10 Great Streaming Tips for Content Creators
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2023
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
How to Host a Virtual Event (2023 Guide)
How to Host a Virtual Conference

Everything You Need to Know About an Online Community (2023)

In this article, we’ll introduce you to the idea of an online community, showing what a community is and isn’t.

The word “community” gets thrown around a lot. But for all the bloat the term sees, most of the things people call “online community” aren’t really online communities. A Twitter following is not an online community. Neither are the people who show up for your livestream.


In this article, we’ll introduce you to the idea of an online community, showing what a community is and isn’t. Whether you’re a sole creator with an idea or a business looking to add a thriving brand community, we’ll show you how the business of community works and why it can change your life.


If you want more support in building your online community, come join OUR Mighty Community for free and meet other new and established community owners! We’d love to meet you. Join for free!





In this article...



What is an online community?


An online community is a group of members brought together in an online space by the shared desire to belong. Online communities experience member-led growth, driven by super-members who show up to spend time on what matters to them. Communities tap into our common humanity and benefit from the network effect and user-generated content.


Online communities exist on online community platforms; these are member-first platforms that allow for the full range of human expression and creativity. Basically, the best online community platforms give you a whole set of tools to make rich human connections happen effortlessly and seamlessly.


Mighty Networks - Challenge Fam - Feed Paired Dark


An online community can exist for many different reasons. It could be brought together by a shared interest group, a brand or company (a brand community), a creator, or any leader(s) interested in building a focal point for sharing and transformation.


Start Your Free Trial


An online community is…


The word “community” gets thrown around a lot. But in most cases, it’s used as a marketing tool–not to describe a real online community. Contrary to popular belief, your Twitter following is not a community.


Here’s what a real online community needs:



  • Belonging: Most social media is driven by consumption, not connection. A real online community builds multi-faceted networks and hosts conversations that help members feel like they belong.

  • Shared purpose: Online communities have some type of shared niche or purpose.

  • Organic conversations: The heart of an online community is organic, user-generated conversations members join (not just content from a host).

  • Organization: A community platform should organize your content and so people can find what they need and offer community management tools for Hosts.

  • Host(s): Online communities have a host or hosts who are community leaders, who help shepherd the community towards a common goal and shape the experience members have.

  • Unique content: Online communities aren't just regurgitated social media. They host conversations you won't find anywhere else.

  • Real engagement: Not likes or even surface comments, but conversations that move forward because you’re in them.


Mighty Networks - Graphics - Live streaming


What an online community is not


We mentioned the word “community” gets thrown around a lot. Here are some of the things a community IS NOT – no matter what someone tells you:



  • A social media following: Influencers might use the word "community, "but if there ain't a network of social connections, it ain't a community.

  • The voice of one person: Often there's a clear leader(s) that brings the community together, but true community is what happens between members. A community isn’t just member-to-host conversations.

  • One type of content: Online communities should offer a bunch of ways for users to express themselves.

  • An addiction: People don’t show up because an algorithm has fed them another dopamine hit. A community is an apple pie, not cocaine.

  • Anger or negativity: Social media thrives on negative emotions and outrage. Communities are psychologically healthy, safe, and overall positive.


Start Your Free Trial


Why build an online community?


An online community is the best way to bring people together to master a topic that’s important or interesting to them. An online community is the single most effective format for members of that community to build new skills, reinforce habits, and achieve results and transformation that would be otherwise difficult to achieve on their own.


For small- to medium-sized businesses, online communities are also the best way for them to learn about what their customers want and are motivated by.


Why brands should build online communities


We’re seeing a huge shift in online business models that are bringing online communities front and center. Brands that are able to build powerhouse, member-led growth businesses create community flywheels that make connection real and selling effortless–McKinsey even identified community flywheels as the business model for the 2020s.


There will only be one kind of successful brand in the future: brands that can transform their customers into members. Brands that don't seize this relationship transformation will die.


The next generation of high-growth companies are going to be the ones that can convert customers, users, and subscribers into members.


It’s a new era of selling and marketing, when you can take people out of the transaction mindset and help them belong.


Start Your Free Trial


Mighty Networks - Graphics - Discovery Course


Benefits of online communities



  • Global connections: Online communities aren’t bound by real-world restrictions like geography or timezone—and because of this, there’s often a greater diversity of participants who come together to master something interesting or important together.

  • Focused conversations: You can connect to people who care about what you do, no matter how niche or unique.

  • Achieve transformation: The support of an online community also helps empower and inspire members to learn a new skill, build a new habit, or learn a topic they haven’t been able to master on their own. Members also find themselves progressing more quickly and making meaningful, lasting connections along the way.

  • Combat loneliness: If there’s a loneliness epidemic, finding real connections online can help fight it.

  • Member-led growth: Online communities experience member-led growth, meaning Hosts can get off the content treadmill and generate a flywheel of user-generated conversations.

  • Thriving businesses: Online communities become thriving businesses, leading to profitable member-led businesses that make more per-member than any other business model.


Mighty Networks - Graphics - Event Series -Body Soul Collective


What kills an online community


If you’re building an online community, there are some things that can kill the momentum quickly. Here are the top things to watch out for.



  • Community Silos: When your community is spread out over different platforms. If you have a course on one platform, a community on the other, and host your events on a third, you’re risking community silos.

  • Lack of shared focus: Communities should be built around Ideal Members who share a passion for talking about something they care about together.

  • One-directional leadership: A Host’s job isn’t to throw out endless content and keep the members entertained. A Host needs to bring members into deeper conversation and connection–facilitating instead of directing.

  • Lack of commitment: An online community is a powerful thing by itself. If you’re going to start a community, go all in. It’s worth it.


Mighty Networks - Graphics - Galaxy DAO Chat Paired Dark


What is online community building?


Online community building is how an online community builds relationships, contributions, and sharing between members. An online community is more than its members, it’s also about the space. A community space should be a place that excites members and makes them feel valued.


Start Your Free Trial


Roles in an online community



  • Host(s): The facilitator who brings a community together and helps prompt the conversations that matter.

  • Moderators: Trusted community members empowered by the host to help maintain order and make sure the environment is positive.

  • Super-members: The unofficial term for your most dedicated members who are all-in. You can’t have a thriving community without some super-members.

  • Members: The people who belong to your community, who are along for the transformation.


Types of online communities


There are a ton of different types of online communities, but here are some types of online communities that thrive!:



  • Mastermind Groups: Mastermind members come together to share expert knowledge and transform their businesses or lives.

  • Group Coaching: Communities hosted by a coach who brings members together for transformation (e.g. fitness coaching).

  • Micro-Community: Would you believe that even the smallest communities can be powerhouse businesses? It only takes 30 people or less who are dedicated to mastering a special topic, interest, passion, or goal.

  • Content Community: Members come together to create and/or to learn to create content and share conversations.

  • Online Brand Community: A true online brand community experiences member-led growth by people who are excited to talk about a brand or product. An example is the Lego community, where people can share ideas and even submit their own builds.

  • Community of Practice: This model of community is centered around shared practice and professional standards. Think of occupations that benefit from member connection to share ideas and learn from one another.

  • Event Community: An event community comes together around… you guessed it, an event! There’s something so magical about keeping the energy and connections of an event going year-round.


These aren’t the only kinds of online communities there are, but this should give you an idea.


Mighty Networks - Graphics - Body Soul Livestream Paired Light


Online community examples


Boston While Black: One thing that Boston was missing? A safe space for Black students, professionals, and entrepreneurs to come together, activate change, and build relationships. That’s exactly what this paid membership site offers. They offer in-person and virtual programming, by serving members who are seeking access to culturally-relevant experiences, information, and resources to navigate Boston, along with personal and professional connections.


Barista Exchange: This online community platform for baristas has a public forum for baristas to vent and ask for advice. It also offers a classifieds section to buy and sell equipment, a job board, blog posts that act as resources for community members, and specific groups for members to come together and swap tips.


Oiselle Volée. A brand community launched by the women’s apparel brand, Oiselle. It’s 4,000 members strong and runners can connect and share their journeys.


Sadie Robertson Huff is a New York Times bestselling author, speaker, TV star, and influential voice for young Christian women. Sadie runs a faith-based online community and app – LO sister.


Find What Feels Good (FWFG) Kula Community- Two online communities launched by YouTube’s top Yoga instructor, Adriene Mishler. 200,000 members can connect, take challenges and classes, and learn more about yoga.


History of online communities


To understand how we got to online communities with a ton of features, it's important to understand the history of how they developed. Here are some of the new technologies that led to online communities!


1. Chat rooms


Way back in the '71, a basic chatroom was created by the U.S. government so regional offices could talk in real-time. This led to an online public chat system–especially a system called Talkomatic. A chat room became a way to have conversations with total strangers.


In the 1990s, chat rooms went mainstream as places where you could drop into a room and have group or one-on-one conversations. Chat rooms also created the idea of chatting with people who share common interests–people realized that organic chat worked better when people wanted to talk about the same stuff.


2. Blogs


Early websites gave a way to create pages, and these evolved into content platforms we affectionately refer to as blogs. Weblogs were–well–an open, online diary… early bloggers could share stories about their life and people could read it.


But still, it was content and for many of us the first exposure to user-generated content online.


Blogging platforms meant sharing ideas with text and images. But in 1998, Open Diary developed the radical idea of having comments on a blog.


And poof we had content that people responded to.


Oh yeah. Bloggers were also part of the revolution towards gating content.


AND bloggers also came up with the idea of gated or premium content, which led to monetization.


3. Email Chains


A small but notable blip in the evolution of an online community… remember those email chains? The ones you were supposed to forward to 10 of your friends?


Email made the idea of sending messages at scale mainstream. And it also meant the invention of the newsletter, blasting email subscribers with premium content on a regular basis.


4. Web Forums


Chat rooms evolved into forums. Forums created ways to organize content and conversation, usually with shared interests. The WITproject from the W3 Consortium are credited with the first web forum, building on the idea of a bulletin board.


Unlike a chat room, which thrives on real-time (synchronous) conversations, forums made the conversations asynchronous. It meant you could have a thriving discussion, whether or not people were all there at the same time.


5. Online course platforms


Having gated blog content didn't just mean premium blog posts. It also created a way to monetize education–by having lessons people could pay for.


The first online course was offered by the University of Toronto in 1984. As the tech evolved, the LMS emerged: a teaching platform that could handle multiple lessons and sections.


Later this would mean video courses too.


6. Social networks


SixDegrees is considered the first social network, which let users create profiles and add friends.


This would lead to other social networking platforms like Myspace and Facebook. Different social media platforms experimented with different features. For example, Myspace had an embedded media player that would let you share music. But over time, profiles, posting, and collowing/connecting became mainstays.


7. Livestreaming


The tech for livestreaming has been around since way back in 1995, when RealNetworks developed a platform to stream a baseball game.


But live streaming wasn't really a thing until YouTube did the first one in 2008. The tech was in place for live streaming, but it took the bandwidth a while to catch up.


Live streaming meant live video, but it also meant live events!


8. All-in-one community platforms & apps


Eventually, an online community platform would take all of these advances and put them in one place: a membership community that could be gated in part or in whole, and where you could host content, courses, community, and commerce–all in one place.


The intersection of social and tech, online community platforms take the human desire for connection and community that drove each of the inventions above, and packed it into a platform that basically let you create any type of content you can imagine.


The modern online community is just tech that enables human connection and creativity, and the very best community platforms get out of the way and let people create and belong.


The future of online communities


We don’t have a crystal ball, but here are a few things we’re seeing for the future of online communities.



  • Thriving businesses will be built around communities: The next generation of high-growth companies are going to be the ones that can convert customers, users, and subscribers into members. The top brands will take people out of the transaction mindset and help them belong to something.

  • People magic: AI tools like Mighty Co-Host™ will make it radically easier to create thriving communities with a click of a button, sort your members, and start conversations–it’s AI prompting human connection, and it’s magical.

  • Web3 Integration: We’re already doing this with token-gating, but there will be more options for Web3 integration in the future.


The business of online community


As we talked about at the top, online communities can also be powerful businesses. We’re seeing more and more brands and companies unlocking member-led growth. Here are some of the ways communities interact with commerce:



  • Memberships: Sometimes communities sell actual memberships. In this instance, the community becomes an awesome business. The average member fee on a Mighty Network is $27-33/mo ($240-$319 per member/year).

  • Products: Sometimes online communities support a product or service business. We gave the example of Oiselle Volée; they use their brand community to share running knowledge, help people make new friends and build meaningful relationships, and they even get new product ideas and instant feedback.

  • Courses: Online learning is still big business, and a lot of communities monetize with e-learning.

  • Virtual and live events: Communities that are built around a virtual or live event can be a really powerful way to keep the conversation going. And some online communities earn their bread and butter from online events and conferences.

  • Private groups and high-ticket products: Things like private group coaching and/or masterminds can be a great way to turn a community into a business.


Community is coveted by most brands, multi-million dollar online campaigns are dedicated to the elusive goal of getting engagement–sometimes on social media and sometimes in dedicated brand communities.


The greatest way to turn an online community into a thriving business is to go all in, build on your own platform, and begin the process of converting your subscribers, clients, customers, users, or whatever, into members. All those things are transactional, but members belong.


And ask the Hosts and brands that run online communities, it’s so much easier to launch a product and turn a profit when you have a group of supermembers who are standing by ready to buy your next thing.


Community will transform your business.

Ready to start building your community?

Start Your Own Mighty Network Today!No credit card required

The 13 Best Patreon Alternatives

Considering Patreon? We’re unpacking whether they’re the best choice or if you should consider a different membership platform.

The 13 Best Patreon Alternatives

The 13 Best Patreon Alternatives

How to Delete a Facebook Group in 5 Easy Steps

The reasons to delete a Facebook Group have been building. But deleting your Facebook Group is more than the mechanics. You need a strategy for your moving your community. Now you have one.

How to Delete a Facebook Group in 5 Easy Steps

How to Delete a Facebook Group in 5 Easy Steps

The 18 Best Alternatives to Discord for 2023

Whether you want membership sales, more community features, or better gaming experiences, these alternatives to Discord will help.

The 18 Best Alternatives to Discord for 2023

The 18 Best Alternatives to Discord for 2023

Join Mighty Community

Learn the principles of Community Design™ (and see them in action) alongside thousands of creators and entrepreneurs. It's free to join!

Join Now