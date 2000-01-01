Email image popup

Community Curious?

Share your email and we’ll send you our 6-part educational series, which kicks off with our groundbreaking framework for the “Life of a Community” that will help you look around the corner.

BONUS: We’ll also include thousands of dollars of bonuses and extras — absolutely free—including expert scripts and step-by-step guides!

Thank you!

Your first free resources will be on its way to your inbox soon.

We can’t wait to see what you create.

Something went wrong!

Please, try again later.

Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2022
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2022)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
View All
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2022
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2022
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
View All
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2022
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2022
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2022
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2022
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2022
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
View All
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2022?
6 Memberful Alternatives for 2022
7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2022
6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2022
View All
Growing Your Community
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
View All
Managing Your Community
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2022
How to Measure Community Engagement
The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2022
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2022
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2022
5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2022
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2022?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2022
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2022?
View All
Launching an Online Course
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2022
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 3 Best Patreon Alternatives
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2022
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2022
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 10 Examples)
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2022)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2022
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2022)
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2022
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2022
How to Price a Membership Site in 2022
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2022
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2022 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2022 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2022 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
How to Make Money Blogging
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2022
Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2022 (5 Options)
Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2022?
View All
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2022
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2022?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2022
Virtual Conference Platform
View All
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2022
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
How to Host a Virtual Event (2022 Guide)
How to Host a Virtual Conference
View All
View All Articles
Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2022
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2022)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2022
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2022
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
The 5 Best Online Course Platforms for Coaches
The Best Alternatives to Wix in 2022
7 Awesome No-Code Website Builders for Creators (2022 List)
The 4 Best Squarespace Alternatives in 2022
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2022
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2022
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2022
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2022
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2022
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
How to Start a Mastermind Group (10 Steps)
The Definitive Guide to Moving an Online Community
11 Types of Online Communities That Thrive
How to Pick the Best Community Platform for Your Brand
How to Start an Online Community Forum
6 Awesome Online Community Website Examples
How to Create a Private Social Network in 5 Easy Steps
How to Get Started on a Modern Community Platform (5 Steps)
How to Build a Fan Base and Turn it Into a Community
How to Grow a Facebook Group & Increase Engagement
How to Create a Virtual Community in 2022 in 6 Easy Steps
How to Delete a Facebook Group in 5 Easy Steps
How to Build a Community Site in 6 Steps
How to Create a Micro-Community
The Ultimate Guide to Building an Online Community in 2022
How to Start a Community From Scratch in 2022
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2022?
6 Memberful Alternatives for 2022
7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2022
6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2022
The 5 Best Social Community Software Options of 2022
The 6 Best Discord Alternatives for 2022
How to Choose an Online Community Creator + 4 Options
The 5 Best Online Coaching Platforms of 2022
Disciple vs. Mighty Networks - Which is Best in 2022?
Mighty Networks vs. Discord: Which Is Best for Your Community?
How to Build a Discord Community in 7 Steps
Mighty Networks vs. Facebook Groups
8 Major Disadvantages of Facebook Groups
The 7 Best Alternatives to Circle.so
The Best BuddyBoss Alternatives
Geneva vs. Mighty Networks
Tribe vs. Mighty Networks
How to Evaluate Community Platforms
What to Look for in Private Community Software (+3 Options)
Slack vs. Circle
Why You Should Use a White Label Social Network Platform
The 3 Best Geneva Chat Alternatives
Mighty Networks vs. Circle
The Best Community Building Platform
Slack vs Discord: The Best Pick for Communities
The Best Modern Community Platforms in 2022
The 8 Best Alternatives to Substack for 2022
The Best Tribe Alternatives in 2022
The 4 Best Mastermind Group Platforms of 2022
Your Guide to Community Platforms for Creators
9 Best Online Community Platforms of 2022 (Ranked)
7 Best Community Website Software Options for 2022 (+ 14 Ideas)
The 6 Best Slack Alternatives for a Thriving Community (2022)
The 7 Best Facebook Group Alternatives in 2022
Growing Your Community
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
How to Monetize a Community
10 Secrets for Creating a Thriving Community in 2022
Managing Your Community
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2022
How to Measure Community Engagement
The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
12 Simple Community Management Best Practices for 2022
9 Secrets to Increase Online Community Engagement (2022)
7 Community Management Software Picks for 2022
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2022
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2022
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2022
5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2022
5 Secrets to Choosing the Right Online Course Name
How to Build an Online Course that Sells
7 Best Practices for Creating Online Courses in 2022
How to Create and Sell Online Courses With Mighty Networks
How to Engage Students in Online Courses (7 Pro Tips)
4 Alternatives to Profi for 2022
How to Build an Online Course Without Coding (9 Steps)
Can You Still Make Money with Online Courses in 2022?
The Importance of Community in Online Courses
How to Make Money Selling Courses Online
How to Teach Online Courses (10 Steps)
The Ins & Outs of Online Course Hosting
How to Create a Cohort-Based Course
What Makes a Cohort-Based Course Different?
How to Sell Courses Online in 11 Steps (+ 5 Success Stories)
How to Start an Online Training Business (4 Steps)
How to Price Online Courses (Our 2022 Guide)
How to Set Up Online Courses on a Mighty Network
How to Bring Your Courses and Community to a Mighty Network
The Ultimate Guide to Creating an Online Course
Finding the Right Course Platform
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2022?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2022
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2022?
Podia vs. Kajabi: Which Is Right for You in 2022?
The 5 Best Podia Alternatives for 2022
4 Top Online Courses App Options for 2022
Podia vs. Mighty Networks - Where to Build Your Course in 2022
The 7 Best Online Course Platforms of 2022
Teachable vs. Udemy – Which Is Best in 2022?
Maven vs. Mighty Networks
Kajabi vs. Thinkific
Teachable vs. Mighty Networks
Teachable + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Kajabi + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Thinkific + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
What You Need in a Cohort-Based Course Platform
Skillshare vs. Udemy
Where to Sell Online Courses - 9 Best Platforms for 2022
Thinkific vs Teachable – The Ultimate Comparison for 2022
The Best Online Teaching Platform
Kajabi vs. Teachable
10 Best Online Course Creation Software Options for 2022
The 6 Best Skillshare Alternatives for 2022
The 4 Best Alternatives to Thinkific in 2022
What to Look For in an Online Course Builder
The 3 Best Alternatives to Udemy for Creating an Online Course in 2022
The 6 Best Alternatives to Teachable in 2022
The 6 Best Kajabi Alternatives of 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Kajabi
Launching an Online Course
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2022
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 3 Best Patreon Alternatives
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2022
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2022
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 10 Examples)
The 5 Best Mighty Networks Alternatives for 2022
Online Church Membership Software
5 Best Group Coaching Software Picks for 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2022)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2022
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2022)
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2022
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2022
How to Price a Membership Site in 2022
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2022
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
How to Start a Membership Website Business in 6 Steps
8 Tips for How to Market a Membership Website
How to Build a No-Code Membership Site in 2022 (7 Steps)
How to Make a Paid Membership Site
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2022 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2022 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2022 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
How to Make Money Blogging
How to Create a Subscription Site in 5 Steps
The Guide to Generating Recurring Business Income
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2022
Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2022 (5 Options)
Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2022?
The Ultimate Guide to the Creator Economy
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2022
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2022?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2022
Virtual Conference Platform
What Are the Best Alternatives to Hopin?
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2022
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
How to Host a Virtual Event (2022 Guide)
How to Host a Virtual Conference

Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2022?

If you’re a creator who wants to monetize your work and your audience, we’ll show you which of these two platforms will work best for you.

Resources confeti background

Whether you’re an established creator with a monster audience of fans or a new creator just dipping your toe into the online space, you probably know that it’s an amazing thing to earn from your work. And when so many of us are sitting in day jobs dreaming of doing the thing we love full-time, you know that there’s got to be a way to make the leap. But the important question is: how?


How can you actually get paid to do work you love that matters to you and to other people? How can you go beyond a hobby and earn enough to pay your bills and focus on your craft?


You probably know the answer. You need to figure out a way to monetize. And two platforms that are leading the creator economy in terms of helping creators monetize their audience are Mighty Networks and Patreon.


Both give creators ways to earn from their work and do what they love. But which is the right one for you? In this post, we’ll walk you through how Patreon and Mighty Networks work, and help you to figure out which is best for you and your audience.


If you want more support in building your online community and monetizing your audience, come join OUR Mighty Community for free and meet other new and established community owners! We’d love to meet you. Join for free!



In this article…



1. Patreon vs. Mighty Networks: Who are they?


Patreon


Patreon is a website that lets creators monetize themselves and their work. The idea of having a patron dates back to the Roman Empire when wealthy citizens would become benefactors of causes they cared about.


It’s the same idea that launched Patreon in 2013, musicians Jack Conte and Sam Yam envisioned a platform to fund creators while letting them focus on their work. While the idea is to simply have fans support creators, often for the love of their craft, Patreon has evolved to include ways that creators can give back to their supporters, including offering patrons benefits, selling merch, and more.


Mighty Networks


Mighty Networks is an all-in-one community creation platform. Unlike Patreon, it doesn’t work on a patronage model. Instead, it gives creators a way to build powerful communities of people who love their work and vision. Mighty Networks lets creators sell memberships at different tiers, and they can sell access to live and pre-made courses, subgroups, and more. Mighty Networks also gives creators a ton of options to build a thriving community around their work, with features like live streaming, polls, discussion groups, and live events.


mighty-networks-product-example-1024x701


In short, Mighty Networks and Patreon both give people ways to monetize their work and join the creator economy, but with different philosophies behind them–which we’ll get into below.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


2. Patreon vs. Mighty Networks: How to compare the two


Patreon and Mighty Networks both achieve roughly the same thing, helping creators earn a living from their audience so they can focus on what they do best: creating. But they go about it in totally different ways and have different philosophies. Here’s how we’ll compare the two:


It’s also possible to mix Patreon and Mighty Networks to get the best of both–we’ll cover this at the end.


Community engagement


Since both Patreon and Mighty Networks give creators the options to create a community around themselves and their work and to reward their fans, we’ll look at how well each platform does in building an engaged community and how well each lets you serve the people who want to join your vision.


Monetization structure


If you’re looking at one of these two platforms to give you an option to monetize your work, which let’s be honest, you probably are, they both work. But they do it in different ways and will give your members a very different experience. It’s important to figure out what you actually want your monetization to look like and to have a strategy that fits your brand. You should also be able to grow as you go, it’s awesome to be able to try different things as you figure out what works best for your audience.


Branding & personalization


It’s cool to monetize your work, but it’s also amazing if people can feel a sense of your own brand–whatever that is. We’ll talk about the options you have to personalize Mighty Networks or Patreon and add your own flair to your work.


Pricing and features


Finally, we’ll talk about the pricing and features options for each of these and show you how each one charges creators and what you get for that price.

Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


3. Patreon vs. Mighty Networks: Community engagement


Patreon


Although we used the word “community” here, Patreon’s model is probably better described as bringing together your fans. The relationship between the patrons and the creator is pretty one-dimensional, but creators can create posts for their patrons to see. You can also message your fans, whether to say thank you or promote upcoming work, so you do have a way to contact them.


But the sense of “community” is pretty limited. Your fans will know you and your work, and you can let them know about what’s new, but they won’t be able to meet each other unless you create events on a different platform.


Some people might like this model, since it arguably could take a bit less time to just add membership tiers and collect income from your fans. But your fans love to connect with you, too, and the minute you try to create events, live streams, or other cool things for your fans to join, you get beyond the limit of what Patreon can do–you need to start mixing in other software and platforms to get the functionality to fully serve your community.


Mighty Networks


Mighty Networks lets you create a community in every sense of the word. It takes you beyond the one-directional relationship of creator-fan and lets you create a whole network of people who care about the same things and are excited to talk about it. This ultimately means less work for you as the creator; instead of doing all the work to try to make your members feel like you’re serving them, the community serves each other.


profile images, events, chat


With Patreon you start every conversation; you initiate everything that happens. With Mighty Networks this can happen organically, and that’s amazing.


Mighty Networks also comes with a whole bunch of awesome features to serve your community and help it flourish, stuff like live streaming, polls, discussion forums, and access from either the web or from native apps for every device. There’s no stitching together software to do an event or run a webinar–it’s all built-in.


Feature Item 2 - Courses


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


4. Patreon vs. Mighty Networks: Monetization structure


Like we said above, Patreon and Mighty Networks are both ways to monetize your work. But they work very differently.


Patreon


Patreon is about support. It gives the people who love your work the ability to support it. Some of them, the people who believe in you the most, might agree to support you on a monthly basis without ever expecting anything back. These are your true patrons, and–if you have people like this–kudos! For this type of thing, it works really well.


Patreon has also evolved to give people the choice of membership tiers to invest in, and each membership tier usually comes with benefits. So, for example, for people who support at $5/mo, a creator might include a printable piece of art. For people who support at $25/mo, a creator might include access to a hangout or Q&A with them. For $50/mo they might include a personalized piece of art.


The reward structures built into Patreon tiers are totally unique to each creator and what they make, but most find ways to give value to the people who support them.


Many creators will also run events, courses, etc., and they can’t do this on Patreon. They’ll need to pile on additional software–more on this in a minute. But Patreon has recently added the option to create merch for your members. It’s a neat feature for people who are creating visual products or who have a good logo they want to spread around, and Patreon takes care of the production and the shipping.


Monetization options



  • Tiered support

  • Selling merch


Mighty Networks


Mighty Networks is built on the principle of creating and monetizing a community. Unlike Patreon, it isn’t one-directional, but multi-directional. Members don’t only consume a creator’s content, they can also build a relationship with both the Host and with other members. They can create their own content.


This makes for a really unique form of monetization, and many people who join an online community are surprised to find that, over time, the connections and friendships they make there are the best thing about it (and the reason they stay).


If you’re a creator, you can monetize your community by charging a membership fee–either a one-time fee or a monthly, recurring fee like Patreon. This lets you unlock the power of a recurring revenue model business. But, with Mighty Networks, you can also create subgroups and charge for them, you can build beautiful, interactive courses with an intuitive course-builder, or you can sell live events and courses. It gives you a TON of options to monetize your work, and since you’re building a community that knows you and trusts you, upselling into a course on the same platform is way easier.


modern-creator-online-courses


That means that the best part of Mighty Networks on the monetization front is the sheer flexibility–you can monetize in a bunch of different ways, and you can add more options as you go.


Monetization options



  • Create different membership plans

  • Sell events and courses

  • Sell access to subgroups

  • Choose from one-time or recurring costs

  • Bundle your offerings


5. Patreon vs. Mighty Networks: Branding and personalization


Patreon


Patreon gives you some options for customizing your page with the look and feel of your brand. You can add a custom avatar and header image, and you can customize your web address as a subdomain on Patreon (ie. patreon.com/yoursite).


As we mentioned above, you can also create merch as a way to reward your members, so this is definitely a way to add a bit of your brand’s flavor to Patreon.


Ultimately, personalization isn’t really what Patreon is all about. Patreon creates their brand first, not yours. But it is possible that people recognize the Patreon brand and are familiar with it, which might be a good thing for your cause.


Mighty Networks


Mighty Networks is a place to build YOUR brand. It gives you a platform that you can style and customize, adding your own brand colors, feel, logo, and even a one-click option to create your own domain. The brand carries over wherever you access your community, whether web or mobile.


You also have the option to completely independently brand your groups within Mighty Networks too. So let’s imagine you were a creator with an awesome following, with two different programs you use to teach your members. You could add custom branding to each of these to give them individual flavor. This applies to creating a course too, each can be customized with their own look and feel.


6. Patreon vs. Mighty Networks: Pricing and features


The final thing worth comparing to understand the differences between Patreon and Mighty Networks is the way that each platform is priced.


Patreon


Patreon is “free” to use, but the platform takes a cut of your income depending on which plan you’re on. For example, if you were on the Pro plan–which is the plan Patreon recommends–you’d pay an 8% fee on the monthly income you earn. Plus, you also pay a payment processing fee: 5% + $0.10 on anything under $3, or 2.9% + $0.30 on anything over $3.


Example: If you have 25 patrons paying $20/mo, you would owe Patreon:


$17.60 (Transaction Fees [$0.88 x 20])
$40 (8% Patreon fee)


So for the $500 you’d be making monthly, you’d pay Patreon $57.60. If your supporters grew to 50 fans paying $20/mo, you’d be paying an $80/mo Patreon fee.


Patreon cost


Mighty Networks


If you were to choose the Community Plan, it comes with all the same features that Patreon Pro does, plus you have a bunch more features for community building—which we covered above. Although you pay upfront for Mighty Networks, the Community Plan is only $33/mo + a 3% processing fee.


Example: Those same 25 members on a Mighty Networks plan that costs them $25/mo would cost you:
$33 (Community Plan)
$12 (3% processing fee)


For all the same features and more on Mighty Networks, you’d only pay $45/mo. If your community grew to 50 or even 1000, you’d still be on the Community Plan.


As you can see, even though it’s not “free” like Patreon, Mighty Networks may cost you much less–and you’re not paying more as you add members like you are on Patreon.


7. Combining Mighty Networks and Patreon


We did mention at the top that some creators choose to combine Mighty Networks and Patreon. There are a couple of ways this might make sense.


First of all, as we mentioned above, Patreon is missing a bunch of the features that Mighty Networks has, requiring 3rd party integrations to make it work. So, you might choose to add Mighty Networks to Patreon for events, live streaming, a course, or even an interactive community. This might especially make sense for you if you’ve already got a following on Patreon and are concerned about moving it; although we’ve got a great guide for how to move an online community too.


The other reason you might combine both Mighty Networks and Patreon is if you’ve got some fans who just want to support your work and leave it at that, and some who are looking for a more extensive community. You might have a membership tier that is just a donation, and another tier that includes access to a Mighty Network.


livestream Jess Web


You can be creative about what this looks like, but there are ways the platforms can complement each other. Do be careful though, at some point you’re going to end up paying a lot more in fees if you’re trying to do everything in both places. (BTW, it’s probably not worth Patreon just for the merch feature. There are a ton of companies out there that will print and send your merch, if you want Mighty Networks members to have some swag.)


Conclusion


So, Mighty Networks vs. Patreon, which one is right for you? It probably depends a bit on how you want to build relationships with and serve your fans. If you’ve never even thought about starting an online community before, they’re amazing–you can read more here!


And if you’re still wondering, you can try Mighty Networks totally free, no credit card required, for 14 days–so check it out! You’ll get a great feel for how it works and how you can use it to reach your audience.


Ready to monetize your audience?


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.

Join Mighty Community

Learn the principles of Community Design™ (and see them in action) alongside thousands of creators and entrepreneurs. It's free to join!

Join Now