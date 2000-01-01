Email image popup

Community Curious?

Share your email and we’ll send you our 6-part educational series, which kicks off with our groundbreaking framework for the “Life of a Community” that will help you look around the corner.

BONUS: We’ll also include thousands of dollars of bonuses and extras — absolutely free—including expert scripts and step-by-step guides!

Thank you!

Your first free resources will be on its way to your inbox soon.

We can’t wait to see what you create.

Something went wrong!

Please, try again later.

Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2022
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2022)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
View All
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2022
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2022
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
View All
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2022
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2022
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2022
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2022
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2022
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
View All
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2022?
6 Memberful Alternatives for 2022
7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2022
6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2022
View All
Growing Your Community
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
View All
Managing Your Community
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2022
How to Measure Community Engagement
The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2022
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2022
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2022
5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2022
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2022?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2022
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2022?
View All
Launching an Online Course
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2022
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 3 Best Patreon Alternatives
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2022
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2022
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 10 Examples)
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2022)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2022
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2022)
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2022
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2022
How to Price a Membership Site in 2022
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2022
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2022 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2022 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2022 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
How to Make Money Blogging
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2022
Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2022 (5 Options)
Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2022?
View All
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2022
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2022?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2022
Virtual Conference Platform
View All
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2022
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
How to Host a Virtual Event (2022 Guide)
How to Host a Virtual Conference
View All
View All Articles
Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2022
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2022)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2022
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2022
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
The 5 Best Online Course Platforms for Coaches
The Best Alternatives to Wix in 2022
7 Awesome No-Code Website Builders for Creators (2022 List)
The 4 Best Squarespace Alternatives in 2022
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2022
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2022
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2022
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2022
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2022
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
How to Start a Mastermind Group (10 Steps)
The Definitive Guide to Moving an Online Community
11 Types of Online Communities That Thrive
How to Pick the Best Community Platform for Your Brand
How to Start an Online Community Forum
6 Awesome Online Community Website Examples
How to Create a Private Social Network in 5 Easy Steps
How to Get Started on a Modern Community Platform (5 Steps)
How to Build a Fan Base and Turn it Into a Community
How to Grow a Facebook Group & Increase Engagement
How to Create a Virtual Community in 2022 in 6 Easy Steps
How to Delete a Facebook Group in 5 Easy Steps
How to Build a Community Site in 6 Steps
How to Create a Micro-Community
The Ultimate Guide to Building an Online Community in 2022
How to Start a Community From Scratch in 2022
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2022?
6 Memberful Alternatives for 2022
7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2022
6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2022
The 5 Best Social Community Software Options of 2022
The 6 Best Discord Alternatives for 2022
How to Choose an Online Community Creator + 4 Options
The 5 Best Online Coaching Platforms of 2022
Disciple vs. Mighty Networks - Which is Best in 2022?
Mighty Networks vs. Discord: Which Is Best for Your Community?
How to Build a Discord Community in 7 Steps
Mighty Networks vs. Facebook Groups
8 Major Disadvantages of Facebook Groups
The 7 Best Alternatives to Circle.so
The Best BuddyBoss Alternatives
Geneva vs. Mighty Networks
Tribe vs. Mighty Networks
How to Evaluate Community Platforms
What to Look for in Private Community Software (+3 Options)
Slack vs. Circle
Why You Should Use a White Label Social Network Platform
The 3 Best Geneva Chat Alternatives
Mighty Networks vs. Circle
The Best Community Building Platform
Slack vs Discord: The Best Pick for Communities
The Best Modern Community Platforms in 2022
The 8 Best Alternatives to Substack for 2022
The Best Tribe Alternatives in 2022
The 4 Best Mastermind Group Platforms of 2022
Your Guide to Community Platforms for Creators
9 Best Online Community Platforms of 2022 (Ranked)
7 Best Community Website Software Options for 2022 (+ 14 Ideas)
The 6 Best Slack Alternatives for a Thriving Community (2022)
The 7 Best Facebook Group Alternatives in 2022
Growing Your Community
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
How to Monetize a Community
10 Secrets for Creating a Thriving Community in 2022
Managing Your Community
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2022
How to Measure Community Engagement
The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
12 Simple Community Management Best Practices for 2022
9 Secrets to Increase Online Community Engagement (2022)
7 Community Management Software Picks for 2022
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2022
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2022
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2022
5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2022
5 Secrets to Choosing the Right Online Course Name
How to Build an Online Course that Sells
7 Best Practices for Creating Online Courses in 2022
How to Create and Sell Online Courses With Mighty Networks
How to Engage Students in Online Courses (7 Pro Tips)
4 Alternatives to Profi for 2022
How to Build an Online Course Without Coding (9 Steps)
Can You Still Make Money with Online Courses in 2022?
The Importance of Community in Online Courses
How to Make Money Selling Courses Online
How to Teach Online Courses (10 Steps)
The Ins & Outs of Online Course Hosting
How to Create a Cohort-Based Course
What Makes a Cohort-Based Course Different?
How to Sell Courses Online in 11 Steps (+ 5 Success Stories)
How to Start an Online Training Business (4 Steps)
How to Price Online Courses (Our 2022 Guide)
How to Set Up Online Courses on a Mighty Network
How to Bring Your Courses and Community to a Mighty Network
The Ultimate Guide to Creating an Online Course
Finding the Right Course Platform
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2022?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2022
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2022?
Podia vs. Kajabi: Which Is Right for You in 2022?
The 5 Best Podia Alternatives for 2022
4 Top Online Courses App Options for 2022
Podia vs. Mighty Networks - Where to Build Your Course in 2022
The 7 Best Online Course Platforms of 2022
Teachable vs. Udemy – Which Is Best in 2022?
Maven vs. Mighty Networks
Kajabi vs. Thinkific
Teachable vs. Mighty Networks
Teachable + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Kajabi + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Thinkific + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
What You Need in a Cohort-Based Course Platform
Skillshare vs. Udemy
Where to Sell Online Courses - 9 Best Platforms for 2022
Thinkific vs Teachable – The Ultimate Comparison for 2022
The Best Online Teaching Platform
Kajabi vs. Teachable
10 Best Online Course Creation Software Options for 2022
The 6 Best Skillshare Alternatives for 2022
The 4 Best Alternatives to Thinkific in 2022
What to Look For in an Online Course Builder
The 3 Best Alternatives to Udemy for Creating an Online Course in 2022
The 6 Best Alternatives to Teachable in 2022
The 6 Best Kajabi Alternatives of 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Kajabi
Launching an Online Course
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2022
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 3 Best Patreon Alternatives
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2022
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2022
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 10 Examples)
The 5 Best Mighty Networks Alternatives for 2022
Online Church Membership Software
5 Best Group Coaching Software Picks for 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2022)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2022
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2022)
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2022
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2022
How to Price a Membership Site in 2022
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2022
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
How to Start a Membership Website Business in 6 Steps
8 Tips for How to Market a Membership Website
How to Build a No-Code Membership Site in 2022 (7 Steps)
How to Make a Paid Membership Site
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2022 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2022 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2022 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
How to Make Money Blogging
How to Create a Subscription Site in 5 Steps
The Guide to Generating Recurring Business Income
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2022
Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2022 (5 Options)
Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2022?
The Ultimate Guide to the Creator Economy
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2022
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2022?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2022
Virtual Conference Platform
What Are the Best Alternatives to Hopin?
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2022
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
How to Host a Virtual Event (2022 Guide)
How to Host a Virtual Conference

How to Create a Virtual Community in 2022 in 6 Easy Steps

Resources confeti background

There’s a myth out there that what it takes to create a virtual community is hard work, a grind, or nearly impossible if you are starting from scratch


Let me say this upfront: It’s just not true. 


Understanding how to build a virtual community has never been more important and it’s also gotten much easier. All it takes is starting with the right goals and expectations, a bit of planning and focus upfront before you dive in, and embracing one of the new software platforms expressly designed to make launching a virtual community super easy.


In this article, we’ll organize how to create a virtual community into six easy steps. All you have to do is follow along. Let’s get started. 


If you want more support in building your virtual community, come join OUR Mighty Community for free and meet other new and established community owners! We’d love to meet you. Join for free!





In this article…



Step 1: Define the purpose of your community


We’ve had a front row seat to the creation and growth of literally hundreds of thousands of successful virtual communities over the past decade. And one thing separates the ones that are successful from those that never get off the ground: 


A clear, specific purpose or motivation for people to come together around a topic that matters to them.


When the purpose behind your virtual community is too general, it gets a lot harder for someone to see that what you’re creating is for them. Be clear about who your community is designed to serve and what rewards people will get when they join and contribute.


Taking the time upfront to get specific in three key areas is well worth the time and investment. We call this a “Big Purpose Statement” and it goes like this:



Three simple questions fuel this sentence: 




  1. Who are you bringing together?




  2. What will your members be able to do as a result of being part of this virtual community?




  3. What clear benefits or awesome rewards will they get from following you?




The more specific you are in describing a path for a very clear subset of people, the more compelling your virtual community becomes. 


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


Step 2: Identify your Ideal Member


Once you get your head around this step, it will make your process for creating a virtual community so much easier. 


For example, your Big Purpose may help every professional who wants to realize their full potential or anyone interested in clean vegan cooking. But the broader you describe your initial ideal member, the harder it will be to get your virtual community off the ground. 


You can always expand who your virtual community serves later once it’s up and delivering value to your initial ideal members. This approach of starting narrow and expanding to more subsets of people over time is less work and sees better results than stubbornly staying general upfront. 


How specific or narrow do you need to be? Here’s a simple rule of thumb: Will someone know that your virtual community is right for them when they see a post you make whizzing by them in under a few seconds on their newsfeed on Facebook or Instagram? 


To capture someone’s attention this quickly, here are some ways to think about the external characteristics of your initial ideal members:



  • How would you characterize them if you saw them walking down the street?

  • Are your initial ideal members at the same life stage?

  • Do you focus on a specific gender or age group?

  • Do they share a profession or aspire to a specific role or career?

  • Do they come from a similar background or geographic location?


As you get clearer on these answers, it will get easier to describe your initial ideal members to people. And, more importantly, it will get easier for them to raise their hand and say, “yes, that’s me!”


Now with some external characteristics in place, you can also go deeper and get clearer around their internal motivations: 



  • What are you going to help them achieve?

  • What are their goals?

  • Where are they starting today?

  • Why aren’t they able to achieve these goals on their own?

  • What have they already tried? How else have they bought or done to get to where they want to go?

  • Are they missing the right expertise, support from other people with the same goals, or both?

  • What gets them the most excited about with respect to the Big Purpose of your virtual community?


We recommend doing a few live 15 minute interviews with your initial ideal members to listen to how they describe their own stories and motivations. Using their own language in how you talk about your Big Purpose and the transformation they are going to get from your virtual community will make it so much more effective. 


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.





P.S. We've got a free training on ideal members and member growth in OUR Mighty Community. It's free to join!


ideal member- member growth


Step 3: Choose a platform


By definition, choosing to create a virtual community means you’re going to use community website software to deliver your Big Purpose and bring your initial ideal members together from around the world. 


A few years ago, there weren’t a lot of options for you to power a new virtual community. You were pretty much stuck with Facebook groups. It turns out the software you choose when you build a virtual community matters. In fact, one of the reasons creating virtual communities has gotten a bad rap is that a Facebook group makes certain parts of running a group much more of a grind than newer Facebook group alternatives


When you look beyond Facebook groups to create a virtual community, the conventional thinking today is to turn to Slack. 


Slack is a collaboration software platform meant for teams that already know each other to chat, message, and get work done without having to turn to email. Many folks comfortable with Slack have sought to also use it to create a virtual community of strangers coming together.


As a platform for running a thriving virtual community, Slack has been hit or miss.   


Specifically, Slack lacks member profiles and a central activity feed, so there’s no easy way to discover new members or fresh content. Interaction is limited, too:  there’s no poll function, no place to host live events, and no place to create rich media or long-form content. In a virtual community, you want your people to build a habit via multiple kinds of interactions. With Slack, there’s no real way to do that. 


A better alternative: A Mighty Network


Mighty Networks offers the broadest and most flexible feature set out there today for your virtual community.  


With a Mighty Network, you are creating your own website for your virtual community (similar to what you get when you build a Wix or Squarespace website or Shopify store). It has member profiles, direct messaging, as well as a central activity feed where posts, long form blog articles, topics, polls, questions, and events all show up to the right members.


Modern-Community-Platforms_Mighty-Networks


Even better? Each Mighty Network also has the option to launch sub-groups within your Mighty Network as well as run your own online courses and paid member subscriptions–three things just not possible on either a Facebook group or Slack team. 


A Mighty Network lets you deliver your new virtual community all in one place, under your own brand, and instantly available on every platform–web, iOS, and Android. 


If you are designing how you build a virtual community for growth, flexibility, and a future revenue stream via either one time payments for courses or ongoing membership subscriptions, there’s nothing quite like a Mighty Network.


Mighty Hosts


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


Step 4: Create a welcome experience


Next, create an amazing welcome experience for your new members. When you launch a Mighty Network, you've got a ton of options to create a meaningful new member sequence that will turn fresh members into community champions.


We go more into this process in this free training in our Mighty Community. You can join for free to watch it!


Magical new member experience


Step 5: Launch with your initial ideal members


If you’ve taken the first three steps above, congratulations: This is where you start to reap the rewards of working smarter, not harder in how you create a virtual community. 


You might be tempted to ease your way into launching your new virtual community by inviting in a few members at a time, or as we call it, “dripping members in.” While that method might feel a little less stressful, it doesn’t work nearly as well as getting your initial ideal members together at the same time on the same day via Zoom or by having a proper launch day. 


Now, launching with a bang doesn’t mean that you need to have hundreds or thousands of members to make a virtual community successful. You don’t. You only need five or 10 members to come together around your Big Purpose to plant the seeds of a thriving community mastering something interesting together. 


If these two points feel contradictory, they aren’t. They represent different mindsets, one of which is going to make the effort to create a virtual community so much easier than the other:


Launch Mindset #1: Drip members in, always feeling like your virtual community should be bigger, more engaged than they are, and that with a ‘beta’ phase, you don’t have to be fully committed to it yet.


Launch Mindset #2: Launch with a bang with five or 10 members (if you’re starting from scratch) or more (if you are bringing a following or audience into a virtual community from somewhere else) together live at the same time on the same day. This will let your members see who else is here with them, meet you, and begin their journey to master something important or interesting as a community. 


The goal is to get started with a small number of highly motivated folks, and to bring them together at the same time. If those people A) share the same motivation around your big purpose and B) have a lot in common by being a part of a narrowly defined ideal member profile, you can get them great results by being a member of your virtual community. And that’s a straight up win. 


Step 6: Treat this like detective work


Hopefully by now, you see that bringing together a small set of people with a lot of motivation and a clear set of defining characteristics is anything but a grind. The seeds that will grow a thriving virtual community that can get a heck of a lot bigger than 10 people quickly. Plus, for you, virtual community is one of the most fun and energizing things anyone with a curiosity or interest can create.


The live streaming feature in a Mighty Network lets you surprise your members with amazing content!


livestream jess COMP


How will you grow your virtual community over time? Stay curious, experiment, and treat it like detective work. 


This kind of detective work will be equally important to understand what’s going to help you grow bigger, as well as if you are feeling like things aren’t going as well as you were expecting. 


Why might your virtual community not take off immediately? It turns out there are a few key reasons that have nothing to do with how busy people may be. In fact, people who say they are too busy are just trying to be nice. 


The real reasons your virtual community may not be taking off include:




  • A lack of a clear motivation or Big Purpose. If the thing that powers you isn’t clear, or if your Big Purpose lacks specificity, you could be confusing potential members. Be clear about your motivation, your Big Purpose, and how compelling the future rewards will be.




  • Your initial ideal member isn’t specific or clear enough. Imagine this: You’re scrolling through your Instagram feed, and you see a product or a brand that’s targeted to everyone. More than likely, you wouldn’t stop to join. Recruiting for your community is the same. Your ideal member needs to know that your virtual community is for them. 




  • People don’t know how they are supposed to contribute. If your folks aren’t engaging in your virtual community, it’s likely because they don’t know what’s expected of them. Just asking people, “Hey, what do you think?” about some external article that you’ve read and they haven’t just doesn’t work. 




When you approach growing your virtual community with openness, curiosity, and a bias towards experimentation, it’s easy to be successful.


Ready to get started? You’ve got this. 


Ready to start building your virtual community?


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.

Join Mighty Community

Learn the principles of Community Design™ (and see them in action) alongside thousands of creators and entrepreneurs. It's free to join!

Join Now