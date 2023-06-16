Purpose now email book
Purpose now email book

Could this be THE DECISION that changes everything?

Enter your email to get 9 SIMPLE STEPS to $1M and a special bonus: a FREE copy of the best-selling book, Purpose

By signing up you’re opting in to emails from us about the free masterclass, the podcast, and other helpful guides and goodies. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You’re in!

👇👇👇

Go to the Masterclass

The link is also in your inbox

Something went wrong!

Please, try again later.

FeaturesCoursesBranded AppsServicesReviewsPricing
Start Free TrialLog In

Branded Apps

How to Build an E-learning App (+ 5 Options)

We’ll introduce you to the process of creating e-learning apps, and show you 5 e-learning app development companies to check out.

By Mighty Team

June 16, 2023

8 min read

IN THIS ARTICLE

    SHARE

    The company 15Five is a performance management platform that creates powerful tools to help HR leaders get the most out of employees and develop effective managers. And when it came time to create a space for its customers to continue learning about both the product and HR mastery–it brought community and courses together on a branded e-learning app.


    The company Wealth Without Wall Street is a community that mixes masterminds with an e-learning app to teach courses like Financial Freedom 101 and IBC 101: Understanding Infinite Banking. In this case, this B2C community is scaling e-learning to change the lives of their customers.


    This journey reflects a wider shift in society. More than 60% of the students in the USA have shifted to E-learning platforms. Online classes and MOOCs have exploded in popularity, even in the most traditional of educational institutions. And global corporations like IBM have shifted toward digital learning–which can be done more affordably and at scale.


    But you probably already knew all that. If you’re already sold on the value of e-learning, the question is, how can you deliver an incredible e-learning experience in your own app, on your own brand? That’s what we’re going to cover in this post. We’ll introduce you to the process of creating e-learning apps, and show you 5 e-learning app development companies to check out.



    ((toc))


    What is an e-learning app?


    An e-learning app delivers either live or pre-recorded courses on a mobile app under your own brand. It gives your students access to learning in a way that nothing else can–in the palm of their hands–helping them master new skills from pretty much anywhere.


    Mighty Networks - Graphics - Livestream Paired Light


    Although there are traditional e-learning apps–think about apps like Skillshare–there’s really no comparison for building your own. Getting your students on your own app scales learning faster–not to mention your business. It eliminates distractions and lets you focus on giving them value. And if you’re selling an e-learning product, having your own app creates a premium experience you can charge for.


    Book a Call


    Examples of e-learning apps


    If you’re thinking about building your own e-learning app, there are lots of great examples to inspire you. Think about some of these widely-known platforms:



    1. Coursera: Coursera offers a bunch of courses from universities and credible organizations around the world. It has a course library, video content, an LMS, a secure checkout, and a way for students to access the content.

    2. Duolingo: Duolingo is an e-learning app for languages with beautiful UX, bite-sized lessons, gamification, and lots of cool interactions. Millions of learners are learning a new language on Duolingo.

    3. Khan Academy: Khan Academy has a whole set of educational resources for students, covering subjects like math, science, history, and economics with video lessons and personalized tools.

    4. Mindbody One: They mix courses and training with community and events for wellness business owners who use Mindbody’s SAAS software.

    5. Code Red: a $10 million e-learning business that blends fitness courses with accountability, coaching, and live events.





    Book a Call


    Different approaches to e-learning app development


    In general, you will see two main approaches to e-learning app development:


    White-label: This is where you get a proven, e-learning solution from a company that has perfected its software over thousands of users already. This software is deployed under your own brand.


    White-label apps are more cost-effective, but you also often can get a better product–since the company has specialized in creating its app type. The only downside to white-label development is that you don’t get complete customization. But if you can find a solution with the features you need, it’s the perfect choice.


    Custom: Totally custom app development means an app built totally from scratch. You get the benefit of a complete custom build. The two disadvantages of a custom build are that the company probably doesn’t specialize in your kind of app–most build everything. Also, custom building can cost up to 10 times what white-label development does and takes longer.


    Mighty Networks - Challenge Fam - Feed Paired Dark


    8 E-learning app development companies


    1. Mighty Pro





    Mighty Pro brings together courses with community and live events, all in beautiful, branded native apps. With Mighty, you can create vibrant e-learning experiences with features like branded live streaming, live events, member profiles, discussion forums, and more.


    When it comes to courses, an intuitive course platform lets you choose from live and pre-recorded courses, or a mix of both. Mighty has a comprehensive built-in with lesson functions, multiple types of content, and student engagement built into every lesson–plus it has an AI helper–Mighty Co-Host™ built-in (can be toggled off if you want it). With screen sharing, recording, assessments, downloads, and the option to include course-related events like office hours, you get an extremely versatile e-learning app.


    mighty networks - SingleEvent Paired Light


    Mighty gives you the power to sell everything from memberships to high-ticket courses, and you can bundle your courses in a way that fits your brand. There’s nothing like Mighty, it makes it radically easier to launch an e-learning app and scale–in fact, most Mighty Pro customers see their app pay for itself.


    Mighty Networks - Graphics - Discovery Course


    Just bring your brand and ideas and we’ll help you bring your e-learning app to life with advanced analytics and regular strategy sessions. We’ve built e-learning and community apps for customers like Cambridge University and TED.


    Schedule a call with us and we’ll show you what you could build!


    Book a Call


    2. NineHertz


    NineHertz is a software development company that offers a lot of custom solutions, one of which is mobile app development. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, with additional offices in India, Australia, and Dubai, NineHertz has a reputation for custom-building solid solutions across industries–including e-learning.


    NineHertz builds custom apps for specific business needs, from enterprise-level systems to small businesses. The custom approach to end-to-end development includes front- and back-end, UX, and CMX-building, although they also include a hybrid app development option for simple apps that are built on existing APIs.


    If you are selling an e-learning solution, NineHertz can also build things like shopping carts and payment gateways, inventory solutions, and security features. And in addition to software development, they offer other tools like marketing services and online reputation management.


    NineHertz is a great e-learning app development company for a large, established company that needs a totally custom build on an unlimited budget.


    NineHertz


    3. Xicom


    Xicom is another software development company that delivers mobile apps with totally custom builds (these can be linked to web apps). They manage huge app-development projects with a team of 300+ people, and have built for universities and colleges in the past.


    Here are some of Xicom’s offerings that can be transposed into an e-learning app:



    • E-learning web apps

    • Websites for remote learning (e.g. in higher ed)

    • Gamified learning

    • Virtual classrooms & learning portals

    • Ongoing development and maintenance


    Again, as a custom-build app company, Xicom can produce a great product but is probably best for a large company or organization with a large budget.


    Xicom


    4. Redbytes


    Redbytes is another development company that creates custom app solutions. Redbytes has developed a number of e-learning apps, including online learning platforms and platforms for colleges and universities. They can create custom Learning Management Systems (LMS) with built-in features like hosting and managing courses, tracking progress, adding engagement features for teachers and students, and assessing. Their e-learning app development has included video lectures, quizzes, and social learning apps.


    Redbytes is a software development company that specializes in mobile app development, web development, and custom software solutions. They provide services to clients across various industries, including healthcare, education, finance, e-commerce, and more. Redbytes focuses on delivering high-quality and innovative digital solutions to meet the unique requirements of its clients.


    RedBytes also has experience building virtual classroom solutions with features like:



    • Real-time online learning

    • Video conferencing

    • Chat functionality

    • Whiteboard

    • Screen sharing & recording

    • Multimedia content

    • Gamification features


    These features can be connected to useful analytics and reporting. Redbytes is another good option for a total custom-development process.


    Redbytes


    5. Hidden Brains


    Hidden Brains is a UK-based app solution that builds e-learning apps for educational institutions and teachers–they’ve worked with K-12 and higher-ed alike. The apps are tailor-made, and built under your brand identity. Hidden Brains conducts UX research, and usability testing, and merges this into an app that is cross-platform and developed for iOD, and Android.


    Their apps have included features like classroom management, attendance tracking, study materials, school library management, and exams. Hidden Brains has incorporated some cool technology into their past e-learning app development, things like augmented reality, virtual reality, and Internet of Things functions. They also provide ongoing maintenance to make sure everything functions smoothly after the launch.


    Hidden Brains


    How to build an e-learning app


    Different companies will have different build processes, but here’s an idea of how most e-learning app development companies work.



    1. Kickoff call: We’ll introduce you to our team and work together to identify your specific requirements for an e-learning app. We’ll make a work plan for the project.

    2. App design: Leave this to us. You provide your brand's identity, and we’ll build the app, incorporating elements like logos, splash screens, and your unique branding features.

    3. Product training: We’ll provide extensive training for you and/or your team, making sure you can get the most out of the app. We’ll also take care of migration (if necessary) from an existing solution.

    4. App is ready: At this stage, we’ll help you populate your app and get it ready for users.

    5. Develop a launch strategy: Get ready to promote your e-learning app with things like launch activities (if applicable).

    6. Launch day: On the day of the launch, we’ll handle the technical side of it–getting your app live in the App Store and Google Play Store.

    7. Ongoing VIP support: We’re with you for the long haul, with wrap-around VIP support that includes monthly strategy calls, proactive training on upgrades, and tech support.


    Ready to start?


    Mighty Networks - Graphics - Courses and live streaming - Galaxy DAO


    If you want a totally-custom app, one of the e-learning app development companies on this list would be a great option. But if you want to build a white-label app, come check out Mighty Pro! Millions of users are on our beautiful, responsive, customized apps–our Hosts get better quality apps, faster, and for a fraction of the cost of custom development!


    There’s nothing else like Mighty Pro out there. If you’re ready for a radically easier app dev experience and your own beautiful e-learning app, schedule a call with us and we’ll show you what we could build together!


    Book a Call

    Ready to start building your community?

    Start Your Own Mighty Network Today!No credit card required.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Join Mighty Community

    Learn the principles of Community Design™ (and see them in action) alongside thousands of creators and entrepreneurs. It's free to join!

    Join Now
    screenshot
    Branded Apps
    Coaching Apps
    The 13 Best Coaching Apps of 2025
    Here’s How to Get Your Own White Label Fitness App in 2025 (3 Options)
    How to Get An Executive Coaching App in 2025
    The 5 Best White-Label Coaching Apps of 2025
    The 9 Best Apps for Personal Trainers
    View All
    Community Apps
    7 Event Planning Apps To Make Your Next Event Shine
    The 7 Best Social Media App Development Companies (2025)
    The Best Group & Community Chat Apps of 2025 (+17 Options)
    Why B2B Communities Are Ditching Slack for Branded Apps
    These are the 10 Best Community Apps (2025 Rankings)
    View All
    Creating a Mobile App
    Here’s What You Need From a Conference App in 2025 (+ 8 Options)
    What Is a Native App? (A Beginner’s Guide + Examples)
    A Guide to Mobile App Monetization (+11 Options)
    How to Build a Live-Streaming App in 2025 (White-Label)
    How to Create a Branded App in 2025 (5 Options)
    View All
    Coaching
    Coaching Platforms
    The 17 Best Online Coaching Platforms of 2025
    4 Alternatives to Profi for 2025
    Profi vs. Mighty Networks
    The 5 Best Online Course Platforms for Coaches
    5 Best Group Coaching Software Picks for 2025
    View All
    Mastermind Groups
    What Is a Mastermind Group? All You Need to Know (2025)
    6 Steps to a Thriving Mastermind Group Coaching Business
    11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
    How to Start a Mastermind Group (10 Steps)
    The 4 Best Mastermind Group Platforms of 2025
    View All
    Starting a Coaching Business
    How to Start a Life-Coaching Business Online (2025 Guide)
    How to Grow Your Online Personal Training Business (Ultimate Guide - 2025)
    How to Build a High-Ticket Coaching Funnel
    How Cristy Code Red Went From Zero to $10M in Coaching & Nutrition Program Sales in Three Years
    How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2025 (8 Steps)
    View All
    Communities & Memberships
    Building a Community
    How to Make Friends as an Adult (Our 2025 Research-Backed Quick Guide)
    What Is A Learning Community? Our 2025 Guide
    What Is a Customer Community? (+Examples)
    How to Build a Brand Community – Our 2025 Guide
    Why You Need A Community Flywheel (+ How To Build One in 2025)
    View All
    Community Platforms
    The 14 Best Community Engagement Platforms
    Telegram vs. Signal - This Guide Makes It Easy to Choose
    The 9 Best Subscription Platforms for Creators (2025)
    Telegram vs. Discord
    Telegram vs. Slack (+ a Better Alternative for 2025)
    View All
    Content Creation
    UGC - What It Is & How To Use It?
    Growing a Community
    Why People Magic Changes Everything
    What Is the Network Effect? Our Crash Course for 2025
    14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program
    115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2025 (Our Ultimate Guide!)
    6 Strategies That Get People To Join Paid Community Memberships
    View All
    Managing a Community
    Must-Try Membership Engagement Strategies (2025)
    14 Customer Engagement Strategies You Need in 2025
    Community of Practice (Definition + CoP Framework)
    A Guide to Online Community Management
    15 Alumni Engagement Ideas for 2025
    View All
    Monetizing a Community
    13 Proven Methods to Facebook Group Monetization (NEW for 2025
    Membership Community Secrets - Turn Your Passion Into a 6-Figure Business!
    The 3 Pricing Models That Almost Always Work for B2B Membership Communities
    How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel
    How to Build a Paid Community (6 Secrets for $100,000/mo in 2025)
    View All
    Creators & Entrepreneurs
    Content Creation
    What Is Live Streaming? (Definition & Examples)
    How to Create a Webinar Worth Watching
    What Is a Content Creator? (And How to Become One)
    A Guide to Live Streaming for Creators (+ 5 Platforms)
    10 Great Streaming Tips for Content Creators
    View All
    Creating & Managing a Website
    4 High-Ticket Lead Magnet Ideas for Coaches (2025)
    Creators & Entrepreneurs
    What Is a UGC Creator? How to Become One in 2025
    Monetization
    These 12 Instagram Monetization Strategies Will Win 2025
    22 Hobbies That Make Money
    14 Proven Ways to Make Money on TikTok (NEW FOR 2025)
    10 Video Monetization Platforms (+ How to Monetize)
    What Is a Digital Entrepreneur?
    View All
    Starting a Business
    14 Scalable Business Ideas for 2025
    How To Start a Podcast in 2025
    Here’s How to Start a Digital Business in 2025
    6 Repeat Business Ideas to Rock 2025
    How to Build a Personal Brand in 2025
    View All
    Website Builders
    10 Customer Experience Platforms
    5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
    5 WordPress Alternatives for 2025
    4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2025
    The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
    View All
    Events
    Event Platforms
    The 10 Best Zoom Alternatives of 2025
    5 Alternatives to Run the World
    The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2025
    What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2025?
    The 8 Best Virtual Conference Platforms
    View All
    Hosting & Marketing Events
    Our Ultimate Intro to Virtual Events–All You Need to Know in 2025
    Virtual Conferences – A Guide for 2025
    21 Virtual Event Ideas
    11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2025
    Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
    View All
    Online Courses
    Course Platforms
    LearnWorlds vs Kajabi - Ranking Course Platforms for 2025
    LearnWorlds vs. Teachable Comparison - Which is Best? (2025 Review)
    The 11 Best LearnWorlds Alternatives (2025 Rankings)
    9 Skool Alternatives for 2025
    Mighty Networks vs LearnWorlds (2025 Comparison)
    View All
    Creating a Course
    Here’s the Easiest Way to Start an E-learning Business in 2025 (9 Steps)
    How to Make a Digital Course in 2025 (9 Steps)
    How to Make Online Video Courses – 2025 Quick Guide
    How to Make a Tutorial Video - A Short Guide for 2025
    235 Online Course Ideas for 2025
    View All
    Selling a Course
    10 Profitable Online Course Niches for 2025
    Secrets to a Great Online Course Funnel (+ the Best One for 2025)
    Aaron Doughty's "Three Door" Strategy to Convert Traffic Into Course Sales
    How Danielle Leslie Makes Millions Selling High-Ticket Courses
    How to Build an Online Course that Sells
    View All
    Teaching a Course
    The Top 8 Blended Learning Platforms for 2025
    The Best Teaching Styles for Delivering Course Material
    E-Learning Gamification - Our Guide For 2025
    Self-Learning 101: Learning How You Learn
    Self-Paced Learning: All You Need to Know for 2025
    View All
    View All Articles
    Branded Apps
    Coaching Apps
    The 13 Best Coaching Apps of 2025
    Here’s How to Get Your Own White Label Fitness App in 2025 (3 Options)
    How to Get An Executive Coaching App in 2025
    The 5 Best White-Label Coaching Apps of 2025
    The 9 Best Apps for Personal Trainers
    The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Fitness App
    4 Fitness App Development Company Options for 2025
    Community Apps
    7 Event Planning Apps To Make Your Next Event Shine
    The 7 Best Social Media App Development Companies (2025)
    The Best Group & Community Chat Apps of 2025 (+17 Options)
    Why B2B Communities Are Ditching Slack for Branded Apps
    These are the 10 Best Community Apps (2025 Rankings)
    Why You MUST Build Your Own Community App in 2025 (& How to Do It)
    5 Must-Have Apps for Community Managers (2025)
    Should You Develop an Online Community App?
    Why You Need a Branded Community App in 2025
    Creating a Mobile App
    Here’s What You Need From a Conference App in 2025 (+ 8 Options)
    What Is a Native App? (A Beginner’s Guide + Examples)
    A Guide to Mobile App Monetization (+11 Options)
    How to Build a Live-Streaming App in 2025 (White-Label)
    How to Create a Branded App in 2025 (5 Options)
    10 Customer Engagement App Options (+ How to Build Your Own)
    How to Build an E-learning App (+ 5 Options)
    7 Steps to Create Your Own Event App in 2025 (+3 Options)
    The Ultimate Guide for How to Develop a Mobile App in 2025
    The 8 Best No-Code Mobile App Builders of 2025
    5 Best Online Courses Apps for 2025
    How to Make Your Own Business App in 2025
    The YouTuber Drew Binsky Launched His Own Branded Apps—Here's How He Got 20,000 People To Join in the First Week
    A Guide to White-Label App Development in 2025
    7 Best App Creation Software Options for 2025
    Best Mobile App Development Software of 2025
    The 5 Best White-Label App Builders of 2025
    The Ultimate Guide for How to Make Your Own App in 2025
    3 Reasons Your Brand Needs A Custom App (+ How to Get One)
    How to Create an App Without Coding in 2025
    How to Make a Social Media App (The ULTIMATE Guide - 2025)
    How to Create an App for Your Business (2025)
    Coaching
    Coaching Platforms
    The 17 Best Online Coaching Platforms of 2025
    4 Alternatives to Profi for 2025
    Profi vs. Mighty Networks
    The 5 Best Online Course Platforms for Coaches
    5 Best Group Coaching Software Picks for 2025
    Mastermind Groups
    What Is a Mastermind Group? All You Need to Know (2025)
    6 Steps to a Thriving Mastermind Group Coaching Business
    11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
    How to Start a Mastermind Group (10 Steps)
    The 4 Best Mastermind Group Platforms of 2025
    Starting a Coaching Business
    How to Start a Life-Coaching Business Online (2025 Guide)
    How to Grow Your Online Personal Training Business (Ultimate Guide - 2025)
    How to Build a High-Ticket Coaching Funnel
    How Cristy Code Red Went From Zero to $10M in Coaching & Nutrition Program Sales in Three Years
    How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2025 (8 Steps)
    5 Mistakes to Avoid with Your High-Ticket Coaching Program (2025)
    How to Structure a Group Coaching Program
    How to Start an Online Training Business (4 Steps)
    Communities & Memberships
    Building a Community
    How to Make Friends as an Adult (Our 2025 Research-Backed Quick Guide)
    What Is A Learning Community? Our 2025 Guide
    What Is a Customer Community? (+Examples)
    How to Build a Brand Community – Our 2025 Guide
    Why You Need A Community Flywheel (+ How To Build One in 2025)
    Everything You Need to Know About an Online Community (2025)
    How to Create a Corporate Alumni Network in 2025
    13 Benefits of Online Communities (2025)
    How to Build a Business Community in 2025
    13 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2025
    Every B2B SaaS Brand Can Create Better Products By Following Mindbody's Community Playbook
    How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2025
    Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2025
    The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2025
    The 6 Best B2B Community Examples in 2025
    Substack Gave Creators a Taste of Independence—And Now, They're Taking Even More Ownership with Community Platforms
    18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2025
    5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
    Build vs. Buy: Can a DTC Brand Launch Its Own Social Platform?
    5 Interesting Lessons from The Self Care Space's $30,000 Membership Launch
    How to Build a Discord Community in 7 Steps (2025)
    The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2025)
    How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
    Why You Should Use a White Label Social Network Platform
    How to Start an Online Community Forum
    4 Awesome Online Community Website Examples
    How to Create a Private Social Network in 5 Easy Steps
    How to Build a Fan Base and Turn it Into a Community
    How to Create a Virtual Community in 6 Simple Steps
    How to Build a Community Site in 6 Steps
    How to Create a Micro-Community
    The Ultimate Guide to Building an Online Community in 2025
    How to Start a Community From Scratch in 2025
    How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
    3 Ways B2B Community is Changing in 2025
    9 Tips for Branding a Community (2025)
    10 Secrets for Creating a Thriving Community in 2025
    Why Every Brand Needs a Community Designer
    15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
    14 Membership Site Examples (+10 Secrets to Success)
    The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
    How to Build a No-Code Membership Site in 2025 (7 Steps)
    How to Make a Paid Membership Site
    How to Create a Subscription Site in 5 Steps
    Community Platforms
    The 14 Best Community Engagement Platforms
    Telegram vs. Signal - This Guide Makes It Easy to Choose
    The 9 Best Subscription Platforms for Creators (2025)
    Telegram vs. Discord
    Telegram vs. Slack (+ a Better Alternative for 2025)
    Skool vs Circle: Which is Best for Community?
    Circle vs. Kajabi
    The Best Community Website Builder
    Kajabi vs. ClickFunnels
    6 Nonprofit Membership Software Options (2025)
    What Is a Virtual Community? All You Need to Know in 2025
    The Best Newsletter Software of 2025 (13 Options)
    What Is A Forum? A Beginner’s Guide (Definition + Examples)
    6 Association Management Software Picks for 2025
    Hivebrite vs. Mighty Networks – Which is Better in 2025?
    4 Corporate Alumni Platforms for 2025
    Mighty Networks vs. Honeycommb
    6 Honeycommb Alternatives for 2025
    7 Best Membership Website Builders of 2025 (+ How Build One)
    Best Business Community Platform of 2025 (3 Options)
    Mighty Networks vs. Skool: Which to Choose for Community and Courses
    Twitter vs. Mastodon: Which Is Right You? (+ a Better Alternative)
    4 Graduway Alternatives for an Alumni Community that Shines
    20 Telegram Alternatives to Chat With in 2025
    Passion.io vs. Mighty Networks: Where to Launch Your Online Business in 2025
    The Best Membership Software for Nonprofits (5 Options)
    Scenes vs. Mighty Networks: Which Is Better in 2025?
    5 Higher Logic Alternatives for an Amazing Community
    5 Mobilize Alternatives for an Amazing Community
    Mighty Networks vs. Higher Logic: Where to Build Your Community in 2025
    9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2025)
    How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
    6 Memberful Alternatives for 2025
    7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2025
    6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2025
    Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2025
    Why Facebook’s DNA is Doomed for the Next Wave of Community
    The 6 Best Social Community Software Options of 2025
    5 Interesting Lessons From Cristy “Code Red” Nickel’s Community Migration Off Facebook
    The 18 Best Alternatives to Discord for 2025
    4 Top Enterprise Community Software Options for 2025
    How to Choose an Online Community Creator + 4 Options
    The Course Creator’s Guide to Migrating Your Facebook Groups Into Your Own Branded Apps
    Disciple vs. Mighty Networks - Which is Best in 2025?
    Mighty Networks vs. Discord: Which Is Best for Your Community?
    Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2025?
    Mighty Networks vs. Facebook Groups
    The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives
    These Are the 10 Major Disadvantages of Facebook Groups
    The 13 Best Alternatives to Circle.so
    Community Platform RFP Checklist
    The Best BuddyBoss Alternatives
    Geneva vs. Mighty Networks
    Bettermode (Formerly Tribe) vs. Mighty Networks
    Choose a Community Platform for Community Managers
    How to Evaluate Community Platforms
    Vanilla Forums vs. Discourse
    A Guide to Choosing the Right Alumni Management Software
    What to Look for in Private Community Software (+3 Options)
    Slack vs. Circle
    The 11 Best Geneva Chat Alternatives
    Mighty Networks vs. Circle: Which Is the Better Community Platform?
    The Best Community Building Platform
    Slack vs Discord: Which is Best? (2025)
    The Best Modern Community Platforms in 2025
    The 13 Best Alternatives to Substack (2025)
    The 7 Best Bettermode Alternatives in 2025 (Formerly Tribe)
    Your Guide to Community Platforms for Creators
    20 Best Online Community Platforms of 2025 (Ranked)
    7 Best Community Website Software Options for 2025 (+ 13 Ideas)
    The 5 Best White Label Community Platforms (2025)
    The 18 Best Slack Alternatives for a Thriving Community (2025)
    These Are The 17 Best Facebook Group Alternatives
    How to Get Started on a Modern Community Platform (5 Steps)
    The Best Community Management Software for 2025
    These Are The 17 Best Alternatives to Patreon (2025)
    The 10 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2025
    The 26 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2025
    These Are the 9 Best Mighty Networks Alternatives
    Online Church Membership Software
    Mighty Networks: The Best Membership Management Software
    Content Creation
    UGC - What It Is & How To Use It?
    Growing a Community
    Why People Magic Changes Everything
    What Is the Network Effect? Our Crash Course for 2025
    14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program
    115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2025 (Our Ultimate Guide!)
    6 Strategies That Get People To Join Paid Community Memberships
    7 Podcasts Community Managers Need to Hear
    7 Ways Facebook Groups Kill Premium Membership Sites
    10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2025
    6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
    Grow Your Professional Development Community with These 3 Expert Techniques
    5 Ways to Get More Members for Your Professional Network Community
    How to Grow a Facebook Group & Increase Engagement
    10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
    8 Tips for How to Market a Membership Website
    Managing a Community
    Must-Try Membership Engagement Strategies (2025)
    14 Customer Engagement Strategies You Need in 2025
    Community of Practice (Definition + CoP Framework)
    A Guide to Online Community Management
    15 Alumni Engagement Ideas for 2025
    How to Build an Email List on Facebook in 2025
    14 Community Engagement Ideas for Businesses (2025)
    31 Community Engagement Ideas (+ Examples)
    These 9 Steps Make Online Community Moderation Easy
    How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
    Ask a Community Manager: What Does It Take to Run a Successful Online Community?
    Essential Online Community Statistics For Community Managers in 2025
    Paid Facebook Groups? Here's a Better Alternative
    4 Tips from Successful Community Managers and Creators for Increasing Member Engagement
    10 Membership Engagement Ideas and Best Practices You Must Try
    5 Ways to Convert Your Dormant Facebook Group Into New Paying Members
    The Definitive Guide to Moving an Online Community
    Try These 13 New Member Onboarding Hacks This Week!
    5 Essential Tips for Increasing Member Engagement
    11 Types of Online Communities That Thrive
    How to Delete a Facebook Group in 5 Easy Steps
    12 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
    How to Measure Community Engagement
    The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
    12 Simple Community Management Best Practices for 2025
    13 Secrets to Increase Online Community Engagement (2025)
    How to Bring Your Courses and Community to a Mighty Network
    Monetizing a Community
    13 Proven Methods to Facebook Group Monetization (NEW for 2025
    Membership Community Secrets - Turn Your Passion Into a 6-Figure Business!
    The 3 Pricing Models That Almost Always Work for B2B Membership Communities
    How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel
    How to Build a Paid Community (6 Secrets for $100,000/mo in 2025)
    5 Landing Page Examples to Help You Sell a High-Ticket Online Course and Paid Community
    How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2025
    How to Add 1000 Members to Your Professional Network
    How to Get Your First 1000 Paying Members For Your B2B Community
    How to Price a Membership Site in 2025
    7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2025
    How to Monetize a Community Like a Boss (2025)
    How to Start a Membership Website Business in 6 Steps
    15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2025 (Ranked)
    Creators & Entrepreneurs
    Content Creation
    What Is Live Streaming? (Definition & Examples)
    How to Create a Webinar Worth Watching
    What Is a Content Creator? (And How to Become One)
    A Guide to Live Streaming for Creators (+ 5 Platforms)
    10 Great Streaming Tips for Content Creators
    The 15 Best Content Creation Platforms of 2025
    The Ultimate Guide to the Creator Economy
    Content Alone Will Kill the Creator Economy
    Creating & Managing a Website
    4 High-Ticket Lead Magnet Ideas for Coaches (2025)
    Creators & Entrepreneurs
    What Is a UGC Creator? How to Become One in 2025
    Monetization
    These 12 Instagram Monetization Strategies Will Win 2025
    22 Hobbies That Make Money
    14 Proven Ways to Make Money on TikTok (NEW FOR 2025)
    10 Video Monetization Platforms (+ How to Monetize)
    What Is a Digital Entrepreneur?
    Here’s Where to Sell Digital Products (18 Options for 2025)
    How Much Money Do You Get Per View on YouTube?
    How to Write a Mission Statement (+ Examples)
    How to Create a Newsletter (8 Steps)
    A Complete Guide to Content Monetization for 2025
    Digital Creator: What Is It & How To Become One (2025)
    What Is a Digital Nomad? A Complete Guide + Career Options (2025)
    What Is Passive Income? All You Need to Know for 2025
    Monetize. Monetization. How It Works + Examples (2025)
    What Are Digital Goods? Beginners Guide + Examples
    The Ultimate Guide to High-Ticket Sales (Updated for 2025)
    A Beginner's Guide to Digital Products
    What Is a Paywall? Everything You Need to Know for 2025
    12 Things Your Digital Customer Experience Strategy MUST Have
    14 Email List Building Strategies for 2025
    22 Ways to Grow Your Brand in 2025
    16 Killer Digital Product Ideas (+ How to Launch)
    5 Ways to Monetize Your Audience in 2025
    Quick Guide for How To Use ClickFunnels (7 Steps)
    How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (+45 Digital Products to Sell)
    5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
    How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2025
    Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2025 (5 Options)
    5 Ways Your Entrepreneurial Support Organization Can Attract More Paying Members
    6 Cool Examples of Entrepreneurship Support Organizations (2025)
    How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
    The Essential Branding Checklist for Entrepreneurs
    How to Sell Digital Products
    How to Make Money Blogging
    Our 2025 Guide to Recurring Revenue (+10 Business Ideas You'll LOVE)
    Starting a Business
    14 Scalable Business Ideas for 2025
    How To Start a Podcast in 2025
    Here’s How to Start a Digital Business in 2025
    6 Repeat Business Ideas to Rock 2025
    How to Build a Personal Brand in 2025
    Our Guide to Bootstrapping Your Business in 2025
    How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
    How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
    The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
    Website Builders
    10 Customer Experience Platforms
    5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
    5 WordPress Alternatives for 2025
    4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2025
    The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
    Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
    The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2025
    The New Way to Build a Website
    The Best Alternatives to Wix in 2025
    7 Awesome No-Code Website Builders for Creators (2025 List)
    The 4 Best Squarespace Alternatives in 2025
    Events
    Event Platforms
    The 10 Best Zoom Alternatives of 2025
    5 Alternatives to Run the World
    The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2025
    What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2025?
    The 8 Best Virtual Conference Platforms
    What Are the Best Alternatives to Hopin?
    Hosting & Marketing Events
    Our Ultimate Intro to Virtual Events–All You Need to Know in 2025
    Virtual Conferences – A Guide for 2025
    21 Virtual Event Ideas
    11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2025
    Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
    How to Host a Virtual Event (2025 Guide)
    How to Host a Virtual Conference
    Online Courses
    Course Platforms
    LearnWorlds vs Kajabi - Ranking Course Platforms for 2025
    LearnWorlds vs. Teachable Comparison - Which is Best? (2025 Review)
    The 11 Best LearnWorlds Alternatives (2025 Rankings)
    9 Skool Alternatives for 2025
    Mighty Networks vs LearnWorlds (2025 Comparison)
    The 24 Best Online Learning Platforms for 2025
    These Are The Top 12 E-Learning Platforms of 2025 (RANKED)
    How to Migrate From Teachable in 2025 (and where to go)
    5 Maven Alternatives for 2025
    The Best Online Video Course Software (6 Options)
    6 Passion.io Alternatives for an Amazing Course App
    Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2025?
    A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2025
    10 LearnDash Alternatives (+Pros and Cons)
    Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2025?
    Podia vs. Teachable
    Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
    Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2025?
    5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2025
    Podia vs. Kajabi - Here's How They Compare
    The 5 Best Podia Alternatives for 2025
    Kajabi Course Creators are Launching Paid Memberships on Mighty Pro and Making Six-Figures. Here’s How You Can Too
    How to Migrate From Kajabi (And Where You Should Go!)
    Podia vs. Mighty Networks - Where to Build Your Course in 2025
    These Are the 11 Best Online Course Platforms for 2025
    Teachable vs. Udemy – Which Is Best in 2025?
    Maven vs. Mighty Networks
    Kajabi vs. Thinkific - Here's How They Compare
    Teachable vs. Mighty Networks
    Teachable + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
    Thinkific + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
    What You Need in a Cohort-Based Course Platform
    Skillshare vs. Udemy - The Ultimate Comparison
    Where to Sell Online Courses - 11 Best Platforms for 2025
    Thinkific vs. Teachable – The Ultimate Comparison for 2025
    The 12 Best Online Teaching Platforms
    Kajabi vs. Teachable
    10 Best Online Course Creation Software Options for 2025
    The 5 Best White Label Online Course Platforms
    The 6 Best Skillshare Alternatives for 2025
    The 14 Best Alternatives to Thinkific in 2025
    What to Look For in an Online Course Builder
    The 9 Best Alternatives to Udemy for 2025
    The 6 Best Alternatives to Teachable in 2025
    The 13 Best Kajabi Alternatives of 2025
    Mighty Networks vs. Kajabi
    The Ins & Outs of Online Course Hosting
    Creating a Course
    Here’s the Easiest Way to Start an E-learning Business in 2025 (9 Steps)
    How to Make a Digital Course in 2025 (9 Steps)
    How to Make Online Video Courses – 2025 Quick Guide
    How to Make a Tutorial Video - A Short Guide for 2025
    235 Online Course Ideas for 2025
    11 Secrets of Effective Online Course Design (2025)
    What Is Community-Based Learning? A Short Guide
    How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2025
    5 Secrets to Choosing the Right Online Course Name
    7 Best Practices for Creating Online Courses in 2025
    3 Mistakes Course Creators Moving From Facebook Groups Should Avoid
    5 Interesting Lessons From Ashley Fox's $100,0000 Course Launch
    How to Build an Online Course Without Coding (9 Steps)
    How to Create a Cohort-Based Course
    What Makes a Cohort-Based Course Different?
    The Ultimate Guide to Creating an Online Course
    5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2025
    Selling a Course
    10 Profitable Online Course Niches for 2025
    Secrets to a Great Online Course Funnel (+ the Best One for 2025)
    Aaron Doughty's "Three Door" Strategy to Convert Traffic Into Course Sales
    How Danielle Leslie Makes Millions Selling High-Ticket Courses
    How to Build an Online Course that Sells
    8 Counterintuitive Ways to Sell More Online Courses in 2025
    How to Use Alumni Communities to Increase Online Course Sales
    5 Ways to Use Virtual Events to Sell Online Courses
    How to Grow Your Online Course Sales from $1M to $2M in One Year
    How to Grow Your Online Course Sales ($1M in Revenue)
    5 Ways to Grow Your Online Course Business in 2025
    Can You Still Make Money with Online Courses in 2025?
    How to Make Money Selling Courses Online
    How to Price Online Courses (Our 2025 Guide)
    How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
    11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
    Teaching a Course
    The Top 8 Blended Learning Platforms for 2025
    The Best Teaching Styles for Delivering Course Material
    E-Learning Gamification - Our Guide For 2025
    Self-Learning 101: Learning How You Learn
    Self-Paced Learning: All You Need to Know for 2025
    Our Guide to Virtual Instructor-Led Training (VILT)
    Our Guide to Hybrid Learning (2025)
    Blended Learning – Everything You Need to Know
    A Beginner’s Guide to Equipment for Online Courses (2025)
    How to Develop Online Training Courses – A Short Guide (2025)
    6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
    How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2025
    How to Engage Students in Online Courses (7 Pro Tips)
    Why Social Learning is Changing Online Courses in 2025
    The Importance of Community in Online Courses
    How to Teach Online Courses (10 Steps)
    How to Set Up Online Courses on a Mighty Network