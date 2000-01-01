Community Curious?
Share your email and we’ll send you our 6-part educational series, which kicks off with our groundbreaking framework for the “Life of a Community” that will help you look around the corner.
BONUS: We’ll also include thousands of dollars of bonuses and extras — absolutely free—including expert scripts and step-by-step guides!
Thank you!
Your first free resources will be on its way to your inbox soon.
We can’t wait to see what you create.
Something went wrong!
Please, try again later.
The Mighty Encyclopedia
Learn everything there is to know about running a
successful Mighty Network
What is a community app?
A community app is a mobile application that lets you host an interactive virtual community. A good community app gives users the ability to engage with discussions, comment and like posts, and share and watch videos. It should be available to users on whatever device they have, whether it’s iOS or Android, phone or tablet. In short, it needs to give Hosts the ability to create powerful community experiences for their members that reach them where they’re at.
On Mighty Networks, we’ve gone even further with our community app, letting you live stream to your members, create and teach engaging virtual courses, and white-labeling with your own branding!