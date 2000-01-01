Learn everything there is to know about running a

What is a community app?





A community app is a mobile application that lets you host an interactive virtual community. A good community app gives users the ability to engage with discussions, comment and like posts, and share and watch videos. It should be available to users on whatever device they have, whether it’s iOS or Android, phone or tablet. In short, it needs to give Hosts the ability to create powerful community experiences for their members that reach them where they’re at.





On Mighty Networks, we’ve gone even further with our community app, letting you live stream to your members, create and teach engaging virtual courses, and white-labeling with your own branding!





Try it for free!





Now Read: Why You Should Build Your Own Community App