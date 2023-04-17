Purpose now email book
Purpose now email book

Could this be THE DECISION that changes everything?

Enter your email to get 9 SIMPLE STEPS to $1M and a special bonus: a FREE copy of the best-selling book, Purpose

By signing up you’re opting in to emails from us about the free masterclass, the podcast, and other helpful guides and goodies. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You’re in!

👇👇👇

Go to the Masterclass

The link is also in your inbox

Something went wrong!

Please, try again later.

FeaturesCoursesBranded AppsServicesReviewsPricing
Start Free TrialLog In

Branded Apps

The Ultimate Guide for How to Make Your Own App in 2025

If you want to know how to build your own app, this post will tell you all you need to know.

By Mighty Team

April 17, 2023

11 min read

IN THIS ARTICLE

    SHARE

    Since the total web use between desktop and mobile has shifted in the last few years, with more than 50% of all visits now being mobile, many of us are adapting our marketing and digital strategy to include it. And while using a web browser on your mobile device works for some things, like reading text, it’s really hard to get a website to be totally responsive.


    The answer? A native app.


    10 years ago, if you decided to build an app, you were facing a terrifying journey that required custom development and branding, not to mention a huge expense. But building an app can be relatively easy, especially with the growing options of white-label and premade solutions for your brand. It can now be pretty simple to create an elegant app that reflects your style and that your members or customers will love.


    In this article, we’re going to walk you through everything you need to know about creating your own white-label app, from assessing whether you need one and what your options are to implementation.



    ((toc))


    How to know if you need an app


    The first question is how to decide if you actually need an app or not. If you’re at this stage, answering these 5 questions will help you decide if it’s time for an app:


    Have you hit your responsive limit?


    Most website builders will deliver a mobile-responsive website. This means that your website will recognize a mobile device and serve up your content in a way that looks beautiful on it. While the mobile-responsive design works for text-based content and usually images, most sites hit a responsiveness limit when you get into other features: log-in screens, membership areas, video, courses, and more.


    It’s a struggle to make many of these responsive, and often it’s better for your customers just to choose an app.


    Are you selling a digital product?


    If you’re selling a digital product, then app access is not only nice to have but possibly essential to the success of the product. Obviously, it depends a bit on your users. But when people pay for a digital product or service like a membership, they usually expect mobile access.


    Imagine Netflix without an app. Imagine trying to always access a social media platform through your mobile browser.


    This is the real struggle your customers may have if you’re selling a digital product or service without an app for them to use, and it will cost your business in the long run.


    mighty networks - SingleEvent Paired Light


    Are you looking for engagement?


    Moving from the negative to the positive, would you like to build more engagement with your brand? A lot of the brands building apps with Mighty Networks are doing just this, recognizing the value that a thriving customer community brings to their brand.


    For example, Oiselle, a brand that sells running apparel for women, launched the membership community, Oiselle Volée, which offered a ton of value and connection for their customers.


    Mighty Networks - Challenge Fam - Feed Paired Dark


    An app isn’t just about rescuing your website for mobile. It can create amazing customer engagement opportunities and–as a result–increase the value of your brand.


    The best part about an app, that takes you past fighting the algorithms, is that you own your audience. You control the interactions you have, and you aren’t fighting for their eyeballs. When they open your app, they see only the content and posts that relate to your business. That’s pretty fantastic.


    Have you outgrown social media platforms?


    Both creators and brands often turn to social media in order to manage their customer communities and try to build followings. Many of them struggle against the algorithm to actually get the attention of their members who are inundated with distractions.





    Often a dedicated mobile app is a much better way to get meaningful member or customer engagement without trying to deal with the limitations of social media platforms.


    Are you looking for more ways to serve your customers?


    When McDonald’s released its mobile order options with its app, it wasn’t to fix a problem they were having. After all, they had drive-throughs to serve customers who didn’t want to get out of their cars–they might have argued that that was enough.


    But they built an app that would ping the nearest franchise, send special offers to customers, and let customers park, push a button, and have their meal brought out. Add to this a snazzy BTS promotional campaign (that’s a K-Pop group for those of us who aren’t Gen Z), and the app growth drove same-store sales up 26% over a quarter–during a pandemic when stores were closed!


    The McDonald’s case highlights that apps aren’t just about fixing problems. They’re also about driving growth with a new generation of customers who want a different brand experience, and overall creating new ways to serve your customers.


    Book a Call


    How to decide what your app needs to do


    If you know you need an app, one of the first things you need to consider before getting down to the brass tacks of building one is figuring out what you want your app to do. Here are four questions you can ask to decide what your app needs:


    What existing services need to be replicated?


    If you’re making a list of what your app should do, an easy place to start for existing businesses is to think through your current web offerings and consider whether any of them should be offered via an app. Do you run a forum with your website? Do you offer customer support or brand loyalty rewards?


    That’s the place to start.


    What’s working on the website?


    If you’re a business with an existing website planning to create your own app, it’s also a good idea to audit your website to figure out what’s working and what’s not.


    There’s no point in paying to replicate existing services in an app if they don’t work–unless you can be reasonably certain the app would make them more effective.


    Creating an app is a good time to get clear on what’s working and what’s not.


    What unique mobile solutions could you have?


    The second thing to think through is what unique solutions an app might offer that the website can’t. This is a way to add value to your customers. So, for example, accounting software companies often include mileage calculators in their apps to track mileage for business expenses. The location features of the app means that it’s possible to add a totally new feature that would be impossible on a web browser, and in doing so deliver huge bonus value to customers.


    Mighty Networks - Graphics - Discovery Course


    Think through what your mission is. What do you offer to the people who love your brand? What problems do you solve for them? And how could an app help make their lives even better?


    What totally new benefits could you offer?


    When Cambridge University was looking for a solution to connect a professional network of researchers in healthcare and technology, they used Mighty Networks to build a powerful community to advance new research partnerships and improve overall outcomes.


    Mighty Networks - Graphics - Courses and live streaming - Galaxy DAO


    Think through new benefits you’ve never even imagined before, new ways to build an awesome customer or member engagement. Will you add events? A regular live stream? A community? A loyalty program?


    All of these things are possible with an app, so think big!


    Deciding on app features


    Obviously, there are a ton of different uses for an app, but here are a few common options:




    • Membership and/or loyalty programs

    • Forums

    • Courses or training

    • Live streaming or video

    • Location-based features (e.g. find a store, track my run)

    • Activities

    • FAQs or customer service

    • Remote account access (e.g. banks, utilities)

    • Digital storefronts


    Book a Call


    What type of app do you need?


    Custom-developed


    It was the standard way to build an app in the past, but it’s less common now, custom development means hiring a developer to custom build your app. With a developer, you can theoretically get whatever you want from an app, within reason. But the process is long and extremely expensive. It’s hard to find good developers, and many brands end up disappointed with a custom app.


    Still, it’s an option that many of the world’s biggest brands go with. A lot of the most successful custom-developed apps have either in-house developers working with their branding and user experience teams so that they can oversee the whole process and make sure the end result is great.


    If you don’t have these kinds of resources, you’re probably better to go white-label.


    White-label


    The option that’s becoming more and more common for brands is a white-label app. White-label apps are often better developed and supported than anything you could hire a developer to build since they are often created by trusted brands that do this all the time. There are white-label apps with different features, so you’ll need to choose one that fits what you want to offer your customers.


    But a white-label app is probably the best solution for most brands looking to make their own app.


    Related post: 7 Best App Creation Software Options for 2024


    How to make your own app in 7 steps


    Now that you’ve got an idea of the background work and strategy involved in app-building, we can talk about how to actually do it. We’ll walk you through these steps based on how the process works for brands who choose to build their own app on Mighty Pro.


    1. Get clear on what you need


    Once you’ve got a sense of what you actually need your app to do, going through the steps above, make a list of the features you need with your app.


    You can make a list of the features you need replicated, as well as a wish list for new features.


    Example
    Features I need carried over from the website:



    • The Q&A Forum

    • The training modules

    • Chat


    Wishlist for new features:



    • Live streaming

    • Custom branding and design

    • Member profiles

    • Find “members near me”


    2. Choose a white-label platform


    Once you know what you want your app to do, you can choose the development process that’s right for you. As we said above, you’ll probably either be hiring a development team or else working with a white-label solution.


    Mighty Networks - Graphics - Discover


    Since white-label solutions are a better option for many brands, you can choose the white label solution that fits your needs. We’d put in a plug for Mighty Pro here, especially if you’re running a membership or customer community.


    Mighty Pro gives you the ability to streamline a bunch of different services for your members, including community, courses, live streaming, great events, discussions and FAQs, polls, and more! And it’s all brought together under your own branding and with your own apps in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.


    We also walk you through the process from start to finish, offering advanced analytics, strategy, and technical support after your launch.


    3. Schedule a meeting and a demo


    Once you’re ready, schedule a demo of your white label app solution! We’ll show you what you can do with Mighty Pro, and give you some ideas of what others have built.


    You can schedule a call with us and we’ll walk you through the ropes.


    4. Work with our team to bring your app to life


    You don’t need to go through this alone. We’ll work really closely with you to help you design the very best version of your app for your customers and/or members. We walk with you in design and support you as you add your own custom branding to your app.


    Basically, you bring your vision, ideas, and your brand. We’ll do the work. We’ll also keep working with you after your launch to make sure you’re successful, with support, analytics, and regular check-ins to make sure you’re reaching your milestones.


    5. Test your app


    Before you release your app, you can test the finished version to make sure you’re happy with it and that everything works! You’ll see what your users will see and feel and how it handles.


    6. Plan a launch strategy


    Although we take care of actually creating your app, you get the fun role of building hype around your app launch! You can share the upcoming launch with your email list or across your social media channels, and start to build hype for your app.


    Here are some ideas to include to make your app launch a success:



    • Have a giveaway or bonus for your early adopters

    • Ask for reviews in the app store (again–offer an incentive)

    • Host an event that features the benefits your new app (e.g. a live stream or webinar)


    Never forget to make sure the value for your users is tied to how the app helps them get what they want more efficiently, not in the app itself.


    7. Launch your app


    This part’s pretty easy, but also the fun stuff. We’ve taken care of the technical details, so you just get the fun of launching without any of the hassles!


    8. Ask for feedback


    The final, and probably ongoing, step to building an app is to ask for feedback from your members. See how they like it, and ask for reviews in the App Store or Google Play Store if they do!


    We’ll help you figure out the analytics to see what’s working and what’s not, troubleshoot any issues you might have, and basically make sure the app does the stuff you need it to!


    Ready to launch your app with Mighty Pro?


    Mighty Networks - Graphics - Live streaming


    If this article got you excited about launching your own app, awesome! We’re here to help. With Mighty Pro, you can bring your brand’s community, content, events & conferences, videos & live streaming, online courses, memberships, and payments together into beautifully branded native apps that you own and control.


    Book a Call

    Ready to start building your community?

    Start Your Own Mighty Network Today!No credit card required.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Join Mighty Community

    Learn the principles of Community Design™ (and see them in action) alongside thousands of creators and entrepreneurs. It's free to join!

    Join Now
    screenshot
    Branded Apps
    Coaching Apps
    The 13 Best Coaching Apps of 2025
    Here’s How to Get Your Own White Label Fitness App in 2025 (3 Options)
    How to Get An Executive Coaching App in 2025
    The 5 Best White-Label Coaching Apps of 2025
    The 9 Best Apps for Personal Trainers
    View All
    Community Apps
    7 Event Planning Apps To Make Your Next Event Shine
    The 7 Best Social Media App Development Companies (2025)
    The Best Group & Community Chat Apps of 2025 (+17 Options)
    Why B2B Communities Are Ditching Slack for Branded Apps
    These are the 10 Best Community Apps (2025 Rankings)
    View All
    Creating a Mobile App
    Here’s What You Need From a Conference App in 2025 (+ 8 Options)
    What Is a Native App? (A Beginner’s Guide + Examples)
    A Guide to Mobile App Monetization (+11 Options)
    How to Build a Live-Streaming App in 2025 (White-Label)
    How to Create a Branded App in 2025 (5 Options)
    View All
    Coaching
    Coaching Platforms
    The 17 Best Online Coaching Platforms of 2025
    4 Alternatives to Profi for 2025
    Profi vs. Mighty Networks
    The 5 Best Online Course Platforms for Coaches
    5 Best Group Coaching Software Picks for 2025
    View All
    Mastermind Groups
    What Is a Mastermind Group? All You Need to Know (2025)
    6 Steps to a Thriving Mastermind Group Coaching Business
    11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
    How to Start a Mastermind Group (10 Steps)
    The 4 Best Mastermind Group Platforms of 2025
    View All
    Starting a Coaching Business
    How to Start a Life-Coaching Business Online (2025 Guide)
    How to Grow Your Online Personal Training Business (Ultimate Guide - 2025)
    How to Build a High-Ticket Coaching Funnel
    How Cristy Code Red Went From Zero to $10M in Coaching & Nutrition Program Sales in Three Years
    How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2025 (8 Steps)
    View All
    Communities & Memberships
    Building a Community
    How to Make Friends as an Adult (Our 2025 Research-Backed Quick Guide)
    What Is A Learning Community? Our 2025 Guide
    What Is a Customer Community? (+Examples)
    How to Build a Brand Community – Our 2025 Guide
    Why You Need A Community Flywheel (+ How To Build One in 2025)
    View All
    Community Platforms
    The 14 Best Community Engagement Platforms
    Telegram vs. Signal - This Guide Makes It Easy to Choose
    The 9 Best Subscription Platforms for Creators (2025)
    Telegram vs. Discord
    Telegram vs. Slack (+ a Better Alternative for 2025)
    View All
    Content Creation
    UGC - What It Is & How To Use It?
    Growing a Community
    Why People Magic Changes Everything
    What Is the Network Effect? Our Crash Course for 2025
    14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program
    115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2025 (Our Ultimate Guide!)
    6 Strategies That Get People To Join Paid Community Memberships
    View All
    Managing a Community
    Must-Try Membership Engagement Strategies (2025)
    14 Customer Engagement Strategies You Need in 2025
    Community of Practice (Definition + CoP Framework)
    A Guide to Online Community Management
    15 Alumni Engagement Ideas for 2025
    View All
    Monetizing a Community
    13 Proven Methods to Facebook Group Monetization (NEW for 2025
    Membership Community Secrets - Turn Your Passion Into a 6-Figure Business!
    The 3 Pricing Models That Almost Always Work for B2B Membership Communities
    How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel
    How to Build a Paid Community (6 Secrets for $100,000/mo in 2025)
    View All
    Creators & Entrepreneurs
    Content Creation
    What Is Live Streaming? (Definition & Examples)
    How to Create a Webinar Worth Watching
    What Is a Content Creator? (And How to Become One)
    A Guide to Live Streaming for Creators (+ 5 Platforms)
    10 Great Streaming Tips for Content Creators
    View All
    Creating & Managing a Website
    4 High-Ticket Lead Magnet Ideas for Coaches (2025)
    Creators & Entrepreneurs
    What Is a UGC Creator? How to Become One in 2025
    Monetization
    These 12 Instagram Monetization Strategies Will Win 2025
    22 Hobbies That Make Money
    14 Proven Ways to Make Money on TikTok (NEW FOR 2025)
    10 Video Monetization Platforms (+ How to Monetize)
    What Is a Digital Entrepreneur?
    View All
    Starting a Business
    14 Scalable Business Ideas for 2025
    How To Start a Podcast in 2025
    Here’s How to Start a Digital Business in 2025
    6 Repeat Business Ideas to Rock 2025
    How to Build a Personal Brand in 2025
    View All
    Website Builders
    10 Customer Experience Platforms
    5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
    5 WordPress Alternatives for 2025
    4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2025
    The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
    View All
    Events
    Event Platforms
    The 10 Best Zoom Alternatives of 2025
    5 Alternatives to Run the World
    The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2025
    What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2025?
    The 8 Best Virtual Conference Platforms
    View All
    Hosting & Marketing Events
    Our Ultimate Intro to Virtual Events–All You Need to Know in 2025
    Virtual Conferences – A Guide for 2025
    21 Virtual Event Ideas
    11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2025
    Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
    View All
    Online Courses
    Course Platforms
    LearnWorlds vs Kajabi - Ranking Course Platforms for 2025
    LearnWorlds vs. Teachable Comparison - Which is Best? (2025 Review)
    The 11 Best LearnWorlds Alternatives (2025 Rankings)
    9 Skool Alternatives for 2025
    Mighty Networks vs LearnWorlds (2025 Comparison)
    View All
    Creating a Course
    Here’s the Easiest Way to Start an E-learning Business in 2025 (9 Steps)
    How to Make a Digital Course in 2025 (9 Steps)
    How to Make Online Video Courses – 2025 Quick Guide
    How to Make a Tutorial Video - A Short Guide for 2025
    235 Online Course Ideas for 2025
    View All
    Selling a Course
    10 Profitable Online Course Niches for 2025
    Secrets to a Great Online Course Funnel (+ the Best One for 2025)
    Aaron Doughty's "Three Door" Strategy to Convert Traffic Into Course Sales
    How Danielle Leslie Makes Millions Selling High-Ticket Courses
    How to Build an Online Course that Sells
    View All
    Teaching a Course
    The Top 8 Blended Learning Platforms for 2025
    The Best Teaching Styles for Delivering Course Material
    E-Learning Gamification - Our Guide For 2025
    Self-Learning 101: Learning How You Learn
    Self-Paced Learning: All You Need to Know for 2025
    View All
    View All Articles
    Branded Apps
    Coaching Apps
    The 13 Best Coaching Apps of 2025
    Here’s How to Get Your Own White Label Fitness App in 2025 (3 Options)
    How to Get An Executive Coaching App in 2025
    The 5 Best White-Label Coaching Apps of 2025
    The 9 Best Apps for Personal Trainers
    The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Fitness App
    4 Fitness App Development Company Options for 2025
    Community Apps
    7 Event Planning Apps To Make Your Next Event Shine
    The 7 Best Social Media App Development Companies (2025)
    The Best Group & Community Chat Apps of 2025 (+17 Options)
    Why B2B Communities Are Ditching Slack for Branded Apps
    These are the 10 Best Community Apps (2025 Rankings)
    Why You MUST Build Your Own Community App in 2025 (& How to Do It)
    5 Must-Have Apps for Community Managers (2025)
    Should You Develop an Online Community App?
    Why You Need a Branded Community App in 2025
    Creating a Mobile App
    Here’s What You Need From a Conference App in 2025 (+ 8 Options)
    What Is a Native App? (A Beginner’s Guide + Examples)
    A Guide to Mobile App Monetization (+11 Options)
    How to Build a Live-Streaming App in 2025 (White-Label)
    How to Create a Branded App in 2025 (5 Options)
    10 Customer Engagement App Options (+ How to Build Your Own)
    How to Build an E-learning App (+ 5 Options)
    7 Steps to Create Your Own Event App in 2025 (+3 Options)
    The Ultimate Guide for How to Develop a Mobile App in 2025
    The 8 Best No-Code Mobile App Builders of 2025
    5 Best Online Courses Apps for 2025
    How to Make Your Own Business App in 2025
    The YouTuber Drew Binsky Launched His Own Branded Apps—Here's How He Got 20,000 People To Join in the First Week
    A Guide to White-Label App Development in 2025
    7 Best App Creation Software Options for 2025
    Best Mobile App Development Software of 2025
    The 5 Best White-Label App Builders of 2025
    The Ultimate Guide for How to Make Your Own App in 2025
    3 Reasons Your Brand Needs A Custom App (+ How to Get One)
    How to Create an App Without Coding in 2025
    How to Make a Social Media App (The ULTIMATE Guide - 2025)
    How to Create an App for Your Business (2025)
    Coaching
    Coaching Platforms
    The 17 Best Online Coaching Platforms of 2025
    4 Alternatives to Profi for 2025
    Profi vs. Mighty Networks
    The 5 Best Online Course Platforms for Coaches
    5 Best Group Coaching Software Picks for 2025
    Mastermind Groups
    What Is a Mastermind Group? All You Need to Know (2025)
    6 Steps to a Thriving Mastermind Group Coaching Business
    11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
    How to Start a Mastermind Group (10 Steps)
    The 4 Best Mastermind Group Platforms of 2025
    Starting a Coaching Business
    How to Start a Life-Coaching Business Online (2025 Guide)
    How to Grow Your Online Personal Training Business (Ultimate Guide - 2025)
    How to Build a High-Ticket Coaching Funnel
    How Cristy Code Red Went From Zero to $10M in Coaching & Nutrition Program Sales in Three Years
    How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2025 (8 Steps)
    5 Mistakes to Avoid with Your High-Ticket Coaching Program (2025)
    How to Structure a Group Coaching Program
    How to Start an Online Training Business (4 Steps)
    Communities & Memberships
    Building a Community
    How to Make Friends as an Adult (Our 2025 Research-Backed Quick Guide)
    What Is A Learning Community? Our 2025 Guide
    What Is a Customer Community? (+Examples)
    How to Build a Brand Community – Our 2025 Guide
    Why You Need A Community Flywheel (+ How To Build One in 2025)
    Everything You Need to Know About an Online Community (2025)
    How to Create a Corporate Alumni Network in 2025
    13 Benefits of Online Communities (2025)
    How to Build a Business Community in 2025
    13 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2025
    Every B2B SaaS Brand Can Create Better Products By Following Mindbody's Community Playbook
    How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2025
    Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2025
    The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2025
    The 6 Best B2B Community Examples in 2025
    Substack Gave Creators a Taste of Independence—And Now, They're Taking Even More Ownership with Community Platforms
    18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2025
    5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
    Build vs. Buy: Can a DTC Brand Launch Its Own Social Platform?
    5 Interesting Lessons from The Self Care Space's $30,000 Membership Launch
    How to Build a Discord Community in 7 Steps (2025)
    The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2025)
    How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
    Why You Should Use a White Label Social Network Platform
    How to Start an Online Community Forum
    4 Awesome Online Community Website Examples
    How to Create a Private Social Network in 5 Easy Steps
    How to Build a Fan Base and Turn it Into a Community
    How to Create a Virtual Community in 6 Simple Steps
    How to Build a Community Site in 6 Steps
    How to Create a Micro-Community
    The Ultimate Guide to Building an Online Community in 2025
    How to Start a Community From Scratch in 2025
    How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
    3 Ways B2B Community is Changing in 2025
    9 Tips for Branding a Community (2025)
    10 Secrets for Creating a Thriving Community in 2025
    Why Every Brand Needs a Community Designer
    15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
    14 Membership Site Examples (+10 Secrets to Success)
    The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
    How to Build a No-Code Membership Site in 2025 (7 Steps)
    How to Make a Paid Membership Site
    How to Create a Subscription Site in 5 Steps
    Community Platforms
    The 14 Best Community Engagement Platforms
    Telegram vs. Signal - This Guide Makes It Easy to Choose
    The 9 Best Subscription Platforms for Creators (2025)
    Telegram vs. Discord
    Telegram vs. Slack (+ a Better Alternative for 2025)
    Skool vs Circle: Which is Best for Community?
    Circle vs. Kajabi
    The Best Community Website Builder
    Kajabi vs. ClickFunnels
    6 Nonprofit Membership Software Options (2025)
    What Is a Virtual Community? All You Need to Know in 2025
    The Best Newsletter Software of 2025 (13 Options)
    What Is A Forum? A Beginner’s Guide (Definition + Examples)
    6 Association Management Software Picks for 2025
    Hivebrite vs. Mighty Networks – Which is Better in 2025?
    4 Corporate Alumni Platforms for 2025
    Mighty Networks vs. Honeycommb
    6 Honeycommb Alternatives for 2025
    7 Best Membership Website Builders of 2025 (+ How Build One)
    Best Business Community Platform of 2025 (3 Options)
    Mighty Networks vs. Skool: Which to Choose for Community and Courses
    Twitter vs. Mastodon: Which Is Right You? (+ a Better Alternative)
    4 Graduway Alternatives for an Alumni Community that Shines
    20 Telegram Alternatives to Chat With in 2025
    Passion.io vs. Mighty Networks: Where to Launch Your Online Business in 2025
    The Best Membership Software for Nonprofits (5 Options)
    Scenes vs. Mighty Networks: Which Is Better in 2025?
    5 Higher Logic Alternatives for an Amazing Community
    5 Mobilize Alternatives for an Amazing Community
    Mighty Networks vs. Higher Logic: Where to Build Your Community in 2025
    9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2025)
    How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
    6 Memberful Alternatives for 2025
    7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2025
    6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2025
    Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2025
    Why Facebook’s DNA is Doomed for the Next Wave of Community
    The 6 Best Social Community Software Options of 2025
    5 Interesting Lessons From Cristy “Code Red” Nickel’s Community Migration Off Facebook
    The 18 Best Alternatives to Discord for 2025
    4 Top Enterprise Community Software Options for 2025
    How to Choose an Online Community Creator + 4 Options
    The Course Creator’s Guide to Migrating Your Facebook Groups Into Your Own Branded Apps
    Disciple vs. Mighty Networks - Which is Best in 2025?
    Mighty Networks vs. Discord: Which Is Best for Your Community?
    Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2025?
    Mighty Networks vs. Facebook Groups
    The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives
    These Are the 10 Major Disadvantages of Facebook Groups
    The 13 Best Alternatives to Circle.so
    Community Platform RFP Checklist
    The Best BuddyBoss Alternatives
    Geneva vs. Mighty Networks
    Bettermode (Formerly Tribe) vs. Mighty Networks
    Choose a Community Platform for Community Managers
    How to Evaluate Community Platforms
    Vanilla Forums vs. Discourse
    A Guide to Choosing the Right Alumni Management Software
    What to Look for in Private Community Software (+3 Options)
    Slack vs. Circle
    The 11 Best Geneva Chat Alternatives
    Mighty Networks vs. Circle: Which Is the Better Community Platform?
    The Best Community Building Platform
    Slack vs Discord: Which is Best? (2025)
    The Best Modern Community Platforms in 2025
    The 13 Best Alternatives to Substack (2025)
    The 7 Best Bettermode Alternatives in 2025 (Formerly Tribe)
    Your Guide to Community Platforms for Creators
    20 Best Online Community Platforms of 2025 (Ranked)
    7 Best Community Website Software Options for 2025 (+ 13 Ideas)
    The 5 Best White Label Community Platforms (2025)
    The 18 Best Slack Alternatives for a Thriving Community (2025)
    These Are The 17 Best Facebook Group Alternatives
    How to Get Started on a Modern Community Platform (5 Steps)
    The Best Community Management Software for 2025
    These Are The 17 Best Alternatives to Patreon (2025)
    The 10 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2025
    The 26 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2025
    These Are the 9 Best Mighty Networks Alternatives
    Online Church Membership Software
    Mighty Networks: The Best Membership Management Software
    Content Creation
    UGC - What It Is & How To Use It?
    Growing a Community
    Why People Magic Changes Everything
    What Is the Network Effect? Our Crash Course for 2025
    14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program
    115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2025 (Our Ultimate Guide!)
    6 Strategies That Get People To Join Paid Community Memberships
    7 Podcasts Community Managers Need to Hear
    7 Ways Facebook Groups Kill Premium Membership Sites
    10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2025
    6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
    Grow Your Professional Development Community with These 3 Expert Techniques
    5 Ways to Get More Members for Your Professional Network Community
    How to Grow a Facebook Group & Increase Engagement
    10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
    8 Tips for How to Market a Membership Website
    Managing a Community
    Must-Try Membership Engagement Strategies (2025)
    14 Customer Engagement Strategies You Need in 2025
    Community of Practice (Definition + CoP Framework)
    A Guide to Online Community Management
    15 Alumni Engagement Ideas for 2025
    How to Build an Email List on Facebook in 2025
    14 Community Engagement Ideas for Businesses (2025)
    31 Community Engagement Ideas (+ Examples)
    These 9 Steps Make Online Community Moderation Easy
    How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
    Ask a Community Manager: What Does It Take to Run a Successful Online Community?
    Essential Online Community Statistics For Community Managers in 2025
    Paid Facebook Groups? Here's a Better Alternative
    4 Tips from Successful Community Managers and Creators for Increasing Member Engagement
    10 Membership Engagement Ideas and Best Practices You Must Try
    5 Ways to Convert Your Dormant Facebook Group Into New Paying Members
    The Definitive Guide to Moving an Online Community
    Try These 13 New Member Onboarding Hacks This Week!
    5 Essential Tips for Increasing Member Engagement
    11 Types of Online Communities That Thrive
    How to Delete a Facebook Group in 5 Easy Steps
    12 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
    How to Measure Community Engagement
    The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
    12 Simple Community Management Best Practices for 2025
    13 Secrets to Increase Online Community Engagement (2025)
    How to Bring Your Courses and Community to a Mighty Network
    Monetizing a Community
    13 Proven Methods to Facebook Group Monetization (NEW for 2025
    Membership Community Secrets - Turn Your Passion Into a 6-Figure Business!
    The 3 Pricing Models That Almost Always Work for B2B Membership Communities
    How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel
    How to Build a Paid Community (6 Secrets for $100,000/mo in 2025)
    5 Landing Page Examples to Help You Sell a High-Ticket Online Course and Paid Community
    How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2025
    How to Add 1000 Members to Your Professional Network
    How to Get Your First 1000 Paying Members For Your B2B Community
    How to Price a Membership Site in 2025
    7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2025
    How to Monetize a Community Like a Boss (2025)
    How to Start a Membership Website Business in 6 Steps
    15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2025 (Ranked)
    Creators & Entrepreneurs
    Content Creation
    What Is Live Streaming? (Definition & Examples)
    How to Create a Webinar Worth Watching
    What Is a Content Creator? (And How to Become One)
    A Guide to Live Streaming for Creators (+ 5 Platforms)
    10 Great Streaming Tips for Content Creators
    The 15 Best Content Creation Platforms of 2025
    The Ultimate Guide to the Creator Economy
    Content Alone Will Kill the Creator Economy
    Creating & Managing a Website
    4 High-Ticket Lead Magnet Ideas for Coaches (2025)
    Creators & Entrepreneurs
    What Is a UGC Creator? How to Become One in 2025
    Monetization
    These 12 Instagram Monetization Strategies Will Win 2025
    22 Hobbies That Make Money
    14 Proven Ways to Make Money on TikTok (NEW FOR 2025)
    10 Video Monetization Platforms (+ How to Monetize)
    What Is a Digital Entrepreneur?
    Here’s Where to Sell Digital Products (18 Options for 2025)
    How Much Money Do You Get Per View on YouTube?
    How to Write a Mission Statement (+ Examples)
    How to Create a Newsletter (8 Steps)
    A Complete Guide to Content Monetization for 2025
    Digital Creator: What Is It & How To Become One (2025)
    What Is a Digital Nomad? A Complete Guide + Career Options (2025)
    What Is Passive Income? All You Need to Know for 2025
    Monetize. Monetization. How It Works + Examples (2025)
    What Are Digital Goods? Beginners Guide + Examples
    The Ultimate Guide to High-Ticket Sales (Updated for 2025)
    A Beginner's Guide to Digital Products
    What Is a Paywall? Everything You Need to Know for 2025
    12 Things Your Digital Customer Experience Strategy MUST Have
    14 Email List Building Strategies for 2025
    22 Ways to Grow Your Brand in 2025
    16 Killer Digital Product Ideas (+ How to Launch)
    5 Ways to Monetize Your Audience in 2025
    Quick Guide for How To Use ClickFunnels (7 Steps)
    How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (+45 Digital Products to Sell)
    5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
    How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2025
    Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2025 (5 Options)
    5 Ways Your Entrepreneurial Support Organization Can Attract More Paying Members
    6 Cool Examples of Entrepreneurship Support Organizations (2025)
    How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
    The Essential Branding Checklist for Entrepreneurs
    How to Sell Digital Products
    How to Make Money Blogging
    Our 2025 Guide to Recurring Revenue (+10 Business Ideas You'll LOVE)
    Starting a Business
    14 Scalable Business Ideas for 2025
    How To Start a Podcast in 2025
    Here’s How to Start a Digital Business in 2025
    6 Repeat Business Ideas to Rock 2025
    How to Build a Personal Brand in 2025
    Our Guide to Bootstrapping Your Business in 2025
    How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
    How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
    The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
    Website Builders
    10 Customer Experience Platforms
    5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
    5 WordPress Alternatives for 2025
    4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2025
    The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
    Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
    The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2025
    The New Way to Build a Website
    The Best Alternatives to Wix in 2025
    7 Awesome No-Code Website Builders for Creators (2025 List)
    The 4 Best Squarespace Alternatives in 2025
    Events
    Event Platforms
    The 10 Best Zoom Alternatives of 2025
    5 Alternatives to Run the World
    The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2025
    What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2025?
    The 8 Best Virtual Conference Platforms
    What Are the Best Alternatives to Hopin?
    Hosting & Marketing Events
    Our Ultimate Intro to Virtual Events–All You Need to Know in 2025
    Virtual Conferences – A Guide for 2025
    21 Virtual Event Ideas
    11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2025
    Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
    How to Host a Virtual Event (2025 Guide)
    How to Host a Virtual Conference
    Online Courses
    Course Platforms
    LearnWorlds vs Kajabi - Ranking Course Platforms for 2025
    LearnWorlds vs. Teachable Comparison - Which is Best? (2025 Review)
    The 11 Best LearnWorlds Alternatives (2025 Rankings)
    9 Skool Alternatives for 2025
    Mighty Networks vs LearnWorlds (2025 Comparison)
    The 24 Best Online Learning Platforms for 2025
    These Are The Top 12 E-Learning Platforms of 2025 (RANKED)
    How to Migrate From Teachable in 2025 (and where to go)
    5 Maven Alternatives for 2025
    The Best Online Video Course Software (6 Options)
    6 Passion.io Alternatives for an Amazing Course App
    Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2025?
    A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2025
    10 LearnDash Alternatives (+Pros and Cons)
    Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2025?
    Podia vs. Teachable
    Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
    Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2025?
    5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2025
    Podia vs. Kajabi - Here's How They Compare
    The 5 Best Podia Alternatives for 2025
    Kajabi Course Creators are Launching Paid Memberships on Mighty Pro and Making Six-Figures. Here’s How You Can Too
    How to Migrate From Kajabi (And Where You Should Go!)
    Podia vs. Mighty Networks - Where to Build Your Course in 2025
    These Are the 11 Best Online Course Platforms for 2025
    Teachable vs. Udemy – Which Is Best in 2025?
    Maven vs. Mighty Networks
    Kajabi vs. Thinkific - Here's How They Compare
    Teachable vs. Mighty Networks
    Teachable + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
    Thinkific + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
    What You Need in a Cohort-Based Course Platform
    Skillshare vs. Udemy - The Ultimate Comparison
    Where to Sell Online Courses - 11 Best Platforms for 2025
    Thinkific vs. Teachable – The Ultimate Comparison for 2025
    The 12 Best Online Teaching Platforms
    Kajabi vs. Teachable
    10 Best Online Course Creation Software Options for 2025
    The 5 Best White Label Online Course Platforms
    The 6 Best Skillshare Alternatives for 2025
    The 14 Best Alternatives to Thinkific in 2025
    What to Look For in an Online Course Builder
    The 9 Best Alternatives to Udemy for 2025
    The 6 Best Alternatives to Teachable in 2025
    The 13 Best Kajabi Alternatives of 2025
    Mighty Networks vs. Kajabi
    The Ins & Outs of Online Course Hosting
    Creating a Course
    Here’s the Easiest Way to Start an E-learning Business in 2025 (9 Steps)
    How to Make a Digital Course in 2025 (9 Steps)
    How to Make Online Video Courses – 2025 Quick Guide
    How to Make a Tutorial Video - A Short Guide for 2025
    235 Online Course Ideas for 2025
    11 Secrets of Effective Online Course Design (2025)
    What Is Community-Based Learning? A Short Guide
    How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2025
    5 Secrets to Choosing the Right Online Course Name
    7 Best Practices for Creating Online Courses in 2025
    3 Mistakes Course Creators Moving From Facebook Groups Should Avoid
    5 Interesting Lessons From Ashley Fox's $100,0000 Course Launch
    How to Build an Online Course Without Coding (9 Steps)
    How to Create a Cohort-Based Course
    What Makes a Cohort-Based Course Different?
    The Ultimate Guide to Creating an Online Course
    5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2025
    Selling a Course
    10 Profitable Online Course Niches for 2025
    Secrets to a Great Online Course Funnel (+ the Best One for 2025)
    Aaron Doughty's "Three Door" Strategy to Convert Traffic Into Course Sales
    How Danielle Leslie Makes Millions Selling High-Ticket Courses
    How to Build an Online Course that Sells
    8 Counterintuitive Ways to Sell More Online Courses in 2025
    How to Use Alumni Communities to Increase Online Course Sales
    5 Ways to Use Virtual Events to Sell Online Courses
    How to Grow Your Online Course Sales from $1M to $2M in One Year
    How to Grow Your Online Course Sales ($1M in Revenue)
    5 Ways to Grow Your Online Course Business in 2025
    Can You Still Make Money with Online Courses in 2025?
    How to Make Money Selling Courses Online
    How to Price Online Courses (Our 2025 Guide)
    How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
    11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
    Teaching a Course
    The Top 8 Blended Learning Platforms for 2025
    The Best Teaching Styles for Delivering Course Material
    E-Learning Gamification - Our Guide For 2025
    Self-Learning 101: Learning How You Learn
    Self-Paced Learning: All You Need to Know for 2025
    Our Guide to Virtual Instructor-Led Training (VILT)
    Our Guide to Hybrid Learning (2025)
    Blended Learning – Everything You Need to Know
    A Beginner’s Guide to Equipment for Online Courses (2025)
    How to Develop Online Training Courses – A Short Guide (2025)
    6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
    How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2025
    How to Engage Students in Online Courses (7 Pro Tips)
    Why Social Learning is Changing Online Courses in 2025
    The Importance of Community in Online Courses
    How to Teach Online Courses (10 Steps)
    How to Set Up Online Courses on a Mighty Network