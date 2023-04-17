Purpose now email book
Purpose now email book

Could this be THE DECISION that changes everything?

Enter your email to get 9 SIMPLE STEPS to $1M and a special bonus: a FREE copy of the best-selling book, Purpose

By signing up you’re opting in to emails from us about the free masterclass, the podcast, and other helpful guides and goodies. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You’re in!

👇👇👇

Go to the Masterclass

The link is also in your inbox

Something went wrong!

Please, try again later.

FeaturesCoursesBranded AppsServicesReviewsPricing
Start Free TrialLog In

Branded Apps

A Guide to White-Label App Development in 2025

If you’re looking at white-label app solutions, this article will walk you through everything you need to know.

By Mighty Team

April 17, 2023

9 min read

IN THIS ARTICLE

    SHARE

    It's no surprise that most brands need an app. With the majority of customer interactions happening through mobile, we are all feeling the pinch to make sure we can deliver a great experience via a custom app.


    And having a solid app is about more than simply replicating the features on your website. Apps give you new ways to add value to your customers, to deliver services, and even to make sales.


    If you are a brand, business, or creator who needs an app, there's great news. While ten years ago you would need to hire a developer, shell out a bunch of money, and go through a long process to develop an app, the advent of white-label solutions means that you can find a white-label app platform that will do everything you need it to. You can get your app up and running quickly, and it will be totally customized to fit your brand.


    In this article, we’ll guide you through white-label app development. We’ll give you the ins and outs of how white-label development works, as well as some things to think about as you look to launch your own app.



    ((toc))


    What is a white label app?


    A white label app is a native app, usually for a smartphone or tablet, that has been built by a third party.


    You will basically choose a ready-made app option with the features you want, and then you add your own branding to that app. The result is a beautiful app that does what you need it to do for a fraction of the cost of old-school custom app development.


    Mighty Networks - Graphics - Discovery Course


    Book a Call


    Pros of white-label app development


    Customization


    One of the best things about white-label app development is that you can bring your own brand to the app. Most good white-label platforms will give you a lot of options for customization, meaning that your customers feel like they're engaging with something that is authentically yours.


    This is important. In the early days of white-label apps, you would often end up with something that looked like everyone else’s app, but with your logo pasted onto it.


    Not anymore.


    The best white-label app development platforms give you tons of control, letting you bring logos, color schemes, and layouts, all for an experience that is totally yours.


    Mighty Networks - Graphics - MC - Mastermind EventSeries Paired Light


    Proven solutions


    Another huge benefit to a white-label app development platform is that you will probably get a better product. This is counterintuitive because we often think about custom development as the most desirable way to get what you want in a mobile app.


    But when you choose a proven white-label app development software, you’re dealing with a company that does this all the time. For example, here at Mighty Networks, we build communities. Nonstop. We're the best in the world at it. We have the research to show what works, and we build that into every Mighty Pro app. It would be almost impossible to get that level of expertise from a third-party developer.


    Mighty Networks - Graphics - Discover


    Cheaper


    It depends on how you approach building your app, but white label solutions are often cheaper than hiring a developer to build an app from scratch.


    No maintenance


    One of the biggest advantages of white-label app development is that somebody else will handle the maintenance. Just like when your website goes down, apps can occasionally have issues.


    If you’ve hired developers to build your own app, you will need to go find them again to troubleshoot any issues you may have. And you’ll probably need to pay them again. We offer our app development with support built-in.


    Ongoing support


    This isn't necessarily true of every white-label platform, but we do more than just maintenance. We also walk with you throughout the lifecycle of your app, giving you valuable data and insights, and ultimately help you to succeed.


    Book a Call


    Cons of white-label app development


    No complete customization


    There’s a white label solution for the vast majority of needs you’d have. But white-label solutions aren’t completely custom built, and there’s a chance that you might struggle to find one if you need something really unusual or custom. But this won’t be the case for 90% of users.


    How to identify white-label app needs


    If you are trying to think through what you actually need for white label app development, it's a good idea to consider a mixture of what you already offer to your customers as well as some blue-sky thinking about what you could offer with an app.


    List existing services you want to replicate


    The first step is usually to take stock of how you serve your customers or members. If you have a customer-facing website, what is working about that website that you'd like to replicate in a custom app?


    For example, if you have a forum feature on your website, that's a great thing to carry over into an app. Whether you use that forum as a community, for product support, or to host lively discussions, it's definitely something you could reproduce with a white-label solution.


    Figure out unique mobile benefits


    The really exciting thing about creating your own app is the new possibilities that the app will give you. So part of your planning and research will probably be some blue-sky thinking about how you could better serve your customers with the app.


    There are all sorts of examples of how apps have changed how we do business. Most of us don't go to banks anymore, we use the app. And many banking apps will let you take pictures of checks to deposit them, move money around, buy investments, and make payments. In this case, a mobile app has sparked a total revolution in how banks do business. And it all started with somebody who was creative enough to think about the possibilities an app could bring.


    Mighty Networks - Graphics - Live streaming


    You can browse some of the solutions below to get some ideas. For example, if you had a white-label app software that comes with the ability to sell courses, what could you do with that? What would you do with one that gave you the capabilities to live stream? How about the option to easily charge for access to the app itself?


    White-label app development: common features



    • Courses or training

    • Membership and/or loyalty programs

    • Live streaming and/or video


    • Forums

    • Location-based features (e.g. find a store, track my run)

    • Activities & games

    • FAQs or customer service

    • Remote account access (e.g. banks, utilities)

    • Digital storefronts

    • Unique industry needs (ie. tracking operations or supply chains)


    White-label app development process


    Once you’re ready to start the white-label app development process, it can actually be pretty simple. These are the steps that our Mighty Pro customers typically go through as we work together to build their apps.



    Here’s how it works:


    1. Schedule a meeting and demo


    The first point on your journey of white-label app development is to meet us! We’d love to show you the amazing apps our customers are building. We’ll walk you through the possibilities for your own app, and help you decide whether Mighty Pro is right for you.


    You can schedule a call with us and we’ll walk you through the ropes.


    2. Kickoff call


    Once you’ve decided to build your white-label app with us, we’ll have a kickoff call to create a shared vision for your app. We’ll figure out who your ideal user is and identify the app features they’ll love.


    At this stage of the process, we’ll create a gameplan for our work together and support your team on any technical tasks that need to be done.


    3. Strategic coaching


    You’re not going to go through this journey alone. We’ll help you succeed based on what we’ve learned from launching over 300 white-label apps. Together, we’ll figure out how your community should be structured, the process for you to acquire new members, and what sort of membership plans you’ll offer.


    4. Design studio work


    We’ll take care of designing your app. Once we’ve worked together to identify what you need, you’ll leave the hard work to us. We’ll build it from the ground up, creating things like splash screens, and adding in logos and custom design to give you a totally branded feel. We’ll also build in marketing images so that you have a product that looks amazing in App Store and Google Play Store.


    5. Product training


    We’ll train you and/or your team while the app is being designed. We’ll show you everything you need to be successful with your Mighty Pro app, including things like migrating your members from an existing platform, building courses, planning your membership model, and understanding your data and insights. We’ll work with any team members so that they can handle the backend of your app.


    6. Apps built


    Once we’ve built the app framework, we’ll help you move your content in. For example, if you’re a creator whose platform includes an online course or other training, we’ll help you build it.


    We’ll also make sure the app is customized around YOUR business model so that it will give you and your members the very best experience they can have.


    7. Plan a launch strategy


    While we’re building your app, you can spend some time planning an amazing launch strategy! This might include building hype across your social media channels, emailing your list about it, or even hosting some sort of launch event. You’ll get your audience excited about your new app and the opportunity to come along on an amazing journey with you.


    8. Launch your app


    After this comes your app launch! We’ve taken care of the technical details, so you get the fun of enjoying the launch itself. Watch as your apps go live in the iOS and Android stores and as your first members sign up to use them. It’s a great feeling.


    9. Monthly strategy calls


    Our relationship doesn’t end after the app launch. We keep working with you to build and grow your success with the app, checking in and helping you understand your analytics. We’re your partners to make sure you hit the goals you’ve set, and we’ll walk with you through this journey.


    10. VIP support


    Last, but DEFINITELY not least, all Mighty Pro customers get VIP support, troubleshooting any issues, and proactive guidance for Android or iOS policy changes, integration and CRM technical services, and ongoing product training. We’ll take care of any issues you might have, meaning you can focus on what you do best: building your community.


    Ready to build?


    Mighty Networks - Graphics - Discover


    If you're ready to build an awesome white label app, come build with us! Mighty's cultural software lets you bring together community, content, courses, and commerce. And our flexible Spaces mix in live streaming, live events, discussion forums, chat and messaging, and more!


    You can sell app memberships to community, courses, events, or bundle any of these in 135 different currencies, or even monetize with token-gating. You get YOUR app under YOUR brand in the App Store and Google Play Store.


    Schedule a call with us to get started!


    Book a Call

    Ready to start building your community?

    Start Your Own Mighty Network Today!No credit card required.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Join Mighty Community

    Learn the principles of Community Design™ (and see them in action) alongside thousands of creators and entrepreneurs. It's free to join!

    Join Now
    screenshot
    Branded Apps
    Coaching Apps
    The 13 Best Coaching Apps of 2025
    Here’s How to Get Your Own White Label Fitness App in 2025 (3 Options)
    How to Get An Executive Coaching App in 2025
    The 5 Best White-Label Coaching Apps of 2025
    The 9 Best Apps for Personal Trainers
    View All
    Community Apps
    7 Event Planning Apps To Make Your Next Event Shine
    The 7 Best Social Media App Development Companies (2025)
    The Best Group & Community Chat Apps of 2025 (+17 Options)
    Why B2B Communities Are Ditching Slack for Branded Apps
    These are the 10 Best Community Apps (2025 Rankings)
    View All
    Creating a Mobile App
    Here’s What You Need From a Conference App in 2025 (+ 8 Options)
    What Is a Native App? (A Beginner’s Guide + Examples)
    A Guide to Mobile App Monetization (+11 Options)
    How to Build a Live-Streaming App in 2025 (White-Label)
    How to Create a Branded App in 2025 (5 Options)
    View All
    Coaching
    Coaching Platforms
    The 17 Best Online Coaching Platforms of 2025
    4 Alternatives to Profi for 2025
    Profi vs. Mighty Networks
    The 5 Best Online Course Platforms for Coaches
    5 Best Group Coaching Software Picks for 2025
    View All
    Mastermind Groups
    What Is a Mastermind Group? All You Need to Know (2025)
    6 Steps to a Thriving Mastermind Group Coaching Business
    11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
    How to Start a Mastermind Group (10 Steps)
    The 4 Best Mastermind Group Platforms of 2025
    View All
    Starting a Coaching Business
    How to Start a Life-Coaching Business Online (2025 Guide)
    How to Grow Your Online Personal Training Business (Ultimate Guide - 2025)
    How to Build a High-Ticket Coaching Funnel
    How Cristy Code Red Went From Zero to $10M in Coaching & Nutrition Program Sales in Three Years
    How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2025 (8 Steps)
    View All
    Communities & Memberships
    Building a Community
    How to Make Friends as an Adult (Our 2025 Research-Backed Quick Guide)
    What Is A Learning Community? Our 2025 Guide
    What Is a Customer Community? (+Examples)
    How to Build a Brand Community – Our 2025 Guide
    Why You Need A Community Flywheel (+ How To Build One in 2025)
    View All
    Community Platforms
    The 14 Best Community Engagement Platforms
    Telegram vs. Signal - This Guide Makes It Easy to Choose
    The 9 Best Subscription Platforms for Creators (2025)
    Telegram vs. Discord
    Telegram vs. Slack (+ a Better Alternative for 2025)
    View All
    Content Creation
    UGC - What It Is & How To Use It?
    Growing a Community
    Why People Magic Changes Everything
    What Is the Network Effect? Our Crash Course for 2025
    14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program
    115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2025 (Our Ultimate Guide!)
    6 Strategies That Get People To Join Paid Community Memberships
    View All
    Managing a Community
    Must-Try Membership Engagement Strategies (2025)
    14 Customer Engagement Strategies You Need in 2025
    Community of Practice (Definition + CoP Framework)
    A Guide to Online Community Management
    15 Alumni Engagement Ideas for 2025
    View All
    Monetizing a Community
    13 Proven Methods to Facebook Group Monetization (NEW for 2025
    Membership Community Secrets - Turn Your Passion Into a 6-Figure Business!
    The 3 Pricing Models That Almost Always Work for B2B Membership Communities
    How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel
    How to Build a Paid Community (6 Secrets for $100,000/mo in 2025)
    View All
    Creators & Entrepreneurs
    Content Creation
    What Is Live Streaming? (Definition & Examples)
    How to Create a Webinar Worth Watching
    What Is a Content Creator? (And How to Become One)
    A Guide to Live Streaming for Creators (+ 5 Platforms)
    10 Great Streaming Tips for Content Creators
    View All
    Creating & Managing a Website
    4 High-Ticket Lead Magnet Ideas for Coaches (2025)
    Creators & Entrepreneurs
    What Is a UGC Creator? How to Become One in 2025
    Monetization
    These 12 Instagram Monetization Strategies Will Win 2025
    22 Hobbies That Make Money
    14 Proven Ways to Make Money on TikTok (NEW FOR 2025)
    10 Video Monetization Platforms (+ How to Monetize)
    What Is a Digital Entrepreneur?
    View All
    Starting a Business
    14 Scalable Business Ideas for 2025
    How To Start a Podcast in 2025
    Here’s How to Start a Digital Business in 2025
    6 Repeat Business Ideas to Rock 2025
    How to Build a Personal Brand in 2025
    View All
    Website Builders
    10 Customer Experience Platforms
    5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
    5 WordPress Alternatives for 2025
    4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2025
    The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
    View All
    Events
    Event Platforms
    The 10 Best Zoom Alternatives of 2025
    5 Alternatives to Run the World
    The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2025
    What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2025?
    The 8 Best Virtual Conference Platforms
    View All
    Hosting & Marketing Events
    Our Ultimate Intro to Virtual Events–All You Need to Know in 2025
    Virtual Conferences – A Guide for 2025
    21 Virtual Event Ideas
    11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2025
    Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
    View All
    Online Courses
    Course Platforms
    LearnWorlds vs Kajabi - Ranking Course Platforms for 2025
    LearnWorlds vs. Teachable Comparison - Which is Best? (2025 Review)
    The 11 Best LearnWorlds Alternatives (2025 Rankings)
    9 Skool Alternatives for 2025
    Mighty Networks vs LearnWorlds (2025 Comparison)
    View All
    Creating a Course
    Here’s the Easiest Way to Start an E-learning Business in 2025 (9 Steps)
    How to Make a Digital Course in 2025 (9 Steps)
    How to Make Online Video Courses – 2025 Quick Guide
    How to Make a Tutorial Video - A Short Guide for 2025
    235 Online Course Ideas for 2025
    View All
    Selling a Course
    10 Profitable Online Course Niches for 2025
    Secrets to a Great Online Course Funnel (+ the Best One for 2025)
    Aaron Doughty's "Three Door" Strategy to Convert Traffic Into Course Sales
    How Danielle Leslie Makes Millions Selling High-Ticket Courses
    How to Build an Online Course that Sells
    View All
    Teaching a Course
    The Top 8 Blended Learning Platforms for 2025
    The Best Teaching Styles for Delivering Course Material
    E-Learning Gamification - Our Guide For 2025
    Self-Learning 101: Learning How You Learn
    Self-Paced Learning: All You Need to Know for 2025
    View All
    View All Articles
    Branded Apps
    Coaching Apps
    The 13 Best Coaching Apps of 2025
    Here’s How to Get Your Own White Label Fitness App in 2025 (3 Options)
    How to Get An Executive Coaching App in 2025
    The 5 Best White-Label Coaching Apps of 2025
    The 9 Best Apps for Personal Trainers
    The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Fitness App
    4 Fitness App Development Company Options for 2025
    Community Apps
    7 Event Planning Apps To Make Your Next Event Shine
    The 7 Best Social Media App Development Companies (2025)
    The Best Group & Community Chat Apps of 2025 (+17 Options)
    Why B2B Communities Are Ditching Slack for Branded Apps
    These are the 10 Best Community Apps (2025 Rankings)
    Why You MUST Build Your Own Community App in 2025 (& How to Do It)
    5 Must-Have Apps for Community Managers (2025)
    Should You Develop an Online Community App?
    Why You Need a Branded Community App in 2025
    Creating a Mobile App
    Here’s What You Need From a Conference App in 2025 (+ 8 Options)
    What Is a Native App? (A Beginner’s Guide + Examples)
    A Guide to Mobile App Monetization (+11 Options)
    How to Build a Live-Streaming App in 2025 (White-Label)
    How to Create a Branded App in 2025 (5 Options)
    10 Customer Engagement App Options (+ How to Build Your Own)
    How to Build an E-learning App (+ 5 Options)
    7 Steps to Create Your Own Event App in 2025 (+3 Options)
    The Ultimate Guide for How to Develop a Mobile App in 2025
    The 8 Best No-Code Mobile App Builders of 2025
    5 Best Online Courses Apps for 2025
    How to Make Your Own Business App in 2025
    The YouTuber Drew Binsky Launched His Own Branded Apps—Here's How He Got 20,000 People To Join in the First Week
    A Guide to White-Label App Development in 2025
    7 Best App Creation Software Options for 2025
    Best Mobile App Development Software of 2025
    The 5 Best White-Label App Builders of 2025
    The Ultimate Guide for How to Make Your Own App in 2025
    3 Reasons Your Brand Needs A Custom App (+ How to Get One)
    How to Create an App Without Coding in 2025
    How to Make a Social Media App (The ULTIMATE Guide - 2025)
    How to Create an App for Your Business (2025)
    Coaching
    Coaching Platforms
    The 17 Best Online Coaching Platforms of 2025
    4 Alternatives to Profi for 2025
    Profi vs. Mighty Networks
    The 5 Best Online Course Platforms for Coaches
    5 Best Group Coaching Software Picks for 2025
    Mastermind Groups
    What Is a Mastermind Group? All You Need to Know (2025)
    6 Steps to a Thriving Mastermind Group Coaching Business
    11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
    How to Start a Mastermind Group (10 Steps)
    The 4 Best Mastermind Group Platforms of 2025
    Starting a Coaching Business
    How to Start a Life-Coaching Business Online (2025 Guide)
    How to Grow Your Online Personal Training Business (Ultimate Guide - 2025)
    How to Build a High-Ticket Coaching Funnel
    How Cristy Code Red Went From Zero to $10M in Coaching & Nutrition Program Sales in Three Years
    How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2025 (8 Steps)
    5 Mistakes to Avoid with Your High-Ticket Coaching Program (2025)
    How to Structure a Group Coaching Program
    How to Start an Online Training Business (4 Steps)
    Communities & Memberships
    Building a Community
    How to Make Friends as an Adult (Our 2025 Research-Backed Quick Guide)
    What Is A Learning Community? Our 2025 Guide
    What Is a Customer Community? (+Examples)
    How to Build a Brand Community – Our 2025 Guide
    Why You Need A Community Flywheel (+ How To Build One in 2025)
    Everything You Need to Know About an Online Community (2025)
    How to Create a Corporate Alumni Network in 2025
    13 Benefits of Online Communities (2025)
    How to Build a Business Community in 2025
    13 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2025
    Every B2B SaaS Brand Can Create Better Products By Following Mindbody's Community Playbook
    How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2025
    Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2025
    The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2025
    The 6 Best B2B Community Examples in 2025
    Substack Gave Creators a Taste of Independence—And Now, They're Taking Even More Ownership with Community Platforms
    18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2025
    5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
    Build vs. Buy: Can a DTC Brand Launch Its Own Social Platform?
    5 Interesting Lessons from The Self Care Space's $30,000 Membership Launch
    How to Build a Discord Community in 7 Steps (2025)
    The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2025)
    How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
    Why You Should Use a White Label Social Network Platform
    How to Start an Online Community Forum
    4 Awesome Online Community Website Examples
    How to Create a Private Social Network in 5 Easy Steps
    How to Build a Fan Base and Turn it Into a Community
    How to Create a Virtual Community in 6 Simple Steps
    How to Build a Community Site in 6 Steps
    How to Create a Micro-Community
    The Ultimate Guide to Building an Online Community in 2025
    How to Start a Community From Scratch in 2025
    How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
    3 Ways B2B Community is Changing in 2025
    9 Tips for Branding a Community (2025)
    10 Secrets for Creating a Thriving Community in 2025
    Why Every Brand Needs a Community Designer
    15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
    14 Membership Site Examples (+10 Secrets to Success)
    The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
    How to Build a No-Code Membership Site in 2025 (7 Steps)
    How to Make a Paid Membership Site
    How to Create a Subscription Site in 5 Steps
    Community Platforms
    The 14 Best Community Engagement Platforms
    Telegram vs. Signal - This Guide Makes It Easy to Choose
    The 9 Best Subscription Platforms for Creators (2025)
    Telegram vs. Discord
    Telegram vs. Slack (+ a Better Alternative for 2025)
    Skool vs Circle: Which is Best for Community?
    Circle vs. Kajabi
    The Best Community Website Builder
    Kajabi vs. ClickFunnels
    6 Nonprofit Membership Software Options (2025)
    What Is a Virtual Community? All You Need to Know in 2025
    The Best Newsletter Software of 2025 (13 Options)
    What Is A Forum? A Beginner’s Guide (Definition + Examples)
    6 Association Management Software Picks for 2025
    Hivebrite vs. Mighty Networks – Which is Better in 2025?
    4 Corporate Alumni Platforms for 2025
    Mighty Networks vs. Honeycommb
    6 Honeycommb Alternatives for 2025
    7 Best Membership Website Builders of 2025 (+ How Build One)
    Best Business Community Platform of 2025 (3 Options)
    Mighty Networks vs. Skool: Which to Choose for Community and Courses
    Twitter vs. Mastodon: Which Is Right You? (+ a Better Alternative)
    4 Graduway Alternatives for an Alumni Community that Shines
    20 Telegram Alternatives to Chat With in 2025
    Passion.io vs. Mighty Networks: Where to Launch Your Online Business in 2025
    The Best Membership Software for Nonprofits (5 Options)
    Scenes vs. Mighty Networks: Which Is Better in 2025?
    5 Higher Logic Alternatives for an Amazing Community
    5 Mobilize Alternatives for an Amazing Community
    Mighty Networks vs. Higher Logic: Where to Build Your Community in 2025
    9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2025)
    How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
    6 Memberful Alternatives for 2025
    7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2025
    6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2025
    Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2025
    Why Facebook’s DNA is Doomed for the Next Wave of Community
    The 6 Best Social Community Software Options of 2025
    5 Interesting Lessons From Cristy “Code Red” Nickel’s Community Migration Off Facebook
    The 18 Best Alternatives to Discord for 2025
    4 Top Enterprise Community Software Options for 2025
    How to Choose an Online Community Creator + 4 Options
    The Course Creator’s Guide to Migrating Your Facebook Groups Into Your Own Branded Apps
    Disciple vs. Mighty Networks - Which is Best in 2025?
    Mighty Networks vs. Discord: Which Is Best for Your Community?
    Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2025?
    Mighty Networks vs. Facebook Groups
    The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives
    These Are the 10 Major Disadvantages of Facebook Groups
    The 13 Best Alternatives to Circle.so
    Community Platform RFP Checklist
    The Best BuddyBoss Alternatives
    Geneva vs. Mighty Networks
    Bettermode (Formerly Tribe) vs. Mighty Networks
    Choose a Community Platform for Community Managers
    How to Evaluate Community Platforms
    Vanilla Forums vs. Discourse
    A Guide to Choosing the Right Alumni Management Software
    What to Look for in Private Community Software (+3 Options)
    Slack vs. Circle
    The 11 Best Geneva Chat Alternatives
    Mighty Networks vs. Circle: Which Is the Better Community Platform?
    The Best Community Building Platform
    Slack vs Discord: Which is Best? (2025)
    The Best Modern Community Platforms in 2025
    The 13 Best Alternatives to Substack (2025)
    The 7 Best Bettermode Alternatives in 2025 (Formerly Tribe)
    Your Guide to Community Platforms for Creators
    20 Best Online Community Platforms of 2025 (Ranked)
    7 Best Community Website Software Options for 2025 (+ 13 Ideas)
    The 5 Best White Label Community Platforms (2025)
    The 18 Best Slack Alternatives for a Thriving Community (2025)
    These Are The 17 Best Facebook Group Alternatives
    How to Get Started on a Modern Community Platform (5 Steps)
    The Best Community Management Software for 2025
    These Are The 17 Best Alternatives to Patreon (2025)
    The 10 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2025
    The 26 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2025
    These Are the 9 Best Mighty Networks Alternatives
    Online Church Membership Software
    Mighty Networks: The Best Membership Management Software
    Content Creation
    UGC - What It Is & How To Use It?
    Growing a Community
    Why People Magic Changes Everything
    What Is the Network Effect? Our Crash Course for 2025
    14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program
    115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2025 (Our Ultimate Guide!)
    6 Strategies That Get People To Join Paid Community Memberships
    7 Podcasts Community Managers Need to Hear
    7 Ways Facebook Groups Kill Premium Membership Sites
    10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2025
    6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
    Grow Your Professional Development Community with These 3 Expert Techniques
    5 Ways to Get More Members for Your Professional Network Community
    How to Grow a Facebook Group & Increase Engagement
    10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
    8 Tips for How to Market a Membership Website
    Managing a Community
    Must-Try Membership Engagement Strategies (2025)
    14 Customer Engagement Strategies You Need in 2025
    Community of Practice (Definition + CoP Framework)
    A Guide to Online Community Management
    15 Alumni Engagement Ideas for 2025
    How to Build an Email List on Facebook in 2025
    14 Community Engagement Ideas for Businesses (2025)
    31 Community Engagement Ideas (+ Examples)
    These 9 Steps Make Online Community Moderation Easy
    How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
    Ask a Community Manager: What Does It Take to Run a Successful Online Community?
    Essential Online Community Statistics For Community Managers in 2025
    Paid Facebook Groups? Here's a Better Alternative
    4 Tips from Successful Community Managers and Creators for Increasing Member Engagement
    10 Membership Engagement Ideas and Best Practices You Must Try
    5 Ways to Convert Your Dormant Facebook Group Into New Paying Members
    The Definitive Guide to Moving an Online Community
    Try These 13 New Member Onboarding Hacks This Week!
    5 Essential Tips for Increasing Member Engagement
    11 Types of Online Communities That Thrive
    How to Delete a Facebook Group in 5 Easy Steps
    12 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
    How to Measure Community Engagement
    The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
    12 Simple Community Management Best Practices for 2025
    13 Secrets to Increase Online Community Engagement (2025)
    How to Bring Your Courses and Community to a Mighty Network
    Monetizing a Community
    13 Proven Methods to Facebook Group Monetization (NEW for 2025
    Membership Community Secrets - Turn Your Passion Into a 6-Figure Business!
    The 3 Pricing Models That Almost Always Work for B2B Membership Communities
    How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel
    How to Build a Paid Community (6 Secrets for $100,000/mo in 2025)
    5 Landing Page Examples to Help You Sell a High-Ticket Online Course and Paid Community
    How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2025
    How to Add 1000 Members to Your Professional Network
    How to Get Your First 1000 Paying Members For Your B2B Community
    How to Price a Membership Site in 2025
    7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2025
    How to Monetize a Community Like a Boss (2025)
    How to Start a Membership Website Business in 6 Steps
    15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2025 (Ranked)
    Creators & Entrepreneurs
    Content Creation
    What Is Live Streaming? (Definition & Examples)
    How to Create a Webinar Worth Watching
    What Is a Content Creator? (And How to Become One)
    A Guide to Live Streaming for Creators (+ 5 Platforms)
    10 Great Streaming Tips for Content Creators
    The 15 Best Content Creation Platforms of 2025
    The Ultimate Guide to the Creator Economy
    Content Alone Will Kill the Creator Economy
    Creating & Managing a Website
    4 High-Ticket Lead Magnet Ideas for Coaches (2025)
    Creators & Entrepreneurs
    What Is a UGC Creator? How to Become One in 2025
    Monetization
    These 12 Instagram Monetization Strategies Will Win 2025
    22 Hobbies That Make Money
    14 Proven Ways to Make Money on TikTok (NEW FOR 2025)
    10 Video Monetization Platforms (+ How to Monetize)
    What Is a Digital Entrepreneur?
    Here’s Where to Sell Digital Products (18 Options for 2025)
    How Much Money Do You Get Per View on YouTube?
    How to Write a Mission Statement (+ Examples)
    How to Create a Newsletter (8 Steps)
    A Complete Guide to Content Monetization for 2025
    Digital Creator: What Is It & How To Become One (2025)
    What Is a Digital Nomad? A Complete Guide + Career Options (2025)
    What Is Passive Income? All You Need to Know for 2025
    Monetize. Monetization. How It Works + Examples (2025)
    What Are Digital Goods? Beginners Guide + Examples
    The Ultimate Guide to High-Ticket Sales (Updated for 2025)
    A Beginner's Guide to Digital Products
    What Is a Paywall? Everything You Need to Know for 2025
    12 Things Your Digital Customer Experience Strategy MUST Have
    14 Email List Building Strategies for 2025
    22 Ways to Grow Your Brand in 2025
    16 Killer Digital Product Ideas (+ How to Launch)
    5 Ways to Monetize Your Audience in 2025
    Quick Guide for How To Use ClickFunnels (7 Steps)
    How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (+45 Digital Products to Sell)
    5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
    How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2025
    Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2025 (5 Options)
    5 Ways Your Entrepreneurial Support Organization Can Attract More Paying Members
    6 Cool Examples of Entrepreneurship Support Organizations (2025)
    How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
    The Essential Branding Checklist for Entrepreneurs
    How to Sell Digital Products
    How to Make Money Blogging
    Our 2025 Guide to Recurring Revenue (+10 Business Ideas You'll LOVE)
    Starting a Business
    14 Scalable Business Ideas for 2025
    How To Start a Podcast in 2025
    Here’s How to Start a Digital Business in 2025
    6 Repeat Business Ideas to Rock 2025
    How to Build a Personal Brand in 2025
    Our Guide to Bootstrapping Your Business in 2025
    How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
    How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
    The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
    Website Builders
    10 Customer Experience Platforms
    5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
    5 WordPress Alternatives for 2025
    4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2025
    The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
    Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
    The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2025
    The New Way to Build a Website
    The Best Alternatives to Wix in 2025
    7 Awesome No-Code Website Builders for Creators (2025 List)
    The 4 Best Squarespace Alternatives in 2025
    Events
    Event Platforms
    The 10 Best Zoom Alternatives of 2025
    5 Alternatives to Run the World
    The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2025
    What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2025?
    The 8 Best Virtual Conference Platforms
    What Are the Best Alternatives to Hopin?
    Hosting & Marketing Events
    Our Ultimate Intro to Virtual Events–All You Need to Know in 2025
    Virtual Conferences – A Guide for 2025
    21 Virtual Event Ideas
    11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2025
    Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
    How to Host a Virtual Event (2025 Guide)
    How to Host a Virtual Conference
    Online Courses
    Course Platforms
    LearnWorlds vs Kajabi - Ranking Course Platforms for 2025
    LearnWorlds vs. Teachable Comparison - Which is Best? (2025 Review)
    The 11 Best LearnWorlds Alternatives (2025 Rankings)
    9 Skool Alternatives for 2025
    Mighty Networks vs LearnWorlds (2025 Comparison)
    The 24 Best Online Learning Platforms for 2025
    These Are The Top 12 E-Learning Platforms of 2025 (RANKED)
    How to Migrate From Teachable in 2025 (and where to go)
    5 Maven Alternatives for 2025
    The Best Online Video Course Software (6 Options)
    6 Passion.io Alternatives for an Amazing Course App
    Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2025?
    A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2025
    10 LearnDash Alternatives (+Pros and Cons)
    Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2025?
    Podia vs. Teachable
    Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
    Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2025?
    5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2025
    Podia vs. Kajabi - Here's How They Compare
    The 5 Best Podia Alternatives for 2025
    Kajabi Course Creators are Launching Paid Memberships on Mighty Pro and Making Six-Figures. Here’s How You Can Too
    How to Migrate From Kajabi (And Where You Should Go!)
    Podia vs. Mighty Networks - Where to Build Your Course in 2025
    These Are the 11 Best Online Course Platforms for 2025
    Teachable vs. Udemy – Which Is Best in 2025?
    Maven vs. Mighty Networks
    Kajabi vs. Thinkific - Here's How They Compare
    Teachable vs. Mighty Networks
    Teachable + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
    Thinkific + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
    What You Need in a Cohort-Based Course Platform
    Skillshare vs. Udemy - The Ultimate Comparison
    Where to Sell Online Courses - 11 Best Platforms for 2025
    Thinkific vs. Teachable – The Ultimate Comparison for 2025
    The 12 Best Online Teaching Platforms
    Kajabi vs. Teachable
    10 Best Online Course Creation Software Options for 2025
    The 5 Best White Label Online Course Platforms
    The 6 Best Skillshare Alternatives for 2025
    The 14 Best Alternatives to Thinkific in 2025
    What to Look For in an Online Course Builder
    The 9 Best Alternatives to Udemy for 2025
    The 6 Best Alternatives to Teachable in 2025
    The 13 Best Kajabi Alternatives of 2025
    Mighty Networks vs. Kajabi
    The Ins & Outs of Online Course Hosting
    Creating a Course
    Here’s the Easiest Way to Start an E-learning Business in 2025 (9 Steps)
    How to Make a Digital Course in 2025 (9 Steps)
    How to Make Online Video Courses – 2025 Quick Guide
    How to Make a Tutorial Video - A Short Guide for 2025
    235 Online Course Ideas for 2025
    11 Secrets of Effective Online Course Design (2025)
    What Is Community-Based Learning? A Short Guide
    How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2025
    5 Secrets to Choosing the Right Online Course Name
    7 Best Practices for Creating Online Courses in 2025
    3 Mistakes Course Creators Moving From Facebook Groups Should Avoid
    5 Interesting Lessons From Ashley Fox's $100,0000 Course Launch
    How to Build an Online Course Without Coding (9 Steps)
    How to Create a Cohort-Based Course
    What Makes a Cohort-Based Course Different?
    The Ultimate Guide to Creating an Online Course
    5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2025
    Selling a Course
    10 Profitable Online Course Niches for 2025
    Secrets to a Great Online Course Funnel (+ the Best One for 2025)
    Aaron Doughty's "Three Door" Strategy to Convert Traffic Into Course Sales
    How Danielle Leslie Makes Millions Selling High-Ticket Courses
    How to Build an Online Course that Sells
    8 Counterintuitive Ways to Sell More Online Courses in 2025
    How to Use Alumni Communities to Increase Online Course Sales
    5 Ways to Use Virtual Events to Sell Online Courses
    How to Grow Your Online Course Sales from $1M to $2M in One Year
    How to Grow Your Online Course Sales ($1M in Revenue)
    5 Ways to Grow Your Online Course Business in 2025
    Can You Still Make Money with Online Courses in 2025?
    How to Make Money Selling Courses Online
    How to Price Online Courses (Our 2025 Guide)
    How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
    11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
    Teaching a Course
    The Top 8 Blended Learning Platforms for 2025
    The Best Teaching Styles for Delivering Course Material
    E-Learning Gamification - Our Guide For 2025
    Self-Learning 101: Learning How You Learn
    Self-Paced Learning: All You Need to Know for 2025
    Our Guide to Virtual Instructor-Led Training (VILT)
    Our Guide to Hybrid Learning (2025)
    Blended Learning – Everything You Need to Know
    A Beginner’s Guide to Equipment for Online Courses (2025)
    How to Develop Online Training Courses – A Short Guide (2025)
    6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
    How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2025
    How to Engage Students in Online Courses (7 Pro Tips)
    Why Social Learning is Changing Online Courses in 2025
    The Importance of Community in Online Courses
    How to Teach Online Courses (10 Steps)
    How to Set Up Online Courses on a Mighty Network