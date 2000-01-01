Email image popup

Community Curious?

Share your email and we’ll send you our 6-part educational series, which kicks off with our groundbreaking framework for the “Life of a Community” that will help you look around the corner.

BONUS: We’ll also include thousands of dollars of bonuses and extras — absolutely free—including expert scripts and step-by-step guides!

Thank you!

Your first free resources will be on its way to your inbox soon.

We can’t wait to see what you create.

Something went wrong!

Please, try again later.

Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2022
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2022)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
View All
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2022
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2022
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
View All
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2022
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2022
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2022
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2022
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2022
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
View All
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2022?
6 Memberful Alternatives for 2022
7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2022
6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2022
View All
Growing Your Community
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
View All
Managing Your Community
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2022
How to Measure Community Engagement
The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2022
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2022
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2022
5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2022
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2022?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2022
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2022?
View All
Launching an Online Course
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2022
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 3 Best Patreon Alternatives
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2022
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2022
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 10 Examples)
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2022)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2022
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2022)
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2022
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2022
How to Price a Membership Site in 2022
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2022
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2022 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2022 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2022 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
How to Make Money Blogging
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2022
Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2022 (5 Options)
Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2022?
View All
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2022
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2022?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2022
Virtual Conference Platform
View All
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2022
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
How to Host a Virtual Event (2022 Guide)
How to Host a Virtual Conference
View All
View All Articles
Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2022
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2022)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2022
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2022
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
The 5 Best Online Course Platforms for Coaches
The Best Alternatives to Wix in 2022
7 Awesome No-Code Website Builders for Creators (2022 List)
The 4 Best Squarespace Alternatives in 2022
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2022
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2022
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2022
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2022
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2022
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
How to Start a Mastermind Group (10 Steps)
The Definitive Guide to Moving an Online Community
11 Types of Online Communities That Thrive
How to Pick the Best Community Platform for Your Brand
How to Start an Online Community Forum
6 Awesome Online Community Website Examples
How to Create a Private Social Network in 5 Easy Steps
How to Get Started on a Modern Community Platform (5 Steps)
How to Build a Fan Base and Turn it Into a Community
How to Grow a Facebook Group & Increase Engagement
How to Create a Virtual Community in 2022 in 6 Easy Steps
How to Delete a Facebook Group in 5 Easy Steps
How to Build a Community Site in 6 Steps
How to Create a Micro-Community
The Ultimate Guide to Building an Online Community in 2022
How to Start a Community From Scratch in 2022
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2022?
6 Memberful Alternatives for 2022
7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2022
6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2022
The 5 Best Social Community Software Options of 2022
The 6 Best Discord Alternatives for 2022
How to Choose an Online Community Creator + 4 Options
The 5 Best Online Coaching Platforms of 2022
Disciple vs. Mighty Networks - Which is Best in 2022?
Mighty Networks vs. Discord: Which Is Best for Your Community?
How to Build a Discord Community in 7 Steps
Mighty Networks vs. Facebook Groups
8 Major Disadvantages of Facebook Groups
The 7 Best Alternatives to Circle.so
The Best BuddyBoss Alternatives
Geneva vs. Mighty Networks
Tribe vs. Mighty Networks
How to Evaluate Community Platforms
What to Look for in Private Community Software (+3 Options)
Slack vs. Circle
Why You Should Use a White Label Social Network Platform
The 3 Best Geneva Chat Alternatives
Mighty Networks vs. Circle
The Best Community Building Platform
Slack vs Discord: The Best Pick for Communities
The Best Modern Community Platforms in 2022
The 8 Best Alternatives to Substack for 2022
The Best Tribe Alternatives in 2022
The 4 Best Mastermind Group Platforms of 2022
Your Guide to Community Platforms for Creators
9 Best Online Community Platforms of 2022 (Ranked)
7 Best Community Website Software Options for 2022 (+ 14 Ideas)
The 6 Best Slack Alternatives for a Thriving Community (2022)
The 7 Best Facebook Group Alternatives in 2022
Growing Your Community
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
How to Monetize a Community
10 Secrets for Creating a Thriving Community in 2022
Managing Your Community
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2022
How to Measure Community Engagement
The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
12 Simple Community Management Best Practices for 2022
9 Secrets to Increase Online Community Engagement (2022)
7 Community Management Software Picks for 2022
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2022
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2022
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2022
5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2022
5 Secrets to Choosing the Right Online Course Name
How to Build an Online Course that Sells
7 Best Practices for Creating Online Courses in 2022
How to Create and Sell Online Courses With Mighty Networks
How to Engage Students in Online Courses (7 Pro Tips)
4 Alternatives to Profi for 2022
How to Build an Online Course Without Coding (9 Steps)
Can You Still Make Money with Online Courses in 2022?
The Importance of Community in Online Courses
How to Make Money Selling Courses Online
How to Teach Online Courses (10 Steps)
The Ins & Outs of Online Course Hosting
How to Create a Cohort-Based Course
What Makes a Cohort-Based Course Different?
How to Sell Courses Online in 11 Steps (+ 5 Success Stories)
How to Start an Online Training Business (4 Steps)
How to Price Online Courses (Our 2022 Guide)
How to Set Up Online Courses on a Mighty Network
How to Bring Your Courses and Community to a Mighty Network
The Ultimate Guide to Creating an Online Course
Finding the Right Course Platform
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2022?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2022
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2022?
Podia vs. Kajabi: Which Is Right for You in 2022?
The 5 Best Podia Alternatives for 2022
4 Top Online Courses App Options for 2022
Podia vs. Mighty Networks - Where to Build Your Course in 2022
The 7 Best Online Course Platforms of 2022
Teachable vs. Udemy – Which Is Best in 2022?
Maven vs. Mighty Networks
Kajabi vs. Thinkific
Teachable vs. Mighty Networks
Teachable + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Kajabi + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Thinkific + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
What You Need in a Cohort-Based Course Platform
Skillshare vs. Udemy
Where to Sell Online Courses - 9 Best Platforms for 2022
Thinkific vs Teachable – The Ultimate Comparison for 2022
The Best Online Teaching Platform
Kajabi vs. Teachable
10 Best Online Course Creation Software Options for 2022
The 6 Best Skillshare Alternatives for 2022
The 4 Best Alternatives to Thinkific in 2022
What to Look For in an Online Course Builder
The 3 Best Alternatives to Udemy for Creating an Online Course in 2022
The 6 Best Alternatives to Teachable in 2022
The 6 Best Kajabi Alternatives of 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Kajabi
Launching an Online Course
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2022
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 3 Best Patreon Alternatives
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2022
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2022
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 10 Examples)
The 5 Best Mighty Networks Alternatives for 2022
Online Church Membership Software
5 Best Group Coaching Software Picks for 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2022)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2022
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2022)
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2022
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2022
How to Price a Membership Site in 2022
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2022
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
How to Start a Membership Website Business in 6 Steps
8 Tips for How to Market a Membership Website
How to Build a No-Code Membership Site in 2022 (7 Steps)
How to Make a Paid Membership Site
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2022 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2022 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2022 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
How to Make Money Blogging
How to Create a Subscription Site in 5 Steps
The Guide to Generating Recurring Business Income
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2022
Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2022 (5 Options)
Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2022?
The Ultimate Guide to the Creator Economy
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2022
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2022?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2022
Virtual Conference Platform
What Are the Best Alternatives to Hopin?
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2022
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
How to Host a Virtual Event (2022 Guide)
How to Host a Virtual Conference

What You Need in a Cohort-Based Course Platform

Here’s how to make the most of a cohort-based course and guide your members to master something interesting, together.

Resources confeti background

Right now, the world of online learning is being shaken up by the adoption of cohort-based course models. But cohort-based courses are nothing new. In fact, you’ve probably been in one at some point in your life.


Still, as more people look for new ways to take online courses, more cohort-based course platforms have popped up. And with so many options, it can be hard to know what to look for.


Ahead, we’re breaking down what you need in cohort-based course platforms, so you can make the best decisions for teaching your online course.


If you want more support in building your online course and community, come join OUR Mighty Community for free and meet other new and established community owners! We’d love to meet you. Join for free!



In this article...



1. What is a cohort-based course?


A cohort-based course is a class where students work together as a group to learn the course lessons and material.


Most teachers will create a syllabus with assignments, projects, readings, and more for their students. Then, the class will meet in real-time sessions to go over the material.


If you’re confused by the term “cohort,” think about it as another term for a group of people coming together because of a shared goal or interest. In the context of an online course, that shared goal will be to master a concept or idea together by working through your lessons.


What makes a cohort-based course different is that there is a heavy emphasis on your group of students coming together in real-time to learn the course material. So everyone will complete the course at the same time, unlike a self-paced course where members can pause and come back.


Additionally, cohort-based courses may have a component where you will bring your students together over Zoom or Crowdcast to go over your materials.


Now that we’re on the same page, we can begin unpacking the essential features you’ll want in cohort-based course platforms.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


2. Essential features for cohort-based course platforms


Cohort-based courses are a great way to teach an online course because they allow you an easy way to build community while helping people achieve their goals. But in order to do it effectively, you’ll need to choose the right platform for cohort-based courses.


Let’s look at some features that you will want at your disposal.


Less integrations, more native features


The first thing you’ll want to consider in platforms for cohort-based courses is how many of their features are native. Why? Because platforms that have invested the time and energy to create the tools you need within their software will help you create a seamless experience for your members.


livestream jess COMP


Think about it like this; You’re going to need great features to implement your online course materials, and you’ll want ways for your members to communicate—both with you and with each other.


If you’re curious what native features you’ll want, here’s a list:



  • Discussion board posts, polls, and Q&As.

  • Livestreaming, native live video, recorded video, and video storage.

  • Virtual events.

  • Paid memberships, online courses.

  • Direct & group messaging, member profiles.


That’s a lot of features, right? Unfortunately, many cohort-based course platforms haven’t implemented them, and aren’t planning on it. This means if you choose the wrong platform for cohort-based courses, you’ll be left juggling multiple third-party integrations to fill in their holes in service. They may even pitch this as a way for you to customize the experience and use whatever other tools you’re comfortable with, but really it means you’ll be spending more money and your students could be bouncing around different platforms.


Ultimately, native features will enable you to spend less time and money in the long run and offer your members a much better experience.


A robust community space


Cohort-based courses allow you to create a thriving community while teaching an online course at the same time. If you hold a live session for your course over Zoom or Crowdcast that is a great way to build camaraderie between your students.


But when you choose a platform for cohort-based courses that allows you to have a dedicated community space, your “students” become community members.


Why is that so important? Because fostering a community around your online course is the best way to keep people interacting with your content long after they complete your course.


profile images, events, chat


Plus, when you have a dedicated community space, your members can utilize tools like discussion boards and private messaging to communicate with one another. And they’ll be able to build connections with each other using dynamics they’re familiar with, like cheering and commenting on each other’s posts, sharing their own perspectives, and so on.


Your community space will also allow you to ask for feedback, kick-off dialogue, and highlight your past member’s achievements, results, and transformations thanks to your course.


Most importantly, however, is that when you have a robust community space, you will be building a network for your members where each new person who joins adds additional value to your brand.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


Monetization options


The next essential component for a cohort-based course platform is monetization options. When you create an online course, you’re going to want simple payment implementations so people can buy your content easily.


But when we stress the importance of monetization options, we’re talking about more than just payments for your online course. The best platforms of cohort-based courses will also have community in mind. This relates to monetization because you can offer added revenue streams through your community space.


desktop-mc-courses-price


If you’re curious about what these added revenue streams might look like, here are two ideas:




  • Paid Memberships: If you’re offering a cohort-based course and thinking about creating a community space to coincide with it, consider adding a paid membership. Cohort-based course platforms with paid memberships features will allow you to charge members a recurring fee (whether it’s one time, monthly, or annually) to gain access to your online community of past and present people who have taken your course. In your membership space, people can discuss topics related to your online course and network with one another.




  • Paid Virtual Events: Another option is holding a virtual event that anyone can pay to attend. This is a great option if you’d like to get your brand more exposure as well as new people interested in your online courses. Utilizing a live video conferencing platform like Zoom with your online community space will make for a seamless experience. For instance, on a Mighty Network, you can make virtual events that members can RSVP to, and then have follow-ups after the live session in your discussion boards, polls, and Q&A posts.




Having the power to experiment with your monetization strategy is a major asset. And the best platforms for cohort-based courses will have those capabilities.


A native mobile app experience


Do you know what makes any cohort-based course more enticing for a potential member? Having the ability to access the course no matter where they are—whether they’re at home, on their laptop, or out and about, on their phone.


We believe that if you’re going to invest your time creating an awesome cohort-based course, you should choose a platform that will allow you to deliver it on web, iOS, and Android devices. And at the end of the day, having a native mobile app is endlessly beneficial. More than anything, it means your members will be able to interact with your content even when they are away from their computer.


Cohort-Based Course - Phone Image


It might not come as a surprise that when you have a mobile app, your community will be much more active too. But if you’re still not convinced, here’s are some of the other reasons why a native mobile app is so important:




  • More privacy: You might be thinking, why not just use Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram? The reality is that while they are familiar, their platforms lack privacy. When you have your own native app, you control who has access to your content and your members.




  • Fewer distractions: When you choose a cohort-based course platform with native app support, you’re not only gaining privacy. There are also fewer distractions to deal with. When your members have fewer disturbances, they can interact more with your content and community. Instead of visiting your group page on a major social network that is constantly trying to grab your members’ attention, your mobile app is a secluded, curated experience. When your members can focus on your course content, they are more likely to achieve the results and transformation they want.




Ultimately, when people can access your cohort-based course and community space anywhere, they are more likely to stick around.


3. What is an example of a cohort-based course?


If all of this sounds great, but you’re still a bit foggy on how you might teach a cohort-based course, why not give one a try?


Here at Mighty Networks, our tentpole cohort-based course, the Community Design™ Accelerator, teaches creators how to build a community, membership, or course that’s so valuable, you can charge for it. On top of that, you’ll get a feel for what a best-in-class platform for cohort-based courses is actually like.


We cover all the topics you need to consider: how to increase content and improve community engagement, how to price your online course, and all of the other steps you need to take to start off right.


Our Masterclass is taught live and course members can ask questions, build connections with other creators interested in community building, and have a guided experience every step of the way.


Plus, if something comes up and you need to step away from the course for a while, we offer the option for a self-paced learning experience too.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


4. Mighty Networks is the best platform for cohort-based courses



At the end of the day, you want a platform for cohort-based courses that will grow with you on top of offering all of the features listed above. A Mighty Network does that.


Our platform offers a beautiful design that is all under your own brand and available across web and mobile apps (including a plan where you can upgrade to your own branded app). You also get full access to member data and analytics, and the opportunity to message all members at any time.


Plus, you gain access to the following features:




  • Community.




  • Events.




  • Sub-groups.




  • Online courses.




  • Digital subscriptions.




In fact, we are the only community platform that offers the ability to manage your community, host virtual events, and teach online courses simultaneously in the same place under your own brand.


It’s time to starting building your course


So we’ve covered why cohort-based courses are a great option for any creator thinking of offering an online course. But now comes the most important step: Getting started.


So what are you waiting for, let’s make something great!


Ready to start building your course and community?


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.

Join Mighty Community

Learn the principles of Community Design™ (and see them in action) alongside thousands of creators and entrepreneurs. It's free to join!

Join Now