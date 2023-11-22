Email image popup

Community Curious?

Share your email and we’ll send you our 6-part educational series, which kicks off with our groundbreaking framework for the “Life of a Community” that will help you look around the corner.

BONUS: We’ll also include thousands of dollars of bonuses and extras — absolutely free—including expert scripts and step-by-step guides!

Thank you!

Your first free resource will be on its way to your inbox soon.

We can’t wait to see what you create.

Something went wrong!

Please, try again later.

FeaturesPricingAboutMighty Pro
Sign In
Start Your Free Trial

Community

What Is a Customer Community? (+Examples)

A customer community is a dedicated space that hosts a relationship between a brand or company and its customers.

By Mighty Team

November 22, 2023

11 min read

IN THIS ARTICLE

    SHARE

    One-directional customer relationships are so 2005. The greatest brands of our time don't just talk at their customers, they engage with them and build meaningful connections. And this is where a customer community comes in.


    In this article, we’ll define customer community, drawing on academic research to show what makes a customer community unique. We’ll share the benefits of a customer support community, and give you some community relationship examples.



    ((toc))


    What is a customer community?


    A customer community is a dedicated space that hosts a relationship between a brand or company and its customers; it can allow for questions and answers, knowledge exchange, customer education or promotional opportunities, or product support and feedback. This relationship could be built in different ways, for example, through email, a website, social media, or a dedicated online forum.


    The important word here is RELATIONSHIP. Good customer communities aren’t just places for brands to throw sales pitches. The old saying is that people want to do business with those they “know, like, and trust,” and that’s what a customer community does best. It creates the space for this trust to grow.


    Mighty Networks - Graphics - Event Series -Body Soul Collective


    Customer communities can be theoretically understood as digging into what’s called “Social Identity Theory:” when people become members of any social group–including good customer communities–they feel a sense of belonging, purpose, self-worth, and identity.


    Here are a few amazing examples of what customer communities–whether free, enterprise customer communities or paid brand communities–can do…



    • A non-profit onboarded 9,000 national members.

    • A faith-based community expanded to 470 leaders in 67 countries.

    • An entrepreneurship org. launched to 5,000 members and recouped their investment in a customer-community app in 2 ½ weeks.

    • A health-focused launch to 100 high-ticket members added $40,000 in ARR.

    • One community launched a 13-week add-on course and generated an additional $100k in revenue in 2 months.

    • One personal finance community generated $130K in five days with their latest course.

    • One social impact SAAS company mixed a customer-community app with their regular conferences and saw a 70% increase in contributions & engagement.


    Mighty Networks - Graphics - Optimistic Entrepeneur - Page Paired Dark


    What a customer community is NOT


    Understanding the theoretical foundation for customer communities helps us see why great customer communities are not your email list or even your Facebook group. In order to tap into the benefits of community below, you need to have at least created members who feel like they belong.


    With this in mind, here are some of the things a customer community is not:



    • An email list

    • The number of social media followers you have

    • The members of your Facebook group

    • The amount of likes on your last post

    • The people calling your customer service line

    • Your chatbot users


    Since we established that the foundation of customer communities is belonging, it’s easy to see why these things aren’t a customer community. They are all interactions with your brand, but they don’t carry a sense of belonging.


    The closest thing here is a Facebook group, but even here we find very loose brand attachment and belonging–it’s hard to use Facebook to create the type of dynamic relationship and member-led engagement that grows a real brand community.


    Mighty Networks - Graphics _ Members Paired Light Achievement Academy


    Why you should build a customer community


    The benefits of a customer community


    Access member-led growth


    There’a new generation of high-impact businesses built around membership communities. In fact, community is such a powerful business that McKinsey identified it as the ultimate business model for the 2020s: a community flywheel.


    We’ve seen the explosion of member-led growth businesses–including customer communities. If paid, they can create incredible recurring revenue opportunities. But the community also puts growth on autopilot.


    We’ve talk about community as “a business that grows itself,” because the combination of member-generated content, excitement driven by members, AND AI tools to simplify community management means that it’s easier than ever to build the human connections that drive your business.


    It’s the secret that brands like Logo, Apple, and Nike are all leveraging, leading to massive gains. (See the examples below.)


    Forget about funnels. There’s nothing like a customer community to grow a brand on autopilot.


    Mighty Networks - Graphics - MC Courses Paired Dark


    Increase brand loyalty


    A 2022 study argued that thriving brand communities have such a profound impact on brand loyalty–because the brand community becomes an important part of a member’s identity. In fact, the close connection between social identity and brand loyalty can be developed intentionally–and it plays into perceived value and brand satisfaction.


    Transforming customers, subscribers, or followers into members is something you shouldn’t take lightly. Unlike all of those transactional relationships, members belong.


    And belonging instead of buying is a fundamental part of building a community flywheel.


    how to build a community flywheel


    Improve CLV


    We know that customer lifetime value (CLV) is fed by retention, but only a few brands consistently get it right. In a study, SurveySparrow found that the top brands enjoyed around a 94% retention ratio–even though retention was as low as 4% in some industries.


    Although brand loyalty is valuable in its own right, it does lead directly into increasing your customer lifetime value. This is a no-brainer, because retention and connection–again, transforming buyers to members–will grow your CLV like nothing else.


    Mighty Networks - Graphics - Livestream Paired Light


    Makes selling a breeze.


    One of the things that the study of community flywheels showed is that selling becomes radically easier with a community.


    The traditional sales funnel focuses on pushing all of your potential leads through sales sequence, losing more and more until you find the small percentage that will buy.


    With a customer community, you don’t do this. Virtually all of your “leads” are always warm, and unless they leave the community, they’ll stay in your ecosystem whether they’re ready to buy yet or not.


    The result is an unbelievably rich environment for sales, where you don’t need to rely on pressure or fake deadlines, just keep nurturing and giving value and watch the amazing results when you go to sell something. Many of our communities tell us that they even have members asking for things to buy.


    This brings us to…


    Get the ultimate feedback


    Customer feedback is vital. Yet HubSpot’s research team found that 42% of companies never survey their customers or collect feedback!


    What if there was a better way to collect feedback than sending out surveys and hoping for a response?


    Enter: the customer community. When we talked to the women’s clothing brand–Oiselle Volée–about their customer community, they told us something amazing. The Oiselle customer community was providing members with a space to belong to. But it was also providing a valuable feedback loop for product development. They could get instant feedback on product ideas, new products, and they even had customers requesting products that they hadn’t thought of.


    Oiselle


    Put customer service on autopilot


    We’ve highlighted Apple as a cool customer community example below. Apple uses their customer community for customer service, and gamifies the whole thing so that hardcore Apple users show up for free and give answers for free!


    It’s an ingenious way to put brand loyalty to work, and lets them harness the sense of belonging that members feel for the brand into something productive–making customer service come alive.


    Instead of calling a 1-800 number or waiting for a chatbot, people can get their questions answered in the community. That’s powerful.


    Make transformations happen


    People buy a product or service because they want something. Usually, that something is a transformation of some sort, whether it's a clean kitchen (i.e. oven cleaner), to lose 10 pounds (ie. running gear), to have the perfect garden (i.e. a gardening magazine), or to spend Saturdays in the backyard with their family (i.e. a BBQ).


    But just because someone buys a tent, it doesn't mean they know how to camp. This is where a great customer community comes in. If you can go beyond the transaction, and help your customers actually succeed with your product or service, you will have raving fans who’ll tell their friends about you. In short, a customer community isn’t simply to sell more. It’s to help your customers succeed.


    There’s more! A thriving customer community will also give you valuable feedback on your products and services, feedback that you might otherwise have to pay to get.


    For these reasons and more, building a customer community makes a ton of sense. So what are you waiting for?


    Learn how to use Mighty Networks to create a thriving customer community here!


    Harness real engagement


    If your idea of customer engagement is hoping your social media posts get 15 likes, you’re in the wrong ballgame. A customer community can create real customer engagement, real relationships with customers–remember, we said that the goal is for a customer to be a member.


    It’s amazing when you can get off the content treadmill of social media and build real engagement that people love.


    Mighty Networks - Graphics - Live streaming


    8 awesome examples of customer communities


    1. Topstitch Makers


    There are some brilliant examples of customer communities right here on Mighty Networks. Look no further than Leigh Metcalf, who built a Mighty Network (AKA a “sewcial network”) as an extension of her fabric and sewing business: Topstitch Studio and Lounge. Her Mighty Network, Topstitch Makers, offers courses and weekly sewalongs to empower members to stitch their way to success.


    4 Topstitch


    2. Duolingo


    Duolingo is the app that made language learning fun, easy, and pretty much free (freemium)! And behind the scenes, Duolingo has a dedicated volunteer community that devotes itself to answering user language questions and making the app better.


    Sold on the idea that EVERYONE should have access to language learning, these passionate polyglots even volunteer their time to incorporate new languages and modules onto the platform!


    Start an e-learning business


    3. Oiselle


    Oiselle is a women’s running apparel brand that wanted to go beyond just selling merchandise and help its customers learn and connect with others. They’ve built a Mighty Network, Oiselle Volée, around the joy of exercise. Initially, it was a place to find a running partner, but the pandemic expanded what the Oiselle community does; now its 4000 members can find a place to belong through real conversations and thriving virtual events.


    Oiselle Volee Profile


    4. Lego


    Lego is a multibillion-dollar brand, known to kids for the amazing building potential and known by parents as little landmines that hurt when you step on them.


    Just kidding!


    Actually, Lego is loved around the world by kids and adults alike, and a collection of devoted builders share ideas on the Lego customer community. Members can even vote on which fan builds should get the stamp of approval to become authentic Lego kits!


    5. Peloton


    Peloton rose to prominence during the pandemic when we were all trying to exercise in our living rooms. They created a powerful customer community around exercise. Users can swap scores, video chat during their sessions, and encourage each other on the Peloton Facebook group.


    online video course software


    6. Adobe


    Adobe products are dedicated to creating: photos, videos, music, and more. They’re industry standards. But ask anyone who’s ever used an Adobe product, and they’ll tell you that they’re not easy to learn.


    The Adobe customer community provides a space for people to share questions and answers, as well as tips for making the most out of the software. Their slogan, "Come for help, be inspired," pretty much sums their approach, which starts with helping customers figure out their programs, and takes them on a journey towards mastering their art.


    Online Forum


    7. Apple


    Apple has built a thriving customer community that doubles as a customer support platform. They’ve even gamified the experience so that contributors get more points and are allowed more community moderation features as they move up levels. Users who get to the top levels also get access to an exclusive community.


    And yes, if you’re thinking it, gamifying your customer service so that customers want to spend time providing each other with support is a pretty brilliant use of a customer community.


    8. Shopify


    For a great customer community in action, look no further than Shopify. Since Shopify helps their customers build stores to sell their stuff, the Shopify community is dedicated to providing training and knowledge-building, answering FAQs, and even hosting live events.


    Ready to build your own customer community?





    Whether your customer community will be a free, enterprise community or a paid membership to bring in some extra revenue, come build with Mighty!


    Mighty brings together courses, content, community, and commerce. Our flexible Spaces let you build a customer community like no other, mixing in discussions, chat & messaging, livestreaming, live events, and courses (if you want). You can choose the features you want (and turn the rest off).


    Mighty gives you a suite of member-management tools to make it easy to run the community, and our AI community-engine–Mighty Co-Host™–automates things like member profiles, landing pages, course outlines, and even discussion questions. It’s radically easier to create a thriving customer community with only a few hours of work a week.


    And with Mighty Pro, you get G2’s top-ranked community software on your own branded app–that’s your app in the App Store and Google Play Store. Plus, when you build with Mighty Pro, you’ll work with our team of Account Executives and Community Strategists who have scaled 7-figure creator brands and 8+-figure subscription businesses.


    Book a call today and we’ll show you what we could build together.

    Ready to start building your community?

    Start Your Own Mighty Network Today!No credit card required.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Join Mighty Community

    Learn the principles of Community Design™ (and see them in action) alongside thousands of creators and entrepreneurs. It's free to join!

    Join Now
    screenshot
    Building a Website
    Creating a Website
    The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2023
    The New Way to Build a Website
    The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2023)
    How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
    The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
    View All
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    7 Best Membership Website Builders of 2023 (+ How Build One)
    Where to Host Your Website
    5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
    5 WordPress Alternatives for 2023
    4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2023
    The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
    Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
    View All
    Building Your Brand
    Growing Your Community
    What Is the Network Effect? Our Crash Course for 2023
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    How To Start a Podcast in 2024
    How to Start a Life-Coaching Business Online (2023 Guide)
    How to Grow Your Online Personal Training Business (Ultimate Guide - 2023)
    How to Build an Email List on Facebook in 2023
    14 Email List Building Strategies for 2023
    View All
    Community
    Building an Online Course
    What Is Community-Based Learning? A Short Guide
    Building or Moving Your Community
    How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2023
    Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2023
    The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2023
    18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2023
    11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
    View All
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    What Is A Forum? A Beginner’s Guide (Definition + Examples)
    6 Steps to a Thriving Mastermind Group Coaching Business
    The Best Membership Software for Nonprofits (5 Options)
    The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives
    The 14 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2023
    View All
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    Profi vs. Mighty Networks
    Finding Your Community's Home
    Mighty Networks vs. Honeycommb
    6 Honeycommb Alternatives for 2023
    What Is Cultural Software? Our 2023 Guide
    Mighty Networks vs. Skool: Which to Choose for Community and Courses
    Twitter vs. Mastodon: Which Is Right You? (+ a Better Alternative)
    View All
    Growing Your Community
    What Is a Customer Community? (+Examples)
    13 Benefits of Online Communities (2023)
    11 Community Engagement Ideas to Steal This Week
    9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
    5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
    View All
    Managing Your Community
    How to Build a Brand Community – Our 2023 Guide
    The Best Community Chat App of 2023 (13 Options)
    Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
    How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
    14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2023
    View All
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    Why You Need A Community Flywheel (+ How To Build One in 2023)
    Everything You Need to Know About an Online Community (2023)
    5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
    Course Creators
    Monetizing Your Digital Business
    Digital Creator: What Is It & How To Become One (2023)
    Courses
    Building an Online Course
    How to Make a Digital Course in 2023 (9 Steps)
    10 Profitable Online Course Niches for 2023
    A Beginner’s Guide to Equipment for Online Courses (2023)
    How to Make Online Video Courses – 2023 Quick Guide
    How to Make a Tutorial Video - A Short Guide for 2023
    View All
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    How to Migrate From Teachable in 2023 (and where to go)
    5 Maven Alternatives for 2023
    The Best Online Video Course Software (6 Options)
    Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2023?
    5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2023
    View All
    Launching an Online Course
    Secrets to a Great Online Course Funnel (+ the Best One for 2023)
    How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
    5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2023
    11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
    Creating an App
    Developing a Mobile App
    What Is a Native App? (A Beginner’s Guide + Examples)
    Memberships & Subscriptions
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    The 10 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2023
    15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2023)
    Growing Your Community
    115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2023 (Our Ultimate Guide!)
    How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel (2023 Guide)
    Managing a Membership Site
    10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2023
    6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
    12 Best Membership Management Software Options (2023)
    Managing Your Community
    14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program
    Starting a Membership Site
    How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2023
    10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2023
    How to Price a Membership Site in 2023
    7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2023
    The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
    View All
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
    Monetization
    Monetizing Your Digital Business
    A Complete Guide to Content Monetization for 2024
    What Is a Digital Nomad? A Complete Guide + Career Options (2023)
    What Is Passive Income? All You Need to Know for 2023
    Monetize. Monetization. How It Works + Examples (2023)
    What Are Digital Goods? Beginners Guide + Examples
    View All
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    A Guide to High-Ticket Sales (2023)
    What Is a Paywall? Everything You Need to Know for 2023
    6 Repeat Business Ideas to Rock 2023
    Our Guide to Bootstrapping Your Business in 2023
    5 Ways to Monetize Your Audience in 2023
    View All
    Professional Networks
    Growing Your Community
    What Is a Mastermind Group? All You Need to Know (2023)
    Virtual Events
    Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
    Our Ultimate Intro to Virtual Events–All You Need to Know in 2023
    5 Alternatives to Run the World
    The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2023
    What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2023?
    The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms
    View All
    Making Your Virtual Event a Success
    Virtual Conferences – A Guide for 2023
    A Guide to Live Streaming for Creators (+ 5 Platforms)
    10 Great Streaming Tips for Content Creators
    21 Virtual Event Ideas
    11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2023
    View All
    View All Articles
    Building a Website
    Creating a Website
    The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2023
    The New Way to Build a Website
    The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2023)
    How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
    The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    7 Best Membership Website Builders of 2023 (+ How Build One)
    Where to Host Your Website
    5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
    5 WordPress Alternatives for 2023
    4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2023
    The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
    Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
    The 5 Best Online Course Platforms for Coaches
    The Best Alternatives to Wix in 2023
    7 Awesome No-Code Website Builders for Creators (2023 List)
    The 4 Best Squarespace Alternatives in 2023
    Building Your Brand
    Growing Your Community
    What Is the Network Effect? Our Crash Course for 2023
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    How To Start a Podcast in 2024
    How to Start a Life-Coaching Business Online (2023 Guide)
    How to Grow Your Online Personal Training Business (Ultimate Guide - 2023)
    How to Build an Email List on Facebook in 2023
    14 Email List Building Strategies for 2023
    22 Ways to Grow Your Brand in 2023
    How to Build a Personal Brand in 2023
    The 15 Best Content Creation Platforms of 2023
    How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
    How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
    How to Create a Network Effect
    Community
    Building an Online Course
    What Is Community-Based Learning? A Short Guide
    Building or Moving Your Community
    How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2023
    Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2023
    The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2023
    18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2023
    11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
    How to Start a Mastermind Group (10 Steps)
    The Definitive Guide to Moving an Online Community
    11 Types of Online Communities That Thrive
    How to Pick the Best Community Platform for Your Brand
    How to Start an Online Community Forum
    4 Awesome Online Community Website Examples
    How to Create a Private Social Network in 5 Easy Steps
    How to Get Started on a Modern Community Platform (5 Steps)
    How to Build a Fan Base and Turn it Into a Community
    How to Create a Virtual Community in 2023 in 6 Easy Steps
    How to Grow a Facebook Group & Increase Engagement
    How to Delete a Facebook Group in 5 Easy Steps
    How to Build a Community Site in 6 Steps
    How to Create a Micro-Community
    The Ultimate Guide to Building an Online Community in 2023
    How to Start a Community From Scratch in 2023
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    What Is A Forum? A Beginner’s Guide (Definition + Examples)
    6 Steps to a Thriving Mastermind Group Coaching Business
    The Best Membership Software for Nonprofits (5 Options)
    The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives
    The 14 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2023
    10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 9 Examples)
    These Are the 9 Best Mighty Networks Alternatives
    Online Church Membership Software
    5 Best Group Coaching Software Picks for 2024
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    Profi vs. Mighty Networks
    Finding Your Community's Home
    Mighty Networks vs. Honeycommb
    6 Honeycommb Alternatives for 2023
    What Is Cultural Software? Our 2023 Guide
    Mighty Networks vs. Skool: Which to Choose for Community and Courses
    Twitter vs. Mastodon: Which Is Right You? (+ a Better Alternative)
    20 Telegram Alternatives to Chat With in 2023
    Passion.io vs. Mighty Networks: Where to Launch Your Online Business in 2023
    Scenes vs. Mighty Networks: Which Is Better in 2023?
    5 Higher Logic Alternatives for an Amazing Community
    5 Mobilize Alternatives for an Amazing Community
    Mighty Networks vs. Higher Logic: Where to Build Your Community in 2023
    Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2023?
    6 Memberful Alternatives for 2023
    7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2023
    6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2023
    Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2023
    The 6 Best Social Community Software Options of 2023
    The 18 Best Alternatives to Discord for 2023
    How to Choose an Online Community Creator + 4 Options
    The 17 Best Online Coaching Platforms of 2023
    Disciple vs. Mighty Networks - Which is Best in 2023?
    Mighty Networks vs. Discord: Which Is Best for Your Community?
    How to Build a Discord Community in 7 Steps (2023)
    Mighty Networks vs. Facebook Groups
    These Are the 10 Major Disadvantages of Facebook Groups
    The 13 Best Alternatives to Circle.so
    The Best BuddyBoss Alternatives
    Geneva vs. Mighty Networks
    Tribe vs. Mighty Networks
    How to Evaluate Community Platforms
    What to Look for in Private Community Software (+3 Options)
    Slack vs. Circle
    Why You Should Use a White Label Social Network Platform
    The 11 Best Geneva Chat Alternatives
    Mighty Networks vs. Circle: Which Is the Better Community Platform in 2023?
    Slack vs Discord: Which is Best? (2023)
    The Best Modern Community Platforms in 2023
    The 11 Best Alternatives to Substack for 2023
    The Best Tribe Alternatives in 2023
    The 4 Best Mastermind Group Platforms of 2023
    Your Guide to Community Platforms for Creators
    15 Best Online Community Platforms of 2023 (Ranked)
    7 Best Community Website Software Options for 2023 (+ 13 Ideas)
    The 6 Best Slack Alternatives for a Thriving Community (2023)
    These Are The 17 Best Facebook Group Alternatives
    The 13 Best Patreon Alternatives
    Growing Your Community
    What Is a Customer Community? (+Examples)
    13 Benefits of Online Communities (2023)
    11 Community Engagement Ideas to Steal This Week
    9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
    5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
    11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
    How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
    10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
    How to Monetize a Community
    10 Secrets for Creating a Thriving Community in 2023
    Managing Your Community
    How to Build a Brand Community – Our 2023 Guide
    The Best Community Chat App of 2023 (13 Options)
    Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
    How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
    14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2023
    How to Measure Community Engagement
    The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
    12 Simple Community Management Best Practices for 2023
    9 Secrets to Increase Online Community Engagement (2023)
    Here’s the Best Community Management Software for 2024
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    Why You Need A Community Flywheel (+ How To Build One in 2023)
    Everything You Need to Know About an Online Community (2023)
    5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
    Course Creators
    Monetizing Your Digital Business
    Digital Creator: What Is It & How To Become One (2023)
    Courses
    Building an Online Course
    How to Make a Digital Course in 2023 (9 Steps)
    10 Profitable Online Course Niches for 2023
    A Beginner’s Guide to Equipment for Online Courses (2023)
    How to Make Online Video Courses – 2023 Quick Guide
    How to Make a Tutorial Video - A Short Guide for 2023
    168 Online Course Ideas for 2023
    11 Secrets of Effective Online Course Design (2023)
    How to Develop Online Training Courses – A Short Guide (2023)
    6 Passion.io Alternatives for an Amazing Course App
    A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2023
    How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2023
    6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
    How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2023
    5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2023
    5 Secrets to Choosing the Right Online Course Name
    How to Build an Online Course that Sells
    7 Best Practices for Creating Online Courses in 2023
    How to Engage Students in Online Courses (7 Pro Tips)
    4 Alternatives to Profi for 2023
    How to Build an Online Course Without Coding (9 Steps)
    Can You Still Make Money with Online Courses in 2023?
    The Importance of Community in Online Courses
    How to Make Money Selling Courses Online
    How to Teach Online Courses (10 Steps)
    The Ins & Outs of Online Course Hosting
    How to Create a Cohort-Based Course
    What Makes a Cohort-Based Course Different?
    How to Start an Online Training Business (4 Steps)
    How to Price Online Courses (Our 2023 Guide)
    How to Set Up Online Courses on a Mighty Network
    How to Bring Your Courses and Community to a Mighty Network
    The Ultimate Guide to Creating an Online Course
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    How to Migrate From Teachable in 2023 (and where to go)
    5 Maven Alternatives for 2023
    The Best Online Video Course Software (6 Options)
    Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2023?
    5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2023
    Podia vs. Teachable
    Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
    Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2023?
    Podia vs. Kajabi: Which Is Right for You in 2023?
    The 5 Best Podia Alternatives for 2023
    5 Top Online Courses App Options for 2023
    Podia vs. Mighty Networks - Where to Build Your Course in 2023
    These Are the 11 Best Online Course Platforms for 2024
    Teachable vs. Udemy – Which Is Best in 2023?
    Maven vs. Mighty Networks
    Kajabi vs. Thinkific - Here's How They Compare
    Teachable vs. Mighty Networks
    Teachable + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
    Kajabi + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
    Thinkific + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
    What You Need in a Cohort-Based Course Platform
    Skillshare vs. Udemy
    Where to Sell Online Courses - 11 Best Platforms for 2023
    Thinkific vs Teachable – The Ultimate Comparison for 2023
    The 11 Best Online Teaching Platforms
    Kajabi vs. Teachable
    10 Best Online Course Creation Software Options for 2023
    The 6 Best Skillshare Alternatives for 2023
    The 14 Best Alternatives to Thinkific in 2023
    What to Look For in an Online Course Builder
    The 3 Best Alternatives to Udemy for Creating an Online Course in 2023
    The 6 Best Alternatives to Teachable in 2023
    The 6 Best Kajabi Alternatives of 2023
    Mighty Networks vs. Kajabi
    Launching an Online Course
    Secrets to a Great Online Course Funnel (+ the Best One for 2023)
    How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
    5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2023
    11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
    Creating an App
    Developing a Mobile App
    What Is a Native App? (A Beginner’s Guide + Examples)
    Memberships & Subscriptions
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    The 10 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2023
    15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2023)
    Growing Your Community
    115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2023 (Our Ultimate Guide!)
    How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel (2023 Guide)
    Managing a Membership Site
    10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2023
    6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
    12 Best Membership Management Software Options (2023)
    Managing Your Community
    14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program
    Starting a Membership Site
    How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2023
    10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2023
    How to Price a Membership Site in 2023
    7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2023
    The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
    How to Start a Membership Website Business in 6 Steps
    8 Tips for How to Market a Membership Website
    How to Build a No-Code Membership Site in 2023 (7 Steps)
    How to Make a Paid Membership Site
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
    Monetization
    Monetizing Your Digital Business
    A Complete Guide to Content Monetization for 2024
    What Is a Digital Nomad? A Complete Guide + Career Options (2023)
    What Is Passive Income? All You Need to Know for 2023
    Monetize. Monetization. How It Works + Examples (2023)
    What Are Digital Goods? Beginners Guide + Examples
    A Beginner's Guide to Digital Products
    16 Killer Digital Product Ideas for 2023 (+ How to Launch)
    Quick Guide for How To Use ClickFunnels (7 Steps)
    How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (+45 Digital Products to Sell)
    How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2023 (5 Steps)
    15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2023 (Ranked)
    How to Sell Digital Products
    How to Make Money Blogging
    How to Create a Subscription Site in 5 Steps
    Our Guide to Recurring Revenue (+10 Business Ideas You'll LOVE)
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    A Guide to High-Ticket Sales (2023)
    What Is a Paywall? Everything You Need to Know for 2023
    6 Repeat Business Ideas to Rock 2023
    Our Guide to Bootstrapping Your Business in 2023
    5 Ways to Monetize Your Audience in 2023
    How to Build a High-Ticket Coaching Funnel
    How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
    5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
    How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2023
    Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2023 (5 Options)
    Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2023?
    The Ultimate Guide to the Creator Economy
    Professional Networks
    Growing Your Community
    What Is a Mastermind Group? All You Need to Know (2023)
    Virtual Events
    Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
    Our Ultimate Intro to Virtual Events–All You Need to Know in 2023
    5 Alternatives to Run the World
    The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2023
    What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2023?
    The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms
    What Are the Best Alternatives to Hopin?
    Making Your Virtual Event a Success
    Virtual Conferences – A Guide for 2023
    A Guide to Live Streaming for Creators (+ 5 Platforms)
    10 Great Streaming Tips for Content Creators
    21 Virtual Event Ideas
    11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2023
    Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
    How to Host a Virtual Event (2023 Guide)
    How to Host a Virtual Conference