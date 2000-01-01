How to Grow a Facebook Group & Increase Engagement

Email image popup

Community Curious?

Share your email and we’ll send you our 6-part educational series, which kicks off with our groundbreaking framework for the “Life of a Community” that will help you look around the corner.

BONUS: We’ll also include thousands of dollars of bonuses and extras — absolutely free—including expert scripts and step-by-step guides!

Thank you!

Your first free resources will be on its way to your inbox soon.

We can’t wait to see what you create.

Something went wrong!

Please, try again later.

Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2022
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2022)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
View All
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2022
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2022
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
View All
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2022
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2022
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2022
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2022
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2022
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
View All
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2022?
6 Memberful Alternatives for 2022
7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2022
6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2022
View All
Growing Your Community
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
View All
Managing Your Community
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2022
How to Measure Community Engagement
The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2022
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2022
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2022
5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2022
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2022?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2022
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2022?
View All
Launching an Online Course
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2022
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 3 Best Patreon Alternatives
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2022
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2022
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 10 Examples)
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2022)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2022
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2022)
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2022
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2022
How to Price a Membership Site in 2022
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2022
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2022 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2022 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2022 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
How to Make Money Blogging
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2022
Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2022 (5 Options)
Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2022?
View All
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2022
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2022?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2022
Virtual Conference Platform
View All
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2022
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
How to Host a Virtual Event (2022 Guide)
How to Host a Virtual Conference
View All
View All Articles
Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2022
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2022)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2022
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2022
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
The 5 Best Online Course Platforms for Coaches
The Best Alternatives to Wix in 2022
7 Awesome No-Code Website Builders for Creators (2022 List)
The 4 Best Squarespace Alternatives in 2022
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2022
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2022
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2022
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2022
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2022
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
How to Start a Mastermind Group (10 Steps)
The Definitive Guide to Moving an Online Community
11 Types of Online Communities That Thrive
How to Pick the Best Community Platform for Your Brand
How to Start an Online Community Forum
6 Awesome Online Community Website Examples
How to Create a Private Social Network in 5 Easy Steps
How to Get Started on a Modern Community Platform (5 Steps)
How to Build a Fan Base and Turn it Into a Community
How to Grow a Facebook Group & Increase Engagement
How to Create a Virtual Community in 2022 in 6 Easy Steps
How to Delete a Facebook Group in 5 Easy Steps
How to Build a Community Site in 6 Steps
How to Create a Micro-Community
The Ultimate Guide to Building an Online Community in 2022
How to Start a Community From Scratch in 2022
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2022?
6 Memberful Alternatives for 2022
7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2022
6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2022
The 5 Best Social Community Software Options of 2022
The 6 Best Discord Alternatives for 2022
How to Choose an Online Community Creator + 4 Options
The 5 Best Online Coaching Platforms of 2022
Disciple vs. Mighty Networks - Which is Best in 2022?
Mighty Networks vs. Discord: Which Is Best for Your Community?
How to Build a Discord Community in 7 Steps
Mighty Networks vs. Facebook Groups
8 Major Disadvantages of Facebook Groups
The 7 Best Alternatives to Circle.so
The Best BuddyBoss Alternatives
Geneva vs. Mighty Networks
Tribe vs. Mighty Networks
How to Evaluate Community Platforms
What to Look for in Private Community Software (+3 Options)
Slack vs. Circle
Why You Should Use a White Label Social Network Platform
The 3 Best Geneva Chat Alternatives
Mighty Networks vs. Circle
The Best Community Building Platform
Slack vs Discord: The Best Pick for Communities
The Best Modern Community Platforms in 2022
The 8 Best Alternatives to Substack for 2022
The Best Tribe Alternatives in 2022
The 4 Best Mastermind Group Platforms of 2022
Your Guide to Community Platforms for Creators
9 Best Online Community Platforms of 2022 (Ranked)
7 Best Community Website Software Options for 2022 (+ 14 Ideas)
The 6 Best Slack Alternatives for a Thriving Community (2022)
The 7 Best Facebook Group Alternatives in 2022
Growing Your Community
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
How to Monetize a Community
10 Secrets for Creating a Thriving Community in 2022
Managing Your Community
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2022
How to Measure Community Engagement
The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
12 Simple Community Management Best Practices for 2022
9 Secrets to Increase Online Community Engagement (2022)
7 Community Management Software Picks for 2022
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2022
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2022
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2022
5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2022
5 Secrets to Choosing the Right Online Course Name
How to Build an Online Course that Sells
7 Best Practices for Creating Online Courses in 2022
How to Create and Sell Online Courses With Mighty Networks
How to Engage Students in Online Courses (7 Pro Tips)
4 Alternatives to Profi for 2022
How to Build an Online Course Without Coding (9 Steps)
Can You Still Make Money with Online Courses in 2022?
The Importance of Community in Online Courses
How to Make Money Selling Courses Online
How to Teach Online Courses (10 Steps)
The Ins & Outs of Online Course Hosting
How to Create a Cohort-Based Course
What Makes a Cohort-Based Course Different?
How to Sell Courses Online in 11 Steps (+ 5 Success Stories)
How to Start an Online Training Business (4 Steps)
How to Price Online Courses (Our 2022 Guide)
How to Set Up Online Courses on a Mighty Network
How to Bring Your Courses and Community to a Mighty Network
The Ultimate Guide to Creating an Online Course
Finding the Right Course Platform
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2022?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2022
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2022?
Podia vs. Kajabi: Which Is Right for You in 2022?
The 5 Best Podia Alternatives for 2022
4 Top Online Courses App Options for 2022
Podia vs. Mighty Networks - Where to Build Your Course in 2022
The 7 Best Online Course Platforms of 2022
Teachable vs. Udemy – Which Is Best in 2022?
Maven vs. Mighty Networks
Kajabi vs. Thinkific
Teachable vs. Mighty Networks
Teachable + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Kajabi + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Thinkific + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
What You Need in a Cohort-Based Course Platform
Skillshare vs. Udemy
Where to Sell Online Courses - 9 Best Platforms for 2022
Thinkific vs Teachable – The Ultimate Comparison for 2022
The Best Online Teaching Platform
Kajabi vs. Teachable
10 Best Online Course Creation Software Options for 2022
The 6 Best Skillshare Alternatives for 2022
The 4 Best Alternatives to Thinkific in 2022
What to Look For in an Online Course Builder
The 3 Best Alternatives to Udemy for Creating an Online Course in 2022
The 6 Best Alternatives to Teachable in 2022
The 6 Best Kajabi Alternatives of 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Kajabi
Launching an Online Course
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2022
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 3 Best Patreon Alternatives
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2022
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2022
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 10 Examples)
The 5 Best Mighty Networks Alternatives for 2022
Online Church Membership Software
5 Best Group Coaching Software Picks for 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2022)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2022
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2022)
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2022
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2022
How to Price a Membership Site in 2022
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2022
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
How to Start a Membership Website Business in 6 Steps
8 Tips for How to Market a Membership Website
How to Build a No-Code Membership Site in 2022 (7 Steps)
How to Make a Paid Membership Site
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2022 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2022 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2022 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
How to Make Money Blogging
How to Create a Subscription Site in 5 Steps
The Guide to Generating Recurring Business Income
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2022
Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2022 (5 Options)
Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2022?
The Ultimate Guide to the Creator Economy
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2022
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2022?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2022
Virtual Conference Platform
What Are the Best Alternatives to Hopin?
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2022
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
How to Host a Virtual Event (2022 Guide)
How to Host a Virtual Conference

How to Grow a Facebook Group & Increase Engagement

Growing a Facebook group from scratch isn’t exactly easy, but there are ways to work smarter, not harder. Here are the do’s and don’ts for getting a Facebook group started and growing an engaged community.

Resources confeti background

Up until recently, when you heard someone say “community,” you just assumed they meant a Facebook group. 


With 2.6 billion users, nearly everyone on the planet with an Internet connection also has a Facebook account. Given this, it seems pretty obvious that if you want to grow a community you’d start with a Facebook group. I mean, no one is going to get mad at you for that, right? 


Yet, today, there are very specific reasons to create a Facebook group and put the work into delivering an engaged community there. 


As well as a whole host of reasons not to.


Why? Because in the past few years a new class of community platforms have emerged that replace the need for you to simply create a Facebook group in all cases. Especially if you are running online courses, launching a membership site, or understand the power of having your own direct relationship with your members off Facebook, you have options now that you didn’t have before.  


This means you can be pickier in how and where you choose to grow a Facebook group or increase your Facebook group engagement.  


If you want more support in building your online community, come join OUR Mighty Community for free and meet other new and established community owners! We’d love to meet you. Join for free!



In this article...



How to grow a Facebook Group


The best way to grow your Facebook group is to first understand what, exactly, Facebook can and cannot do for the community you build there. 


At first glance, Facebook groups look like the right place to build your community because “everyone is already on Facebook and doesn’t want to have yet another login.” 


But this just doesn’t hold true anymore.  Many people are increasingly nervous about their privacy and don’t trust Facebook, some want to more naturally meet fellow members, and others seek focus and simply want to avoid the noise and distractions of social media as they master something important you are offering. The reasons to create or grow a Facebook group are getting narrower and more rare. 


So when do you want to grow and engage a Facebook group versus looking at Facebook group alternatives? It makes sense to create or grow a Facebook group when:


Your reason for starting a Facebook group fits what people want to do on Facebook.  If you want to start a group for sports fandom, political conspiracies, or more divisive or lightweight “throwaway” topics that lend themselves to memes, quick cynical quips, or that reinforce someone’s existing belief systems by connecting them to people who believe the same things, Facebook groups remain the best platform to use. 


Why? Because the Facebook algorithm will ensure that you get a steady stream of new people to see your group and the engagement model is perfect for a newsfeed that counts a view as less than three seconds of a post whizzing by. In practice, Facebook groups are fantastic when the goal is quick, superficial likes by many people who want to belong.  


You already have an established Facebook group. If you’ve already invested in creating and growing a Facebook group over the past few years, then it may make a lot of sense to continue to use it to surface your group to new prospective members and build the widest audience possible for wherever you want to take it in the future. 


This option isn’t available to everyone, especially new folks evaluating whether a Facebook group is the right place to start a community from scratch today (sadly, it may not be). But for those with established groups getting a steady flow of free new members from Facebook search, keeping your Facebook group open and public makes sense.


You think you can tap the Facebook search algorithm for free traffic and new members.


Lastly, if you believe that you can tap Facebook’s complicated ranking system that determines what they show on people’s newsfeeds for free for any other reason than the two above, then do it. 


The Facebook platform considers who a user typically interacts with, the type of media in a post (whether it’s a video, link, or photo), as well as the popularity of the post in a complex “black box” calculation that’s difficult to understand, let alone master. But if you have a unique insight or edge that will make your Facebook group stand out from the competitive groups, it’s potentially worth making the investment of your time, energy, and creativity in getting your group to show up in search results on Facebook or promoted to other users in similar groups. 


But be forewarned: it will be constant work with a strong risk of not working at all. 


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


When doesn’t it make sense to grow a Facebook Group?


As you can tell from the narrowing reasons to grow a Facebook group above, the number one reason not to create a Facebook group is when the only way to grow your Facebook group is through buying traffic and visibility from… Facebook. 


Even when article after article tells you that the “right” way to build a community in 2022 is to:



  1. First, create a Facebook group and invite your contacts and friends to it (you do the work bringing your contacts to Facebook).

  2. Then, create a Facebook page (which is another feature to manage separately from your Facebook group that serves as their “gateway” to telling you to buy ads). 

  3. Then, start paying for ads on Facebook so that people can find your Facebook group. 


Don’t listen to the “experts.” This is a bad deal for you. Unless you fit one of the three scenarios above where you can tap Facebook for free traffic to grow your Facebook group, you should think very carefully about buying ads to your Facebook group. Here’s why:



  • Your members are not guaranteed to see the posts that you make in your Facebook group. You’re at the mercy of Facebook’s algorithm, so there is also no guarantee that they will see messages you send them or other ways you want to reach them. This means a Facebook group is more limited in what you can do with it than you may think at first. 

  • You will not get from Facebook any of the email addresses or other ways of contacting your members outside of Facebook. This means that if you are buying ads and getting new members to your Facebook group, there’s no guarantee that you will be able to reach them down the road unless you pay Facebook more money.


So, in essence, while you created a “free” Facebook group, they are designed such that Facebook gets paid when you want new members, even though the group itself also benefits Facebook with the data from your group activity they then use for better ad targeting. 


In the case that you want to buy traffic from Facebook (as it is a great source of traffic, for sure), think about creating your virtual community on a platform where you have 100% access to every member while still getting great engagement under your own brand. While this wasn’t really an option in the past, today there’s a new breed of community website software available to do this. And they will give you a much higher return on investment. 


5 Tips to grow a Facebook group organically


If you are in one of the optimal categories for growing a Facebook group for free, there are five things to focus on to grow your Facebook group:



  1. Make your Facebook group’s title and description as clear as possible in who you want to serve and what you’re going to do together. The goal is to get new members, so you want Facebook’s search algorithm to find your group. Be clear, concise, and specific. 

  2. Customize your group’s URL, so that it’s easy to remember, and Facebook’s algorithm knows what you do. Every one of your “touchpoints” should be focused on getting Facebook to send people to you for free. Your URL is a great asset in this effort. 

  3. Post relevant content often. Now, it may feel like the goal of posting engaging content is to, well, engage your members. It’s actually not the point. The point of engaging posts on Facebook is to show activity to the algorithm so that it ranks you as a valuable group and shows your group to more people organically (read: free). 

  4. Promote, promote, promote. There’s no way around it. Growing a Facebook group even with the strategy of tapping Facebook for free traffic still requires you to promote your group, even with its lower return on investment and lack of direct member relationships. Look to give your members a reason to share your group and invite their friends and family, not just using the basic, built-in share features on Facebook, but using other more creative ways as well.  

  5. Continue to invest in your “Plan B,” a direct relationship with your members. Lastly, even as you’re investing your time and energy in unlocking Facebook to grow your Facebook group, make sure that you’re doing all of this work with an eye towards a direct relationship with your members. Use the application questions (the questions you can ask before you let a member into your Facebook group) to ask members to contact them, set up an email list, or even better, create a website where they can also join and that gives them a reason to come back


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


How to keep a Facebook group engaged


Now that you have a plan for when, how, and the right way to approach growing your Facebook group, you can shift to thinking about how to best engage one. 


The best engagement strategies for your Facebook group are to prioritize the following principles:


Work smarter, not harder. Engagement is not about the content you produce for your Facebook group. It’s about the conversations and relationships your members are striking with each other.  Focusing on activities in your group that build relationships is what matters. Plus, it’s a heck of a lot easier to do than writing new posts once you know a few simple techniques.


Define a “Big Purpose,” or motivation for your members to be a part of the group. The source of all community engagement is the motivation for your community. Put simply, what will your members get as a result of being a part of your Facebook group? Will they have a deeper sense of belonging or is there something that you’re bringing them together to master together? 


Now, this matters less for any of the groups that were mentioned earlier, such as those where conspiracies or tribalism fuel all the lightweight engagement that Facebook optimizes for. But for a topic where you’re bringing together people from different backgrounds or if you want to encourage people to share more deeply, being clear on members’ motivation–and the results they’ll get for participating–matters.   


Embrace a consistent schedule to create a habit for your members (and you). Ultimately, you want to train your members and the Facebook search algorithm when to expect something from your Facebook group, even if they are following along and not yet engaging.


Use compelling questions and polls to get your members talking to each other. Once you have a Big Purpose and a consistent schedule that’s building a habit among your members (and yourself, actually), you can drop in daily questions and polls designed to get your members to contribute their stories, experiences, and ideas–connecting them to others in the process.


These principles are just the tip of the iceberg in capturing the patterns that are proven to deliver engagement in a Facebook group or across communities more broadly. 


In fact, these principles come from a framework called Community Design™ Accelerator, which has five steps and five key agreements to deliver a thriving community valuable enough you can charge for it, and where your members will essentially run your community themselves. 


In terms of agreements that Community Design™ Accelerator embraces and will help you deliver a more engaged Facebook group, here are a few things to embrace:


Try new things. Use your Facebook group to experiment with new formats, new questions, and new ways to connect your members. 


Stay curious.  As you try new things and talk to more of your members, stay open to what you’re hearing and use what you hear to try new things. It’s what will bring you new energy, joy, and creativity in running your Facebook group, and is one of the key reasons to create a community in the first place. 


Reframe challenges into new questions. If you post something that gets no engagement or run across a dissatisfied member, seek to reframe your initial reaction into something more constructive. For example, ask yourself, could that post have been clearer in what I wanted members to do with it? Or, is this the right kind of member I want to serve going forward? Reframing your reaction from one of failure into something new to learn will help you grow your community and deepen the value of what you’re creating.


Ask for ideas and feedback. While you want to lead a community with a starting point of view and structure, don’t be afraid to also ask your community for ideas on where to go next. You don’t have to have every answer, just the structure for your members to get results from your community and feel comfortable talking to each other. 


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


Explore a deeper dive into community design


When you embrace Community Design™ Accelerator to grow and engage a community, you can do much more than simply run a Facebook group. You can use Community Design principles to:



  • Bring people together on your own website where they can meet each other

  • Create a membership site or your first online course

  • Introduce virtual conferences, training programs, or workshops

  • Combine your online courses and community all in one place, all under your brand, and instantly available on every platform


It’s a powerful program, especially used in conjunction with the new breed of community platforms available for different community use cases no longer adequately served by Facebook groups alone. 


One of these platforms, Mighty Networks, even offers a Community Design™ Accelerator as a live, five week online course guaranteed to get you growth and engagement across any community, including a Facebook group. 


When you’re ready to dive into these principles further in order to work smarter, not harder, this may be the right path for you.   



Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


What’s the best way to grow a Facebook Group?


In conclusion, communities are, first and foremost, about the people who populate them, and the relationships that your members build with each other. With Facebook groups alone, there’s no guarantee that your members will see your content or even other members, which means there’s a greater chance that they’ll miss out on making the connections that ensure community thrives.


And yet, when you apply the principles of Community Design™ Accelerator, whether on Facebook groups or another platform like Mighty Networks, you’re giving your members a greater chance to connect with each other, which in turn allows them to get closer to their goals, together.


Grow Your Facebook Group with Community Design™ Accelerator


Explore the Community Design Masterclass

Join Mighty Community

Learn the principles of Community Design™ (and see them in action) alongside thousands of creators and entrepreneurs. It's free to join!

Join Now