Purpose now email book
Purpose now email book

Can we send you a free gift?

This thought-provoking and actionable book offers a step-by-step guide to finding your purpose and translating it into action.

We’ll send you a link to redeem for a free copy once you share your email.

Success

Keep your eye on your inbox for how to redeem your free book.

Something went wrong!

Please, try again later.

FeaturesPricingAboutMighty Pro
Sign In
Start Your Free Trial

Building Your Brand

What Is a Content Creator? (And How to Become One)

If you're ready to create content and put it out into the world, here's what you must know.

By Mighty Team

December 27, 2023

15 min read

IN THIS ARTICLE

    SHARE

    Content creators are a growing demographic, with 400 million people calling themselves content creators in 2024. They sing, dance, game, chat, write, record, and edit the content that we consume every day.


    In this article, we’ll introduce you to the idea of what a content creator is and give you a road map to become one.


    ((toc))


    What is a content creator?


    A content creator is someone who writes, records, or produces media that humans consume and engage with on the web and social media. We could add an extra layer to this definition and say: a content creator is someone whose goal is to create the best possible content they can–we’ll get into why this is important below.


    Mighty Networks - Graphics - Live streaming


    Obviously, the role of content creator is always changing. New platforms, new mediums, even the question of AI content–being a content creator is shaped by technological revolutions of every kind. And with each new invention, the role of content creator evolves but hasn’t gone away.


    In fact, the creator economy is only growing. Humans still love content. And with 4.9 billion people worldwide on social media, it’s not likely to change.


    And content creators aren’t limited to social media. Billions of people each day engage with great content on websites, in online communities or online courses, on online forums, or via newsletters in their inboxes.


    Content has become as ubiquitous as the air we breathe. And with Hootsuite reporting that the average person spending 2 hours and 28 minutes on social media every day, the trend is increasing.


    Some important statistics about content creators



    • Goldman Sachs predicts the creator economy will be a $500 billion market by 2027.

    • 30% of Gen Z in the US and UK want to be a YouTuber/Vlogger when they grow up

    • 36% of creators spend 1-5 hours/week on content (Linktr.ee).

    • 59% of beginner creators haven't monetized yet (Linktr.ee).

    • 1 in 3 creators produce only 1 type of content (Linktr.ee).

    • Only 12% of full-time creators make more than $50,000 (Linktr.ee).

    • 46% of full-time creators make less than $1,000 (Linktr.ee).


    Creator Economy 2024 Size - graphic


    What a content creator is (maybe) not


    There’s a tricky line when we’re defining content creator.


    Obviously, we’re not the gatekeepers here. But it’s worth saying that for some businesses and individuals, content is just a means to an end.


    Individuals know that creating content can give you fame and recognition–not to mention the opportunity for recurring income streams, Brands know that the attention content generates can be a huge boost to their brand and bottom line.


    For both of these, content becomes the intermediary. It’s the thing you have to do to get the thing you really want–fame, customers, revenue, etc.


    And it’s tempting to shortcut the process. If content is a means to an end, you can hire it out, or automate it, or use ChatGPT to create endless reams of posts that can be automated…


    A quick scan of popular Facebook ads shows the promise of all the benefits of great content without the work.



    • “Let me show you how I used AI to write a book that earns me $20k/mo”

    • “Here’s how AI LinkedIn content brings us 50 clients a month.”

    • “This secret hack grows your Instagram following to 1 million overnight.”


    Do these approaches work? Maybe. (We should ask why someone needs to advertise on Facebook if they have a million-dollar pipeline already.)


    Are these content creators? You can decide. But it’s worth saying that the people who try to shortcut the process don’t often seem to get the results.


    Because good content is hard to fake.


    The top content creators don’t seem to be using “hacks”. They’re still coming up with ideas and creating things people want to watch, view, or read.


    What do top content creators have in common?


    Lilly singh


    People like Alex Hormozi, Lilly Singh, Jimmy Donaldson (AKA “Mr. Beast”), or Rosanna Pansino did one thing really well–they worked hard to create content that’s extremely helpful, fascinating, hilarious, or educational.


    Yes, they make money from it.


    But they don’t use content as a means to an end. Content isn’t just a shortcut to get to what they really want. (Or if it is, they’re good at hiding it.)


    Mr. Beast has famously reported putting millions into producing videos, including giving millions of dollars away. That’s pretty serious dedication to good content!


    Mr Beast Image


    Here’s the simple hack great content creators use: they make it worth your time!


    Humans seem to have a built-in BS meter.


    We know when content is good and worth engaging with. We know when it’s real and when we’re being sold.


    The line for what good content is is always changing. The stuff that worked a year ago might be passé and overdone this year. But the thing that never changes is that good content requires engagement. To be seen. To be shared.


    It answers our questions. It makes us laugh. It makes us cry.


    Never forget that at the other end of your content is a human being scrolling through a phone deciding if it’s worth their time. So make it worth their time.


    Wendy-s


    That goes for branded content too. If you’re filling up your brand’s websites and social media channels with bland garbage that’s not worth reading, don’t be surprised if… nobody reads it.


    Good content takes work and intelligence. It takes good ideas. It even takes thinking.


    Paul Graham Tweet


    What about AI content?


    What about creating with AI? Does that make you a content creator? A recent Ipsos poll found that 43% of people believe AI-generated writing can be as good as something written by a human–so it’s already a given that AI will become a part of some people’s content creation process.


    But here’s a really simple test to determine if your AI content passes the muster.


    The question is not, Are you using AI to create content? The question is, are you using AI to shortcut the process? Are you trying to get the results of great content without having to put in the work?


    How's that going for you?


    Using AI tools to help you create the best content you possibly can will probably turn out fine.


    Using AI tools to skip creating content in order to get the thing you actually want from content probably won’t.


    And there’s no denying that AI tools have sped up a lot of the more tedious parts of content creation.



    • Why would you subtitle your video manually when an AI tool can do it?

    • Doesn’t it make sense to ask Chat GPT to summarize something quickly or should you read it?

    • Can an AI grammar tool help you write better?


    Ultimately, integrating AI into your process is a personal decision. But never forget that it’s about creating great content.


    ChatGPT AI Content


    What do we do at Mighty?


    This is a bit meta, but this article is a piece of created content. So what do we do at Mighty? Do we use AI?


    No. We aren’t using AI for actual writing.


    Why not? Wouldn’t AI speed up content production?


    Answer: Of course it would. And we do use AI to help with researching and outlining sometimes.


    ChatGPT headings


    But by focusing on going deep on ideas–ideas that are unique to us and that nobody else has, we hope we’re creating content that actually helps people. We hope our content stands out, and that’s worth spending some effort on.


    And we host thousands of communities of people that pour their heart and soul into their content. Each Mighty Network does have some AI tools to help with creating great content: things like question generators, text improvement tools, and auto course outlines, but we’ve created these in an effort to boost human creativity, not replace it.


    Cohost


    How to become a content creator?


    1. Gather your ideas


    Becoming a content creator probably starts with your ideas. There’s someone you want to talk about or see, something you think others would be interested in. And you’re the right person to create it.


    There’s no one way to start the process. Some content creators research meticulously, and some just dive in and start.


    But here are a few suggestions:



    • Pick a niche that’s narrow enough to focus your content and broad enough to give you flexibility.

    • See if there are existing creators in that niche. Ideally, there will be some—that shows there’s a demand for it–but not so much saturation that you can’t imagine what else you’d say.

    • Sketch out a draft content calendar, identifying a month or two or six worth of content you could see creating. In a community design, we call this a Year in the Life.

    • Interview some potential audience members that you know–see what they’d be interested in for content.


    You can always evolve and grow as you create. It would be surprising if you didn’t. So keep that in mind too.


    ideal members - falling in love


    2. Be authentic


    We’ve all heard the word “authenticity” thrown around so much it barely means anything anymore. So how does authenticity factor into content creation?


    The answer to being authentic is not just to throw every thought in your head onto social media. You need to be selective about how you portray authenticity.


    But be careful about fake authenticity too. Remember the crying CEO? He posted a picture of himself in tears after firing employees–and yeah, that backfired.


    So how do you become an authentic content creator?


    Maybe a better word for authentic is “real”. Remember, humans have a built-in B-S- meter for content.


    So if you start from things that are REAL- the things you love, the things you hate, the things that fascinate you, the things that make you unique, you’re probably in a good place.


    Do you know the story of Martinus Evans? He started the Instagram account 300poundsandrunning to share his journey as a “back of the pack” runner. He didn’t look like other fitness influencers–but that’s what made his story so compelling.


    Martinus Instagram


    And to date, this journey has led to 100k Instagram followers and a community of 20,000+ people who aren’t afraid to be SlowAF too!


    This is authenticity. Not some engineered moment of feeling or emotions… but the ability to create content that connects on a level of real.


    But be true to yourself.
    But remember, the quest for “authenticity” shouldn’t let you be something you’re not. If you don’t want to cry on camera, dance on TikTok, or share deeply personal stories… please don’t! Your best authenticity will be rooted in who you are, but don’t forget to keep parts of yourself for yourself–if you want.


    Yoda


    3. Create good stuff


    In the age of AI content and scheduling apps, it’s easy to fall into the trap that more content=success. And while it’s true that some platforms reward more content (we’ll talk about the content treadmill below), there’s no denying that every platform rewards good content.


    Social media algorithms are fickle, but there’s not a single platform that doesn’t feed off of engagement in some way–how many people watch, like, and share your content. That means the best stuff usually rises to the top–because you can’t fake engagement. Either people watch/read/listen to your stuff, or they don’t.


    And even if you’re creating in a space with no algorithms like a website or a community, good content still stands out.


    Do you know the YouTuber Mark Rober? A former NASA engineer who started making videos about science, Rober has 29 million subscribers on YouTube. And in 11 years of his channel, he’s created 129 videos. That’s less than 1 video per month.


    How has Mark Rober reached 29 million subs without posting three times a week?


    mark Rober


    Easy. The content is GOOD!


    If you want to be a content creator, focus on creating the best content you possibly can in the medium you’re best at.


    4. Create in the right place


    Obviously, there are a lot of platforms to choose from as you start the journey of being a content creator. Each comes with its own advantages and disadvantages.


    There are a few simple questions to help you choose where to create–and hint, you don’t need to be on every platform to be a successful creator.


    What do you like to create?
    Do you like making videos? Then obviously, a platform like YouTube, TikTok, or Facebook/LinkedIn might be best. Do you like to write? Maybe you’ll create on LinkedIn or Twitter, or start your own blog.


    Where are people like you hanging out?
    Sometimes, creators choose their platforms based on where people hang out. For example, if you like to talk about business growth or career advice, chances are LinkedIn is the right place to start–it’s literally the professional platform.


    Where can you scale impact?
    It’s also important to understand how platforms grow followings. For example, YouTube has a search engine built in–and it’s owned by Google.     Creating on YouTube means people can find you for years after in a way that they just can’t on other platforms. It’s the same with a blog or website–if it’s built with SEO in mind, you can get search engine traffic on autopilot.


    In a community, we see impact scaled because of the network effect–which means the platform becomes more valuable with each user that joins AND user-generated content. This means your content creation isn’t just about you, a community comes together and creates too. Your content creates conversation–AKA others’ content–and scales.


    We talk about something we call the content treadmill–where you get stuck in a place where you need to keep creating but don’t feel inspired or energized. But by choosing platforms that let you scale impact, you can get off this content treadmill.


    Where can you monetize?


    We’ll cover this below. But creating in a space that works for monetization will make life easier when it comes time to earn from your content.


    Mighty Networks - Graphics - Optimistic - Payments 2


    Owning your space


    The web pioneer Brian Clark famously said, “Never build on someone else’s land.” He coined the term “digital sharecropping” for what he saw as creators working hard to build on platforms they have no control over.


    We’ve seen the fallout from building on platforms you don’t own. Getting locked out of social media channels you’ve spent years creating. Getting hacked and losing everything.


    Maybe the answer is to build content in a space you own. For Brian Clark, this meant blogging–and he created the business “Copyblogger” around this.


    But in the 2020s, it could mean a newsletter or a private community.


    We’re a community platform. So we do love creating content in online communities. In a community of like-minded people, there’s no algorithm to fight with.


    Not everyone will choose to build off of social media–since it does come with some advantages too. But it’s worth thinking about the level of control that you want before you start creating content.


    5. Collaborate


    Some of the best content creators collaborate! Collaboration is a great way to grow. If you can find content creators with overlapping audiences, it can be a mutual boost to work together.


    Being a content creator doesn’t have to happen in a vacuum. Working together with other creators can provide a huge benefit and boost your growth.


    6. Monetize


    Not every content creator needs to or wants to monetize. But with the majority of kids wanting to be YouTubers when they grow up, there’s a good chance many creators will need to.


    Monetizing content is a whole subject on its own, and we’ve hinted at it already through this article. You’ll need to find a strategy that works


    Let’s be honest, being a content creator should come with the opportunity to monetize. And with the sobering statistics we talked about above, it’s vital to think about this.


    46% of full-time creators earn less than $1,000/year.


    That’s sad.


    The first step is always to create the best content you can, but if you can grow on a space that lets you monetize well, it’s important.



    We have a full guide to content monetization here.


    And you can use the creators calculator to find out how much you can earn from each platform:


    creator calculator content creators


    The other part of monetization isn’t as exciting, but important.


    Money earned online still counts as income for your local tax jurisdiction. Monetizing from content creation can technically make you a business owner, so make sure you’re charging and tracking finances properly, and that you’re following your local tax laws.


    A visit to a local small business center can help you get this covered.


    7. Keep getting better


    Ask any content creator, and they’ll tell you that their oldest content is the worst. But it’s part of the journey.


    Making great content is a valuable skill, that’s why great content creators can earn from it. And like any skill, it can take some time to master.


    If you keep improving your content, mastering the art of creation, you’re in a golden spot to turn content creation into your full-time work.


    Mighty Networks - Graphics - Livestream Paired Light


    Ready to start?


    If you want to create the ultimate content platform–your own community that you can monetize–come build with us! Mighty lets you build your best content, whether it’s written, recorded, or performed, and you can bring together paying members who want to be a part of what you’re creating.





    With features like livestreaming, discussion forums, chat & messaging, and scheduled live events, it’s the content platform that gives you more per member. You don’t need millions of followers to earn a living from your content. You just need a community of 50 people who care about what you do and want to be a part of it.


    You can try Mighty free for 14 days–no credit card required.

    Ready to start building your community?

    Start Your Own Mighty Network Today!No credit card required.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Join Mighty Community

    Learn the principles of Community Design™ (and see them in action) alongside thousands of creators and entrepreneurs. It's free to join!

    Join Now
    screenshot
    Building a Website
    Creating a Website
    The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2024
    The New Way to Build a Website
    The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2023)
    How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
    The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
    View All
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    7 Best Membership Website Builders of 2023 (+ How Build One)
    Where to Host Your Website
    5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
    5 WordPress Alternatives for 2024
    4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2024
    The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
    Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
    View All
    Building Your Brand
    Growing Your Community
    What Is the Network Effect? Our Crash Course for 2023
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    What Is a Content Creator? (And How to Become One)
    How To Start a Podcast in 2024
    How to Start a Life-Coaching Business Online (2023 Guide)
    How to Grow Your Online Personal Training Business (Ultimate Guide - 2023)
    How to Build an Email List on Facebook in 2024
    View All
    Community
    Building an Online Course
    What Is Community-Based Learning? A Short Guide
    Building or Moving Your Community
    How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2023
    Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2023
    The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2023
    18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2024
    11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
    View All
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    What Is A Forum? A Beginner’s Guide (Definition + Examples)
    6 Steps to a Thriving Mastermind Group Coaching Business
    The Best Membership Software for Nonprofits (5 Options)
    The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives
    The 14 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2024
    View All
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    Profi vs. Mighty Networks
    Finding Your Community's Home
    Mighty Networks vs. Honeycommb
    6 Honeycommb Alternatives for 2023
    What Is Cultural Software? Our 2023 Guide
    Mighty Networks vs. Skool: Which to Choose for Community and Courses
    Twitter vs. Mastodon: Which Is Right You? (+ a Better Alternative)
    View All
    Growing Your Community
    A Guide to Online Community Management
    What Is a Customer Community? (+Examples)
    13 Benefits of Online Communities (2024)
    31 Community Engagement Ideas (+ Examples)
    9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
    View All
    Managing Your Community
    How to Build a Brand Community – Our 2023 Guide
    The Best Community Chat App of 2023 (13 Options)
    Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
    How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
    14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2024
    View All
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    Why You Need A Community Flywheel (+ How To Build One in 2023)
    Everything You Need to Know About an Online Community (2023)
    5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
    Course Creators
    Monetizing Your Digital Business
    Digital Creator: What Is It & How To Become One (2023)
    Courses
    Building an Online Course
    Blended Learning – Everything You Need to Know
    The 24 Best Online Learning Platforms for 2024
    How to Make a Digital Course in 2023 (9 Steps)
    10 Profitable Online Course Niches for 2024
    A Beginner’s Guide to Equipment for Online Courses (2023)
    View All
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    How to Migrate From Teachable in 2023 (and where to go)
    5 Maven Alternatives for 2024
    The Best Online Video Course Software (6 Options)
    Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2023?
    5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2024
    View All
    Launching an Online Course
    Secrets to a Great Online Course Funnel (+ the Best One for 2023)
    How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
    5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2024
    11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
    Creating an App
    Developing a Mobile App
    What Is a Native App? (A Beginner’s Guide + Examples)
    Memberships & Subscriptions
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    The 10 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2023
    15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2023)
    Growing Your Community
    115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2023 (Our Ultimate Guide!)
    How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel (2023 Guide)
    Managing a Membership Site
    10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2023
    6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
    12 Best Membership Management Software Options (2023)
    Managing Your Community
    14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program
    Starting a Membership Site
    How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2023
    10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2024
    How to Price a Membership Site in 2023
    7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2023
    The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
    View All
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    How to Create a Newsletter (8 Steps)
    How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
    Monetization
    Monetizing Your Digital Business
    A Complete Guide to Content Monetization for 2024
    What Is a Digital Nomad? A Complete Guide + Career Options (2024)
    What Is Passive Income? All You Need to Know for 2023
    Monetize. Monetization. How It Works + Examples (2023)
    What Are Digital Goods? Beginners Guide + Examples
    View All
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    How to Write a Mission Statement (+ Examples)
    A Guide to High-Ticket Sales (2023)
    What Is a Paywall? Everything You Need to Know for 2023
    6 Repeat Business Ideas to Rock 2023
    Our Guide to Bootstrapping Your Business in 2023
    View All
    Professional Networks
    Growing Your Community
    What Is a Mastermind Group? All You Need to Know (2023)
    Virtual Events
    Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
    Our Ultimate Intro to Virtual Events–All You Need to Know in 2023
    5 Alternatives to Run the World
    The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2023
    What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2023?
    The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms
    View All
    Making Your Virtual Event a Success
    Virtual Conferences – A Guide for 2023
    A Guide to Live Streaming for Creators (+ 5 Platforms)
    10 Great Streaming Tips for Content Creators
    21 Virtual Event Ideas
    11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2024
    View All
    View All Articles
    Building a Website
    Creating a Website
    The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2024
    The New Way to Build a Website
    The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2023)
    How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
    The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    7 Best Membership Website Builders of 2023 (+ How Build One)
    Where to Host Your Website
    5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
    5 WordPress Alternatives for 2024
    4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2024
    The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
    Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
    The 5 Best Online Course Platforms for Coaches
    The Best Alternatives to Wix in 2023
    7 Awesome No-Code Website Builders for Creators (2023 List)
    The 4 Best Squarespace Alternatives in 2024
    Building Your Brand
    Growing Your Community
    What Is the Network Effect? Our Crash Course for 2023
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    What Is a Content Creator? (And How to Become One)
    How To Start a Podcast in 2024
    How to Start a Life-Coaching Business Online (2023 Guide)
    How to Grow Your Online Personal Training Business (Ultimate Guide - 2023)
    How to Build an Email List on Facebook in 2024
    14 Email List Building Strategies for 2024
    22 Ways to Grow Your Brand in 2024
    How to Build a Personal Brand in 2023
    The 15 Best Content Creation Platforms of 2023
    How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
    How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
    Community
    Building an Online Course
    What Is Community-Based Learning? A Short Guide
    Building or Moving Your Community
    How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2023
    Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2023
    The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2023
    18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2024
    11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
    How to Start a Mastermind Group (10 Steps)
    The Definitive Guide to Moving an Online Community
    11 Types of Online Communities That Thrive
    How to Pick the Best Community Platform for Your Brand
    How to Start an Online Community Forum
    4 Awesome Online Community Website Examples
    How to Create a Private Social Network in 5 Easy Steps
    How to Get Started on a Modern Community Platform (5 Steps)
    How to Build a Fan Base and Turn it Into a Community
    How to Create a Virtual Community in 2023 in 6 Easy Steps
    How to Grow a Facebook Group & Increase Engagement
    How to Delete a Facebook Group in 5 Easy Steps
    How to Build a Community Site in 6 Steps
    How to Create a Micro-Community
    The Ultimate Guide to Building an Online Community in 2023
    How to Start a Community From Scratch in 2023
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    What Is A Forum? A Beginner’s Guide (Definition + Examples)
    6 Steps to a Thriving Mastermind Group Coaching Business
    The Best Membership Software for Nonprofits (5 Options)
    The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives
    The 14 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2024
    10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 9 Examples)
    These Are the 9 Best Mighty Networks Alternatives
    Online Church Membership Software
    5 Best Group Coaching Software Picks for 2024
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    Profi vs. Mighty Networks
    Finding Your Community's Home
    Mighty Networks vs. Honeycommb
    6 Honeycommb Alternatives for 2023
    What Is Cultural Software? Our 2023 Guide
    Mighty Networks vs. Skool: Which to Choose for Community and Courses
    Twitter vs. Mastodon: Which Is Right You? (+ a Better Alternative)
    20 Telegram Alternatives to Chat With in 2024
    Passion.io vs. Mighty Networks: Where to Launch Your Online Business in 2023
    Scenes vs. Mighty Networks: Which Is Better in 2023?
    5 Higher Logic Alternatives for an Amazing Community
    5 Mobilize Alternatives for an Amazing Community
    Mighty Networks vs. Higher Logic: Where to Build Your Community in 2023
    Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2023?
    6 Memberful Alternatives for 2023
    7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2023
    6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2024
    Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2023
    The 6 Best Social Community Software Options of 2023
    The 18 Best Alternatives to Discord for 2023
    How to Choose an Online Community Creator + 4 Options
    The 17 Best Online Coaching Platforms of 2023
    Disciple vs. Mighty Networks - Which is Best in 2023?
    Mighty Networks vs. Discord: Which Is Best for Your Community?
    How to Build a Discord Community in 7 Steps (2023)
    Mighty Networks vs. Facebook Groups
    These Are the 10 Major Disadvantages of Facebook Groups
    The 13 Best Alternatives to Circle.so
    The Best BuddyBoss Alternatives
    Geneva vs. Mighty Networks
    Tribe vs. Mighty Networks
    How to Evaluate Community Platforms
    What to Look for in Private Community Software (+3 Options)
    Slack vs. Circle
    Why You Should Use a White Label Social Network Platform
    The 11 Best Geneva Chat Alternatives
    Mighty Networks vs. Circle: Which Is the Better Community Platform?
    Slack vs Discord: Which is Best? (2023)
    The Best Modern Community Platforms in 2024
    The 11 Best Alternatives to Substack for 2024
    The Best Tribe Alternatives in 2023
    The 4 Best Mastermind Group Platforms of 2023
    Your Guide to Community Platforms for Creators
    15 Best Online Community Platforms of 2024 (Ranked)
    7 Best Community Website Software Options for 2023 (+ 13 Ideas)
    The 6 Best Slack Alternatives for a Thriving Community (2023)
    These Are The 17 Best Facebook Group Alternatives
    These Are The 17 Best Alternatives to Patreon
    Growing Your Community
    A Guide to Online Community Management
    What Is a Customer Community? (+Examples)
    13 Benefits of Online Communities (2024)
    31 Community Engagement Ideas (+ Examples)
    9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
    5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
    12 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
    How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
    10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
    How to Monetize a Community
    10 Secrets for Creating a Thriving Community in 2024
    Managing Your Community
    How to Build a Brand Community – Our 2023 Guide
    The Best Community Chat App of 2023 (13 Options)
    Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
    How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
    14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2024
    How to Measure Community Engagement
    The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
    12 Simple Community Management Best Practices for 2024
    9 Secrets to Increase Online Community Engagement (2023)
    Here’s the Best Community Management Software for 2024
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    Why You Need A Community Flywheel (+ How To Build One in 2023)
    Everything You Need to Know About an Online Community (2023)
    5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
    Course Creators
    Monetizing Your Digital Business
    Digital Creator: What Is It & How To Become One (2023)
    Courses
    Building an Online Course
    Blended Learning – Everything You Need to Know
    The 24 Best Online Learning Platforms for 2024
    How to Make a Digital Course in 2023 (9 Steps)
    10 Profitable Online Course Niches for 2024
    A Beginner’s Guide to Equipment for Online Courses (2023)
    How to Make Online Video Courses – 2023 Quick Guide
    How to Make a Tutorial Video - A Short Guide for 2023
    168 Online Course Ideas for 2024
    11 Secrets of Effective Online Course Design (2023)
    How to Develop Online Training Courses – A Short Guide (2023)
    6 Passion.io Alternatives for an Amazing Course App
    A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2023
    How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2023
    6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
    How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2023
    5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2023
    5 Secrets to Choosing the Right Online Course Name
    How to Build an Online Course that Sells
    7 Best Practices for Creating Online Courses in 2023
    How to Engage Students in Online Courses (7 Pro Tips)
    4 Alternatives to Profi for 2024
    How to Build an Online Course Without Coding (9 Steps)
    Can You Still Make Money with Online Courses in 2023?
    The Importance of Community in Online Courses
    How to Make Money Selling Courses Online
    How to Teach Online Courses (10 Steps)
    The Ins & Outs of Online Course Hosting
    How to Create a Cohort-Based Course
    What Makes a Cohort-Based Course Different?
    How to Start an Online Training Business (4 Steps)
    How to Price Online Courses (Our 2023 Guide)
    How to Set Up Online Courses on a Mighty Network
    How to Bring Your Courses and Community to a Mighty Network
    The Ultimate Guide to Creating an Online Course
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    How to Migrate From Teachable in 2023 (and where to go)
    5 Maven Alternatives for 2024
    The Best Online Video Course Software (6 Options)
    Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2023?
    5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2024
    Podia vs. Teachable
    Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
    Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2023?
    Podia vs. Kajabi - Here's How They Compare
    The 5 Best Podia Alternatives for 2023
    5 Top Online Courses App Options for 2023
    Podia vs. Mighty Networks - Where to Build Your Course in 2023
    These Are the 11 Best Online Course Platforms for 2024
    Teachable vs. Udemy – Which Is Best in 2023?
    Maven vs. Mighty Networks
    Kajabi vs. Thinkific - Here's How They Compare
    Teachable vs. Mighty Networks
    Teachable + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
    Kajabi + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
    Thinkific + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
    What You Need in a Cohort-Based Course Platform
    Skillshare vs. Udemy
    Where to Sell Online Courses - 11 Best Platforms for 2024
    Thinkific vs Teachable – The Ultimate Comparison for 2023
    The 11 Best Online Teaching Platforms
    Kajabi vs. Teachable
    10 Best Online Course Creation Software Options for 2024
    The 6 Best Skillshare Alternatives for 2023
    The 14 Best Alternatives to Thinkific in 2024
    What to Look For in an Online Course Builder
    The 3 Best Alternatives to Udemy for Creating an Online Course in 2023
    The 6 Best Alternatives to Teachable in 2023
    The 6 Best Kajabi Alternatives of 2023
    Mighty Networks vs. Kajabi
    Launching an Online Course
    Secrets to a Great Online Course Funnel (+ the Best One for 2023)
    How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
    5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2024
    11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
    Creating an App
    Developing a Mobile App
    What Is a Native App? (A Beginner’s Guide + Examples)
    Memberships & Subscriptions
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    The 10 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2023
    15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2023)
    Growing Your Community
    115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2023 (Our Ultimate Guide!)
    How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel (2023 Guide)
    Managing a Membership Site
    10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2023
    6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
    12 Best Membership Management Software Options (2023)
    Managing Your Community
    14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program
    Starting a Membership Site
    How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2023
    10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2024
    How to Price a Membership Site in 2023
    7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2023
    The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
    How to Start a Membership Website Business in 6 Steps
    8 Tips for How to Market a Membership Website
    How to Build a No-Code Membership Site in 2023 (7 Steps)
    How to Make a Paid Membership Site
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    How to Create a Newsletter (8 Steps)
    How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
    Monetization
    Monetizing Your Digital Business
    A Complete Guide to Content Monetization for 2024
    What Is a Digital Nomad? A Complete Guide + Career Options (2024)
    What Is Passive Income? All You Need to Know for 2023
    Monetize. Monetization. How It Works + Examples (2023)
    What Are Digital Goods? Beginners Guide + Examples
    A Beginner's Guide to Digital Products
    16 Killer Digital Product Ideas for 2024 (+ How to Launch)
    Quick Guide for How To Use ClickFunnels (7 Steps)
    How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (+45 Digital Products to Sell)
    How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2024 (8 Steps)
    15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2024 (Ranked)
    How to Sell Digital Products
    How to Make Money Blogging
    How to Create a Subscription Site in 5 Steps
    Our Guide to Recurring Revenue (+10 Business Ideas You'll LOVE)
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    How to Write a Mission Statement (+ Examples)
    A Guide to High-Ticket Sales (2023)
    What Is a Paywall? Everything You Need to Know for 2023
    6 Repeat Business Ideas to Rock 2023
    Our Guide to Bootstrapping Your Business in 2023
    5 Ways to Monetize Your Audience in 2024
    How to Build a High-Ticket Coaching Funnel
    How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
    5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
    How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2023
    Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2023 (5 Options)
    Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2023?
    The Ultimate Guide to the Creator Economy
    Professional Networks
    Growing Your Community
    What Is a Mastermind Group? All You Need to Know (2023)
    Virtual Events
    Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
    Our Ultimate Intro to Virtual Events–All You Need to Know in 2023
    5 Alternatives to Run the World
    The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2023
    What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2023?
    The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms
    What Are the Best Alternatives to Hopin?
    Making Your Virtual Event a Success
    Virtual Conferences – A Guide for 2023
    A Guide to Live Streaming for Creators (+ 5 Platforms)
    10 Great Streaming Tips for Content Creators
    21 Virtual Event Ideas
    11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2024
    Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
    How to Host a Virtual Event (2023 Guide)
    How to Host a Virtual Conference