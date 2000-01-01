Email image popup

Community Curious?

Share your email and we’ll send you our 6-part educational series, which kicks off with our groundbreaking framework for the “Life of a Community” that will help you look around the corner.

BONUS: We’ll also include thousands of dollars of bonuses and extras — absolutely free—including expert scripts and step-by-step guides!

Thank you!

Your first free resources will be on its way to your inbox soon.

We can’t wait to see what you create.

Something went wrong!

Please, try again later.

Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2022
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2022)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
View All
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2022
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2022
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
View All
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2022
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2022
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2022
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2022
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2022
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
View All
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2022?
6 Memberful Alternatives for 2022
7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2022
6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2022
View All
Growing Your Community
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
View All
Managing Your Community
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2022
How to Measure Community Engagement
The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2022
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2022
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2022
5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2022
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2022?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2022
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2022?
View All
Launching an Online Course
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2022
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 3 Best Patreon Alternatives
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2022
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2022
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 10 Examples)
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2022)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2022
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2022)
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2022
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2022
How to Price a Membership Site in 2022
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2022
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2022 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2022 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2022 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
How to Make Money Blogging
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2022
Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2022 (5 Options)
Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2022?
View All
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2022
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2022?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2022
Virtual Conference Platform
View All
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2022
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
How to Host a Virtual Event (2022 Guide)
How to Host a Virtual Conference
View All
View All Articles
Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2022
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2022)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2022
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2022
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
The 5 Best Online Course Platforms for Coaches
The Best Alternatives to Wix in 2022
7 Awesome No-Code Website Builders for Creators (2022 List)
The 4 Best Squarespace Alternatives in 2022
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2022
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2022
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2022
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2022
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2022
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
How to Start a Mastermind Group (10 Steps)
The Definitive Guide to Moving an Online Community
11 Types of Online Communities That Thrive
How to Pick the Best Community Platform for Your Brand
How to Start an Online Community Forum
6 Awesome Online Community Website Examples
How to Create a Private Social Network in 5 Easy Steps
How to Get Started on a Modern Community Platform (5 Steps)
How to Build a Fan Base and Turn it Into a Community
How to Grow a Facebook Group & Increase Engagement
How to Create a Virtual Community in 2022 in 6 Easy Steps
How to Delete a Facebook Group in 5 Easy Steps
How to Build a Community Site in 6 Steps
How to Create a Micro-Community
The Ultimate Guide to Building an Online Community in 2022
How to Start a Community From Scratch in 2022
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2022?
6 Memberful Alternatives for 2022
7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2022
6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2022
The 5 Best Social Community Software Options of 2022
The 6 Best Discord Alternatives for 2022
How to Choose an Online Community Creator + 4 Options
The 5 Best Online Coaching Platforms of 2022
Disciple vs. Mighty Networks - Which is Best in 2022?
Mighty Networks vs. Discord: Which Is Best for Your Community?
How to Build a Discord Community in 7 Steps
Mighty Networks vs. Facebook Groups
8 Major Disadvantages of Facebook Groups
The 7 Best Alternatives to Circle.so
The Best BuddyBoss Alternatives
Geneva vs. Mighty Networks
Tribe vs. Mighty Networks
How to Evaluate Community Platforms
What to Look for in Private Community Software (+3 Options)
Slack vs. Circle
Why You Should Use a White Label Social Network Platform
The 3 Best Geneva Chat Alternatives
Mighty Networks vs. Circle
The Best Community Building Platform
Slack vs Discord: The Best Pick for Communities
The Best Modern Community Platforms in 2022
The 8 Best Alternatives to Substack for 2022
The Best Tribe Alternatives in 2022
The 4 Best Mastermind Group Platforms of 2022
Your Guide to Community Platforms for Creators
9 Best Online Community Platforms of 2022 (Ranked)
7 Best Community Website Software Options for 2022 (+ 14 Ideas)
The 6 Best Slack Alternatives for a Thriving Community (2022)
The 7 Best Facebook Group Alternatives in 2022
Growing Your Community
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
How to Monetize a Community
10 Secrets for Creating a Thriving Community in 2022
Managing Your Community
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2022
How to Measure Community Engagement
The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
12 Simple Community Management Best Practices for 2022
9 Secrets to Increase Online Community Engagement (2022)
7 Community Management Software Picks for 2022
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2022
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2022
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2022
5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2022
5 Secrets to Choosing the Right Online Course Name
How to Build an Online Course that Sells
7 Best Practices for Creating Online Courses in 2022
How to Create and Sell Online Courses With Mighty Networks
How to Engage Students in Online Courses (7 Pro Tips)
4 Alternatives to Profi for 2022
How to Build an Online Course Without Coding (9 Steps)
Can You Still Make Money with Online Courses in 2022?
The Importance of Community in Online Courses
How to Make Money Selling Courses Online
How to Teach Online Courses (10 Steps)
The Ins & Outs of Online Course Hosting
How to Create a Cohort-Based Course
What Makes a Cohort-Based Course Different?
How to Sell Courses Online in 11 Steps (+ 5 Success Stories)
How to Start an Online Training Business (4 Steps)
How to Price Online Courses (Our 2022 Guide)
How to Set Up Online Courses on a Mighty Network
How to Bring Your Courses and Community to a Mighty Network
The Ultimate Guide to Creating an Online Course
Finding the Right Course Platform
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2022?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2022
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2022?
Podia vs. Kajabi: Which Is Right for You in 2022?
The 5 Best Podia Alternatives for 2022
4 Top Online Courses App Options for 2022
Podia vs. Mighty Networks - Where to Build Your Course in 2022
The 7 Best Online Course Platforms of 2022
Teachable vs. Udemy – Which Is Best in 2022?
Maven vs. Mighty Networks
Kajabi vs. Thinkific
Teachable vs. Mighty Networks
Teachable + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Kajabi + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Thinkific + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
What You Need in a Cohort-Based Course Platform
Skillshare vs. Udemy
Where to Sell Online Courses - 9 Best Platforms for 2022
Thinkific vs Teachable – The Ultimate Comparison for 2022
The Best Online Teaching Platform
Kajabi vs. Teachable
10 Best Online Course Creation Software Options for 2022
The 6 Best Skillshare Alternatives for 2022
The 4 Best Alternatives to Thinkific in 2022
What to Look For in an Online Course Builder
The 3 Best Alternatives to Udemy for Creating an Online Course in 2022
The 6 Best Alternatives to Teachable in 2022
The 6 Best Kajabi Alternatives of 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Kajabi
Launching an Online Course
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2022
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 3 Best Patreon Alternatives
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2022
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2022
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 10 Examples)
The 5 Best Mighty Networks Alternatives for 2022
Online Church Membership Software
5 Best Group Coaching Software Picks for 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2022)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2022
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2022)
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2022
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2022
How to Price a Membership Site in 2022
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2022
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
How to Start a Membership Website Business in 6 Steps
8 Tips for How to Market a Membership Website
How to Build a No-Code Membership Site in 2022 (7 Steps)
How to Make a Paid Membership Site
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2022 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2022 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2022 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
How to Make Money Blogging
How to Create a Subscription Site in 5 Steps
The Guide to Generating Recurring Business Income
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2022
Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2022 (5 Options)
Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2022?
The Ultimate Guide to the Creator Economy
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2022
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2022?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2022
Virtual Conference Platform
What Are the Best Alternatives to Hopin?
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2022
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
How to Host a Virtual Event (2022 Guide)
How to Host a Virtual Conference

Kajabi vs. Thinkific

For entrepreneurs seeking to build awesome online courses, Kajabi and Thinkific are popular choices. But which one is best for your business? Let’s find out.

Resources confeti background

There’s almost no limit to where we’re seeing online courses pop up. Influencers monetizing a following. Skill masters looking to teach others. College professors looking to bring their lessons online. Companies looking to teach their employees.


Pretty much everyone is jumping on. Maybe that’s why online learning is destined to be a $1 Trillion industry by 2030.


And if you’re looking to build an online course, you’ve probably come up against one of the toughest questions there is: Where do you build it?


With the explosion of online learning has come an explosion of online courses platforms. This is awesome because these platforms have given many people an opportunity to jump into the world of online learning and share their perspectives and expertise with others. But it can be intimidating to pick where to start.


Two of those platforms—Kajabi and Thinkific—have drawn a great number of creators and entrepreneurs looking for a robust online course-building tool. Which, of course, begs the question: Which is better?


In this article, we’ll explore what online course platforms are and compare two popular options Kajabi vs. Thinkific.


If you want more support in building your online course and community, come join OUR Mighty Community for free and meet other new and established community owners! We’d love to meet you. Join for free!





In this article...



1. What is an online course platform?


An online course platform is a software service that provides a learning management system (LMS) for teaching virtual courses. It may allow asynchronous or synchronous teaching (or both), and most course platforms give you the ability to structure a syllabus, add content and videos, test with quizzes and assessments, as well as a payment gateway for sales.


Online course platforms are popular because they are easy to use and much more affordable than building some type of LMS on your own. They also provide many features that would otherwise be hard to develop yourself (even with programming knowledge). By using one of these course creation platforms, you’re giving yourself more time to focus on creating quality content and real bonds within your community.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


2. Kajabi vs. Thinkific: Who are they?


Both Kajabi and Thinkific offer creators and entrepreneurs powerful solutions for building online courses, but their approaches are very different. So before we go too far in-depth into our analysis, let’s take a moment and explain what these platforms are known for.


Kajabi


Kajabi is an online course platform that heavily focuses on the marketing and selling of online courses.


Kajabi app


Their platform has developed extensive marketing and sales tools to couple with their online course builder so creators can make informed decisions about their business. This means that Kajabi has put a lot of resources into developing tools for email creation and integration, landing page design, sales, and monetization, so more people can see and buy your course


Thinkific


Thinkific is an online course platform that has doubled down on content creation tools. When you build an online course on Thinkific, you’ll have access to a wide array of third-party integrations to create content. Where Kajabi shines is in its marketing tools, Thinkific has put a lot more work into its LMS – but let’s not get ahead of ourselves here.


Thinkific- Course Builder


Thinkific gives users options for delivering your courses, whether it’s through a drip method (where you release material as you create it) or all at once.


Both Thinkific and Kajabi were primarily designed for asynchronous courses, and that’s what they do best.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


3. Kajabi vs. Thinkific: Judgment criteria


As you’re considering which online course platform is the best fit for your business, think about what you’re looking for in a platform. Whether you choose Kajabi or Thikific or some other platform, your job is much easier when you have a clear idea of what you’re looking for and how your options stack up. Here’s what we’re looking for:



  • Features and customization: A good course platform should let you teach in different ways, give you content flexibility, and let you add your own brand and style.

  • Monetization and business options: A good LMS is vital, but so are solid business tools to actually monetize your course. We’ll look at which of these two gives you the best business.

  • Price: Which has the better price-to-value ratio?

  • Apps and access: We’ll compare how Kajabi and Thinkific stack up when it comes to apps and getting your course into the hands of students.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


4. Kajabi vs. Thinkific: Features and customization


Here we’ll compare Thinkific vs. Kajabi’s features and customization to determine which one offers you more.


Kajabi


If we had to sum up Kajabi, it would be that it’s an okay course platform with a powerhouse marketing system (which we’ll talk about next). In terms of course building, Kajabi gives you lots of templates to start with – which is great. Users can choose the one that fits their online course. The course platform itself comes with some standard content options like video and text, as well as a few delivery options like dripping content.


The other thing Kajabi does, in addition to courses, is that it gives you the option to add things like a coaching program to your offerings. This gives you a bit of extra functionality for your business and different ways to serve your customers.


The one big downside of Kajabi’s features is that the community platform is pretty limited. They do have options for connecting your students together through discussion board-type spaces, but it’s not robust and makes it hard to build real engagement. It’s basically a static discussion board. It also notably really lacks functionality for live streaming – it’s sort of possible but only by adding a specific product and using a YouTube integration.


All this means that the LMS Kajabi offers is good, not great, and the inability to really immerse your course in a virtual community makes Kajabi a better option for static or asynchronous courses.


Thinkific


With Thinkific, you have the option to start out on a free plan and start building your online course. They have some solid tools such as quiz creation options, feedback surveys, and the ability to post both text and video content. Additionally, you can create discussion boards and a custom course website.


The place where Thinkific wins the features comparison is with community. The LMS options of both platforms are somewhat comparable – although Thinkific’s LMS is probably a bit better. But by adding a community option that you can brand with your own colors, imagery, and a custom domain, it gives you something to deliver to your audience that goes beyond a simple asynchronous course. The community is not the most comprehensive community platform, but it does have subgroups called spaces, which are virtual rooms within the community. These add to your ability to serve students, you could create dedicated tutorial groups, drop homework in, or hold office hours.


Thinkific Course


Like Kajabi, Thinkific hasn’t really put in the features for live streaming and synchronous courses. You can link to a live stream that you host somewhere else, but Thinkific is missing native live streaming.


The winner: When it comes to comparing Thinkific vs. Kajabi on features alone, Thinkific is the clear winner. It gives you a better LMS, more customization, and pretty decent community options.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


5. Kajabi vs. Thinkific: Monetization and marketing


Another important category to consider with online course platforms is how you can monetize your content and create a business around your courses. In this section, we’ll talk about what each platform gives you for marketing your online course, as well as sales features.


Kajabi


Kajabi shines with its marketing features. With Kajabi, users can design landing pages, sales pages, email drip campaigns, and much more. It has a bunch of built-in tricks like funnels, upsells, and cart abandonment recapture. And between Kajabi and Thinkific, Kajabi’s platform offers many more integrations.


In terms of monetization, Kajabi specializes in 4 types of monetization: mini-courses, online courses, memberships, and coaching programs. There are different ways to sell and bundle them, for example, courses can be sold at a one-time, monthly, or annual fee. They also provide options for recurring payments in the form of subscriptions and memberships.


Kajabi Product Options


Thinkific


Monetization will be a major factor in deciding between Thinkific or Kajabi. Luckily, Thinkific gives its creators a solid set of options for figuring out the best way to price your course. As with Kajabi, you can build landing pages and it gives you some marketing tools. You’ll be able to charge subscription fees and offer paid memberships, in addition to supplementing your sales offering with coupons, and discounts for new and old members.


The winner: Kajabi and Thinkific both offer interesting yet similar takes on their monetization offerings. However, Kajabi edges Thinkific out with this section by virtue of its powerhouse marketing features. BUT it costs a lot more, and that’s what we’ll talk about next.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


6. Kajabi vs. Thinkific: Price


Last but DEFINITELY not least, let’s talk about the price for each of these platforms.


Kajabi is expensive, there’s no way around it. Their cheapest plan starts at $149/month and is limited in terms of what you can do. Their most popular plan is the “Growth” tier which is $199/month and gives creators access to unlimited landing pages, marketing emails, Kajabi University (a resource center where you can read articles and guides), and more.


Kajabi Monthly Pricing


Thinkific is much more affordable than Kajabi with their most popular plan being $79/month. You can also sell your knowledge to your members in the form of digital downloads, full course bundles, and more. To make the deal a bit sweeter, Thinkific doesn’t charge a transaction fee either and accepts 100+ currencies. It also has a limited, free option to give you a sense of what the platform offers.
So, at the end of the day, you’ll need to compare the features you want with the price you’re willing to pay.


7. Kajabi vs. Thinkific: Native mobile app


Finally, choosing an online course platform with a native mobile app will be critical to keeping your business relevant as time goes on. Let’s unpack how these two platforms compare.


Kajabi


Kajabi has a mobile app that is available on both iOS and Android. This is great because it will allow all of your members to access your online courses in whatever way suits them. You’ll be able to alert members of new activity on your course too through push notifications.

Creators can respond and react to posts right through the app, and anyone who is enrolled will be able to engage with course content through their mobile devices as well.


Thinkific


Thinkific, unfortunately, doesn’t offer a mobile app. This is a pretty big omission and one that shouldn’t be considered lightly in your decision-making process.


The winner: Between Kajabi vs. Thinkific the answer is clear for who wins this category: Kajabi. They offer a mobile app that is fairly easy to use and available to many.


8. Kajabi vs. Thinkific: The winner


While both platforms offer a lot of great features for creators to build online courses, it seems that outside of pricing, Kajabi is the better of the two choices. It has a similar LMS and a powerful marketing platform. It also has apps, which Thinkific doesn’t. BUT it really doesn’t have community features and it’s really expensive.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.





9. Want a better option?


So what if there was a platform that brought together a powerful LMS that gave you the best features of both Kajabi + Thinkific AND gave you even more features? Mighty Networks comes with:



  • A powerful LMS

  • Built-in live streaming (letting you host synchronous courses AND “go live” to your students whenever you want)

  • A powerful community engine with all types of content, user profiles, polls and questions, and more.

  • Integrated live events and 1-click Zoom integration.

  • Courses, groups, community, subgroups, and more ways to monetize and bundle your content.

  • An app for every device, and totally white-label apps for established course businesses.












Feature

Kajabi

Thinkific

Mighty Networks

LMS

Icon checked
Icon checked
Icon checked

Build Course Communities

Limited

Icon checked
Icon checked

Custom Landing Pages

Icon checked
Icon checked
Icon checked

Native Live Streaming

Icon not checked
Icon not checked
Icon checked

Built-In Apps

Icon checked
Icon not checked
Icon checked

White-Label Apps

Icon not checked
Icon not checked
Icon checked




Feature Item 2 - Courses


At Mighty Networks, we’ve built the best online course experience out there and offer you a robust set of tools for community building. When you choose to build your course on Thinkific or Kajabi, you’re just restricting yourself. Here are just a few more of the many things you can do with Mighty Networks:



  • Offer paid memberships.

  • Have your own branded app that is accessible in the App Store and Google Play store.

  • You can post videos, images, and audio clips.

  • Natively live stream and store video within your Mighty Network.

  • Create polls, discussion boards, quizzes, and Q&As.

  • Build fully customizable online courses with dedicated community spaces.


That’s a lot of features, and on top of all of the things you build on your Mighty Network are available across the web, iOS, and Android. More customization, flexibility, and mobility sounds pretty great, right?


Time to start building!


Ready to launch your online course and community?


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.

Join Mighty Community

Learn the principles of Community Design™ (and see them in action) alongside thousands of creators and entrepreneurs. It's free to join!

Join Now