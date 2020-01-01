If the time has come for your brand to build a mobile app, you’re probably facing some tough decisions. With more and more options out there for app building, it can be intimidating to actually know where to start.





The good news is that it's never been easier to build your own app. There are a ton of white-label options that will give you the capability to serve up your products and services for the people who need them most.





In this post, we're going to walk you through the five best white-label app builders of 2022. No matter what your particular need is, there's something on this list for everyone!





What is a white-label app builder?





A white-label app builder is a piece of software that lets you create your own mobile app. Unlike app creation in the past, where you had to hire a developer to try to build everything from scratch, white-label app builders recognize that a lot of brands need similar things from their apps. As a result, these companies have created software that delivers all the capabilities of a great app, while letting a brand totally customize it. This means that, in terms of a customer's experience, they’ll never know they aren't on a made-from-scratch app.





Who should choose a white-label app builder?





It might seem counter-intuitive sometimes, but using a white-label app builder is often a way to get a better product than hiring a developer. This means that the vast majority of creators, brands, companies, and organizations who are looking for an app should use a white label builder. The reasons for this are pretty simple. White label app builders deliver beautiful, responsive apps. The companies that build white-label apps do this all the time, specializing in their specific niche. This means that you are actually going to get a much better product than if you tried to hire a developer to do this from scratch. And, since a white-label app builder usually costs less than custom app development, it's a pretty obvious choice.





The 5 best white label app builders of 2022





Mighty Pro





Best all-in-one for communities









If you are a creator or brand that needs an amazing community space for your customers or audience, you NEED Mighty Pro. As the white-label app solution driven by the top community software, Mighty Networks, Mighty Pro gives you total white-label capabilities.





You can bring your members together under your own app, which they can access from either the iOS store or the Google Play Store. Your branded app will come with a community as its base. From this, you can sell memberships, create subgroups, launch courses, live stream and host great live events. It’s an all-in-one with all of the functionality you could ever need for an incredible community. And the Mighty Pro team will take care of most of the work for you–you just bring your own brand.





Mighty Pro is the platform behind some of the top creator communities in the world. It's the app builder Adriene Mishler used to create an awesome brand community for her 10 million YouTube subscribers. It's also the platform TedX uses to bring its contributors together.





With tons of potential applications, from customer communities to thriving alumni networks, Mighty Pro is the white label app builder you need if you have a community behind your brand.





Appy Pie





Best for local businesses





While some local businesses have had their own apps for a few years, it wasn't always obvious that they needed them. Then the pandemic hit, and they realized why having an app was an absolute must.





If you run a local business and are looking for an app for your brand, check out Appy Pie. Appy Pie is the most popular white-label app builder for local businesses, with a drag-and-drop interface and all the features you would need for serving your local customers. For example, if you have a restaurant, you could add a menu and online ordering. If you run a service-based business like a doctor’s office, you could have appointment booking or invoicing in your app.





With a ton of different features and use-cases, Appy Pie is the best option for brick-and-mortar businesses trying to bring their products or services to their local customers.





Appian





Best for medium to large companies looking for internal solutions





There are a lot of different use cases for apps, and medium to large enterprises are often looking for apps to customize and streamline their internal processes. These white-label app options are not usually for external customer use. Instead, they help to simplify and manage the workload of employees.





One of the best white label app builders for corporate applications is Appian. Appian prides itself in offering solutions for a ton of different verticals, with ready-made options for apps that could help you streamline operations, track supply chains, or manage products.





Zoho Creator





Best for medium to large companies with field applications





Zoho Creator is actually similar to Appian, but it deserves a mention here too. It has many of the same corporate applications for medium to large companies. But one of the other things Zoho is good at is field applications. For example, if you have delivery drivers who need to create invoices from their trucks, Zoho Creator might be the choice to build an app that does this.





Here are Zoho’s 3 lines of business:







Business apps for internal processes (like Appian)



Line-of-business applications for day-to-day operations (e.g. project management or invoicing)



Customer support apps







As a white-label app solution, Zoho also gives you what you need to add your own branding to each of these applications, and is, therefore, a great option for enterprise apps.





Quixy





Best corporate do-it-yourself solution





There's one more corporate white-label app builder we should mention here: Quixy. Quixy is similar to some of the options we've already discussed, but they have a slightly different philosophy of white-label app building. While Appian and Zoho Creator do a lot of the work for you, Quixy champions a process they call “citizen development.” This means that they want to empower your employees to become app developers. They suggest that the people who are best suited to building apps are the people who are going to use them every day. Their drag-and-drop builder is specifically made so that your employees can build their own apps.





If you agree with this philosophy and have the time and human resources to assign employees to a project where they can build their own app, Quixy might be the solution you need.





Conclusion





We hope that this article has convinced you that it's a fantastic time to be building your own app. With the many white-label app builders out there, there's definitely something for everybody.