Email image popup

Community Curious?

Share your email and we’ll send you our 6-part educational series, which kicks off with our groundbreaking framework for the “Life of a Community” that will help you look around the corner.

BONUS: We’ll also include thousands of dollars of bonuses and extras — absolutely free—including expert scripts and step-by-step guides!

Thank you!

Your first free resource will be on its way to your inbox soon.

We can’t wait to see what you create.

Something went wrong!

Please, try again later.

FeaturesPricingAboutMighty Pro
Sign In
Start Your Free Trial

Building Your Brand

How To Start a Podcast in 2024

Podcasting is an incredible platform for a creator to make your voice heard. Here are 5 steps to get you started.

By The Mighty Team

October 30, 2023

8 min read

IN THIS ARTICLE

    SHARE

    Whether you're passionate about storytelling, sharing knowledge, or connecting with an audience, podcasting is an incredible platform for a creator to make your voice heard. But getting things up and running can sometimes feel intimidating. Fortunately, it’s much simpler than you might expect.


    In this post, we’ll walk you through 5 steps to starting a podcast.





    ((toc))


    Step 1: Concept & Branding


    This is all about the idea. What’s the concept for your show and who is your intended audience? This is often the toughest step to getting started, so it’s a good idea to take some time and brainstorm several ideas, angles, or approaches. From there, see if you can break each potential idea out into episodes.


    Find something you can talk about for a while


    Did you know that most podcasts stop after 7 episodes? Try to find a concept that lends itself to more than 7 ideas so that you know your show “has legs” and you can keep podcasting as long as you’d like!


    This is going to be a mix of finding your Ideal Listener, figuring out the person you want to talk to AND identifying what it is you’ve got to say.


    One famous question is: “What could you talk about, without preparation, without notes for 15 minutes?”
    This can be a good prompt. BUT It isn’t the only way to think about a podcast. If you’ve got something you’re interested in talking about and a vision to take you beyond 7 episodes, it might be the perfect fit.


    Choose a title


    Once you’ve got a concept you’re happy with, it’s time to think of a title for your show. Great podcast titles are catchy and memorable– imagine someone telling their friend about your show: is your title easy for them to remember and share?


    Find some cover art


    You’ll also need cover art for your show. This helps people choose whether to listen, so it’s important.



    • Podcast artwork is typically 3000 x 3000 pixels and can be as simple or as complex as you like.

    • You can use free design tools like Canva, paid options like Adobe Photoshop, or even take it further and hire a professional designer.

    • You can change your podcast artwork anytime, so don’t feel too much pressure to get it perfect right away.


    You can even have separate artwork for each episode if you’d like!


    Step 2: Planning


    Now that your concept and branding are solid, the next step is to outline your episode ideas. Having a content plan will keep you organized and make recording sessions smoother. Decide on the format for your episodes – solo discussions, interviews, storytelling, or a mix of them all.


    You can choose your presentation style too. Some podcasters use scripts that are read word-for-word, while others stick to a bullet-point style outline. There’s no right or wrong, so just go with what works best for you and your show.


    There’s a ton of software and apps to help you keep things organized, but a cloud-based app like Google Docs or Apple Notes that syncs between devices is best because you can access your show ideas from anywhere and add to or edit them from multiple devices. Google Docs is great for collaboration if you’re working with a team or cohost.


    Don’t stress about proper formatting too much at this point– just make sure everything makes sense to you and anyone else working on the show.
    If possible, outline more than one episode to get things off to a strong start. Again, the more time you spend on the planning phase, the easier everything else will be.


    Start Your Free Trial


    Step 3: Production


    Now is the time to dive in and record your show!


    This is where you might find yourself feeling a bit overwhelmed by all of the options when it comes to equipment and software. Just remember: keep things simple!


    If you prefer, you can watch this video on how to set up your audio for podcasting.





    If all you’ve got is your phone, you can use a Voice Memo or recording app and essentially create a podcast studio in the palm of your hand.


    But if you want to take things further, there are a few important things to consider when it comes to equipment.


    You don't need a fancy studio, but investing in a good-quality microphone, headphones, and recording software can significantly improve your podcast's sound quality. Make sure to find a quiet space for recording to minimize background noise.


    Here are some of the microphone options:


    USB Mics


    USB microphones are the simplest way to upgrade your sound quality. They connect to your computer (or even a tablet/phone) and let you record into audio the software of your choice.


    There are a lot of great USB mic options out there, but one great option is the Sennheiser Profile. It’s affordable, sounds incredible, and has all the physical controls you need to adjust your sound without needing to dive into computer menus and settings. It’s a great option for a solo podcast. There’s a 3.5mm headphone output on the back for monitoring.


    Any headphones will work, but one good set is the RØDE NTH-100’s because they’re super comfortable and give a very accurate sound that helps me dial in audio that will sound good on a variety of different speakers and devices.


    XLR Mics


    If you’re working with a cohost or guests, or you just want to take your audio production a bit further, that’s where XLR mics come into play. These are professional-style microphones that require a mixer or interface to work. The Shure SM7B is a legendary broadcast and podcast microphone, but other options like the Lewitt LCT240 or Rode Procaster also sound incredible and are a bit more affordable.


    A simple interface like the Focusrite Vocaster Two will let you connect one or two XLR microphones to your computer, while more advanced mixers like the Rodecaster Pro will let you connect more microphones, add effects, and even record internally without the need for a computer.


    Recording apps


    There are quite a few free recording apps available like GarageBand and Audacity, that are more than capable of producing excellent podcasts. Paid software like Logic Pro or Adobe Audition can allow you to take things further if you’d like, but aren’t required.


    While recording, try your best to speak clearly and confidently, and don't be afraid to show your personality. Take breaks if you need to! After recording, you’ll use editing software to trim any mistakes or pauses, so don’t be too hard on yourself if you make mistakes. But remember, a few natural hiccups can make your podcast feel more genuine.


    Step 4: Editing


    Now that you’ve recorded your show, it’s time to edit!


    Editing is a skill that you’ll develop over time, but the basics are pretty simple: You’re essentially just cutting out any egregious mistakes, adding in interesting elements like music or sound clips, and maybe making a few adjustments to the audio itself to help things sound their best.


    How heavily you edit your show is entirely up to you. Some people do little to no editing, while others create layers upon layers of highly edited audio. There’s no right or wrong, but if you’re just starting out it’s usually a good idea to keep things simple.


    If you’re adding music, be sure that you’re legally able to use it. A subscription to a royalty-free music service might be a worthwhile investment. Artlist and Epidemic Sound are two options, but there are many options out there.


    Once you’re finished editing, export your show as a .wav or .mp3 file. Either one will work, but .wav files are usually a little higher quality, while .mp3s take up less space.
    Now that you’ve got your show recorded and edited, it’s time to share it with the world!


    Step 5: Hosting & Distribution


    Sharing your podcast requires a podcast hosting service. Once again, there are a ton of options out there, some free and some paid.


    A podcast host allows you to upload the file of your episode and then have it sent to all of the many different podcast directories like Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, and more.


    Every podcast host will help you submit your show to different directories. The process is very simple, but it does vary a tiny bit from host to host.



    • Free hosting platforms like Spotify for Podcasters allow you to share your show, view analytics, and even monetize with ads all for free!

    • Paid hosting platforms offer all that along with a bit more premium customer service and analytic options.


    It’s definitely a good idea to browse different hosts to see which one offers the best features for your needs. I’ve used Buzzsprout for many years and can’t recommend them enough, but Spotify for Podcasters is also a great option for anyone looking for a free host.


    You can change podcast hosts at any time, so just pick whatever seems best for now.


    Once you’ve selected your podcast host, it’s time to upload your episode(s), add descriptions and artwork, and publish your show! You can publish episodes immediately or schedule them in advance. Some people record and schedule entire batches of episodes all at once.


    Start Your Free Trial


    Wrap Up


    And that’s it! You’re now officially a podcaster! Share your show with the world and connect with your listener audience– and as you grow, think about monetizing your podcast too.


    Remember, the key ingredients of a great podcast are passion, dedication, and a willingness to learn and improve along the way. So, go ahead and share your unique voice with the world.


    Mighty Networks - Graphics - Courses and live streaming - Galaxy DAO


    And if you want to spin your podcast into an online community, come give Mighty a try. You can mix content and community with courses, live events, and commerce– it’s the perfect place to bring podcast listeners together.


    Try it free for 14 days!

    Ready to start building your community?

    Start Your Own Mighty Network Today!No credit card required.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Join Mighty Community

    Learn the principles of Community Design™ (and see them in action) alongside thousands of creators and entrepreneurs. It's free to join!

    Join Now
    screenshot
    Building a Website
    Creating a Website
    The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2023
    The New Way to Build a Website
    The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2023)
    How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
    The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
    View All
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    7 Best Membership Website Builders of 2023 (+ How Build One)
    Where to Host Your Website
    5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
    5 WordPress Alternatives for 2023
    4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2023
    The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
    Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
    View All
    Building Your Brand
    Growing Your Community
    What Is the Network Effect? Our Crash Course for 2023
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    How To Start a Podcast in 2024
    How to Start a Life-Coaching Business Online (2023 Guide)
    How to Grow Your Online Personal Training Business (Ultimate Guide - 2023)
    How to Build an Email List on Facebook in 2023
    14 Email List Building Strategies for 2023
    View All
    Community
    Building an Online Course
    What Is Community-Based Learning? A Short Guide
    Building or Moving Your Community
    How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2023
    Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2023
    The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2023
    18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2023
    11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
    View All
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    What Is A Forum? A Beginner’s Guide (Definition + Examples)
    6 Steps to a Thriving Mastermind Group Coaching Business
    The Best Membership Software for Nonprofits (5 Options)
    The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2023
    The 14 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2023
    View All
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    Profi vs. Mighty Networks
    Finding Your Community's Home
    Mighty Networks vs. Honeycommb
    6 Honeycommb Alternatives for 2023
    What Is Cultural Software? Our 2023 Guide
    Mighty Networks vs. Skool: Which to Choose for Community and Courses
    Twitter vs. Mastodon: Which Is Right You? (+ a Better Alternative)
    View All
    Growing Your Community
    13 Benefits of Online Communities (2023)
    11 Community Engagement Ideas to Steal This Week
    9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
    5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
    11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
    View All
    Managing Your Community
    How to Build a Brand Community – Our 2023 Guide
    The Best Community Chat App of 2023 (13 Options)
    Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
    How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
    14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2023
    View All
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    Why You Need A Community Flywheel (+ How To Build One in 2023)
    Everything You Need to Know About an Online Community (2023)
    5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
    Course Creators
    Monetizing Your Digital Business
    Digital Creator: What Is It & How To Become One (2023)
    Courses
    Building an Online Course
    How to Make a Digital Course in 2023 (9 Steps)
    10 Profitable Online Course Niches for 2023
    A Beginner’s Guide to Equipment for Online Courses (2023)
    How to Make Online Video Courses – 2023 Quick Guide
    How to Make a Tutorial Video - A Short Guide for 2023
    View All
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    How to Migrate From Teachable in 2023 (and where to go)
    5 Maven Alternatives for 2023
    The Best Online Video Course Software (6 Options)
    Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2023?
    5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2023
    View All
    Launching an Online Course
    Secrets to a Great Online Course Funnel (+ the Best One for 2023)
    How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
    5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2023
    11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
    Creating an App
    Developing a Mobile App
    What Is a Native App? (A Beginner’s Guide + Examples)
    Memberships & Subscriptions
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    The 10 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2023
    15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2023)
    Growing Your Community
    115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2023 (Our Ultimate Guide!)
    How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel (2023 Guide)
    Managing a Membership Site
    10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2023
    6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
    12 Best Membership Management Software Options (2023)
    Managing Your Community
    14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program
    Starting a Membership Site
    How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2023
    10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2023
    How to Price a Membership Site in 2023
    7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2023
    The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
    View All
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    Group Coaching 101: Starting Your Business in 2023
    How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
    Monetization
    Monetizing Your Digital Business
    What Is a Digital Nomad? A Complete Guide + Careers Options (2023)
    What Is Passive Income? All You Need to Know for 2023
    Monetize. Monetization. How It Works + Examples (2023)
    What Are Digital Goods? Beginners Guide + Examples
    A Beginner's Guide to Digital Products
    View All
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    A Guide to High-Ticket Sales (2023)
    What Is a Paywall? Everything You Need to Know for 2023
    6 Repeat Business Ideas to Rock 2023
    Our Guide to Bootstrapping Your Business in 2023
    5 Ways to Monetize Your Audience in 2023
    View All
    Professional Networks
    Growing Your Community
    What Is a Mastermind Group? All You Need to Know (2023)
    Virtual Events
    Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
    Our Ultimate Intro to Virtual Events–All You Need to Know in 2023
    5 Alternatives to Run the World
    The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2023
    What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2023?
    The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2023
    View All
    Making Your Virtual Event a Success
    Virtual Conferences – A Guide for 2023
    A Guide to Live Streaming for Creators (+ 5 Platforms)
    10 Great Streaming Tips for Content Creators
    21 Virtual Event Ideas
    11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2023
    View All
    View All Articles
    Building a Website
    Creating a Website
    The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2023
    The New Way to Build a Website
    The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2023)
    How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
    The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    7 Best Membership Website Builders of 2023 (+ How Build One)
    Where to Host Your Website
    5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
    5 WordPress Alternatives for 2023
    4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2023
    The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
    Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
    The 5 Best Online Course Platforms for Coaches
    The Best Alternatives to Wix in 2023
    7 Awesome No-Code Website Builders for Creators (2023 List)
    The 4 Best Squarespace Alternatives in 2023
    Building Your Brand
    Growing Your Community
    What Is the Network Effect? Our Crash Course for 2023
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    How To Start a Podcast in 2024
    How to Start a Life-Coaching Business Online (2023 Guide)
    How to Grow Your Online Personal Training Business (Ultimate Guide - 2023)
    How to Build an Email List on Facebook in 2023
    14 Email List Building Strategies for 2023
    22 Ways to Grow Your Brand in 2023
    How to Build a Personal Brand in 2023
    The 15 Best Content Creation Platforms of 2023
    How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
    How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
    How to Create a Network Effect
    Community
    Building an Online Course
    What Is Community-Based Learning? A Short Guide
    Building or Moving Your Community
    How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2023
    Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2023
    The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2023
    18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2023
    11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
    How to Start a Mastermind Group (10 Steps)
    The Definitive Guide to Moving an Online Community
    11 Types of Online Communities That Thrive
    How to Pick the Best Community Platform for Your Brand
    How to Start an Online Community Forum
    4 Awesome Online Community Website Examples
    How to Create a Private Social Network in 5 Easy Steps
    How to Get Started on a Modern Community Platform (5 Steps)
    How to Build a Fan Base and Turn it Into a Community
    How to Create a Virtual Community in 2023 in 6 Easy Steps
    How to Grow a Facebook Group & Increase Engagement
    How to Delete a Facebook Group in 5 Easy Steps
    How to Build a Community Site in 6 Steps
    How to Create a Micro-Community
    The Ultimate Guide to Building an Online Community in 2023
    How to Start a Community From Scratch in 2023
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    What Is A Forum? A Beginner’s Guide (Definition + Examples)
    6 Steps to a Thriving Mastermind Group Coaching Business
    The Best Membership Software for Nonprofits (5 Options)
    The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2023
    The 14 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2023
    10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 9 Examples)
    The 5 Best Mighty Networks Alternatives for 2023
    Online Church Membership Software
    5 Best Group Coaching Software Picks for 2023
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    Profi vs. Mighty Networks
    Finding Your Community's Home
    Mighty Networks vs. Honeycommb
    6 Honeycommb Alternatives for 2023
    What Is Cultural Software? Our 2023 Guide
    Mighty Networks vs. Skool: Which to Choose for Community and Courses
    Twitter vs. Mastodon: Which Is Right You? (+ a Better Alternative)
    20 Telegram Alternatives to Chat With in 2023
    Passion.io vs. Mighty Networks: Where to Launch Your Online Business in 2023
    Scenes vs. Mighty Networks: Which Is Better in 2023?
    5 Higher Logic Alternatives for an Amazing Community
    5 Mobilize Alternatives for an Amazing Community
    Mighty Networks vs. Higher Logic: Where to Build Your Community in 2023
    Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2023?
    6 Memberful Alternatives for 2023
    7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2023
    6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2023
    Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2023
    The 6 Best Social Community Software Options of 2023
    The 18 Best Alternatives to Discord for 2023
    How to Choose an Online Community Creator + 4 Options
    The 17 Best Online Coaching Platforms of 2023
    Disciple vs. Mighty Networks - Which is Best in 2023?
    Mighty Networks vs. Discord: Which Is Best for Your Community?
    How to Build a Discord Community in 7 Steps (2023)
    Mighty Networks vs. Facebook Groups
    8 Major Disadvantages of Facebook Groups
    The 13 Best Alternatives to Circle.so
    The Best BuddyBoss Alternatives
    Geneva vs. Mighty Networks
    Tribe vs. Mighty Networks
    How to Evaluate Community Platforms
    What to Look for in Private Community Software (+3 Options)
    Slack vs. Circle
    Why You Should Use a White Label Social Network Platform
    The 11 Best Geneva Chat Alternatives
    Mighty Networks vs. Circle: Which Is the Better Community Platform in 2023?
    Slack vs Discord: Which is Best? (2023)
    The Best Modern Community Platforms in 2023
    The 11 Best Alternatives to Substack for 2023
    The Best Tribe Alternatives in 2023
    The 4 Best Mastermind Group Platforms of 2023
    Your Guide to Community Platforms for Creators
    15 Best Online Community Platforms of 2023 (Ranked)
    7 Best Community Website Software Options for 2023 (+ 13 Ideas)
    The 6 Best Slack Alternatives for a Thriving Community (2023)
    The 17 Best Facebook Group Alternatives in 2023
    The 13 Best Patreon Alternatives
    Growing Your Community
    13 Benefits of Online Communities (2023)
    11 Community Engagement Ideas to Steal This Week
    9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
    5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
    11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
    How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
    10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
    How to Monetize a Community
    10 Secrets for Creating a Thriving Community in 2023
    Managing Your Community
    How to Build a Brand Community – Our 2023 Guide
    The Best Community Chat App of 2023 (13 Options)
    Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
    How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
    14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2023
    How to Measure Community Engagement
    The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
    12 Simple Community Management Best Practices for 2023
    9 Secrets to Increase Online Community Engagement (2023)
    7 Community Management Software Picks for 2023
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    Why You Need A Community Flywheel (+ How To Build One in 2023)
    Everything You Need to Know About an Online Community (2023)
    5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
    Course Creators
    Monetizing Your Digital Business
    Digital Creator: What Is It & How To Become One (2023)
    Courses
    Building an Online Course
    How to Make a Digital Course in 2023 (9 Steps)
    10 Profitable Online Course Niches for 2023
    A Beginner’s Guide to Equipment for Online Courses (2023)
    How to Make Online Video Courses – 2023 Quick Guide
    How to Make a Tutorial Video - A Short Guide for 2023
    168 Online Course Ideas for 2023
    11 Secrets of Effective Online Course Design (2023)
    How to Develop Online Training Courses – A Short Guide (2023)
    6 Passion.io Alternatives for an Amazing Course App
    A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2023
    How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2023
    6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
    How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2023
    5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2023
    5 Secrets to Choosing the Right Online Course Name
    How to Build an Online Course that Sells
    7 Best Practices for Creating Online Courses in 2023
    How to Engage Students in Online Courses (7 Pro Tips)
    4 Alternatives to Profi for 2023
    How to Build an Online Course Without Coding (9 Steps)
    Can You Still Make Money with Online Courses in 2023?
    The Importance of Community in Online Courses
    How to Make Money Selling Courses Online
    How to Teach Online Courses (10 Steps)
    The Ins & Outs of Online Course Hosting
    How to Create a Cohort-Based Course
    What Makes a Cohort-Based Course Different?
    How to Start an Online Training Business (4 Steps)
    How to Price Online Courses (Our 2023 Guide)
    How to Set Up Online Courses on a Mighty Network
    How to Bring Your Courses and Community to a Mighty Network
    The Ultimate Guide to Creating an Online Course
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    How to Migrate From Teachable in 2023 (and where to go)
    5 Maven Alternatives for 2023
    The Best Online Video Course Software (6 Options)
    Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2023?
    5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2023
    Podia vs. Teachable
    Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
    Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2023?
    Podia vs. Kajabi: Which Is Right for You in 2023?
    The 5 Best Podia Alternatives for 2023
    5 Top Online Courses App Options for 2023
    Podia vs. Mighty Networks - Where to Build Your Course in 2023
    The 7 Best Online Course Platforms of 2023
    Teachable vs. Udemy – Which Is Best in 2023?
    Maven vs. Mighty Networks
    Kajabi vs. Thinkific
    Teachable vs. Mighty Networks
    Teachable + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
    Kajabi + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
    Thinkific + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
    What You Need in a Cohort-Based Course Platform
    Skillshare vs. Udemy
    Where to Sell Online Courses - 11 Best Platforms for 2023
    Thinkific vs Teachable – The Ultimate Comparison for 2023
    The 11 Best Online Teaching Platforms
    Kajabi vs. Teachable
    10 Best Online Course Creation Software Options for 2023
    The 6 Best Skillshare Alternatives for 2023
    The 14 Best Alternatives to Thinkific in 2023
    What to Look For in an Online Course Builder
    The 3 Best Alternatives to Udemy for Creating an Online Course in 2023
    The 6 Best Alternatives to Teachable in 2023
    The 6 Best Kajabi Alternatives of 2023
    Mighty Networks vs. Kajabi
    Launching an Online Course
    Secrets to a Great Online Course Funnel (+ the Best One for 2023)
    How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
    5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2023
    11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
    Creating an App
    Developing a Mobile App
    What Is a Native App? (A Beginner’s Guide + Examples)
    Memberships & Subscriptions
    Finding a Membership Site Platform
    The 10 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2023
    15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
    Finding the Right Course Platform
    9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2023)
    Growing Your Community
    115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2023 (Our Ultimate Guide!)
    How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel (2023 Guide)
    Managing a Membership Site
    10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2023
    6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
    12 Best Membership Management Software Options (2023)
    Managing Your Community
    14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program
    Starting a Membership Site
    How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2023
    10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2023
    How to Price a Membership Site in 2023
    7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2023
    The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
    How to Start a Membership Website Business in 6 Steps
    8 Tips for How to Market a Membership Website
    How to Build a No-Code Membership Site in 2023 (7 Steps)
    How to Make a Paid Membership Site
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    Group Coaching 101: Starting Your Business in 2023
    How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
    Monetization
    Monetizing Your Digital Business
    What Is a Digital Nomad? A Complete Guide + Careers Options (2023)
    What Is Passive Income? All You Need to Know for 2023
    Monetize. Monetization. How It Works + Examples (2023)
    What Are Digital Goods? Beginners Guide + Examples
    A Beginner's Guide to Digital Products
    16 Killer Digital Product Ideas for 2023 (+ How to Launch)
    Quick Guide for How To Use ClickFunnels (7 Steps)
    How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (+45 Digital Products to Sell)
    How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2023 (5 Steps)
    15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2023 (Ranked)
    How to Sell Digital Products
    How to Make Money Blogging
    How to Create a Subscription Site in 5 Steps
    Our Guide to Recurring Revenue (+10 Business Ideas You'll LOVE)
    Turning Your Brand into a Business
    A Guide to High-Ticket Sales (2023)
    What Is a Paywall? Everything You Need to Know for 2023
    6 Repeat Business Ideas to Rock 2023
    Our Guide to Bootstrapping Your Business in 2023
    5 Ways to Monetize Your Audience in 2023
    How to Build a High-Ticket Coaching Funnel
    How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
    5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
    How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2023
    Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2023 (5 Options)
    Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2023?
    The Ultimate Guide to the Creator Economy
    Professional Networks
    Growing Your Community
    What Is a Mastermind Group? All You Need to Know (2023)
    Virtual Events
    Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
    Our Ultimate Intro to Virtual Events–All You Need to Know in 2023
    5 Alternatives to Run the World
    The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2023
    What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2023?
    The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2023
    What Are the Best Alternatives to Hopin?
    Making Your Virtual Event a Success
    Virtual Conferences – A Guide for 2023
    A Guide to Live Streaming for Creators (+ 5 Platforms)
    10 Great Streaming Tips for Content Creators
    21 Virtual Event Ideas
    11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2023
    Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
    How to Host a Virtual Event (2023 Guide)
    How to Host a Virtual Conference