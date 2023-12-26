Purpose now email book
Purpose now email book

Can we send you a free gift?

This thought-provoking and actionable book offers a step-by-step guide to finding your purpose and translating it into action.

We’ll send you a link to redeem for a free copy once you share your email.

Success

Keep your eye on your inbox for how to redeem your free book.

Something went wrong!

Please, try again later.

FeaturesPricingAboutMighty Pro
Sign In
Start Your Free Trial

Community

A Guide to Online Community Management

Community management is the process of shaping the interactions people have with your brand, usually online.

By Mighty Team

December 26, 2023

10 min read

If you’re actively trying to improve community management online, whether on social media or in a dedicated community space, in this article we’ll share what you need to know about community management.


What is community management?


Community management is the process of shaping the interactions people have with your brand, usually online. Many brands hire someone specifically for this purpose, known as a community manager–in fact, one of Instagram’s first hires was a community manager.


Online community management requires active listening and engagement on behalf of the brand, especially on social channels. Community managers essentially speak for the brand and can do promotions, customer support, fun engagement activities, and even public relations and damage control.


Good community management makes a brand seem less like a distant entity and more… well… human. If done right, it gives the brand a voice and personality and makes people feel something–that’s why it’s a great part of a customer engagement strategy.


Current and future customers should love interacting with your brand online. The old saying is that “people do business with those they know, like, and trust,” and good community management creates this feeling.


But community management has a bunch of other benefits for your brand too. It can help you get valuable feedback on your products and services, figure out where people are getting stuck (their user experience), or what your most attractive selling features are. For these reasons and more, if you’re a brand or business, you should consider incorporating a community management strategy into your customer service.


Mighty Networks - Graphics - Live streaming


Start Your Free Trial


The power and growth of online communities


The need for community management has increased because we spend more time trying to find community online–whether on social media or dedicated communities.


Did you know?



  • 86% of Americans (90 million) have been in contact with a community online (Pew).

  • 79% stay in regular contact with at least one online community (Pew).

  • A 2019 study found that 76% of internet users engaged with online communities.

  • The biggest chunk of content creators online are small businesses (est. 168+ million).

  • 50% of respondents to a Pew survey reported that an online community helped them meet people they wouldn’t otherwise know.

  • 93% of consumers look to social media to get technical help with a product (Oracle).

  • 80% of consumers have purchased something in response to social media content (Oracle).

  • 37% of consumers trust influencers over brands (Oracle).

  • In 2023, creator earnings on Mighty Networks grew to $370 million.


Mighty Networks - Graphics - Discovery Course


Advantages of online community management


When you start actively managing your online community–whether you define that as social media or a dedicated community space–some amazing things start to happen.



  • Create conversation and buzz around your brand

  • Respond quickly and positively to potential PR disasters

  • Improved customer advocacy through conversation with real users

  • Get ideas for new products and services

  • Increase revenue or open new monetization streams


A community manager can be transformative. And since 98% of people are aggravated by customer service channels (and hate picking up the phone), having a positive interaction with a person who represents a brand (or maybe even getting help) can be a huge boost!


Start Your Free Trial


What is community management in an online community?


Sometimes we talk about community management in online communities. Community management in an online community means applying the principles of community management: hosting a conversation, generating community engagement, and growing brand loyalty within a focused community.


A lot of the same practices can apply, but an online community is a unique container for focused engagement that makes community management different and (we’d argue) better.


Community management in an online community means:



  • You’re not trying to coax people to be interested in your brand. If they join, it’s because they’re interested.

  • You’re not siloing content and efforts across different social media platforms–the attention is focused.

  • You can focus on user-generated content (more on this below), meaning you do less work than with social media.


Mighty Networks - Challenge Fam - Feed Paired Dark


The role of community managers


A community manager is the person who is responsible for being the face of the brand to online followers, usually becoming the voice of the brand to people in their audience and the voice of the consumer to a brand. It’s important to remember that community managers are not simply content creators. While they may create content, a community manager is more of a relationship builder and connector.


The trouble with traditional social media is that–too often–community managers do become glorified content creators. And this is for one reason–social media companies aren’t built to create communities; they are built for broadcasting and creating followers. So often brands settle for the “community manager” to be the person answering people’s questions on social media and occasionally throwing out a witty brand post or reply.


Wendy-s


In a dedicated community platform, the role of a community manager is different. Instead of trying to get attention or do tech support, a community manager helps members engage with other members to find community and belonging. They host great conversations and run exciting live events.
In short, on platforms that are actually built for community, community managers can shine the most.


The role of tech


We’re also seeing a lot of tech entering the community management space, promising to foster more engagement and connections. For example, on traditional social media, community managers might rely on tools for scheduling and tracking mentions (e.g. Hootsuite, Sprout Social) or perhaps a net promoter score (NPS) tracking software.


We’re also seeing brand community tech evolve in ways that change the role of community manager and make life way easier. The better community platforms get, the more they can empower community managers (and free up their admin time). The modern community platform can have tools like:



  • Member management and tracking

  • Messaging, discussions, comments, polls, etc.

  • Live streaming and live events

  • Courses and training


But at Mighty, we’re also really excited about the use of tech for building better communities. And we’ve already seen this make waves in community management.





For example, with Mighty Co-Host™, we’re using tools like profile assist, question generators, the “make it better” writing editor, and auto course outlines to make the role of a community manager easier than ever. And above all, this means simplifying and streamlining the administrative work in a community so that you can focus on creating real, human connections.


How to master community management


If you’re trying to master community management, there are some principles you should know. Follow these guidelines to see real transformation in your community:



  1. Be clear on your Big Purpose. A Big Purpose is your mission, it’s the reason people want to engage with you and/or your brand. Usually, the Big Purpose identifies the transformation you want for your members. So your community management efforts should be directed at helping them achieve transformation, whether it’s inspiring, educating, or even clearing up technical issues–it all helps your members fall in love.

  2. Create belonging. True community management isn’t just about engagement. The magic happens when you create belonging.

  3. Prompt user-generated content. People liking a brand post doesn’t mean much. But people posting about your brand? That’s worth its weight in gold. Sometimes this happens on social–when it’s done best, hashtags and giveaways can spur UGC. In a dedicated community, UGC happens more organically as you host a conversation around what your members care about.

  4. Choose the right platform. Having the right platform for your community management will change everything. For example, there’s a huge difference between a community that’s an online forum on the backend of a company website and one that connects livestreaming, events, and discussions in an app.

  5. Set clear guidelines. Psychological safety in a community is vital–that’s why having community guidelines and moderation in a dedicated community is necessary. Helping people feel safe and welcome (and protecting members from trolling and bullying) is essential for a thriving community.

  6. Create rituals. The rhythm of a community matters, and having regular rituals and repeating actions helps people to belong. For example, creating a quarterly live event or a weekly livestream can become a meaningful ritual.

  7. Create feedback loops. Finally, members of a community should be able to offer feedback to and through the community manager in a meaningful way. Usually, community managers seek out feedback with things like surveys.


Mighty Networks - Graphics - Achievement Academy SingleEvent Paired Dark


Measuring Success


Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)


There are different ways to measure the success of your community management work on both traditional social media or in a dedicated online community:


Traditional social media



  • New likes, follows, and comments. It’s the most straightforward, but a growing social following can show that community management efforts are paying off.

  • Increased relevant organic searches. The buzz a brand generates on social is usually reflected in increasing organic searches.

  • Positive posts or questions about your brand that you don’t create.

  • Upward trends. You can use a tool like Google Trends to see growth in brand awareness.

  • Improved net promoter score. Measured by surveys, an NPS indicates how likely people are to tell someone about your brand.

  • Increased conversions. There’s not always a straight line between buzz on social and conversions, but sometimes you can see a connection–especially with huge events or viral posts.


In a community



  • Engagement. In any online community, active users are the first success metric–whether people are showing up and getting involved. A community platform should give you detailed community analytics to tell you how often people log on and how engaged they are.

  • Growth. If a community is growing and collecting new members, it’s a sign your community management is successful.

  • Low churn. Collecting new members won’t matter if you have high turnover. Ideally, people are sticking around too.

  • Increasing revenue. If your community is part of your revenue structure, good community management leads to growth in revenue thanks to a community flywheel. The average community with membership fees on Mighty charges $48/mo.


Community Flywheel


Why you need community management software?


We’ve already talked about community management on social media and community management in a dedicated community. And there is a difference. Trying to manage “community” on social media is guesswork. It almost never really works–especially at a brand level.


And that’s why moving to a dedicated online community management software can be transformative. Here are the problems with social media that a dedicated community management software solves:



  • Silos: Community management on social media is challenging because of content silos. Even if you get a bit of engagement, it’s happening on multiple platforms. Bringing members into one place helps you focus and see results.

  • Content treadmills: Social media can be exhausting for brands–wondering what to create and–let’s be honest–seeing most of your efforts fall flat. A dedicated community platform can actually take you from a content treadmill to a proper community–where the community manager’s job isn’t creating, it’s convening.

  • Lack of control: Social media lets you control nothing. You fight the algorithm and–no matter what platform you’re on–most of your followers never see it. A dedicated platform doesn’t keep you fighting to be seen.


When brands move to dedicated communities, community management becomes totally different. Instead of trying to get attention and reactions, you can focus on nurturing relationships with members who want to be there.


So what happens when you build your brand community on dedicated software?



  • More value per member. As you can focus on helping members belong instead of chasing likes and follows.

  • Brands that build themselves. The promise of community management software is nothing to take lightly–a brand that builds itself. It’s a big deal. Because when you bring people together in an intentional and dedicated space, that’s what happens. The energy flows and your brand grows.

  • You unlock REAL UGC. On social, the best you can hope for from user-generated content is an occasional post about your brand. But on a community platform, you’re hosting the conversation. People show up to


For example, Lego. Lego has mastered online community building with a space that lets builders submit designs--the best ones can become kits!


Lego Ideas


Conclusion


Online community management is important, and will probably only increase in importance. At a minimum, it can create conversation about a brand. But having focused community spaces can open up ways for members to belong, that’s truly transformative.

Ready to start building your community?

Start Your Own Mighty Network Today!No credit card required.

MORE LIKE THIS

Join Mighty Community

Learn the principles of Community Design™ (and see them in action) alongside thousands of creators and entrepreneurs. It's free to join!

Join Now
screenshot
Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2024
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2023)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
View All
Finding a Membership Site Platform
7 Best Membership Website Builders of 2023 (+ How Build One)
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2024
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2024
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
View All
Building Your Brand
Growing Your Community
What Is the Network Effect? Our Crash Course for 2023
Turning Your Brand into a Business
What Is a Content Creator? (And How to Become One)
How To Start a Podcast in 2024
How to Start a Life-Coaching Business Online (2023 Guide)
How to Grow Your Online Personal Training Business (Ultimate Guide - 2023)
How to Build an Email List on Facebook in 2024
View All
Community
Building an Online Course
What Is Community-Based Learning? A Short Guide
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2023
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2023
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2023
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2024
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
View All
Finding a Membership Site Platform
What Is A Forum? A Beginner’s Guide (Definition + Examples)
6 Steps to a Thriving Mastermind Group Coaching Business
The Best Membership Software for Nonprofits (5 Options)
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives
The 14 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2024
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
Mighty Networks vs. Honeycommb
6 Honeycommb Alternatives for 2023
What Is Cultural Software? Our 2023 Guide
Mighty Networks vs. Skool: Which to Choose for Community and Courses
Twitter vs. Mastodon: Which Is Right You? (+ a Better Alternative)
View All
Growing Your Community
A Guide to Online Community Management
What Is a Customer Community? (+Examples)
13 Benefits of Online Communities (2024)
31 Community Engagement Ideas (+ Examples)
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
View All
Managing Your Community
How to Build a Brand Community – Our 2023 Guide
The Best Community Chat App of 2023 (13 Options)
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2024
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
Why You Need A Community Flywheel (+ How To Build One in 2023)
Everything You Need to Know About an Online Community (2023)
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Course Creators
Monetizing Your Digital Business
Digital Creator: What Is It & How To Become One (2023)
Courses
Building an Online Course
Blended Learning – Everything You Need to Know
The 24 Best Online Learning Platforms for 2024
How to Make a Digital Course in 2023 (9 Steps)
10 Profitable Online Course Niches for 2024
A Beginner’s Guide to Equipment for Online Courses (2023)
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
How to Migrate From Teachable in 2023 (and where to go)
5 Maven Alternatives for 2024
The Best Online Video Course Software (6 Options)
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2023?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2024
View All
Launching an Online Course
Secrets to a Great Online Course Funnel (+ the Best One for 2023)
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2024
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Creating an App
Developing a Mobile App
What Is a Native App? (A Beginner’s Guide + Examples)
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 10 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2023
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2023)
Growing Your Community
115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2023 (Our Ultimate Guide!)
How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel (2023 Guide)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2023
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
12 Best Membership Management Software Options (2023)
Managing Your Community
14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2023
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2024
How to Price a Membership Site in 2023
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2023
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Create a Newsletter (8 Steps)
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
A Complete Guide to Content Monetization for 2024
What Is a Digital Nomad? A Complete Guide + Career Options (2024)
What Is Passive Income? All You Need to Know for 2023
Monetize. Monetization. How It Works + Examples (2023)
What Are Digital Goods? Beginners Guide + Examples
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Write a Mission Statement (+ Examples)
A Guide to High-Ticket Sales (2023)
What Is a Paywall? Everything You Need to Know for 2023
6 Repeat Business Ideas to Rock 2023
Our Guide to Bootstrapping Your Business in 2023
View All
Professional Networks
Growing Your Community
What Is a Mastermind Group? All You Need to Know (2023)
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
Our Ultimate Intro to Virtual Events–All You Need to Know in 2023
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2023
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2023?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms
View All
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
Virtual Conferences – A Guide for 2023
A Guide to Live Streaming for Creators (+ 5 Platforms)
10 Great Streaming Tips for Content Creators
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2024
View All
View All Articles
Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2024
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2023)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
Finding a Membership Site Platform
7 Best Membership Website Builders of 2023 (+ How Build One)
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2024
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2024
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
The 5 Best Online Course Platforms for Coaches
The Best Alternatives to Wix in 2023
7 Awesome No-Code Website Builders for Creators (2023 List)
The 4 Best Squarespace Alternatives in 2024
Building Your Brand
Growing Your Community
What Is the Network Effect? Our Crash Course for 2023
Turning Your Brand into a Business
What Is a Content Creator? (And How to Become One)
How To Start a Podcast in 2024
How to Start a Life-Coaching Business Online (2023 Guide)
How to Grow Your Online Personal Training Business (Ultimate Guide - 2023)
How to Build an Email List on Facebook in 2024
14 Email List Building Strategies for 2024
22 Ways to Grow Your Brand in 2024
How to Build a Personal Brand in 2023
The 15 Best Content Creation Platforms of 2023
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
Community
Building an Online Course
What Is Community-Based Learning? A Short Guide
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2023
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2023
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2023
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2024
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
How to Start a Mastermind Group (10 Steps)
The Definitive Guide to Moving an Online Community
11 Types of Online Communities That Thrive
How to Pick the Best Community Platform for Your Brand
How to Start an Online Community Forum
4 Awesome Online Community Website Examples
How to Create a Private Social Network in 5 Easy Steps
How to Get Started on a Modern Community Platform (5 Steps)
How to Build a Fan Base and Turn it Into a Community
How to Create a Virtual Community in 2023 in 6 Easy Steps
How to Grow a Facebook Group & Increase Engagement
How to Delete a Facebook Group in 5 Easy Steps
How to Build a Community Site in 6 Steps
How to Create a Micro-Community
The Ultimate Guide to Building an Online Community in 2023
How to Start a Community From Scratch in 2023
Finding a Membership Site Platform
What Is A Forum? A Beginner’s Guide (Definition + Examples)
6 Steps to a Thriving Mastermind Group Coaching Business
The Best Membership Software for Nonprofits (5 Options)
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives
The 14 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2024
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 9 Examples)
These Are the 9 Best Mighty Networks Alternatives
Online Church Membership Software
5 Best Group Coaching Software Picks for 2024
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
Mighty Networks vs. Honeycommb
6 Honeycommb Alternatives for 2023
What Is Cultural Software? Our 2023 Guide
Mighty Networks vs. Skool: Which to Choose for Community and Courses
Twitter vs. Mastodon: Which Is Right You? (+ a Better Alternative)
20 Telegram Alternatives to Chat With in 2024
Passion.io vs. Mighty Networks: Where to Launch Your Online Business in 2023
Scenes vs. Mighty Networks: Which Is Better in 2023?
5 Higher Logic Alternatives for an Amazing Community
5 Mobilize Alternatives for an Amazing Community
Mighty Networks vs. Higher Logic: Where to Build Your Community in 2023
Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2023?
6 Memberful Alternatives for 2023
7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2023
6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2024
Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2023
The 6 Best Social Community Software Options of 2023
The 18 Best Alternatives to Discord for 2023
How to Choose an Online Community Creator + 4 Options
The 17 Best Online Coaching Platforms of 2023
Disciple vs. Mighty Networks - Which is Best in 2023?
Mighty Networks vs. Discord: Which Is Best for Your Community?
How to Build a Discord Community in 7 Steps (2023)
Mighty Networks vs. Facebook Groups
These Are the 10 Major Disadvantages of Facebook Groups
The 13 Best Alternatives to Circle.so
The Best BuddyBoss Alternatives
Geneva vs. Mighty Networks
Tribe vs. Mighty Networks
How to Evaluate Community Platforms
What to Look for in Private Community Software (+3 Options)
Slack vs. Circle
Why You Should Use a White Label Social Network Platform
The 11 Best Geneva Chat Alternatives
Mighty Networks vs. Circle: Which Is the Better Community Platform?
Slack vs Discord: Which is Best? (2023)
The Best Modern Community Platforms in 2024
The 11 Best Alternatives to Substack for 2024
The Best Tribe Alternatives in 2023
The 4 Best Mastermind Group Platforms of 2023
Your Guide to Community Platforms for Creators
15 Best Online Community Platforms of 2024 (Ranked)
7 Best Community Website Software Options for 2023 (+ 13 Ideas)
The 6 Best Slack Alternatives for a Thriving Community (2023)
These Are The 17 Best Facebook Group Alternatives
These Are The 17 Best Alternatives to Patreon
Growing Your Community
A Guide to Online Community Management
What Is a Customer Community? (+Examples)
13 Benefits of Online Communities (2024)
31 Community Engagement Ideas (+ Examples)
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
12 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
How to Monetize a Community
10 Secrets for Creating a Thriving Community in 2024
Managing Your Community
How to Build a Brand Community – Our 2023 Guide
The Best Community Chat App of 2023 (13 Options)
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2024
How to Measure Community Engagement
The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
12 Simple Community Management Best Practices for 2024
9 Secrets to Increase Online Community Engagement (2023)
Here’s the Best Community Management Software for 2024
Turning Your Brand into a Business
Why You Need A Community Flywheel (+ How To Build One in 2023)
Everything You Need to Know About an Online Community (2023)
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Course Creators
Monetizing Your Digital Business
Digital Creator: What Is It & How To Become One (2023)
Courses
Building an Online Course
Blended Learning – Everything You Need to Know
The 24 Best Online Learning Platforms for 2024
How to Make a Digital Course in 2023 (9 Steps)
10 Profitable Online Course Niches for 2024
A Beginner’s Guide to Equipment for Online Courses (2023)
How to Make Online Video Courses – 2023 Quick Guide
How to Make a Tutorial Video - A Short Guide for 2023
168 Online Course Ideas for 2024
11 Secrets of Effective Online Course Design (2023)
How to Develop Online Training Courses – A Short Guide (2023)
6 Passion.io Alternatives for an Amazing Course App
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2023
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2023
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2023
5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2023
5 Secrets to Choosing the Right Online Course Name
How to Build an Online Course that Sells
7 Best Practices for Creating Online Courses in 2023
How to Engage Students in Online Courses (7 Pro Tips)
4 Alternatives to Profi for 2024
How to Build an Online Course Without Coding (9 Steps)
Can You Still Make Money with Online Courses in 2023?
The Importance of Community in Online Courses
How to Make Money Selling Courses Online
How to Teach Online Courses (10 Steps)
The Ins & Outs of Online Course Hosting
How to Create a Cohort-Based Course
What Makes a Cohort-Based Course Different?
How to Start an Online Training Business (4 Steps)
How to Price Online Courses (Our 2023 Guide)
How to Set Up Online Courses on a Mighty Network
How to Bring Your Courses and Community to a Mighty Network
The Ultimate Guide to Creating an Online Course
Finding the Right Course Platform
How to Migrate From Teachable in 2023 (and where to go)
5 Maven Alternatives for 2024
The Best Online Video Course Software (6 Options)
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2023?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2024
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2023?
Podia vs. Kajabi - Here's How They Compare
The 5 Best Podia Alternatives for 2023
5 Top Online Courses App Options for 2023
Podia vs. Mighty Networks - Where to Build Your Course in 2023
These Are the 11 Best Online Course Platforms for 2024
Teachable vs. Udemy – Which Is Best in 2023?
Maven vs. Mighty Networks
Kajabi vs. Thinkific - Here's How They Compare
Teachable vs. Mighty Networks
Teachable + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Kajabi + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Thinkific + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
What You Need in a Cohort-Based Course Platform
Skillshare vs. Udemy
Where to Sell Online Courses - 11 Best Platforms for 2024
Thinkific vs Teachable – The Ultimate Comparison for 2023
The 11 Best Online Teaching Platforms
Kajabi vs. Teachable
10 Best Online Course Creation Software Options for 2024
The 6 Best Skillshare Alternatives for 2023
The 14 Best Alternatives to Thinkific in 2024
What to Look For in an Online Course Builder
The 3 Best Alternatives to Udemy for Creating an Online Course in 2023
The 6 Best Alternatives to Teachable in 2023
The 6 Best Kajabi Alternatives of 2023
Mighty Networks vs. Kajabi
Launching an Online Course
Secrets to a Great Online Course Funnel (+ the Best One for 2023)
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2024
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Creating an App
Developing a Mobile App
What Is a Native App? (A Beginner’s Guide + Examples)
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 10 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2023
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2023)
Growing Your Community
115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2023 (Our Ultimate Guide!)
How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel (2023 Guide)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2023
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
12 Best Membership Management Software Options (2023)
Managing Your Community
14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2023
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2024
How to Price a Membership Site in 2023
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2023
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
How to Start a Membership Website Business in 6 Steps
8 Tips for How to Market a Membership Website
How to Build a No-Code Membership Site in 2023 (7 Steps)
How to Make a Paid Membership Site
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Create a Newsletter (8 Steps)
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
A Complete Guide to Content Monetization for 2024
What Is a Digital Nomad? A Complete Guide + Career Options (2024)
What Is Passive Income? All You Need to Know for 2023
Monetize. Monetization. How It Works + Examples (2023)
What Are Digital Goods? Beginners Guide + Examples
A Beginner's Guide to Digital Products
16 Killer Digital Product Ideas for 2024 (+ How to Launch)
Quick Guide for How To Use ClickFunnels (7 Steps)
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (+45 Digital Products to Sell)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2024 (8 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2024 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
How to Make Money Blogging
How to Create a Subscription Site in 5 Steps
Our Guide to Recurring Revenue (+10 Business Ideas You'll LOVE)
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Write a Mission Statement (+ Examples)
A Guide to High-Ticket Sales (2023)
What Is a Paywall? Everything You Need to Know for 2023
6 Repeat Business Ideas to Rock 2023
Our Guide to Bootstrapping Your Business in 2023
5 Ways to Monetize Your Audience in 2024
How to Build a High-Ticket Coaching Funnel
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2023
Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2023 (5 Options)
Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2023?
The Ultimate Guide to the Creator Economy
Professional Networks
Growing Your Community
What Is a Mastermind Group? All You Need to Know (2023)
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
Our Ultimate Intro to Virtual Events–All You Need to Know in 2023
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2023
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2023?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms
What Are the Best Alternatives to Hopin?
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
Virtual Conferences – A Guide for 2023
A Guide to Live Streaming for Creators (+ 5 Platforms)
10 Great Streaming Tips for Content Creators
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2024
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
How to Host a Virtual Event (2023 Guide)
How to Host a Virtual Conference